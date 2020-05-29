|
Purchasing Managers� Index Report for May 2020
05/29/2020 | 02:50pm EDT
Central Bank of Nigeria
Purchasing Managers'
Index (PMI) Survey
Report
Statistics Department
May 2020
This document is for the General Public
1
1.0 Introduction
The May1 2020 PMI survey was conducted by the Statistics Department of the Central Bank of Nigeria during the period May 14-19, 2020. The respondents were purchasing and supply executives of manufacturing and non-manufacturing organizations in all 36 states in Nigeria and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The Bank makes no representation regarding the individual companies, other than the information they have provided. The data contained herein further provides input for policy decisions.
2.0 Manufacturing May 2020 PMI
In May 2020, supplier delivery time grew, while Production level, new orders, employment level and raw materials inventories declined.
Inventories
Employment level
Supplier deliveries
New orders
Production level
Overall Manufacturing PMI
|
20
|
25
|
30
|
35
|
40
|
45
|
50
|
55
|
60
|
65
|
70
Fig. 1: Manufacturing PMI at a glance
The Manufacturing PMI in the month of May stood at 42.4 index points, indicating contraction in the manufacturing sector for the first time after recording expansion for thirty-six consecutive months (Fig. 2 and Table 1). Of the 14 surveyed subsectors, only the electrical equipment sector reported growth (above 50% threshold) in the review month, while the remaining 13 subsectors reported declines in the following order cement; petroleum & coal products; printing & related support activities; furniture & related products; textile, apparel, leather and footwear; paper products; fabricated metal products; food, beverage
-
tobacco products; chemical & pharmaceutical products; transportation equipment; plastics & rubber products; nonmetallic mineral products; appliances and components and primary metal.
2.1 Production Level
At 44.5 points, the production level index for the manufacturing sector declined in May 2020 after thirty- seven consecutive months of recorded growth. One subsector recorded increased production level, 4 remained unchanged, while nine subsectors recorded declines in production in May 2020 (Fig. 3 and Table 2).
1The Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for the month of April 2020 was produced as Government restricted movement to contain the person to person spread of the coronavirus in Nigeria.
This document is for the General Public
2.2 New Orders
At 42.8 points, the new orders index declined after thirty-sixth consecutive months of growth, indicating declines in new orders in May 2020. Three subsectors reported growth, 2 remained unchanged while 9 recorded declines in the review month (Fig. 4 and Table 3).
2.3 Supplier Delivery Time
The manufacturing supplier delivery time index stood at 65.2 points in May 2020, indicating growth in supplier delivery time. The index recorded growth from the contraction level of March 2020. Five of the 14 subsectors recorded improved suppliers' delivery time, 4 subsectors reported no change while 5 recorded slower delivery time in March 2020 (Fig. 5 and Table 4).
2.4 Employment Level
The employment level index for May 2020 stood at 24.5 points, indicating decline in employment level for the second month. Of the 14 subsectors, one subsector remains unchanged, while the remaining 13 subsectors recorded lower employment level in the review month (Fig. 6 and Table 5).
This document is for the General Public
3
2.5 Raw material Inventories
The manufacturing sector inventories index contracted for the second time in May 2020. At 37.4 points, the index further dipped when compared to its level in March 2020. All the 14 subsectors recorded reported lower raw material inventories in the review month (Fig. 7 and Table 6).
3.0 Non-Manufacturing PMI Report
Business activity, new orders, employment level and inventories contracted in May 2020. The composite PMI for the non-manufacturingsector stood at 25.3 points in May 2020, indicating contraction in Non- manufacturing PMI for the second consecutive month. The index declined below the turning point of 50 points in the review month. All of the 17 subsectors surveyed subsectors recorded declines (below the 50% threshold) in the following order: construction; repair, maintenance/washing of motor vehicles…; electricity, gas, steam & air conditioning supply; educational services; agriculture; finance & insurance; information & communication; water supply, sewage & waste management; accommodation & food services; real estate, rental & leasing; professional, scientific, & technical services; wholesale trade; health care & social assistance; management of companies; transportation & warehousing; arts, entertainment & recreation; utilities (Fig. 9 and Table 7).
3.1 Business Activity
At 19.5 points, the business activity index declined for the first time after recording growth for thirty-six consecutive months, indicating contraction in non-manufacturing business activity in May 2020. All the 17 surveyed subsectors recorded declines in business activity in the review month (Fig. 10 Table 8).
