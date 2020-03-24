Purchasing Managers� Index Report for March 2020

Log in
03/24/2020 | 02:08pm EDT

Central Bank of Nigeria

Purchasing Managers'

Index (PMI) Survey

Report

Statistics Department

March 2020

PURCHASING MANAGERS' INDEX (PMI) MARCH 2020 REPORT

1.0 Introduction

The March 2020 PMI survey was conducted by the Statistics Department of the Central Bank of Nigeria during the period March 9-13, 2020. The respondents were purchasing and supply executives of manufacturing and non-manufacturing organizations in all 36 states in Nigeria and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The Bank makes no representation regarding the individual companies, other than the information they have provided. The data contained herein further provides input for policy decisions.

1.1 Data and Method of Presentation

The Manufacturing and Non-ManufacturingPMI Report on businesses is based on survey responses,

indicating the changes in the level of business activities in the current month compared with the preceding month. For each of the indicators measured, this report shows the diffusion index of the responses. The diffusion index is computed as the percentage of responses with positive change plus half of the percentage of those reporting no change, except for supplier delivery time, which is computed as the percentage of responses with negative change plus half of the percentage of those reporting no change. The composite PMI for the manufacturing sector is computed as the weighted average of five diffusion indices, namely: production level, level of new orders, suppliers' delivery time, employment level and raw materials inventory/work in progress, with assigned weights of 25%, 30%, 15%, 10% and 20%, respectively. The composite PMI for the non-manufacturing sector is computed from four diffusion indices, namely: business activity, level of new orders, employment level and raw materials inventory, with equal weights of 25% each.

A composite PMI above 50 points indicates that the manufacturing/non-manufacturing economy is generally expanding, 50 points indicates no change and below 50 points indicates that it is generally contracting. The subsectors reporting growth are listed in the order of highest to lowest growth, while those reporting contraction are listed in the order of the highest to the lowest contraction.

2.0 Manufacturing PMI Report

Production level and new orders grew at a slower rate, while supplier delivery time, employment level and raw materials inventories declined in March 2020

Mar '20

Feb '20

Inventories

Employment level

Supplier deliveries

New orders

Production level

Overall Manufacturing

PMI

46

48

50

52

54

56

58

60

Fig. 1: Manufacturing PMI at a glance

1

The Manufacturing PMI in the month of February stood at 51.1 index points, indicating expansion in the manufacturing sector for the thirty-sixth consecutive month (Fig. 2 and Table 1). The index grew at a slower rate when compared to the index in February. Of the 14 surveyed subsectors, 7 reported growth (above 50% threshold) in the review month in the following order: transportation equipment; petroleum & coal products; furniture & related products; food, beverage & tobacco products; cement; fabricated metal products and plastics & rubber products. However, electrical equipment; primary metal; nonmetallic mineral products; paper products; textile, apparel, leather and footwear; printing & related support activities and chemical & pharmaceutical products subsectors all recorded declines in the review month (Fig. 2 and Table 1).

2.1 Production Level

At 54.4 points, the production level index for the manufacturing sector grew for the thirty-seventh consecutive month in March 2020. The index however indicated slower growth in the current month, when compared to its level in February 2020. Seven of the 14 manufacturing subsectors recorded increased production level, while 7 subsectors recorded declines in production (Fig. 3 and Table 2).

2.2 New Orders

At 52.3 points, the new orders index grew for the thirty-sixth consecutive month, indicating increases in new orders in March 2020. The index grew at a slower rate, when compared to its level in February 2020. Five subsectors reported growth, 2 remained unchanged while 7 recorded declines in the review month (Fig. 4 and Table 3).

62

Overall Manufacturing PMI

50 point

59

Points

56

Index

53

50

51.1

47

Mar '19

Apr '19

May '19

Jun '19

July '19

Aug '19

Sep '19

Oct '19

Nov '19

Dec '19

Jan '20

Feb '20

Mar '20

Fig. 2: Trend of Manufacturing PMI

65.0

Production Level

50 point

63.0

61.0

59.0

Points

57.0

55.0

Index

53.0

54.4

51.0

49.0

47.0

Mar '19

Apr '19

May '19

Jun '19

July '19

Aug '19

Sep '19

Oct '19

Nov '19

Dec '19

Jan '20

Feb '20

Mar '20

Fig. 3: Trend of production index

61.0

New Orders

50 point

Points

57.0

Index

53.0

52.3

49.0

45.0

Mar '19

Apr '19

May '19

Jun '19

July '19

Aug '19

Sep '19

Oct '19

Nov '19

Dec '19

Jan '20

Feb '20

Mar '20

Fig. 4: Trend of new orders index

2

2.3 Supplier Delivery Time

The manufacturing supplier delivery time index stood at 49.4 points in March 2020, indicating contraction in supplier delivery time. The index recorded declines for the first time after thirty-three consecutive months of recorded growth. Five of the 14 subsectors recorded improved suppliers' delivery time, 4 subsectors reported no change while 5 recorded slower delivery time in March 2020 (Fig. 5 and Table 4).

Index Points

61.0

Supplier Delivery Time

50 point

59.0

57.0

55.0

53.0

51.0

49.0

49.4

47.0

Apr '19

May '19

Mar '19

Jun '19

July '19

Aug '19

Sep '19

Oct '19

Nov '19

Dec '19

Jan '20

Feb '20

Mar '20

Fig. 5: Trend of supplier delivery time index

2.4 Employment Level

The employment level index for March 2020 stood at 47.1 points, indicating declines in employment level for the first time after recorded growth for thirty-four consecutive months. Of the 14 subsectors, 3 reported increased employment level, 1 subsectors remain unchanged, while the remaining ten subsectors recorded lower employment level in the review month (Fig. 6 and Table 5).

