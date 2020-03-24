|
Purchasing Managers� Index Report for March 2020
03/24/2020 | 02:08pm EDT
Central Bank of Nigeria
Purchasing Managers'
Index (PMI) Survey
Report
Statistics Department
March 2020
PURCHASING MANAGERS' INDEX (PMI) MARCH 2020 REPORT
1.0 Introduction
The March 2020 PMI survey was conducted by the Statistics Department of the Central Bank of Nigeria during the period March 9-13, 2020. The respondents were purchasing and supply executives of manufacturing and non-manufacturing organizations in all 36 states in Nigeria and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The Bank makes no representation regarding the individual companies, other than the information they have provided. The data contained herein further provides input for policy decisions.
1.1 Data and Method of Presentation
The Manufacturing and Non-ManufacturingPMI Report on businesses is based on survey responses,
indicating the changes in the level of business activities in the current month compared with the preceding month. For each of the indicators measured, this report shows the diffusion index of the responses. The diffusion index is computed as the percentage of responses with positive change plus half of the percentage of those reporting no change, except for supplier delivery time, which is computed as the percentage of responses with negative change plus half of the percentage of those reporting no change. The composite PMI for the manufacturing sector is computed as the weighted average of five diffusion indices, namely: production level, level of new orders, suppliers' delivery time, employment level and raw materials inventory/work in progress, with assigned weights of 25%, 30%, 15%, 10% and 20%, respectively. The composite PMI for the non-manufacturing sector is computed from four diffusion indices, namely: business activity, level of new orders, employment level and raw materials inventory, with equal weights of 25% each.
A composite PMI above 50 points indicates that the manufacturing/non-manufacturing economy is generally expanding, 50 points indicates no change and below 50 points indicates that it is generally contracting. The subsectors reporting growth are listed in the order of highest to lowest growth, while those reporting contraction are listed in the order of the highest to the lowest contraction.
2.0 Manufacturing PMI Report
Production level and new orders grew at a slower rate, while supplier delivery time, employment level and raw materials inventories declined in March 2020
Inventories
Employment level
Supplier deliveries
New orders
Production level
Overall Manufacturing
PMI
Fig. 1: Manufacturing PMI at a glance
1
The Manufacturing PMI in the month of February stood at 51.1 index points, indicating expansion in the manufacturing sector for the thirty-sixth consecutive month (Fig. 2 and Table 1). The index grew at a slower rate when compared to the index in February. Of the 14 surveyed subsectors, 7 reported growth (above 50% threshold) in the review month in the following order: transportation equipment; petroleum & coal products; furniture & related products; food, beverage & tobacco products; cement; fabricated metal products and plastics & rubber products. However, electrical equipment; primary metal; nonmetallic mineral products; paper products; textile, apparel, leather and footwear; printing & related support activities and chemical & pharmaceutical products subsectors all recorded declines in the review month (Fig. 2 and Table 1).
2.1 Production Level
At 54.4 points, the production level index for the manufacturing sector grew for the thirty-seventh consecutive month in March 2020. The index however indicated slower growth in the current month, when compared to its level in February 2020. Seven of the 14 manufacturing subsectors recorded increased production level, while 7 subsectors recorded declines in production (Fig. 3 and Table 2).
2.2 New Orders
At 52.3 points, the new orders index grew for the thirty-sixth consecutive month, indicating increases in new orders in March 2020. The index grew at a slower rate, when compared to its level in February 2020. Five subsectors reported growth, 2 remained unchanged while 7 recorded declines in the review month (Fig. 4 and Table 3).
2
2.3 Supplier Delivery Time
The manufacturing supplier delivery time index stood at 49.4 points in March 2020, indicating contraction in supplier delivery time. The index recorded declines for the first time after thirty-three consecutive months of recorded growth. Five of the 14 subsectors recorded improved suppliers' delivery time, 4 subsectors reported no change while 5 recorded slower delivery time in March 2020 (Fig. 5 and Table 4).
|
|
2.4 Employment Level
The employment level index for March 2020 stood at 47.1 points, indicating declines in employment level for the first time after recorded growth for thirty-four consecutive months. Of the 14 subsectors, 3 reported increased employment level, 1 subsectors remain unchanged, while the remaining ten subsectors recorded lower employment level in the review month (Fig. 6 and Table 5).
2.5 Raw material Inventories
The manufacturing sector inventories index contracted for the first time in March 2020. At 49.4 points, the index dipped when compared to its level in February 2020. Three of the 14 subsectors recorded growth, 3 subsectors reported unchanged inventories, while 8 subsectors reported lower raw material inventories in the review month (Fig. 7 and Table 6).
4
3.2 New Orders
At 47.8 points, new orders index declined for the first time in March 2020. Of the 17 surveyed subsectors, 6 recorded growth, 2 remained unchanged while 9 subsectors recorded declines in new orders during the review period (Fig 11 Table 9).
3.3 Employment Level
The employment level Index for the non- manufacturing sector stood at 47.3 points, indicating decrease in employment level in the review month. Of the 17 surveyed subsectors, 5 recorded growth in employment level in the review period, 2 subsectors recorded no change while 10 subsectors recorded declines in the employment level (Fig 12 Table 10).
3.4 Non-manufacturing Inventory
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
At 49.6 points, non-manufacturing inventory index dipped after thirty-four consecutive months of recorded growth. This indicates decrease in inventories in the review period. From the surveyed subsectors, nine of the 17 subsectors recorded growth in inventories in March 2020 , 3 reported no change , while 5 subsectors recorded declines in inventories in the review period (Fig 13, Table 11).
5
APPENDICES
Table 1: Details of Overall Manufacturing PMI
|
|
Feb
|
Mar
|
|
|
Rate
|
Trend**
|
Index
|
2020
|
2020
|
Difference
|
Direction
|
of
|
(Months)
|
|
Index*
|
Index*
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
Composite PMI 1
|
58.3
|
51.1
|
-7.2
|
Growing
|
Slower
|
36
|
Production level
|
58.9
|
54.4
|
-4.5
|
Growing
|
Slower
|
37
|
New orders
|
59.1
|
52.3
|
-6.8
|
Growing
|
Slower
|
36
|
Supplier delivery time
|
58.4
|
49.4
|
-9.0
|
Declining
|
From Expansion
|
1
|
Employment level
|
56.4
|
47.1
|
-9.3
|
Declining
|
From Expansion
|
1
|
Raw materials/WIP Inventory
|
58.5
|
49.4
|
-9.1
|
Declining
|
From Expansion
|
1
|
New Export Orders
|
41.9
|
42.3
|
0.4
|
Declining
|
Slower
|
61
|
Output Prices
|
53.7
|
53.0
|
-0.7
|
Growing
|
Slower
|
51
|
Input Prices
|
61.4
|
62.6
|
1.2
|
Growing
|
Faster
|
69
|
Quantity of Purchases
|
55.5
|
55.6
|
0.1
|
Growing
|
Faster
|
18
|
Outstanding Business/Backlog of Work
|
43.3
|
41.2
|
-2.1
|
Declining
|
Faster
|
28
|
Stock of Finished Goods
|
51.8
|
50.3
|
-1.5
|
Growing
|
Slower
|
24
|
Manufacturing Sub-Sectors
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cement
|
62.5
|
57.0
|
-5.5
|
Growing
|
Slower
|
18
|
Chemical & pharmaceutical products
|
57.8
|
47.3
|
-10.5
|
Declining
|
From Expansion
|
1
|
Electrical equipment
|
54.0
|
34.0
|
-20.0
|
Declining
|
From Expansion
|
1
|
Fabricated metal products
|
58.8
|
52.1
|
-6.7
|
Growing
|
Slower
|
21
|
Food, beverage & tobacco products
|
59.7
|
57.1
|
-2.6
|
Growing
|
Slower
|
42
|
Furniture & related products
|
60.6
|
57.2
|
-3.4
|
Growing
|
Slower
|
22
|
Nonmetallic mineral products
|
65.3
|
40.7
|
-24.6
|
Declining
|
From Expansion
|
1
|
Paper products
|
64.2
|
42.7
|
-21.5
|
Declining
|
From Expansion
|
1
|
Petroleum & coal products
|
68.3
|
60.8
|
-7.5
|
Growing
|
Slower
|
12
|
Plastics & rubber products
|
56.3
|
50.6
|
-5.7
|
Growing
|
Slower
|
20
|
Primary metal
|
47.1
|
37.3
|
-9.8
|
Declining
|
Faster
|
9
|
Printing & related support activities
|
45.9
|
44.5
|
-1.4
|
Declining
|
Faster
|
2
|
Textile, apparel, leather & footwear
|
61.3
|
43.2
|
-18.1
|
Declining
|
From Expansion
|
1
|
Transportation equipment
|
79.2
|
65.8
|
-13.4
|
Growing
|
Slower
|
19
|
1 The composite PMI is a weighted average of the following diffusion indices: production level, new orders, supplier deliveries,
|
employment level and inventories. The weights assigned to these variables are 25%, 30%, 15%, 10% and 20% respectively.
