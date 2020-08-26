Log in
Purchasing Managers� Index Report for August 2020

08/26/2020 | 12:57pm EDT

1

Central Bank of Nigeria

Purchasing Managers'

Index (PMI) Survey

Report

Statistics Department

August 2020

1.0 Introduction

The August 2020 PMI survey was conducted by the Statistics Department of the Central Bank of Nigeria during the period August 10-14, 2020. The respondents were purchasing and supply executives of manufacturing and non-manufacturing organizations in all 36 states in Nigeria and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The Bank makes no representation regarding the individual companies, other than the information they have provided. The data contained herein further provides input for policy decisions.

2.0 Manufacturing August 2020 PMI

In August 2020, supplier delivery time grew, while Production level, new orders, employment level and raw materials inventories contracted.

The Manufacturing PMI in the month of August stood at 48.5 index points, indicating contraction in the manufacturing sector for the fourth consecutive months (Fig. 2 and Table 1). However, of the 14 subsectors surveyed, 6 subsectors reported expansion (above 50% threshold) in the review month in the following order: nonmetallic mineral products; cement; plastics & rubber products; transportation equipment; chemical & pharmaceutical products and textile, apparel, leather & footwear. The remaining 8 subsectors reported contraction in the following order: printing & related support activities; electrical equipment; petroleum & coal products; primary metal; furniture & related products; paper products; food, beverage & tobacco products; and fabricated metal products.

3

2.1 Production Level

At 49.2 points, the production level index for the manufacturing sector showed contraction in August 2020 and for the fourth consecutive months. Of the 14 subsectors surveyed, 5 subsectors recorded expansion in production level, 3 subsectors reported same level of production, while 6 subsectors recorded contraction in production in August 2020 (Fig. 3 and Table 2).

2.2 New Orders

At 49.2 points, the new orders index shows slower contraction in August 2020. Six subsectors reported expansion in new orders, 2 subsectors maintained same level, while 6 recorded contraction in the review month (Fig. 4 and Table 3).

2.3 Supplier Delivery Time

The manufacturing supplier delivery time index stood at 53.0 points in August 2020, indicating faster supplier delivery time for the fourth time. Seven of the 14 subsectors recorded improved suppliers' delivery time, 2 subsectors reported same level, while 5 sectors recorded slower delivery time in August 2020 (Fig. 5 and Table 4).

2.4 Employment Level

The employment level index for August 2020 stood at 44.6 points, indicating contraction in employment level for the fifth consecutive months. Of the 14 subsectors, 2 subsectors recorded expansion in employment level in the review month; 3 subsectors recorded same level of employment, while the remaining 9 subsectors recorded lower employment level in the review month (Fig. 6 and Table 5).

2.5 Raw material Inventories

The manufacturing sector inventories index contracted for the fifth time in August 2020. At 46.1 points, the index declined in the review month. Four of the 14 subsectors recorded growth in inventories, the petroleum and coal subsector reported same level of inventories, while the remaining 9 subsectors recorded lower raw material inventories in the review month (Fig. 7 and Table 6).

3.0 Non-Manufacturing PMI Report

The PMI for the non-manufacturing sector stood at 44.7 points in August 2020, indicating contraction in non-manufacturing activities for the fifth consecutive months. Of the 17 surveyed sub-sectors, only the utilities subsector reported same level, while the remaining 16 subsectors reported contracted in the following order: repair, maintenance/washing of motor vehicles; real estate rental & leasing; professional, scientific, & technical services; management of companies; electricity, gas, steam & air conditioning supply; educational services; health care & social assistance; finance & insurance; construction; arts, entertainment & recreation; transportation & warehousing; accommodation & food services; water supply, sewage & waste management; wholesale/retail trade; agriculture and Information & communication (Fig. 9 and Table 7).

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Nigeria published this content on 26 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2020 16:56:01 UTC