58.0

Employment Level

50 point

56.0

54.0

Points

52.0

Index

50.0

48.0

46.0

47.1

Mar '19

Apr '19

May '19

Jun '19

July '19

Aug '19

Sep '19

Oct '19

Nov '19

Dec '19

Jan '20

Feb '20

Mar '20

Fig 6: Trend of manufacturing employment

2.5 Raw material Inventories

The manufacturing sector inventories index contracted for the first time in March 2020. At 49.4 points, the index dipped when compared to its level in February 2020. Three of the 14 subsectors recorded growth, 3 subsectors reported unchanged inventories, while 8 subsectors reported lower raw material inventories in the review month (Fig. 7 and Table 6).

63.0

Raw Materials Inventory

50 point

Points

60.0

57.0

Index

54.0

51.0

48.0

49.4

Mar '19

Apr '19

May '19

Jun '19

July '19

Aug '19

Sep '19

Oct '19

Nov '19

Dec '19

Jan '20

Feb '20

Mar '20

Fig. 7: Trend of raw material inventory index

3

3.0 Non-Manufacturing PMI Report

Business activity grew at a slower rate, while new orders, employment level and inventories contracted in March 2020

Mar '20

Feb '20

Inventories

Level of employment

Level of new orders

The composite PMI for the non- manufacturing sector stood at 49.2 points in March 2020, indicating contraction in Non-manufacturingPMI for the first time after thirty-fourconsecutive months of expansion. The index declined slightly below the turning point of 50 points in the review month. Of the 17 subsectors surveyed, 7 subsectors recorded growth (above the 50% threshold) in the following order: management of companies; arts, entertainment & recreation; repair, maintenance/washing of motor vehicles…; real estate, rental & leasing; information & communication; water supply, sewage & waste management; health care & social assistance. Wholesale trade and utilities remained unchanged, while transportation & warehousing; accommodation & food services; agriculture; construction; educational services; electricity, gas, steam & air conditioning supply; finance & insurance; professional, scientific, & technical services subsectors recorded declines in the review period (Fig. 9 and Table 7).

3.1 Business Activity

At 52.2 points, the business activity index grew for the thirty-sixth consecutive month, indicating expansion in non- manufacturing business activity in March 2020. Ten of the 17 surveyed subsectors recorded growth in business activity, 1 remained unchanged while 6 subsectors declined in the review month (Fig 10 Table 8).

Business Activity

Overall Non-manufacturing PMI

46.0

51.0

56.0

61.0

Fig. 8: Non-Manufacturing PMI at a glance

64.0

Overall Non-manufacturing PMI

50 point

62.0

60.0

Points

58.0

56.0

Index

54.0

52.0

50.0

48.0

49.2

Mar '19

Apr '19

May '19

June '19

July '19

Aug '19

Sep '19

Oct '19

Nov '19

Dec '19

Jan '20

Feb '20

Mar '20

Fig. 9: Trend of Non-manufacturing PMI

68.0

Business Activity

50 point

65.0

62.0

Points

59.0

56.0

Index

53.0

50.0

52.2

47.0

44.0

Apr '19

Dec '19

Mar '19

May '19

June '19

July '19

Aug '19

Sep '19

Oct '19

Nov '19

Jan '20

Feb '20

Mar '20

Fig. 10: Trend of business activities index

4

3.2 New Orders

At 47.8 points, new orders index declined for the first time in March 2020. Of the 17 surveyed subsectors, 6 recorded growth, 2 remained unchanged while 9 subsectors recorded declines in new orders during the review period (Fig 11 Table 9).

3.3 Employment Level

The employment level Index for the non- manufacturing sector stood at 47.3 points, indicating decrease in employment level in the review month. Of the 17 surveyed subsectors, 5 recorded growth in employment level in the review period, 2 subsectors recorded no change while 10 subsectors recorded declines in the employment level (Fig 12 Table 10).

3.4 Non-manufacturing Inventory

65.0

New orders

50 point

62.0

Points

59.0

56.0

Index

53.0

50.0

47.8

47.0

Mar '19

Apr '19

May '19

June '19

July '19

Aug '19

Sep '19

Oct '19

Nov '19

Dec '19

Jan '20

Feb '20

Mar '20

Fig. 11: Trend of new orders index

63.0

Employment Level

50 point

61.0

59.0

Points

57.0

55.0

Index

53.0

51.0

49.0

47.0

47.3

Mar '19

Apr '19

May '19

June '19

July '19

Aug '19

Sep '19

Oct '19

Nov '19

Dec '19

Jan '20

Feb '20

Mar '20

Fig. 12: Trend of non-manufacturing employment

At 49.6 points, non-manufacturing inventory index dipped after thirty-four consecutive months of recorded growth. This indicates decrease in inventories in the review period. From the surveyed subsectors, nine of the 17 subsectors recorded growth in inventories in March 2020 , 3 reported no change , while 5 subsectors recorded declines in inventories in the review period (Fig 13, Table 11).

63.0

Inventory

50 point

60.0

Points

57.0

54.0

Index

51.0

48.0

49.6

45.0

Apr '19

May '19

Aug '19

Sep '19

Oct '19

Nov '19

Jan '20

Feb '20

Mar '19

June '19

July '19

Dec '19

Mar '20

Fig. 13: Trend of non-manufacturing inventory index

5

APPENDICES

Table 1: Details of Overall Manufacturing PMI

Feb

Mar

Rate

Trend**

Index

2020

2020

Difference

Direction

of

(Months)