|
|
*The series index is a diffusion index defined as a weighted percentage of high, same and low with 1.0, 0.5 and 0.0 as weights
|
|
respectively.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
** Number of month moving in current direction
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table 2: Details of Production PMI
|
|
Feb
|
Mar
|
|
|
Rate
|
Trend
|
Index
|
2020
|
2020
|
Difference
|
Direction
|
of
|
(Months)
|
|
Index
|
Index
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
PRODUCTION PMI
|
58.9
|
54.4
|
-4.5
|
Growing
|
Slower
|
37
|
Cement
|
75.0
|
70.0
|
-5.0
|
Growing
|
Slower
|
2
|
Chemical & pharmaceutical products
|
57.7
|
43.9
|
-13.8
|
Declining
|
From Expansion
|
1
|
Electrical equipment
|
50.0
|
20.0
|
-30.0
|
Declining
|
From No Change
|
1
|
Fabricated metal products
|
59.5
|
57.9
|
-1.6
|
Growing
|
Slower
|
13
|
Food, beverage & tobacco products
|
60.1
|
61.6
|
1.5
|
Growing
|
Faster
|
42
|
Furniture & related products
|
64.5
|
69.0
|
4.5
|
Growing
|
Faster
|
22
|
Nonmetallic mineral products
|
61.8
|
33.3
|
-28.5
|
Declining
|
From Expansion
|
1
|
Paper products
|
66.7
|
45.8
|
-20.9
|
Declining
|
From Expansion
|
1
|
Petroleum & coal products
|
83.3
|
66.7
|
-16.6
|
Growing
|
Slower
|
12
|
Plastics & rubber products
|
50.0
|
58.3
|
8.3
|
Growing
|
From No Change
|
1
|
Primary metal
|
50.0
|
35.7
|
-14.3
|
Declining
|
From No Change
|
1
|
Printing & related support activities
|
40.0
|
47.6
|
7.6
|
Declining
|
Slower
|
3
|
Textile, apparel, leather & footwear
|
70.4
|
41.7
|
-28.7
|
Declining
|
From Expansion
|
1
|
Transportation equipment
|
100.0
|
66.7
|
-33.3
|
Growing
|
Slower
|
7
6
Table 3: Details of New Orders PMI
|
|
Feb
|
Mar
|
|
|
Rate
|
Trend
|
Index
|
2020
|
2020
|
Difference
|
Direction
|
of
|
(Months)
|
|
Index
|
Index
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
NEW ORDERS PMI
|
59.1
|
52.3
|
-6.8
|
Growing
|
Slower
|
36
|
Cement
|
75.0
|
70.0
|
-5.0
|
Growing
|
Slower
|
2
|
Chemical & pharmaceutical products
|
60.3
|
50.0
|
-10.3
|
No Change
|
From Expansion
|
1
|
Electrical equipment
|
60.0
|
30.0
|
-30.0
|
Declining
|
From Expansion
|
1
|
Fabricated metal products
|
64.5
|
52.6
|
-11.9
|
Growing
|
Slower
|
10
|
Food, beverage & tobacco products
|
59.6
|
59.9
|
0.3
|
Growing
|
Faster
|
42
|
Furniture & related products
|
61.3
|
63.8
|
2.5
|
Growing
|
Faster
|
10
|
Nonmetallic mineral products
|
67.6
|
40.0
|
-27.6
|
Declining
|
From Expansion
|
1
|
Paper products
|
66.7
|
41.7
|
-25.0
|
Declining
|
From Expansion
|
1
|
Petroleum & coal products
|
66.7
|
50.0
|
-16.7
|
No Change
|
From Expansion
|
1
|
Plastics & rubber products
|
47.6
|
41.7
|
-5.9
|
Declining
|
Faster
|
2
|
Primary metal
|
35.7
|
37.5
|
1.8
|
Declining
|
Slower
|
2
|
Printing & related support activities
|
48.0
|
45.2
|
-2.8
|
Declining
|
Faster
|
3
|
Textile, apparel, leather & footwear
|
63.0
|
43.8
|
-19.2
|
Declining
|
From Expansion
|
1
|
Transportation equipment
|
83.3
|
66.7
|
-16.6
|
Growing
|
Slower
|
5
Table 4: Details of Supplier Delivery Time PMI
|
|
Feb
|
Mar
|
|
|
Rate
|
Trend
|
Index
|
2020
|
2020
|
Difference
|
Direction
|
of
|
(Months)
|
|
Index
|
Index
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
SUPPLIER DELIVERY TIME PMI
|
58.4
|
49.4
|
-9.0
|
Declining
|
From Expansion
|
1
|
Cement
|
50.0
|
30.0
|
-20.0
|
Declining
|
From No Change
|
1
|
Chemical & pharmaceutical products
|
52.6
|
52.4
|
-0.2
|
Growing
|
Slower
|
9
|
Electrical equipment
|
70.0
|
60.0
|
-10.0
|
Growing
|
Slower
|
2
|
Fabricated metal products
|
55.3
|
50.0
|
-5.3
|
No Change
|
From Expansion
|
1
|
Food, beverage & tobacco products
|
58.7
|
49.1
|
-9.6
|
Declining
|
From Expansion
|
1
|
Furniture & related products
|
51.6
|
39.7
|
-11.9
|
Declining
|
From Expansion
|
1
|
Nonmetallic mineral products
|
71.9
|
53.3
|
-18.6
|
Growing
|
Slower
|
23
|
Paper products
|
61.1
|
50.0
|
-11.1
|
No Change
|
From Expansion
|
1
|
Petroleum & coal products
|
50.0
|
50.0
|
0.0
|
No Change
|
Flat
|
2
|
Plastics & rubber products
|
76.2
|
63.9
|
-12.3
|
Growing
|
Slower
|
7
|
Primary metal
|
50.0
|
43.8
|
-6.2
|
Declining
|
From No Change
|
1
|
Printing & related support activities