This document is for the General Public
3.2 New Orders
At 19.6 points, new orders index declined for the second time in May 2020. Of the 17 surveyed subsectors, 1 remained unchanged while 16 subsectors recorded declines in new orders during the review period (Fig. 11 Table 9).
3.3 Employment Level
The employment level Index for the non-manufacturing sector stood at 32.0 points, indicating decrease in employment level in the review month. Of the 17 surveyed subsectors, 1 subsector recorded no change while 16 subsectors recorded declines in the employment level (Fig. 12 Table 10).
3.4 Non-manufacturing Inventory
At 30.1 points, non-manufacturing inventory index dipped for the second consecutive month. This indicates decrease in inventories in the review period. From the surveyed subsectors, one of the 17 subsectors reported no change, while 16 subsectors recorded declines in inventories in the review period (Fig. 13, Table 11).
This document is for the General Public
5
APPENDICES
Table 1: Details of Overall Manufacturing PMI
|
|
Mar
|
May
|
|
|
Rate
|
Trend**
|
Index
|
2020
|
2020
|
Difference
|
Direction
|
of
|
(Months)
|
|
Index*
|
Index*
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
Composite PMI 1
|
51.1
|
42.4
|
-8.7
|
Declining
|
From Expansion
|
1
|
Production level
|
54.4
|
44.5
|
-9.9
|
Declining
|
From Expansion
|
1
|
New orders
|
52.3
|
42.8
|
-9.5
|
Declining
|
From Expansion
|
1
|
Supplier delivery time
|
49.4
|
65.2
|
15.8
|
Growing
|
From Contraction
|
1
|
Employment level
|
47.1
|
24.5
|
-22.6
|
Declining
|
Faster
|
2
|
Raw materials/WIP Inventory
|
49.4
|
37.4
|
-12.0
|
Declining
|
Faster
|
2
|
New Export Orders
|
42.3
|
36.3
|
-6.0
|
Declining
|
Faster
|
62
|
Output Prices
|
53.0
|
53.2
|
0.2
|
Growing
|
Faster
|
52
|
Input Prices
|
62.6
|
61.4
|
-1.2
|
Growing
|
Slower
|
70
|
Quantity of Purchases
|
55.6
|
26.3
|
-29.3
|
Declining
|
From Expansion
|
1
|
Outstanding Business/Backlog of Work
|
41.2
|
34.9
|
-6.3
|
Declining
|
Faster
|
29
|
Stock of Finished Goods
|
50.3
|
39.6
|
-10.7
|
Declining
|
From Expansion
|
1
|
Manufacturing Sub-Sectors
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cement
|
57.0
|
29.0
|
-28.0
|
Declining
|
From Expansion
|
1
|
Chemical & pharmaceutical products
|
47.3
|
44.0
|
-3.3
|
Declining
|
Faster
|
2
|
Electrical equipment
|
34.0
|
50.8
|
16.8
|
Growing
|
From Contraction
|
1
|
Fabricated metal products
|
52.1
|
43.0
|
-9.1
|
Declining
|
From Expansion
|
1
|
Food, beverage & tobacco products
|
57.1
|
43.5
|
-13.6
|
Declining
|
From Expansion
|
1
|
Furniture & related products
|
57.2
|
38.2
|
-19.0
|
Declining
|
From Expansion
|
1
|
Nonmetallic mineral products
|
40.7
|
47.3
|
6.6
|
Declining
|
Slower
|
2
|
Paper products
|
42.7
|
40.9
|
-1.8
|
Declining
|
Faster
|
2
|
Petroleum & coal products
|
60.8
|
35.0
|
-25.8
|
Declining
|
From Expansion
|
1
|
Plastics & rubber products
|
50.6
|
45.0
|
-5.6
|
Declining
|
From Expansion
|
1
|
Primary metal
|
37.3
|
49.2
|
11.9
|
Declining
|
Slower
|
10
|
Printing & related support activities
|
44.5
|
36.3
|
-8.2
|
Declining
|
Faster
|
3
|
Textile, apparel, leather & footwear
|
43.2
|
39.1
|
-4.1
|
Declining
|
Faster
|
2
|
Transportation equipment
|
65.8
|
45.0
|
-20.8
|
Declining
|
From Expansion
|
1
|
1 The composite PMI is a weighted average of the following diffusion indices: production level, new orders, supplier deliveries,
|
employment level and inventories. The weights assigned to these variables are 25%, 30%, 15%, 10% and 20% respectively.