Index*

Index*

Change

Composite PMI 1

58.3

51.1

-7.2

Growing

Slower

36

Production level

58.9

54.4

-4.5

Growing

Slower

37

New orders

59.1

52.3

-6.8

Growing

Slower

36

Supplier delivery time

58.4

49.4

-9.0

Declining

From Expansion

1

Employment level

56.4

47.1

-9.3

Declining

From Expansion

1

Raw materials/WIP Inventory

58.5

49.4

-9.1

Declining

From Expansion

1

New Export Orders

41.9

42.3

0.4

Declining

Slower

61

Output Prices

53.7

53.0

-0.7

Growing

Slower

51

Input Prices

61.4

62.6

1.2

Growing

Faster

69

Quantity of Purchases

55.5

55.6

0.1

Growing

Faster

18

Outstanding Business/Backlog of Work

43.3

41.2

-2.1

Declining

Faster

28

Stock of Finished Goods

51.8

50.3

-1.5

Growing

Slower

24

Manufacturing Sub-Sectors

Cement

62.5

57.0

-5.5

Growing

Slower

18

Chemical & pharmaceutical products

57.8

47.3

-10.5

Declining

From Expansion

1

Electrical equipment

54.0

34.0

-20.0

Declining

From Expansion

1

Fabricated metal products

58.8

52.1

-6.7

Growing

Slower

21

Food, beverage & tobacco products

59.7

57.1

-2.6

Growing

Slower

42

Furniture & related products

60.6

57.2

-3.4

Growing

Slower

22

Nonmetallic mineral products

65.3

40.7

-24.6

Declining

From Expansion

1

Paper products

64.2

42.7

-21.5

Declining

From Expansion

1

Petroleum & coal products

68.3

60.8

-7.5

Growing

Slower

12

Plastics & rubber products

56.3

50.6

-5.7

Growing

Slower

20

Primary metal

47.1

37.3

-9.8

Declining

Faster

9

Printing & related support activities

45.9

44.5

-1.4

Declining

Faster

2

Textile, apparel, leather & footwear

61.3

43.2

-18.1

Declining

From Expansion

1

Transportation equipment

79.2

65.8

-13.4

Growing

Slower

19

1 The composite PMI is a weighted average of the following diffusion indices: production level, new orders, supplier deliveries,

employment level and inventories. The weights assigned to these variables are 25%, 30%, 15%, 10% and 20% respectively.

*The series index is a diffusion index defined as a weighted percentage of high, same and low with 1.0, 0.5 and 0.0 as weights

respectively.

** Number of month moving in current direction

Table 2: Details of Production PMI

Feb

Mar

Rate

Trend

Index

2020

2020

Difference

Direction

of

(Months)

Index

Index

Change

PRODUCTION PMI

58.9

54.4

-4.5

Growing

Slower

37

Cement

75.0

70.0

-5.0

Growing

Slower

2

Chemical & pharmaceutical products

57.7

43.9

-13.8

Declining

From Expansion

1

Electrical equipment

50.0

20.0

-30.0

Declining

From No Change

1

Fabricated metal products

59.5

57.9

-1.6

Growing

Slower

13

Food, beverage & tobacco products

60.1

61.6

1.5

Growing

Faster

42

Furniture & related products

64.5

69.0

4.5

Growing

Faster

22

Nonmetallic mineral products

61.8

33.3

-28.5

Declining

From Expansion

1

Paper products

66.7

45.8

-20.9

Declining

From Expansion

1

Petroleum & coal products

83.3

66.7

-16.6

Growing

Slower

12

Plastics & rubber products

50.0

58.3

8.3

Growing

From No Change

1

Primary metal

50.0

35.7

-14.3

Declining

From No Change

1

Printing & related support activities

40.0

47.6

7.6

Declining

Slower

3

Textile, apparel, leather & footwear

70.4

41.7

-28.7

Declining

From Expansion

1

Transportation equipment

100.0

66.7

-33.3

Growing

Slower

7

6

Table 3: Details of New Orders PMI

Feb

Mar

Rate

Trend

Index

2020

2020

Difference

Direction

of

(Months)

Index

Index

Change

NEW ORDERS PMI

59.1

52.3

-6.8

Growing

Slower

36

Cement

75.0

70.0

-5.0

Growing

Slower

2

Chemical & pharmaceutical products

60.3

50.0

-10.3

No Change

From Expansion

1

Electrical equipment

60.0

30.0

-30.0

Declining

From Expansion

1

Fabricated metal products

64.5

52.6

-11.9

Growing

Slower

10

Food, beverage & tobacco products

59.6

59.9

0.3

Growing

Faster

42

Furniture & related products

61.3

63.8

2.5

Growing

Faster

10

Nonmetallic mineral products

67.6

40.0

-27.6

Declining

From Expansion

1

Paper products

66.7

41.7

-25.0

Declining

From Expansion

1

Petroleum & coal products

66.7

50.0

-16.7

No Change

From Expansion

1

Plastics & rubber products

47.6

41.7

-5.9

Declining

Faster

2

Primary metal

35.7

37.5

1.8

Declining

Slower

2

Printing & related support activities

48.0

45.2

-2.8

Declining

Faster

3

Textile, apparel, leather & footwear

63.0

43.8

-19.2

Declining

From Expansion

1

Transportation equipment

83.3

66.7

-16.6

Growing

Slower

5

Table 4: Details of Supplier Delivery Time PMI

Feb

Mar

Rate

Trend

Index

2020

2020

Difference

Direction

of

(Months)

Index

Index

Change

SUPPLIER DELIVERY TIME PMI

58.4

49.4

-9.0

Declining

From Expansion

1

Cement

50.0

30.0

-20.0

Declining

From No Change

1

Chemical & pharmaceutical products

52.6

52.4

-0.2

Growing

Slower

9

Electrical equipment

70.0

60.0

-10.0

Growing

Slower

2

Fabricated metal products

55.3

50.0

-5.3

No Change

From Expansion

1

Food, beverage & tobacco products

58.7

49.1

-9.6

Declining

From Expansion

1

Furniture & related products

51.6

39.7

-11.9

Declining

From Expansion

1

Nonmetallic mineral products

71.9

53.3

-18.6

Growing

Slower

23

Paper products

61.1

50.0

-11.1

No Change

From Expansion

1

Petroleum & coal products

50.0

50.0

0.0

No Change

Flat

2

Plastics & rubber products

76.2

63.9

-12.3

Growing

Slower

7

Primary metal

50.0

43.8

-6.2

Declining

From No Change

1

Printing & related support activities

58.0

52.4

-5.6

Growing

Slower

9

Textile, apparel, leather & footwear

59.3

43.8

-15.5

Declining

From Expansion

1

Transportation equipment

50.0

50.0

0.0

No Change

Flat

2

7

Table 5: Details of Employment Level PMI

Feb

Mar

Rate

Trend

Index

2020

2020

Difference

Direction

of

(Months)