|
58.0
|
52.4
|
-5.6
|
Growing
|
Slower
|
9
|
Textile, apparel, leather & footwear
|
59.3
|
43.8
|
-15.5
|
Declining
|
From Expansion
|
1
|
Transportation equipment
|
50.0
|
50.0
|
0.0
|
No Change
|
Flat
|
2
7
Table 5: Details of Employment Level PMI
|
|
Feb
|
Mar
|
|
|
Rate
|
Trend
|
Index
|
2020
|
2020
|
Difference
|
Direction
|
of
|
(Months)
|
|
Index
|
Index
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
EMPLOYMENT LEVEL PMI
|
56.4
|
47.1
|
-9.3
|
Declining
|
From Expansion
|
1
|
Cement
|
50.0
|
50.0
|
0.0
|
No Change
|
Flat
|
4
|
Chemical & pharmaceutical products
|
56.4
|
42.7
|
-13.7
|
Declining
|
From Expansion
|
1
|
Electrical equipment
|
40.0
|
40.0
|
0.0
|
Declining
|
Flat
|
3
|
Fabricated metal products
|
56.6
|
48.7
|
-7.9
|
Declining
|
From Expansion
|
1
|
Food, beverage & tobacco products
|
59.6
|
54.2
|
-5.4
|
Growing
|
Slower
|
23
|
Furniture & related products
|
62.9
|
48.3
|
-14.6
|
Declining
|
From Expansion
|
1
|
Nonmetallic mineral products
|
58.8
|
46.7
|
-12.1
|
Declining
|
From Expansion
|
1
|
Paper products
|
66.7
|
37.5
|
-29.2
|
Declining
|
From Expansion
|
1
|
Petroleum & coal products
|
50.0
|
66.7
|
16.7
|
Growing
|
From No Change
|
1
|
Plastics & rubber products
|
61.9
|
44.4
|
-17.5
|
Declining
|
From Expansion
|
1
|
Primary metal
|
57.1
|
31.3
|
-25.8
|
Declining
|
From Expansion
|
1
|
Printing & related support activities
|
38.0
|
31.0
|
-7.0
|
Declining
|
Faster
|
4
|
Textile, apparel, leather & footwear
|
50.0
|
41.7
|
-8.3
|
Declining
|
From No Change
|
1
|
Transportation equipment
|
83.3
|
83.3
|
0.0
|
Growing
|
Flat
|
3
Table 6: Details of Raw Materials Inventory PMI
|
|
Feb
|
Mar
|
|
|
Rate
|
Trend
|
Index
|
2020
|
2020
|
Difference
|
Direction
|
of
|
(Months)
|
|
Index
|
Index
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
RAW MATERIALS INVENTORY PMI
|
58.5
|
49.4
|
-9.1
|
Declining
|
From Expansion
|
1
|
Cement
|
37.5
|
40.0
|
2.5
|
Declining
|
Slower
|
3
|
Chemical & pharmaceutical products
|
61.5
|
48.8
|
-12.7
|
Declining
|
From Expansion
|
1
|
Electrical equipment
|
50.0
|
30.0
|
-20.0
|
Declining
|
From No Change
|
1
|
Fabricated metal products
|
50.0
|
46.2
|
-3.8
|
Declining
|
From No Change
|
1
|
Food, beverage & tobacco products
|
60.6
|
55.1
|
-5.5
|
Growing
|
Slower
|
42
|
Furniture & related products
|
58.1
|
51.7
|
-6.4
|
Growing
|
Slower
|
8
|
Nonmetallic mineral products
|
70.6
|
30.0
|
-40.6
|
Declining
|
From Expansion
|
1
|
Paper products
|
50.0
|
37.5
|
-12.5
|
Declining
|
From No Change
|
1
|
Petroleum & coal products
|
100.0
|
83.3
|
-16.7
|
Growing
|
Slower
|
10
|
Plastics & rubber products
|
57.1
|
50.0
|
-7.1
|
No Change
|
From Expansion
|
1
|
Primary metal
|
50.0
|
42.9
|
-7.1
|
Declining
|
From No Change
|
1
|
Printing & related support activities
|
52.0
|
50.0
|
-2.0
|
No Change
|
From Expansion
|
1
|
Textile, apparel, leather & footwear
|
59.3
|
47.9
|
-11.4
|
Declining
|
From Expansion
|
1
|
Transportation equipment
|
50.0
|
50.0
|
0.0
|
No Change
|
Flat
|
3
8
Table 7: Non-Manufacturing at a Glance
|
|
Feb
|
Mar
|
|
|
Rate
|
Trend
|
Index
|
2020
|
2020
|
Difference
|
Direction
|
of
|
(Months)
|
|
Index
|
Index
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
Composite PMI 1
|
58.6
|
49.2
|
-9.4
|
Declining
|
From Expansion
|
1
|
Business Activity
|
59.3
|
52.2
|
-7.1
|
Growing
|
Slower
|
36
|
Level of new orders/customers/incoming business
|
58.8
|
47.8
|
-11.0
|
Declining
|
From Expansion
|
1
|
Employment Level
|
57.8
|
47.3
|
-10.5
|
Declining
|
From Expansion
|
1
|
Inventories
|
58.6
|
49.6
|
-9.0
|
Declining
|
From Expansion
|
1
|
Average price of Inputs (volume weighted)
|
52.1
|
51.2
|
-0.9
|
Growing
|
Slower
|
53
|
Level of outstanding business/ Backlog of work
|
44.1
|
41.6
|
-2.5
|
Declining
|
Faster
|
69
|
New Exports orders
|
44.6
|
36.1
|
-8.5
|
Declining
|
Faster
|
69
|
Imports
|
42.9
|
39.1
|
-3.8
|
Declining
|
Faster
|
69
|
Inventory (sentiments)
|
46.0
|
44.4
|
-1.6
|
Declining
|
Faster
|
69
|
Non-manufacturingsub-sectors
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accommodation & food services
|
57.6
|
45.5
|
-12.1
|
Declining
|
From Expansion
|
1
|
Agriculture
|
50.7
|
46.0