|
|
*The series index is a diffusion index defined as a weighted percentage of high, same and low with 1.0, 0.5 and 0.0 as weights
|
|
respectively.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
** Number of month moving in current direction
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table 2: Details of Production PMI
|
|
Mar
|
May
|
|
|
Rate
|
Trend
|
Index
|
2020
|
2020
|
Difference
|
Direction
|
of
|
(Months)
|
|
Index
|
Index
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
PRODUCTION PMI
|
54.4
|
44.5
|
-9.9
|
Declining
|
From Expansion
|
1
|
Cement
|
70.0
|
20.0
|
-50.0
|
Declining
|
From Expansion
|
1
|
Chemical & pharmaceutical products
|
43.9
|
50.0
|
6.1
|
No Change
|
From Contraction
|
1
|
Electrical equipment
|
20.0
|
58.3
|
38.3
|
Growing
|
From Contraction
|
1
|
Fabricated metal products
|
57.9
|
43.3
|
-14.6
|
Declining
|
From Expansion
|
1
|
Food, beverage & tobacco products
|
61.6
|
47.3
|
-14.3
|
Declining
|
From Expansion
|
1
|
Furniture & related products
|
69.0
|
37.5
|
-31.5
|
Declining
|
From Expansion
|
1
|
Nonmetallic mineral products
|
33.3
|
43.3
|
10.0
|
Declining
|
Slower
|
2
|
Paper products
|
45.8
|
50.0
|
4.2
|
No Change
|
From Contraction
|
1
|
Petroleum & coal products
|
66.7
|
50.0
|
-16.7
|
No Change
|
From Expansion
|
1
|
Plastics & rubber products
|
58.3
|
42.3
|
-16.0
|
Declining
|
From Expansion
|
1
|
Primary metal
|
35.7
|
33.3
|
-2.4
|
Declining
|
Faster
|
2
|
Printing & related support activities
|
47.6
|
36.1
|
-11.5
|
Declining
|
Faster
|
4
|
Textile, apparel, leather & footwear
|
41.7
|
42.9
|
1.2
|
Declining
|
Slower
|
2
|
Transportation equipment
|
66.7
|
50.0
|
-16.7
|
No Change
|
From Expansion
|
1
This document is for the General Public
Table 3: Details of New Orders PMI
|
|
Mar
|
May
|
|
|
Rate
|
Trend
|
Index
|
2020
|
2020
|
Difference
|
Direction
|
of
|
(Months)
|
|
Index
|
Index
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
NEW ORDERS PMI
|
52.3
|
42.8
|
-9.5
|
Declining
|
From Expansion
|
1
|
Cement
|
70.0
|
40.0
|
-30.0
|
Declining
|
From Expansion
|
1
|
Chemical & pharmaceutical products
|
50.0
|
38.9
|
-11.1
|
Declining
|
From No Change
|
1
|
Electrical equipment
|
30.0
|
58.3
|
28.3
|
Growing
|
From Contraction
|
1
|
Fabricated metal products
|
52.6
|
41.7
|
-10.9
|
Declining
|
From Expansion
|
1
|
Food, beverage & tobacco products
|
59.9
|
45.7
|
-14.2
|
Declining
|
From Expansion
|
1
|
Furniture & related products
|
63.8
|
37.5
|
-26.3
|
Declining
|
From Expansion
|
1
|
Nonmetallic mineral products
|
40.0
|
50.0
|
10.0
|
No Change
|
From Contraction
|
1
|
Paper products
|
41.7
|
30.0
|
-11.7
|
Declining
|
Faster
|
2
|
Petroleum & coal products
|
50.0
|
50.0
|
0.0
|
No Change
|
Flat
|
2
|
Plastics & rubber products
|
41.7
|
46.2
|
4.5
|
Declining
|
Slower
|
3
|
Primary metal
|
37.5
|
66.7
|
29.2
|
Growing
|
From Contraction
|
1
|
Printing & related support activities
|
45.2
|
36.1
|
-9.1
|
Declining
|
Faster
|
4
|
Textile, apparel, leather & footwear
|
43.8
|
35.7
|
-8.1
|
Declining
|
Faster
|
2
|
Transportation equipment
|
66.8
|
66.7
|
-0.1
|
Growing
|
Slower
|
6
Table 4: Details of Supplier Delivery Time PMI
|
|
Mar
|
May
|
|
|
Rate
|
Trend