Index

Index

Change

EMPLOYMENT LEVEL PMI

56.4

47.1

-9.3

Declining

From Expansion

1

Cement

50.0

50.0

0.0

No Change

Flat

4

Chemical & pharmaceutical products

56.4

42.7

-13.7

Declining

From Expansion

1

Electrical equipment

40.0

40.0

0.0

Declining

Flat

3

Fabricated metal products

56.6

48.7

-7.9

Declining

From Expansion

1

Food, beverage & tobacco products

59.6

54.2

-5.4

Growing

Slower

23

Furniture & related products

62.9

48.3

-14.6

Declining

From Expansion

1

Nonmetallic mineral products

58.8

46.7

-12.1

Declining

From Expansion

1

Paper products

66.7

37.5

-29.2

Declining

From Expansion

1

Petroleum & coal products

50.0

66.7

16.7

Growing

From No Change

1

Plastics & rubber products

61.9

44.4

-17.5

Declining

From Expansion

1

Primary metal

57.1

31.3

-25.8

Declining

From Expansion

1

Printing & related support activities

38.0

31.0

-7.0

Declining

Faster

4

Textile, apparel, leather & footwear

50.0

41.7

-8.3

Declining

From No Change

1

Transportation equipment

83.3

83.3

0.0

Growing

Flat

3

Table 6: Details of Raw Materials Inventory PMI

Feb

Mar

Rate

Trend

Index

2020

2020

Difference

Direction

of

(Months)

Index

Index

Change

RAW MATERIALS INVENTORY PMI

58.5

49.4

-9.1

Declining

From Expansion

1

Cement

37.5

40.0

2.5

Declining

Slower

3

Chemical & pharmaceutical products

61.5

48.8

-12.7

Declining

From Expansion

1

Electrical equipment

50.0

30.0

-20.0

Declining

From No Change

1

Fabricated metal products

50.0

46.2

-3.8

Declining

From No Change

1

Food, beverage & tobacco products

60.6

55.1

-5.5

Growing

Slower

42

Furniture & related products

58.1

51.7

-6.4

Growing

Slower

8

Nonmetallic mineral products

70.6

30.0

-40.6

Declining

From Expansion

1

Paper products

50.0

37.5

-12.5

Declining

From No Change

1

Petroleum & coal products

100.0

83.3

-16.7

Growing

Slower

10

Plastics & rubber products

57.1

50.0

-7.1

No Change

From Expansion

1

Primary metal

50.0

42.9

-7.1

Declining

From No Change

1

Printing & related support activities

52.0

50.0

-2.0

No Change

From Expansion

1

Textile, apparel, leather & footwear

59.3

47.9

-11.4

Declining

From Expansion

1

Transportation equipment

50.0

50.0

0.0

No Change

Flat

3

8

Table 7: Non-Manufacturing at a Glance

Feb

Mar

Rate

Trend

Index

2020

2020

Difference

Direction

of

(Months)

Index

Index

Change

Composite PMI 1

58.6

49.2

-9.4

Declining

From Expansion

1

Business Activity

59.3

52.2

-7.1

Growing

Slower

36

Level of new orders/customers/incoming business

58.8

47.8

-11.0

Declining

From Expansion

1

Employment Level

57.8

47.3

-10.5

Declining

From Expansion

1

Inventories

58.6

49.6

-9.0

Declining

From Expansion

1

Average price of Inputs (volume weighted)

52.1

51.2

-0.9

Growing

Slower

53

Level of outstanding business/ Backlog of work

44.1

41.6

-2.5

Declining

Faster

69

New Exports orders

44.6

36.1

-8.5

Declining

Faster

69

Imports

42.9

39.1

-3.8

Declining

Faster

69

Inventory (sentiments)

46.0

44.4

-1.6

Declining

Faster

69

Non-manufacturingsub-sectors

Accommodation & food services

57.6

45.5

-12.1

Declining

From Expansion

1

Agriculture

50.7

46.0

-4.7

Declining

From Expansion

1

Arts, Entertainment & Recreation

57.5

68.8

11.3

Growing

Faster

5

Construction

54.9

46.5

-8.4

Declining

From Expansion

1

Educational services

57.1

47.7

-9.4

Declining

From Expansion

1

Electricity, gas, steam & air conditioning supply

57.1

48.1

-9.0

Declining

From Expansion

1

Finance & insurance

60.2

48.7

-11.5

Declining

From Expansion

1

Health care & social assistance

61.2

51.1

-10.1

Growing

Slower

35

Information & communication

62.9

51.5

-11.4

Growing

Slower

36

Management of companies

66.7

87.5

20.8

Growing

Faster

5

Professional, scientific, & technical services

49.5

49.5

0.0

Declining

Flat

2

Real estate rental & leasing

57.5

58.1

0.6

Growing

Faster

25

Repair, Maintenance/Washing Of Motor Vehicles…

76.9

61.5

-15.4

Growing

Slower

22

Transportation & warehousing

62.7

44.1

-18.6

Declining

From Expansion

1

Utilities

75.0

50.0

-25.0

No Change

From Expansion

1

Water supply, sewage & waste management

65.6

51.3

-14.3

Growing

Slower

6

Wholesale/Retail trade

57.7

50.0

-7.7

No Change

From Expansion

1

1 The composite PMI is a simple average of the following diffusion (series) indices: business activity, new orders, employment level and

inventories

Table 8: Business activity at a Glance

Feb

Mar

Rate

Trend

Index

2020

2020

Difference

Direction

of

(Months)