|
-4.7
|
Declining
|
From Expansion
|
1
|
Arts, Entertainment & Recreation
|
57.5
|
68.8
|
11.3
|
Growing
|
Faster
|
5
|
Construction
|
54.9
|
46.5
|
-8.4
|
Declining
|
From Expansion
|
1
|
Educational services
|
57.1
|
47.7
|
-9.4
|
Declining
|
From Expansion
|
1
|
Electricity, gas, steam & air conditioning supply
|
57.1
|
48.1
|
-9.0
|
Declining
|
From Expansion
|
1
|
Finance & insurance
|
60.2
|
48.7
|
-11.5
|
Declining
|
From Expansion
|
1
|
Health care & social assistance
|
61.2
|
51.1
|
-10.1
|
Growing
|
Slower
|
35
|
Information & communication
|
62.9
|
51.5
|
-11.4
|
Growing
|
Slower
|
36
|
Management of companies
|
66.7
|
87.5
|
20.8
|
Growing
|
Faster
|
5
|
Professional, scientific, & technical services
|
49.5
|
49.5
|
0.0
|
Declining
|
Flat
|
2
|
Real estate rental & leasing
|
57.5
|
58.1
|
0.6
|
Growing
|
Faster
|
25
|
Repair, Maintenance/Washing Of Motor Vehicles…
|
76.9
|
61.5
|
-15.4
|
Growing
|
Slower
|
22
|
Transportation & warehousing
|
62.7
|
44.1
|
-18.6
|
Declining
|
From Expansion
|
1
|
Utilities
|
75.0
|
50.0
|
-25.0
|
No Change
|
From Expansion
|
1
|
Water supply, sewage & waste management
|
65.6
|
51.3
|
-14.3
|
Growing
|
Slower
|
6
|
Wholesale/Retail trade
|
57.7
|
50.0
|
-7.7
|
No Change
|
From Expansion
|
1
|
1 The composite PMI is a simple average of the following diffusion (series) indices: business activity, new orders, employment level and
|
inventories
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table 8: Business activity at a Glance
|
|
Feb
|
Mar
|
|
|
Rate
|
Trend
|
Index
|
2020
|
2020
|
Difference
|
Direction
|
of
|
(Months)
|
|
Index
|
Index
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
BUSINESS ACTIVITY PMI
|
59.3
|
52.2
|
-7.1
|
Growing
|
Slower
|
36
|
Accommodation & food services
|
60.5
|
48.5
|
-12.0
|
Declining
|
From Expansion
|
1
|
Agriculture
|
51.5
|
48.2
|
-3.3
|
Declining
|
From Expansion
|
1
|
Arts, Entertainment & Recreation
|
70.0
|
75.0
|
5.0
|
Growing
|
Faster
|
11
|
Construction
|
53.2
|
46.6
|
-6.6
|
Declining
|
From Expansion
|
1
|
Educational services
|
57.6
|
44.3
|
-13.3
|
Declining
|
From Expansion
|
1
|
Electricity, gas, steam & air conditioning supply
|
60.7
|
53.8
|
-6.9
|
Growing
|
Slower
|
5
|
Finance & insurance
|
56.6
|
54.6
|
-2.0
|
Growing
|
Slower
|
36
|
Health care & social assistance
|
61.1
|
58.0
|
-3.1
|
Growing
|
Slower
|
18
|
Information & communication
|
66.7
|
54.5
|
-12.2
|
Growing
|
Slower
|
2
|
Management of companies
|
100.0
|
100.0
|
0.0
|
Growing
|
Flat
|
2
|
Professional, scientific, & technical services
|
57.4
|
56.5
|
-0.9
|
Growing
|
Slower
|
5
|
Real estate rental & leasing
|
54.1
|
64.9
|
10.8
|
Growing
|
Faster
|
6
|
Repair, Maintenance/Washing Of Motor Vehicles…
|
80.8
|
68.2
|
-12.6
|
Growing
|
Slower
|
18
|
Transportation & warehousing
|
61.8
|
35.7
|
-26.1
|
Declining
|
From Expansion
|
1
|
Utilities
|
75.0
|
37.5
|
-37.5
|
Declining
|
From Expansion
|
1
|
Water supply, sewage & waste management
|
62.5
|
50.0
|
-12.5
|
No Change
|
From Expansion
|
1
|
Wholesale/Retail trade
|
57.4
|
51.7
|
-5.7
|
Growing
|
Slower
|
21
9
Table 9: New Orders at a Glance
|
|
Feb
|
Mar
|
|
|
Rate
|
Trend
|
Index
|
2020
|
2020
|
Difference
|
Direction
|
of
|
(Months)
|
|
Index
|
Index
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
NEW ORDERS PMI
|
58.8
|
47.8
|
-11.0
|
Declining
|
From Expansion
|
1
|
Accommodation & food services
|
58.9
|
42.6
|
-16.3
|
Declining
|
From Expansion
|
1
|
Agriculture
|
47.1
|
50.0
|
2.9
|
No Change
|
From Contraction
|
1
|
Arts, Entertainment & Recreation
|
60.0
|
75.0
|
15.0
|
Growing
|
Faster
|
2
|
Construction
|
55.0
|
41.1
|
-13.9
|
Declining
|
From Expansion
|
1
|
Educational services
|
53.3
|
48.9
|
-4.4
|
Declining
|
From Expansion
|
1
|
Electricity, gas, steam & air conditioning supply
|
57.1
|
42.3
|
-14.8
|
Declining
|
From Expansion
|
1
|
Finance & insurance
|
63.9
|
46.1
|
-17.8
|
Declining
|
From Expansion
|
1
|
Health care & social assistance
|
60.4
|
51.4
|
-9.0
|
Growing
|
Slower
|
5
|
Information & communication
|
60.6
|
54.5
|
-6.1
|
Growing
|
Slower
|
4
|
Management of companies
|
83.3
|
100.0
|
16.7
|
Growing
|
Faster
|
2
|