|
Index
|
2020
|
2020
|
Difference
|
Direction
|
of
|
(Months)
|
|
Index
|
Index
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
SUPPLIER DELIVERY TIME PMI
|
49.4
|
65.2
|
15.8
|
Growing
|
From Contraction
|
1
|
Cement
|
30.0
|
60.0
|
30.0
|
Growing
|
From Contraction
|
1
|
Chemical & pharmaceutical products
|
52.4
|
72.2
|
19.8
|
Growing
|
Faster
|
10
|
Electrical equipment
|
60.0
|
75.0
|
15.0
|
Growing
|
Faster
|
3
|
Fabricated metal products
|
50.0
|
69.0
|
19.0
|
Growing
|
From No Change
|
1
|
Food, beverage & tobacco products
|
49.1
|
63.3
|
14.2
|
Growing
|
From Contraction
|
1
|
Furniture & related products
|
39.7
|
62.5
|
22.8
|
Growing
|
From Contraction
|
1
|
Nonmetallic mineral products
|
53.3
|
63.3
|
10.0
|
Growing
|
Faster
|
24
|
Paper products
|
50.0
|
62.5
|
12.5
|
Growing
|
From No Change
|
1
|
Petroleum & coal products
|
50.0
|
50.0
|
0.0
|
No Change
|
Flat
|
3
|
Plastics & rubber products
|
63.9
|
73.1
|
9.2
|
Growing
|
Faster
|
8
|
Primary metal
|
43.8
|
50.0
|
6.2
|
No Change From Contraction
|
1
|
Printing & related support activities
|
52.4
|
58.3
|
5.9
|
Growing
|
Faster
|
10
|
Textile, apparel, leather & footwear
|
43.8
|
67.9
|
24.1
|
Growing
|
From Contraction
|
1
|
Transportation equipment
|
50.0
|
50.0
|
0.0
|
No Change
|
Flat
|
3
This document is for the General Public
7
Table 5: Details of Employment Level PMI
|
|
Mar
|
May
|
|
|
Rate
|
Trend
|
Index
|
2020
|
2020
|
Difference
|
Direction
|
of
|
(Months)
|
|
Index
|
Index
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
EMPLOYMENT LEVEL PMI
|
47.1
|
24.5
|
-22.6
|
Declining
|
Faster
|
2
|
Cement
|
50.0
|
10.0
|
-40.0
|
Declining
|
From No Change
|
1
|
Chemical & pharmaceutical products
|
42.7
|
25.0
|
-17.7
|
Declining
|
Faster
|
2
|
Electrical equipment
|
40.0
|
16.7
|
-23.3
|
Declining
|
Faster
|
4
|
Fabricated metal products
|
48.7
|
25.9
|
-22.8
|
Declining
|
Faster
|
2
|
Food, beverage & tobacco products
|
54.2
|
23.1
|
-31.1
|
Declining
|
From Expansion
|
1
|
Furniture & related products
|
48.3
|
21.4
|
-26.9
|
Declining
|
Faster
|
2
|
Nonmetallic mineral products
|
46.7
|
36.7
|
-10.0
|
Declining
|
Faster
|
2
|
Paper products
|
37.5
|
30.0
|
-7.5
|
Declining
|
Faster
|
2
|
Petroleum & coal products
|
66.7
|
0.0
|
-66.7
|
Declining
|
From Expansion
|
1
|
Plastics & rubber products
|
44.4
|
26.9
|
-17.5
|
Declining
|
Faster
|
2
|
Primary metal
|
31.3
|
50.0
|
18.7
|
No Change
|
From Contraction
|
1
|
Printing & related support activities
|
31.0
|
22.2
|
-8.8
|
Declining
|
Faster
|
5
|
Textile, apparel, leather & footwear
|
41.7
|
28.6
|
-13.1
|
Declining
|
Faster
|
2
|
Transportation equipment
|
83.3
|
16.7
|
-66.6
|
Declining
|
From Expansion
|
1
Table 6: Details of Raw Materials Inventory PMI
|
|
Mar
|
May
|
|
|
Rate
|
Trend
|
Index
|
2020
|
2020
|
Difference
|
Direction
|
of
|
(Months)
|
|
Index
|
Index
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
RAW MATERIALS INVENTORY PMI
|
49.4
|
37.4
|
-12.0
|
Declining
|
Faster
|
2
|
Cement
|
40.0
|
10.0
|
-30.0
|
Declining
|
Faster
|
4
|
Chemical & pharmaceutical products
|
48.8
|
40.3
|
-8.5
|
Declining
|
Faster
|
2
|
Electrical equipment
|
30.0
|
41.7
|
11.7
|
Declining
|
Slower