Index

Index

Change

BUSINESS ACTIVITY PMI

59.3

52.2

-7.1

Growing

Slower

36

Accommodation & food services

60.5

48.5

-12.0

Declining

From Expansion

1

Agriculture

51.5

48.2

-3.3

Declining

From Expansion

1

Arts, Entertainment & Recreation

70.0

75.0

5.0

Growing

Faster

11

Construction

53.2

46.6

-6.6

Declining

From Expansion

1

Educational services

57.6

44.3

-13.3

Declining

From Expansion

1

Electricity, gas, steam & air conditioning supply

60.7

53.8

-6.9

Growing

Slower

5

Finance & insurance

56.6

54.6

-2.0

Growing

Slower

36

Health care & social assistance

61.1

58.0

-3.1

Growing

Slower

18

Information & communication

66.7

54.5

-12.2

Growing

Slower

2

Management of companies

100.0

100.0

0.0

Growing

Flat

2

Professional, scientific, & technical services

57.4

56.5

-0.9

Growing

Slower

5

Real estate rental & leasing

54.1

64.9

10.8

Growing

Faster

6

Repair, Maintenance/Washing Of Motor Vehicles…

80.8

68.2

-12.6

Growing

Slower

18

Transportation & warehousing

61.8

35.7

-26.1

Declining

From Expansion

1

Utilities

75.0

37.5

-37.5

Declining

From Expansion

1

Water supply, sewage & waste management

62.5

50.0

-12.5

No Change

From Expansion

1

Wholesale/Retail trade

57.4

51.7

-5.7

Growing

Slower

21

9

Table 9: New Orders at a Glance

Feb

Mar

Rate

Trend

Index

2020

2020

Difference

Direction

of

(Months)

Index

Index

Change

NEW ORDERS PMI

58.8

47.8

-11.0

Declining

From Expansion

1

Accommodation & food services

58.9

42.6

-16.3

Declining

From Expansion

1

Agriculture

47.1

50.0

2.9

No Change

From Contraction

1

Arts, Entertainment & Recreation

60.0

75.0

15.0

Growing

Faster

2

Construction

55.0

41.1

-13.9

Declining

From Expansion

1

Educational services

53.3

48.9

-4.4

Declining

From Expansion

1

Electricity, gas, steam & air conditioning supply

57.1

42.3

-14.8

Declining

From Expansion

1

Finance & insurance

63.9

46.1

-17.8

Declining

From Expansion

1

Health care & social assistance

60.4

51.4

-9.0

Growing

Slower

5

Information & communication

60.6

54.5

-6.1

Growing

Slower

4

Management of companies

83.3

100.0

16.7

Growing

Faster

2

Professional, scientific, & technical services

51.9

50.0

-1.9

No Change

From Expansion

1

Real estate rental & leasing

59.5

59.5

0.0

Growing

Slower

17

Repair, Maintenance/Washing Of Motor Vehicles…

80.8

59.1

-21.7

Growing

Slower

18

Transportation & warehousing

64.7

38.1

-26.6

Declining

From Expansion

1

Utilities

66.7

37.5

-29.2

Declining

From Expansion

1

Water supply, sewage & waste management

75.0

45.0

-30.0

Declining

From Expansion

1

Wholesale/Retail trade

54.7

47.8

-6.9

Declining

From Expansion

1

Table 10: Employment at a Glance

Feb

Mar

Rate

Trend

Index

2020

2020

Difference

Direction

of

(Months)

Index

Index

Change

EMPLOYMENT LEVEL PMI

57.8

47.3

-10.5

Declining

From Expansion

1

Accommodation & food services

55.1

44.3

-10.8

Declining

From Expansion

1

Agriculture

54.4

42.9

-11.5

Declining

From Expansion

1

Arts, Entertainment & Recreation

40.0

62.5

22.5

Growing

From Contraction

1

Construction

56.5

48.2

-8.3

Declining

From Expansion

1

Educational services

55.4

44.3

-11.1

Declining

From Expansion

1

Electricity, gas, steam & air conditioning supply

53.6

34.6

-19.0

Declining

From Expansion

1

Finance & insurance

61.5

48.0

-13.5

Declining

From Expansion

1

Health care & social assistance

61.8

47.8

-14.0

Declining

From Expansion

1

Information & communication

65.2

47.0

-18.2

Declining

From Expansion

1

Management of companies

50.0

50.0

0.0

No Change

Flat

2

Professional, scientific, & technical services

44.4

41.3

-3.1

Declining

Faster

2

Real estate rental & leasing

56.8

50.0

-6.8

No Change

From Expansion

1

Repair, Maintenance/Washing Of Motor Vehicles…

61.5

63.6

2.1

Growing

Faster

11

Transportation & warehousing

61.8

47.6

-14.2

Declining

From Expansion

1

Utilities

75.0

62.5

-12.5

Growing

Slower

7

Water supply, sewage & waste management

62.5

55.0

-7.5

Growing

Slower

2

Wholesale/Retail trade

58.4

51.1

-7.3

Growing

Slower

22

Table 11: Inventory at a Glance

Feb

Mar

Rate

Trend

Index

2020

2020

Difference

Direction

of

(Months)