Professional, scientific, & technical services
|
51.9
|
50.0
|
-1.9
|
No Change
|
From Expansion
|
1
|
Real estate rental & leasing
|
59.5
|
59.5
|
0.0
|
Growing
|
Slower
|
17
|
Repair, Maintenance/Washing Of Motor Vehicles…
|
80.8
|
59.1
|
-21.7
|
Growing
|
Slower
|
18
|
Transportation & warehousing
|
64.7
|
38.1
|
-26.6
|
Declining
|
From Expansion
|
1
|
Utilities
|
66.7
|
37.5
|
-29.2
|
Declining
|
From Expansion
|
1
|
Water supply, sewage & waste management
|
75.0
|
45.0
|
-30.0
|
Declining
|
From Expansion
|
1
|
Wholesale/Retail trade
|
54.7
|
47.8
|
-6.9
|
Declining
|
From Expansion
|
1
|
Table 10: Employment at a Glance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Feb
|
Mar
|
|
|
Rate
|
Trend
|
Index
|
2020
|
2020
|
Difference
|
Direction
|
of
|
(Months)
|
|
Index
|
Index
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
EMPLOYMENT LEVEL PMI
|
57.8
|
47.3
|
-10.5
|
Declining
|
From Expansion
|
1
|
Accommodation & food services
|
55.1
|
44.3
|
-10.8
|
Declining
|
From Expansion
|
1
|
Agriculture
|
54.4
|
42.9
|
-11.5
|
Declining
|
From Expansion
|
1
|
Arts, Entertainment & Recreation
|
40.0
|
62.5
|
22.5
|
Growing
|
From Contraction
|
1
|
Construction
|
56.5
|
48.2
|
-8.3
|
Declining
|
From Expansion
|
1
|
Educational services
|
55.4
|
44.3
|
-11.1
|
Declining
|
From Expansion
|
1
|
Electricity, gas, steam & air conditioning supply
|
53.6
|
34.6
|
-19.0
|
Declining
|
From Expansion
|
1
|
Finance & insurance
|
61.5
|
48.0
|
-13.5
|
Declining
|
From Expansion
|
1
|
Health care & social assistance
|
61.8
|
47.8
|
-14.0
|
Declining
|
From Expansion
|
1
|
Information & communication
|
65.2
|
47.0
|
-18.2
|
Declining
|
From Expansion
|
1
|
Management of companies
|
50.0
|
50.0
|
0.0
|
No Change
|
Flat
|
2
|
Professional, scientific, & technical services
|
44.4
|
41.3
|
-3.1
|
Declining
|
Faster
|
2
|
Real estate rental & leasing
|
56.8
|
50.0
|
-6.8
|
No Change
|
From Expansion
|
1
|
Repair, Maintenance/Washing Of Motor Vehicles…
|
61.5
|
63.6
|
2.1
|
Growing
|
Faster
|
11
|
Transportation & warehousing
|
61.8
|
47.6
|
-14.2
|
Declining
|
From Expansion
|
1
|
Utilities
|
75.0
|
62.5
|
-12.5
|
Growing
|
Slower
|
7
|
Water supply, sewage & waste management
|
62.5
|
55.0
|
-7.5
|
Growing
|
Slower
|
2
|
Wholesale/Retail trade
|
58.4
|
51.1
|
-7.3
|
Growing
|
Slower
|
22
|
Table 11: Inventory at a Glance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Feb
|
Mar
|
|
|
Rate
|
Trend
|
Index
|
2020
|
2020
|
Difference
|
Direction
|
of
|
(Months)
|
|
Index
|
Index
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
INVENTORY PMI
|
58.6
|
49.6
|
-9.0
|
Declining
|
From Expansion
|
1
|
Accommodation & food services
|
56.0
|
46.5
|
-9.5
|
Declining
|
From Expansion
|
1
|
Agriculture
|
50.0
|
42.9
|
-7.1
|
Declining
|
From No Change
|
1
|
Arts, Entertainment & Recreation
|
60.0
|
62.5
|
2.5
|
Growing
|
Faster
|
3
|
Construction
|
54.8
|
50.0
|
-4.8
|
No Change
|
From Expansion
|
1
|
Educational services
|
62.0
|
53.5
|
-8.5
|
Growing
|
Slower
|
6
|
Electricity, gas, steam & air conditioning supply
|
57.1
|
61.5
|
4.4
|
Growing
|
Faster
|
4
|
Finance & insurance
|
58.7
|
46.0
|
-12.7
|
Declining
|
From Expansion
|
1
|
Health care & social assistance
|
61.4
|
47.0
|
-14.4
|
Declining
|
From Expansion
|
1
|
Information & communication
|
59.4
|
50.0
|
-9.4
|
No Change
|
From Expansion
|
1
|
Management of companies
|
33.3
|
100.0
|
66.7
|
Growing
|
From Contraction
|
1
|
Professional, scientific, & technical services
|
44.2
|
50.0
|
5.8
|
No Change
|
From Contraction
|
1
|
Real estate rental & leasing
|
59.7
|
58.1
|
-1.6
|
Growing
|
Slower
|
25
|
Repair, Maintenance/Washing Of Motor Vehicles
|
84.6
|
55.0
|
-29.6
|
Growing
|
Slower
|
8
|
Transportation & warehousing
|
62.5
|
55.0
|
-7.5
|
Growing
|
Slower
|
10
|
Utilities
|
83.3
|
62.5
|
-20.8
|
Growing
|
Slower
|
7
|
Water supply, sewage & waste management
|
62.5
|
55.0
|
-7.5
|
Growing
|
Slower
|
6
|
Wholesale/Retail trade
|
60.1
|
49.4
|
-10.7
|
Declining
|
From Expansion
|
1
10
Table 12: Manufacturing PMI Data Series
|
Month
|
COMPOSITE PMI
|
Production Level
|
New Orders
|
Supplier Delivery Time
|
Employment Level
|
Raw Materials Inventory
|
New Export Orders
