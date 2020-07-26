Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Purcell Julie & Lefkowitz LLP Is Investigating Remark Holdings, Inc. for Potential Breaches Of Fiduciary Duty By Its Board of Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/26/2020 | 09:01am EDT

NEW YORK, July 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Purcell Julie & Lefkowitz LLP, a class action law firm dedicated to representing shareholders nationwide, is investigating a potential breach of fiduciary duty claim involving the board of directors of Remark Holdings, Inc.  (NASDAQ: MARK).

If you are a shareholder of Remark Holdings, Inc. and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, free of charge, please visit us at:

http://pjlfirm.com/remark-holdings-inc/

You may also contact Robert H. Lefkowitz, Esq. either via email at rl@pjlfirm.com or by telephone at 212-725-1000.  One of our attorneys will personally speak with you about the case at no cost or obligation.

Purcell Julie & Lefkowitz LLP is a law firm exclusively committed to representing shareholders nationwide who are victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty and other types of corporate misconduct. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://pjlfirm.com.  Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome. 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-purcell-julie--lefkowitz-llp-is-investigating-remark-holdings-inc-for-potential-breaches-of-fiduciary-duty-by-its-board-of-directors-301099795.html

SOURCE Purcell Julie & Lefkowitz LLP


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
10:01aGEORGE WESTON : Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week
AQ
10:01aVIACOMCBS : 100 Days Out From Election Day Black Leaders Declare September 18 National Black Voter Day
BU
09:59aMOHO ALERT : Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation into ECMOHO - Investors Suffering Losses Encouraged to Contact Firm
PR
09:06aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : Empowered as an Inside Sales Intern
PU
09:03aLIFE360 : Celebrates National Parents Day with Release of “The Track Pack” Rap Music Video Parody
BU
09:01aPurcell Julie & Lefkowitz LLP Is Investigating Remark Holdings, Inc. for Potential Breaches Of Fiduciary Duty By Its Board of Directors
PR
08:27aWALT DISNEY : Workers praise Disney virus safety, but will visitors come?
AQ
08:15aChina's Move to Buy Arctic Gold Mine Draws Fire in Canada
DJ
08:15aAt Boeing and Airbus, Finished Airplanes Pile Up
DJ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group