Index

Index

Change

INVENTORY PMI

58.6

49.6

-9.0

Declining

From Expansion

1

Accommodation & food services

56.0

46.5

-9.5

Declining

From Expansion

1

Agriculture

50.0

42.9

-7.1

Declining

From No Change

1

Arts, Entertainment & Recreation

60.0

62.5

2.5

Growing

Faster

3

Construction

54.8

50.0

-4.8

No Change

From Expansion

1

Educational services

62.0

53.5

-8.5

Growing

Slower

6

Electricity, gas, steam & air conditioning supply

57.1

61.5

4.4

Growing

Faster

4

Finance & insurance

58.7

46.0

-12.7

Declining

From Expansion

1

Health care & social assistance

61.4

47.0

-14.4

Declining

From Expansion

1

Information & communication

59.4

50.0

-9.4

No Change

From Expansion

1

Management of companies

33.3

100.0

66.7

Growing

From Contraction

1

Professional, scientific, & technical services

44.2

50.0

5.8

No Change

From Contraction

1

Real estate rental & leasing

59.7

58.1

-1.6

Growing

Slower

25

Repair, Maintenance/Washing Of Motor Vehicles

84.6

55.0

-29.6

Growing

Slower

8

Transportation & warehousing

62.5

55.0

-7.5

Growing

Slower

10

Utilities

83.3

62.5

-20.8

Growing

Slower

7

Water supply, sewage & waste management

62.5

55.0

-7.5

Growing

Slower

6

Wholesale/Retail trade

60.1

49.4

-10.7

Declining

From Expansion

1

10

Table 12: Manufacturing PMI Data Series

Month

COMPOSITE PMI

Production Level

New Orders

Supplier Delivery Time

Employment Level

Raw Materials Inventory

New Export Orders

Output Prices

Input Prices

Quantity of Purchases

Backlog of Work

Stock of Finished Goods

Jul '14

51.3

55.2

53.0

46.4

46.9

52.9

43.6

50.6

54.2

53.3

46.4

47.2

Aug '14

49.7

49.7

51.2

49.9

45.9

52.2

40.8

48.6

52.7

50.8

45.4

48.6

Sep '14

54.0

57.4

57.6

46.4

49.3

55.7

45.4

49.3

52.9

55.1

46.9

49.8

Oct '14

51.9

55.1

55.3

46.2

46.8

52.4

45.9

49.7

56.7

57.1

50.5

51.7

Nov '14

52.2

55.1

56.9

45.1

47.2

51.7

46.0

53.3

60.9

56.0

50.0

47.6

Dec '14

49.8

51.2

51.1

49.7

46.8

48.4

44.6

53.6

56.3

51.4

47.5

51.1

Jan '15

50.2

50.4

49.3

51.3

51.1

49.3

47.7

48.7

55.6

52.5

48.8

45.5

Feb '15

53.0

57.4

54.7

43.8

50.0

56.4

50.1

54.0

60.9

58.0

50.7

53.7

Mar '15

48.9

52.1

48.9

47.8

46.4

47.1

38.1

50.1

56.4

48.7

44.5

46.5

Apr '15

52.0

56.9

54.1

42.7

48.9

53.9

43.0

50.2

54.4

53.0

48.3

48.7

May '15

49.4

53.6

49.7

44.6

48.0

48.0

36.9

51.6

59.0

50.5

44.9

45.6

Jun '15

49.5

51.5

50.8

42.0

48.5

53.3

40.0

49.2

56.7

53.0

45.3

49.3

Jul '15

47.8

49.7

46.2

43.5

48.4

52.6

40.1

47.9

55.0

51.7

45.2

45.3

Aug '15

48.4

51.0

50.1

43.1

44.8

52.4

37.6

49.0

53.1

50.2

43.7

46.1

Sep '15

50.7

54.9

52.1

46.8

47.1

49.0

40.3

47.5

52.8

51.0

42.5

43.2

Oct '15

49.2

52.0

49.3

42.7

48.4

53.1

39.8

49.1

53.8

48.3

45.6

46.8

Nov '15

51.2

55.4

52.9

47.3

45.5

52.2

38.7

46.2

52.8

51.0

46.0

46.9

Dec '15

51.2

55.4

52.7

45.2

47.5

52.7

38.0

48.6

56.5

54.5

45.1

46.4

Jan 16

47.2

49.3

46.2

48.4

46.0

45.8

38.3

52.6

56.7

49.9

44.2

46.3

Feb '16

45.5

45.0

43.0

52.8

45.0

44.7

39.2

53.0

57.0

42.8

38.5

44.4

Mar '16

45.9

46.6

43.0

50.6

45.5

47.1

37.8

56.4

60.9

41.6

41.2

43.8

Apr '16

43.7

42.7

41.8

52.2

42.0

43.0

36.3

63.9

67.8

43.6

42.6

41.6

May '16

45.8

47.9

42.7

50.2

45.7

43.9

38.7

59.6

68.4

42.7

37.0

40.1

Jun '16

41.9

40.2

37.0

55.6

42.2

39.4

35.3

61.4

70.0

39.0

40.2

36.0

Jul '16

44.1

43.0

42.4

51.7

43.8

41.4

38.5

60.8

64.2

41.6

41.9

39.0

Aug '16

42.1

40.5

37.5

57.4

40.4

40.0

31.2

64.1

69.8

39.9

38.3