|
Output Prices
|
|
Input Prices
|
Quantity of Purchases
|
Backlog of Work
|
Stock of Finished Goods
|
Jul '14
|
51.3
|
55.2
|
53.0
|
46.4
|
46.9
|
52.9
|
43.6
|
|
50.6
|
54.2
|
53.3
|
46.4
|
47.2
|
Aug '14
|
49.7
|
49.7
|
51.2
|
49.9
|
45.9
|
52.2
|
40.8
|
|
48.6
|
52.7
|
50.8
|
45.4
|
48.6
|
Sep '14
|
54.0
|
57.4
|
57.6
|
46.4
|
49.3
|
55.7
|
45.4
|
|
49.3
|
52.9
|
55.1
|
46.9
|
49.8
|
Oct '14
|
51.9
|
55.1
|
55.3
|
46.2
|
46.8
|
52.4
|
45.9
|
|
49.7
|
56.7
|
57.1
|
50.5
|
51.7
|
Nov '14
|
52.2
|
55.1
|
56.9
|
45.1
|
47.2
|
51.7
|
46.0
|
|
53.3
|
60.9
|
56.0
|
50.0
|
47.6
|
Dec '14
|
49.8
|
51.2
|
51.1
|
49.7
|
46.8
|
48.4
|
44.6
|
|
53.6
|
56.3
|
51.4
|
47.5
|
51.1
|
Jan '15
|
50.2
|
50.4
|
49.3
|
51.3
|
51.1
|
49.3
|
47.7
|
|
48.7
|
55.6
|
52.5
|
48.8
|
45.5
|
Feb '15
|
53.0
|
57.4
|
54.7
|
43.8
|
50.0
|
56.4
|
50.1
|
|
54.0
|
60.9
|
58.0
|
50.7
|
53.7
|
Mar '15
|
48.9
|
52.1
|
48.9
|
47.8
|
46.4
|
47.1
|
38.1
|
|
50.1
|
56.4
|
48.7
|
44.5
|
46.5
|
Apr '15
|
52.0
|
56.9
|
54.1
|
42.7
|
48.9
|
53.9
|
43.0
|
|
50.2
|
54.4
|
53.0
|
48.3
|
48.7
|
May '15
|
49.4
|
53.6
|
49.7
|
44.6
|
48.0
|
48.0
|
36.9
|
|
51.6
|
59.0
|
50.5
|
44.9
|
45.6
|
Jun '15
|
49.5
|
51.5
|
50.8
|
42.0
|
48.5
|
53.3
|
40.0
|
|
49.2
|
56.7
|
53.0
|
45.3
|
49.3
|
Jul '15
|
47.8
|
49.7
|
46.2
|
43.5
|
48.4
|
52.6
|
40.1
|
|
47.9
|
55.0
|
51.7
|
45.2
|
45.3
|
Aug '15
|
48.4
|
51.0
|
50.1
|
43.1
|
44.8
|
52.4
|
37.6
|
|
49.0
|
53.1
|
50.2
|
43.7
|
46.1
|
Sep '15
|
50.7
|
54.9
|
52.1
|
46.8
|
47.1
|
49.0
|
40.3
|
|
47.5
|
52.8
|
51.0
|
42.5
|
43.2
|
Oct '15
|
49.2
|
52.0
|
49.3
|
42.7
|
48.4
|
53.1
|
39.8
|
|
49.1
|
53.8
|
48.3
|
45.6
|
46.8
|
Nov '15
|
51.2
|
55.4
|
52.9
|
47.3
|
45.5
|
52.2
|
38.7
|
|
46.2
|
52.8
|
51.0
|
46.0
|
46.9
|
Dec '15
|
51.2
|
55.4
|
52.7
|
45.2
|
47.5
|
52.7
|
38.0
|
|
48.6
|
56.5
|
54.5
|
45.1
|
46.4
|
Jan 16
|
47.2
|
49.3
|
46.2
|
48.4
|
46.0
|
45.8
|
38.3
|
|
52.6
|
56.7
|
49.9
|
44.2
|
46.3
|
Feb '16
|
45.5
|
45.0
|
43.0
|
52.8
|
45.0
|
44.7
|
39.2
|
|
53.0
|
57.0
|
42.8
|
38.5
|
44.4
|
Mar '16
|
45.9
|
46.6
|
43.0
|
50.6
|
45.5
|
47.1
|
37.8
|
|
56.4
|
60.9
|
41.6
|
41.2
|
43.8
|
Apr '16
|
43.7
|
42.7
|
41.8
|
52.2
|
42.0
|
43.0
|
36.3
|
|
63.9
|
67.8
|
43.6
|
42.6
|
41.6
|
May '16
|
45.8
|
47.9
|
42.7
|
50.2
|
45.7
|
43.9
|
38.7
|
|
59.6
|
68.4
|
42.7
|
37.0
|
40.1
|
Jun '16
|
41.9
|
40.2
|
37.0
|
55.6
|
42.2
|
39.4
|
35.3
|
|
61.4
|
70.0
|
39.0
|
40.2
|
36.0
|
Jul '16
|
44.1
|
43.0
|
42.4
|
51.7
|
43.8
|
41.4
|
38.5
|
|
60.8
|
64.2
|
41.6
|
41.9
|
39.0
|
Aug '16
|
42.1
|
40.5
|
37.5
|
57.4
|
40.4
|
40.0
|
31.2
|
|
64.1
|
69.8
|
39.9
|
38.3
|
38.3
|
Sep '16
|
42.5
|
40.9
|
38.7
|
55.6
|
41.2
|
40.9
|
26.3
|
|
66.5
|
74.0
|
42.8
|
37.1
|
42.4
|
Oct '16
|
44.1
|
42.3
|
40.3
|
57.7
|
42.2
|
42.9
|
37.3
|
|
65.2
|
71.8
|
43.5
|
39.2
|
39.9
|
Nov '16
|
46.0
|
46.9
|
45.1
|
53.2
|
40.6
|
46.1
|
39.6
|
|
65.7
|
71.2
|
48.1
|
45.2
|
42.0
|
Dec '16
|
52.0
|
57.6
|
51.8
|
47.9
|
48.6
|
51.6
|
37.2
|
|
70.4
|
73.2
|
52.7
|
45.3
|
48.5
|
Jan '17
|
48.2
|
51.3
|
47.9
|
48.5
|
45.3
|
46.3
|
33.1
|
|
67.9
|
71.4
|
48.4
|
43.6
|
46.9
|
Feb '17
|
44.6
|
45.2
|
44.0
|
48.7
|
41.7
|
44.8
|
38.4
|
|
69.9
|
70.9
|
47.7
|
43.2
|
43.9
|
Mar '17
|
47.7
|
50.8
|
45.6
|
51.3
|
43.6
|
49.1
|
38.5
|
|
65.0
|
68.3
|
50.1
|
43.6
|
45.1
|
Apr '17
|
51.1
|
58.5
|
50.1
|
47.5
|
46.6
|
50.6
|
37.7
|
|
65.1
|
69.2
|
45.1
|
40.0
|
46.4
|
May '17
|
52.5
|
58.7
|
50.5
|
49.9
|
50.7
|
50.8
|
37.6
|
|
61.3
|
68.4
|
46.1
|
42.3
|
51.8
|
June '17
|
52.9
|
58.2
|
51.0
|
50.3
|
51.1
|
52.3
|
32.6
|
|
62.7
|
66.6
|
46.2
|
43.9
|
49.1
|
July '17
|
54.1
|
59.3
|
52.7
|
51.3
|
51.8
|
53.6
|
37.5
|
|
60.4
|
64.1
|
48.0
|
42.1
|
48.5
|
Aug '17
|
53.6
|
57.4
|
52.3
|
52.0
|
51.5
|
54.9
|
36.7
|
|
58.8
|
64.9
|
49.0
|
47.9
|
51.6
|
Sep '17
|
55.3
|
58.8
|
53.5
|
55.4
|
52.8
|
56.4
|
30.4
|
|
58.2
|
65.7
|
49.4
|
51.9
|
50.4
|
Oct '17
|
55.0
|
58.4
|
52.8
|
55.5
|
53.1
|
56.5
|
35.5
|
|
55.4
|
62.7
|
49.6
|
50.8
|
50.0
|
Nov '17
|
55.9
|
59.3
|
54.3
|
56.0
|
53.7
|
57.1
|
37.6
|
|
54.0
|
64.3
|
48.1
|
50.0
|
48.8
|
Dec '17
|
59.3
|
63.2
|
60.0
|
57.4
|
53.9
|
61.1
|
40.2
|
|
54.3
|
63.4
|
53.6
|
45.7
|
47.4
|
Jan '18
|
57.3
|
59.6
