Purchase forest seeds and coffee plants of high quality and productivity guaranteed by CATIE

You can place your order virtually and it will be sent to any part of Costa Rica and the world

July 21, 2020. If you are currently interested in buying high quality forest seeds or coffee plants with excellent productivity characteristics, the Forest Seed Bank (BSF, its Spanish acronym) of CATIE (Tropical Agricultural Research and Higher Education Center) is an excellent option.

The BSF maintains a seed stock of 45 forest species, selected for their importance in ecological restoration, ornamentation and commercial reforestation programs.

It also reproduces clones of the F1 Hybrids of coffee, which were developed by CATIE, the Center for International Cooperation in Agronomic Research for Development (CIRAD) and PROMECAFE, and are recognized for their high productivity and cup quality. These coffee plants are sold in trays for their final development in the nursery.

'Our seeds have been used successfully, both by reforesters and independent companies and by government reforestation programs in several countries in the Americas, Asia and Africa. Each year, we distribute seeds to more than 20 countries, while the coffee plants have been sold mostly in Costa Rica and Peru. All the materials are backed by CATIE's guarantee,' said Francisco Mesén, head of CATIE's BSF.

In the catalogue http://bsf.catie.ac.cr/ you can find the technical data sheet of each species and the price. Your order will be delivered to your home or company by Correos de Costa Rica (Costa Rican Post Office), if it is a national sale, or to the international airport you indicate, if it is an export.

To place your order within Costa Rica, simply send an email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.or through WhatsApp to +506 6365 2201, stating the following:

Species and quantities to buy

Name and identification (physical or legal) to appear on the invoice

Exact physical address for home delivery, or the name of the Costa Rican Post Office if you wish to pick up your order at the agency

E-mail address and telephone number

After sending this email, a pro-forma invoice will be sent to you as soon as possible with the detail of the amount and the bank accounts to which you can make the transfer, or the telephone number to which you can make the mobile sinpe to cancel your order. Once the payment is made, you must send the receipt to the BSF by email or WhatsApp and the seed will be sent to you within two days.

However, if your order is outside Costa Rica, you must send an email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.or a WhatsApp to the number +506 6365 2201, indicating the data indicated above, plus:

Tax registration (RUC, NIF, etc).

City and name of the international airport where you want to receive your order

Name, email, physical address and phone number

A pro-forma invoice will then be sent to you as soon as possible detailing the amount and the bank accounts available for transfer. Once the payment is made, you must send the receipt to the BSF by email or WhatsApp, as well as a copy of the Phytosanitary Import Permit.

Upon receipt of the permit and payment, the BSF will process the export permits within five working days and the seed will be shipped immediately thereafter. In this case, the client is responsible for the removal of the seed at the airport, assuming any amount for taxes or other required by the country's authorities.

The BSF has more than 50 years of experience, under the support and the trajectory of CATIE, and to facilitate the service to its users it has authorized distributors in Belize (Westroad Development), Bolivia (Plant For), Colombia (El Semillero), Ecuador (PROFAFOR Latin America), Mexico (Agrinet) and Peru (Semirsa)

More information:

Forest Seed Bank

CATIE

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

WhatsApp +506 6365 2201

Phonef: +506 2558-2025



Written by:

Karla Salazar Leiva

Communicator

Information Technology and Communication

CATIE

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.