38.3

Sep '16

42.5

40.9

38.7

55.6

41.2

40.9

26.3

66.5

74.0

42.8

37.1

42.4

Oct '16

44.1

42.3

40.3

57.7

42.2

42.9

37.3

65.2

71.8

43.5

39.2

39.9

Nov '16

46.0

46.9

45.1

53.2

40.6

46.1

39.6

65.7

71.2

48.1

45.2

42.0

Dec '16

52.0

57.6

51.8

47.9

48.6

51.6

37.2

70.4

73.2

52.7

45.3

48.5

Jan '17

48.2

51.3

47.9

48.5

45.3

46.3

33.1

67.9

71.4

48.4

43.6

46.9

Feb '17

44.6

45.2

44.0

48.7

41.7

44.8

38.4

69.9

70.9

47.7

43.2

43.9

Mar '17

47.7

50.8

45.6

51.3

43.6

49.1

38.5

65.0

68.3

50.1

43.6

45.1

Apr '17

51.1

58.5

50.1

47.5

46.6

50.6

37.7

65.1

69.2

45.1

40.0

46.4

May '17

52.5

58.7

50.5

49.9

50.7

50.8

37.6

61.3

68.4

46.1

42.3

51.8

June '17

52.9

58.2

51.0

50.3

51.1

52.3

32.6

62.7

66.6

46.2

43.9

49.1

July '17

54.1

59.3

52.7

51.3

51.8

53.6

37.5

60.4

64.1

48.0

42.1

48.5

Aug '17

53.6

57.4

52.3

52.0

51.5

54.9

36.7

58.8

64.9

49.0

47.9

51.6

Sep '17

55.3

58.8

53.5

55.4

52.8

56.4

30.4

58.2

65.7

49.4

51.9

50.4

Oct '17

55.0

58.4

52.8

55.5

53.1

56.5

35.5

55.4

62.7

49.6

50.8

50.0

Nov '17

55.9

59.3

54.3

56.0

53.7

57.1

37.6

54.0

64.3

48.1

50.0

48.8

Dec '17

59.3

63.2

60.0

57.4

53.9

61.1

40.2

54.3

63.4

53.6

45.7

47.4

Jan '18

57.3

59.6

58.3

56.8

53.3

57.7

35.1

55.0

63.3

49.1

42.9

45.4

Feb '18

56.3

57.8

55.6

57.0

53.9

58.1

42.0

55.9

65.4

54.3

37.6

53.3

Mar '18

56.7

59.1

56.1

56.6

53.3

59.4

36.4

52.1

61.1

54.1

42.1

48.7

Apr '18

56.9

58.6

55.8

57.4

55.0

59.5

37.6

51.3

62.4

52.9

41.4

51.1

May '18

56.5

58.8

54.9

57.5

55.2

58.1

40.1

53.9

61.8

50.8

38.5

55.8

June '18

57.0

59.2

56.2

56.5

55.4

57.7

37.6

53.8

61.9

47.6

38.0

51.1

July '18

56.8

59.0

55.8

56.8

55.0

57.4

39.4

52.3

60.7

51.1

40.7

51.3

Aug '18

57.1

59.3

56.9

55.9

55.5

57.1

39.7

50.1

59.3

50.1

43.1

50.7

Sep '18

56.2

58.4

55.3

56.1

54.9

55.9

37.1

52.4

57.5

49.4

42.2

50.5

Oct '18

56.8

58.9

56.8

56.4

54.8

56.2

39.9

51.2

56.7

50.9

39.6

51.5

Nov '18

57.9

59.9

58.1

56.9

55.4

58.7

41.2

51.9

57.8

52.2

40.0

53.8

Dec '18

61.1

63.6

62.3

58.4

57.0

63.2

42.1

51.6

61.3

56.1

41.7

50.6

Jan '19

58.5

59.3

58.9

58.3

56.4

59.9

41.4

52.5

62.2

52.5

42.1

52.3

Feb '19

57.1

57.5

56.9

58.2

56.3

56.2

39.7

53.7

60.9

52.1

44.1

55.4

Mar '19

57.4

58.3

56.7

58.4

56.9

57.1

47.9

62.3

57.6

51.8

47.6

60.7

Apr '19

57.7

58.8

57.2

58.1

57.0

57.5

37.4

52.4

60.2

57.3

44.5

54.4

May '19

57.8

59.1

56.9

58.4

57.3

56.8

37.7

52.3

62.2

51.5

40.8

51.5

June '19

57.4

59.3

55.9

58.7

57.5

55.0

38.0

52.4

62.7

52.1

43.8

51.1

July '19

57.6

58.9

57.2

57.5

57.3

56.2

41.1

52.2

59.5

52.5

41.8

51.5

Aug '19

57.9

58.7

57.1

58.3

57.1

58.7

39.9

50.3

57.0

51.2

42.4

52.1

Sep '19

57.7

58.5

57.2

58.4

56.6

58.1

39

51.9

58.8

50.7

43.9

53.5

Oct '19

58.2

59.3

57.9

58.6

56.8

58.6

40

52.5

58.4

53.7

42.5

53.1

Nov '19

59.3

60.1

59.4

58.7

57.7

60.6

41.0

53.1

59.3

55.8

41.4

53.1

Dec '19

60.8

61.8

61.5

60.5

58

62.4

39.1

51.9

59.2

57

45.5

52.8

Jan '20

59.2

59.6

59.7

59.1

57.3

60.7

37.0

55.3

63.5

54.8

42.6

51.0

Feb '20

58.3

58.9

59.1

58.4

56.4

58.5

41.9

53.7

61.4

55.5

43.3

51.8

Mar '20

51.1

54.4

52.3

49.4

47.1

49.4

42.3

53

62.6

55.6

41.2

50.3

11

Table 13: Non-Manufacturing PMI Data Series

Month

COMPOSITE PMI

Business Activity

New orders

Employment Level

Inventory

Average Input Price

Backlog of Work

New Exports Orders

Imports

Inventories (sentiment)