|
58.3
|
56.8
|
53.3
|
57.7
|
35.1
|
|
55.0
|
63.3
|
49.1
|
42.9
|
45.4
|
Feb '18
|
56.3
|
57.8
|
55.6
|
57.0
|
53.9
|
58.1
|
42.0
|
|
55.9
|
65.4
|
54.3
|
37.6
|
53.3
|
Mar '18
|
56.7
|
59.1
|
56.1
|
56.6
|
53.3
|
59.4
|
36.4
|
|
52.1
|
61.1
|
54.1
|
42.1
|
48.7
|
Apr '18
|
56.9
|
58.6
|
55.8
|
57.4
|
55.0
|
59.5
|
37.6
|
|
51.3
|
62.4
|
52.9
|
41.4
|
51.1
|
May '18
|
56.5
|
58.8
|
54.9
|
57.5
|
55.2
|
58.1
|
40.1
|
|
53.9
|
61.8
|
50.8
|
38.5
|
55.8
|
June '18
|
57.0
|
59.2
|
56.2
|
56.5
|
55.4
|
57.7
|
37.6
|
|
53.8
|
61.9
|
47.6
|
38.0
|
51.1
|
July '18
|
56.8
|
59.0
|
55.8
|
56.8
|
55.0
|
57.4
|
39.4
|
|
52.3
|
60.7
|
51.1
|
40.7
|
51.3
|
Aug '18
|
57.1
|
59.3
|
56.9
|
55.9
|
55.5
|
57.1
|
39.7
|
|
50.1
|
59.3
|
50.1
|
43.1
|
50.7
|
Sep '18
|
56.2
|
58.4
|
55.3
|
56.1
|
54.9
|
55.9
|
37.1
|
|
52.4
|
57.5
|
49.4
|
42.2
|
50.5
|
Oct '18
|
56.8
|
58.9
|
56.8
|
56.4
|
54.8
|
56.2
|
39.9
|
|
51.2
|
56.7
|
50.9
|
39.6
|
51.5
|
Nov '18
|
57.9
|
59.9
|
58.1
|
56.9
|
55.4
|
58.7
|
41.2
|
|
51.9
|
57.8
|
52.2
|
40.0
|
53.8
|
Dec '18
|
61.1
|
63.6
|
62.3
|
58.4
|
57.0
|
63.2
|
42.1
|
|
51.6
|
61.3
|
56.1
|
41.7
|
50.6
|
Jan '19
|
58.5
|
59.3
|
58.9
|
58.3
|
56.4
|
59.9
|
41.4
|
|
52.5
|
62.2
|
52.5
|
42.1
|
52.3
|
Feb '19
|
57.1
|
57.5
|
56.9
|
58.2
|
56.3
|
56.2
|
39.7
|
|
53.7
|
60.9
|
52.1
|
44.1
|
55.4
|
Mar '19
|
57.4
|
58.3
|
56.7
|
58.4
|
56.9
|
57.1
|
47.9
|
|
62.3
|
57.6
|
51.8
|
47.6
|
60.7
|
Apr '19
|
57.7
|
58.8
|
57.2
|
58.1
|
57.0
|
57.5
|
37.4
|
|
52.4
|
60.2
|
57.3
|
44.5
|
54.4
|
May '19
|
57.8
|
59.1
|
56.9
|
58.4
|
57.3
|
56.8
|
37.7
|
|
52.3
|
62.2
|
51.5
|
40.8
|
51.5
|
June '19
|
57.4
|
59.3
|
55.9
|
58.7
|
57.5
|
55.0
|
38.0
|
|
52.4
|
62.7
|
52.1
|
43.8
|
51.1
|
July '19
|
57.6
|
58.9
|
57.2
|
57.5
|
57.3
|
56.2
|
41.1
|
|
52.2
|
59.5
|
52.5
|
41.8
|
51.5
|
Aug '19
|
57.9
|
58.7
|
57.1
|
58.3
|
57.1
|
58.7
|
39.9
|
|
50.3
|
57.0
|
51.2
|
42.4
|
52.1
|
Sep '19
|
57.7
|
58.5
|
57.2
|
58.4
|
56.6
|
58.1
|
39
|
|
51.9
|
58.8
|
50.7
|
43.9
|
53.5
|
Oct '19
|
58.2
|
59.3
|
57.9
|
58.6
|
56.8
|
58.6
|
40
|
|
52.5
|
58.4
|
53.7
|
42.5
|
53.1
|
Nov '19
|
59.3
|
60.1
|
59.4
|
58.7
|
57.7
|
60.6
|
41.0
|
|
53.1
|
59.3
|
55.8
|
41.4
|
53.1
|
Dec '19
|
60.8
|
61.8
|
61.5
|
60.5
|
58
|
62.4
|
39.1
|
|
51.9
|
59.2
|
57
|
45.5
|
52.8
|
Jan '20
|
59.2
|
59.6
|
59.7
|
59.1
|
57.3
|
60.7
|
37.0
|
|
55.3
|
63.5
|
54.8
|
42.6
|
51.0
|
Feb '20
|
58.3
|
58.9
|
59.1
|
58.4
|
56.4
|
58.5
|
41.9
|
|
53.7
|
61.4
|
55.5
|
43.3
|
51.8
|
Mar '20
|
51.1
|
54.4
|
52.3
|
49.4
|
47.1
|
49.4
|
42.3
|
|
53
|
62.6
|
55.6
|
41.2
|
50.3
11
Table 13: Non-Manufacturing PMI Data Series
|
Month
|
COMPOSITE PMI
|
Business Activity
|
New orders
|
Employment Level
|
Inventory
|
Average Input Price
|
Backlog of Work
|
New Exports Orders
|
Imports
|
Inventories (sentiment)
|
Jul '14
|
55.0
|
58.9
|
55.9
|
50.2
|
55.2
|
54.0
|
46.2
|
44.0
|
47.3
|
47.8
|
Aug '14
|
58.9
|
60.6
|
59.8
|
58.3
|
57.0
|
56.1
|
47.0
|
46.1
|
46.4
|
48.1
|
Sep '14
|
54.7
|
57.1
|
57.5
|
49.9
|
54.3
|
52.8
|
46.2
|
40.7
|
45.2
|
47.6
|
Oct '14
|
57.3
|
59.6
|
59.4
|
53.9
|
56.4
|
53.3
|
46.4
|
40.8
|
44.9
|
43.8
|
Nov '14
|
59.6
|
62.5
|
63.6
|
57.9
|
54.6
|
57.3
|
49.6
|
45.2
|
47.5
|
48.1
|
Dec '14
|
53.8
|
56.2
|
56.0
|
51.4
|
51.5
|
54.5
|
45.6
|
43.6
|
46.5
|
43.8
|
Jan '15
|
50.6
|
48.8
|
50.4
|
51.2
|
51.9
|
48.8
|
43.2
|
41.1
|
44.3
|
47.0
|
Feb '15
|
54.0
|
54.2
|
54.7
|
52.5
|
54.5
|
54.1
|
46.0
|
43.0
|
44.6
|
46.1
|
Mar '15
|
48.6
|
49.7
|
51.1
|
45.6
|
48.0
|
49.8
|
46.5
|
39.9
|
44.2
|
40.2
|
Apr '15
|
53.7
|
58.2
|
56.8
|
49.1
|
50.8
|
51.5
|
46.6
|
41.1
|
44.5
|
43.0
|
May '15
|
51.7
|
52.9
|
53.1
|
49.7
|
51.1
|
51.3
|
44.1
|
37.2
|
39.1
|
44.3
|
Jun '15
|
50.1
|
51.5
|
50.3
|
46.4
|
52.0
|
48.5
|
44.4
|
36.9
|
40.4
|
42.7
|
Jul '15
|
50.0
|
50.4
|
51.4
|
48.6
|
49.5
|
50.3
|
43.8
|
39.1
|
39.2
|
44.0
|
Aug '15
|
50.7
|
52.3
|
52.4
|
48.0
|
50.1
|
50.7
|
43.0
|
39.8
|
38.3
|
44.0
|
Sep '15
|
50.1
|
52.1
|
52.3
|
47.0
|
49.1
|
48.7
|
44.5
|
42.9
|
41.4
|
45.9
|
Oct '15
|
51.9
|
54.2
|
54.1
|
49.3
|
50.1
|
49.9
|
43.9
|
40.3
|
42.4
|
45.2
|
Nov '15
|
49.6
|
52.9
|
51.6
|
45.6
|
48.5
|
51.8
|
42.8
|
37.7
|
39.0
|
41.8
|
Dec '15
|
53.4
|
55.9
|
56.4
|
50.0
|
51.5
|
54.7
|
47.0
|
41.9
|
42.7
|
47.2
|
Jan 16
|
46.9
|
46.2
|
46.4
|
47.0
|
47.9
|
57.3
|
44.3
|
36.2
|
39.0
|
41.6
|
Feb '16
|
44.3
|
43.7
|
42.0
|
44.5
|
47.1
|
53.6
|
39.6
|
37.5
|
36.6
|
43.6
|
Mar '16
|
45.4
|
46.3
|
44.7
|
43.9
|
46.5
|
58.5
|
43.8
|
34.3
|
35.0
|
41.1
|
Apr '16
|
44.3
|
44.2
|
42.2
|
43.3
|
47.6
|
62.2
|
43.1
|
31.8
|
33.1
|
39.8
|
May '16
|
44.3
|
44.3
|
41.3
|
44.6
|
46.9
|
62.9
|
38.1
|
33.2
|
35.0
|
40.3
|
Jun '16
|
42.3
|
40.2
|
39.6
|
42.5
|
47.1
|
60.7
|
39.6
|
33.2
|
34.7
|
38.5
|
Jul '16
|
43.2
|
42.8
|
42.3
|
41.9
|
45.8
|
60.4
|
38.6
|
30.0
|
32.7
|
38.0
|
Aug '16
|
43.7
|
43.6
|
42.0
|
41.4
|
47.7
|
60.8
|
39.4
|
32.9
|
34.2
|
39.4
|
Sep '16
|
41.0
|
39.9
|
40.0
|
40.3
|
43.9
|
63.1
|
39.6
|
28.6
|
30.2
|
37.9
|
Oct '16
|
43.4
|
43.0
|
42.7
|
41.5
|
46.4
|
65.3
|
40.9
|
32.8
|
33.8
|
38.7
|
Nov '16
|
42.8
|
43.0
|
42.3
|
40.2
|
45.5
|
66.8
|
42.4
|
30.8
|
34.0
|
41.1
|
Dec '16
|
47.1
|
48.2
|
46.9
|
43.8
|
49.5
|
64.0
|
41.5
|
33.8
|
35.5
|
41.6
|
Jan '17
|
49.4
|
50.6
|
49.4
|
45.6
|
52.0
|
65.6
|
43.6
|
32.5
|
36.1
|
45.5
|
Feb '17
|
44.5
|
45.4
|
44.9
|
42.6
|
44.9
|
65.4
|
42.9
|
33.4
|
34.5
|
38.7
|
Mar '17
|
47.1
|
49.8
|
46.4
|
44.0
|
48.0
|
62.1
|
42.7
|
33.1
|
34.5
|
40.6
|
Apr '17
|
49.5
|
53.3
|
50.5
|
45.5
|
48.6
|
63.1
|
41.6
|
29.2
|
33.2
|
41.1
|
May '17
|
52.7
|
56.2
|
53.2
|
50.2
|
51.4
|
62.7
|
45.3
|
31.6
|
34.1
|
43.6
|
June '17
|
54.2
|
57.0
|
54.6
|
53.4
|
51.8
|
58.6
|
40.5
|
30.3
|
33.5
|
42.7
|
July '17
|
54.4
|
56.8
|
55.1
|
54.0
|
51.9
|
58.1
|
42.9
|
32.0
|
36.8
|
41.5
|
Aug '17
|
54.1
|
56.1
|
53.5
|
54.4
|
52.3
|
54.5
|
42.8
|
34.5
|
34.8
|
42.0
|
Sep '17
|
54.9
|
56.8
|
55.4
|
54.7
|
52.9
|
56.9
|
42.2
|
31.2
|
35.9
|
44.2
|
Oct '17
|
55.3
|
57.5
|
55.7
|
54.4
|
53.4
|
56.4
|
41.4
|
29.6
|
35.4
|
38.9
|
Nov '17
|
57.6
|
59.4
|
58.4
|
54.6
|
58.0
|
55.7
|
43.6
|
28.8
|
33.3
|
40.6
|
Dec '17
|
62.1
|
67.4
|
62.2
|
55.7
|
62.9
|
56.1
|
44.6
|
34.6
|
39.1
|
40.3
|
Jan '18
|
58.5
|
61.3
|
58.2
|
55.1
|
59.5
|
56.9
|
41.3
|
31.0
|
35.1
|
42.8
|
Feb '18
|
56.1
|
55.6
|
53.7
|
55.3
|
59.8
|
52.8
|
41.2
|
34.7
|
39.1
|
40.3
|
Mar '18
|
57.2
|
58.7
|
55.8
|
55.1
|
59.2
|
50.3
|
42.9
|
39.0
|
38.5
|
44.1
|
Apr '18
|
57.5
|
58.8
|
56.4
|
55.3
|
59.5
|
50.3
|
41.5
|
34.2
|
34.9
|
45.0
|
May '18
|
57.3
|
58.7
|
55.9
|
55.6
|
59.2
|
50.8
|
40.6
|
36.4
|
38.4
|
46.2
|
June '18
|
57.5
|
59.1
|
56.4
|
55.9
|
58.5
|
52.2
|
44.0
|
33.2
|
40.1
|
42.4
|
July '18
|
57.7
|
59.6
|
56.1
|
56.2
|
59.1
|
52.1
|
43.1
|
42.1
|
40.5
|
45.0
|
Aug '18
|
58.0
|
59.3
|
56.9
|
56.7
|
58.9
|
50.8
|
43.3
|
40.1
|
40.3
|
44.8
|
Sep '18
|
56.5
|
58.1
|
55.8
|
55.4
|
56.8
|
50.2
|
41.5
|
40.3
|
41.3
|
45.7
|
Oct '18
|
57.0
|
58.3
|
56.4
|
55.7
|
57.6
|
50.7
|
42.8
|
39.7
|
42.2
|
45.5
|
Nov '18
|
58.4
|
60.4
|
57.5
|
56.2
|
59.6
|
52.6
|
42.0
|
38.7
|
39.4
|
45.9
|
Dec '18
|
62.3
|
65.2
|
63.1
|
57.9
|
62.8
|
52.4
|
42.7
|
42.0
|
41.3
|
45.8
|
Jan '19
|
60.1
|
61.7
|
60.2
|
57.7
|
60.6
|
52.2
|
40.1
|
38.1
|
40.4
|
45.5
|
Feb '19
|
58.4
|
59.7
|
58.6
|
57.3
|
58.2
|
50.3
|
38.8
|
36.2
|
42.2
|
44.6
|
Mar '19
|
58.5
|
57.8
|
58.9
|
57.8
|
59.5
|
50.5
|
40.3
|
39.4
|
38.7
|
44.2
|
Apr '19
|
58.7
|
58.4
|
59.0
|
58.7
|
58.5
|
52.1
|
43.5
|
38.8
|
40.8
|
45.0
|
May '19
|
58.9
|
59.2
|
58.6
|
58.5
|
59.3
|
51.3
|
42.3
|
39.8
|
43.2
|
44.5
|
June '19
|
58.6
|
58.2
|
59.2
|
58.3
|
58.8
|
52.1
|
40.3
|
43.0
|
45.3
|
46.1
|
July '19
|
58.7
|
57.6
|
60.1
|
58.0
|
58.9
|
51.7
|
41.4
|
42.0
|
43.9
|
46.6
|
Aug '19
|
58.8
|
58.2
|
59.6
|
57.8
|
59.8
|
51.2
|
45.1
|
44.1
|
45.2
|
48.1
|
Sep '19
|
58.0
|
57.2
|
58.4
|
58.0
|
58.5
|
51.9
|
45.5
|
42.4
|
45.7
|
48.7
|
Oct '19
|
58.2
|
57.9
|
58.5
|
57.1
|
59.2
|
52.2
|
42.9
|
40.4
|
41.7
|
45.1
|
Nov '19
|
60.1
|
60.0
|
60.7
|
58.4
|
61.5
|
54.6
|
43.6
|
41.6
|
41.9
|
45.8
|
Dec '19
|
62.1
|
62.6
|
61.9
|
60.8
|
63.1
|
56
|
42.5
|
43.2
|
41.8
|
43.5
|
Jan '20
|
59.6
|
59.8
|
59.4
|
58.9
|
60.4
|
51.2
|
43.2
|
41.3
|
42.3
|
45.3
|
Feb '20
|
58.6
|
59.3
|
58.8
|
57.8
|
58.6
|
52.1
|
44.1
|
44.6
|
42.9
|
46.0
|
Mar '20
|
49.2
|
52.2
|
47.8
|
47.3
|
49.6
|
51.2
|
41.6
|
36.1
|
39.1
|
44.4
12
Disclaimer
|
|