Jul '14

55.0

58.9

55.9

50.2

55.2

54.0

46.2

44.0

47.3

47.8

Aug '14

58.9

60.6

59.8

58.3

57.0

56.1

47.0

46.1

46.4

48.1

Sep '14

54.7

57.1

57.5

49.9

54.3

52.8

46.2

40.7

45.2

47.6

Oct '14

57.3

59.6

59.4

53.9

56.4

53.3

46.4

40.8

44.9

43.8

Nov '14

59.6

62.5

63.6

57.9

54.6

57.3

49.6

45.2

47.5

48.1

Dec '14

53.8

56.2

56.0

51.4

51.5

54.5

45.6

43.6

46.5

43.8

Jan '15

50.6

48.8

50.4

51.2

51.9

48.8

43.2

41.1

44.3

47.0

Feb '15

54.0

54.2

54.7

52.5

54.5

54.1

46.0

43.0

44.6

46.1

Mar '15

48.6

49.7

51.1

45.6

48.0

49.8

46.5

39.9

44.2

40.2

Apr '15

53.7

58.2

56.8

49.1

50.8

51.5

46.6

41.1

44.5

43.0

May '15

51.7

52.9

53.1

49.7

51.1

51.3

44.1

37.2

39.1

44.3

Jun '15

50.1

51.5

50.3

46.4

52.0

48.5

44.4

36.9

40.4

42.7

Jul '15

50.0

50.4

51.4

48.6

49.5

50.3

43.8

39.1

39.2

44.0

Aug '15

50.7

52.3

52.4

48.0

50.1

50.7

43.0

39.8

38.3

44.0

Sep '15

50.1

52.1

52.3

47.0

49.1

48.7

44.5

42.9

41.4

45.9

Oct '15

51.9

54.2

54.1

49.3

50.1

49.9

43.9

40.3

42.4

45.2

Nov '15

49.6

52.9

51.6

45.6

48.5

51.8

42.8

37.7

39.0

41.8

Dec '15

53.4

55.9

56.4

50.0

51.5

54.7

47.0

41.9

42.7

47.2

Jan 16

46.9

46.2

46.4

47.0

47.9

57.3

44.3

36.2

39.0

41.6

Feb '16

44.3

43.7

42.0

44.5

47.1

53.6

39.6

37.5

36.6

43.6

Mar '16

45.4

46.3

44.7

43.9

46.5

58.5

43.8

34.3

35.0

41.1

Apr '16

44.3

44.2

42.2

43.3

47.6

62.2

43.1

31.8

33.1

39.8

May '16

44.3

44.3

41.3

44.6

46.9

62.9

38.1

33.2

35.0

40.3

Jun '16

42.3

40.2

39.6

42.5

47.1

60.7

39.6

33.2

34.7

38.5

Jul '16

43.2

42.8

42.3

41.9

45.8

60.4

38.6

30.0

32.7

38.0

Aug '16

43.7

43.6

42.0

41.4

47.7

60.8

39.4

32.9

34.2

39.4

Sep '16

41.0

39.9

40.0

40.3

43.9

63.1

39.6

28.6

30.2

37.9

Oct '16

43.4

43.0

42.7

41.5

46.4

65.3

40.9

32.8

33.8

38.7

Nov '16

42.8

43.0

42.3

40.2

45.5

66.8

42.4

30.8

34.0

41.1

Dec '16

47.1

48.2

46.9

43.8

49.5

64.0

41.5

33.8

35.5

41.6

Jan '17

49.4

50.6

49.4

45.6

52.0

65.6

43.6

32.5

36.1

45.5

Feb '17

44.5

45.4

44.9

42.6

44.9

65.4

42.9

33.4

34.5

38.7

Mar '17

47.1

49.8

46.4

44.0

48.0

62.1

42.7

33.1

34.5

40.6

Apr '17

49.5

53.3

50.5

45.5

48.6

63.1

41.6

29.2

33.2

41.1

May '17

52.7

56.2

53.2

50.2

51.4

62.7

45.3

31.6

34.1

43.6

June '17

54.2

57.0

54.6

53.4

51.8

58.6

40.5

30.3

33.5

42.7

July '17

54.4

56.8

55.1

54.0

51.9

58.1

42.9

32.0

36.8

41.5

Aug '17

54.1

56.1

53.5

54.4

52.3

54.5

42.8

34.5

34.8

42.0

Sep '17

54.9

56.8

55.4

54.7

52.9

56.9

42.2

31.2

35.9

44.2

Oct '17

55.3

57.5

55.7

54.4

53.4

56.4

41.4

29.6

35.4

38.9

Nov '17

57.6

59.4

58.4

54.6

58.0

55.7

43.6

28.8

33.3

40.6

Dec '17

62.1

67.4

62.2

55.7

62.9

56.1

44.6

34.6

39.1

40.3

Jan '18

58.5

61.3

58.2

55.1

59.5

56.9

41.3

31.0

35.1

42.8

Feb '18

56.1

55.6

53.7

55.3

59.8

52.8

41.2

34.7

39.1

40.3

Mar '18

57.2

58.7

55.8

55.1

59.2

50.3

42.9

39.0

38.5

44.1

Apr '18

57.5

58.8

56.4

55.3

59.5

50.3

41.5

34.2

34.9

45.0

May '18

57.3

58.7

55.9

55.6

59.2

50.8

40.6

36.4

38.4

46.2

June '18

57.5

59.1

56.4

55.9

58.5

52.2

44.0

33.2

40.1

42.4

July '18

57.7

59.6

56.1

56.2

59.1

52.1

43.1

42.1

40.5

45.0

Aug '18

58.0

59.3

56.9

56.7

58.9

50.8

43.3

40.1

40.3

44.8

Sep '18

56.5

58.1

55.8

55.4

56.8

50.2

41.5

40.3

41.3

45.7

Oct '18

57.0

58.3

56.4

55.7

57.6

50.7

42.8

39.7

42.2

45.5

Nov '18

58.4

60.4

57.5

56.2

59.6

52.6

42.0

38.7

39.4

45.9

Dec '18

62.3

65.2

63.1

57.9

62.8

52.4

42.7

42.0

41.3

45.8

Jan '19

60.1

61.7

60.2

57.7

60.6

52.2

40.1

38.1

40.4

45.5

Feb '19

58.4

59.7

58.6

57.3

58.2

50.3

38.8

36.2

42.2

44.6

Mar '19

58.5

57.8

58.9

57.8

59.5

50.5

40.3

39.4

38.7

44.2

Apr '19

58.7

58.4

59.0

58.7

58.5

52.1

43.5

38.8

40.8

45.0

May '19

58.9

59.2

58.6

58.5

59.3

51.3

42.3

39.8

43.2

44.5

June '19

58.6

58.2

59.2

58.3

58.8

52.1

40.3

43.0

45.3

46.1

July '19

58.7

57.6

60.1

58.0

58.9

51.7

41.4

42.0

43.9

46.6

Aug '19

58.8

58.2

59.6

57.8

59.8

51.2

45.1

44.1

45.2

48.1

Sep '19

58.0

57.2

58.4

58.0

58.5

51.9

45.5

42.4

45.7

48.7

Oct '19

58.2

57.9

58.5

57.1

59.2

52.2

42.9

40.4

41.7

45.1

Nov '19

60.1

60.0

60.7

58.4

61.5

54.6

43.6

41.6

41.9

45.8

Dec '19

62.1

62.6

61.9

60.8

63.1

56

42.5

43.2

41.8

43.5

Jan '20

59.6

59.8

59.4

58.9

60.4

51.2

43.2

41.3

42.3

45.3

Feb '20

58.6

59.3

58.8

57.8

58.6

52.1

44.1

44.6

42.9

46.0

Mar '20

49.2

52.2

47.8

47.3

49.6

51.2

41.6

36.1

39.1

44.4

12

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Nigeria published this content on 24 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2020 18:07:00 UTC