|
2
|
Fabricated metal products
|
46.2
|
41.7
|
-4.5
|
Declining
|
Faster
|
2
|
Food, beverage & tobacco products
|
55.1
|
37.8
|
-17.3
|
Declining
|
From Expansion
|
1
|
Furniture & related products
|
51.7
|
39.3
|
-12.4
|
Declining
|
From Expansion
|
1
|
Nonmetallic mineral products
|
30.0
|
46.7
|
16.7
|
Declining
|
Slower
|
2
|
Paper products
|
37.5
|
40.0
|
2.5
|
Declining
|
Slower
|
2
|
Petroleum & coal products
|
83.3
|
0.0
|
-83.3
|
Declining
|
From Expansion
|
1
|
Plastics & rubber products
|
50.0
|
42.3
|
-7.7
|
Declining
|
From No Change
|
1
|
Primary metal
|
42.9
|
33.3
|
-9.6
|
Declining
|
Faster
|
2
|
Printing & related support activities
|
50.0
|
32.4
|
-17.6
|
Declining
|
From No Change
|
1
|
Textile, apparel, leather & footwear
|
47.9
|
17.9
|
-30.0
|
Declining
|
Faster
|
2
|
Transportation equipment
|
50.0
|
16.7
|
-33.3
|
Declining
|
From No Change
|
1
This document is for the General Public
Table 7: Non-Manufacturing at a Glance
|
|
Mar
|
May
|
|
|
Rate
|
Trend
|
Index
|
2020
|
2020
|
Difference
|
Direction
|
of
|
(Months)
|
|
Index
|
Index
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Composite PMI 1
|
49.2
|
25.3
|
-23.9
|
Declining
|
Faster
|
2
|
Business Activity
|
52.2
|
19.5
|
-32.7
|
Declining
|
From Expansion
|
1
|
Level of new orders/customers/incoming business
|
47.8
|
19.6
|
-28.2
|
Declining
|
Faster
|
2
|
Employment Level
|
47.3
|
32.0
|
-15.3
|
Declining
|
Faster
|
2
|
Inventories
|
49.6
|
30.1
|
-19.5
|
Declining
|
Faster
|
2
|
Average price of Inputs (volume weighted)
|
51.2
|
42.6
|
-8.6
|
Declining
|
From Expansion
|
1
|
Level of outstanding business/ Backlog of work
|
41.6
|
31.1
|
-10.5
|
Declining
|
Faster
|
70
|
New Exports orders
|
36.1
|
22.6
|
-13.5
|
Declining
|
Faster
|
70
|
Imports
|
39.1
|
22.7
|
-16.4
|
Declining
|
Faster
|
70
|
Inventory (sentiments)
|
44.4
|
29.8
|
-14.6
|
Declining
|
Faster
|
70
|
Non-manufacturingsub-sectors
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accommodation & food services
|
45.5
|
26.2
|
-19.3
|
Declining
|
Faster
|
2
|
Agriculture
|
46.0
|
21.4
|
-24.6
|
Declining
|
Faster
|
2
|
Arts, Entertainment & Recreation
|
68.8
|
35.9
|
-32.9
|
Declining
|
From Expansion
|
1
|
Construction
|
46.5
|
14.8
|
-31.7
|
Declining
|
Faster
|
2
|
Educational services
|
47.7
|
20.0
|
-27.7
|
Declining
|
Faster
|
2
|
Electricity, gas, steam & air conditioning supply
|
48.1
|
17.8
|
-30.3
|
Declining
|
Faster
|
2
|
Finance & insurance
|
48.7
|
23.1
|
-25.6
|
Declining
|
Faster
|
2
|
Health care & social assistance
|
51.1
|
29.9
|
-21.2
|
Declining
|
From Expansion
|
1
|
Information & communication
|
51.5
|
24.3
|
-27.2
|
Declining
|
From Expansion
|
1
|
Management of companies
|
87.5
|
30.0
|
-57.5
|
Declining
|
From Expansion
|
1
|
Professional, scientific, & technical services
|
49.5
|
27.8
|
-21.7
|
Declining
|
Faster
|
3
|
Real estate rental & leasing
|
58.1
|
26.4
|
-31.7
|
Declining
|
From Expansion
|
1
|
Repair, Maintenance/Washing Of Motor Vehicles…
|
61.5
|
17.0
|
-44.5
|
Declining
|
From Expansion
|
1
|
Transportation & warehousing
|
44.1
|
33.3
|
-10.8
|
Declining
|
Faster
|
2
|
Utilities
|
50.0
|
45.8
|
-4.2
|
Declining
|
From No Change
|
1
|
Water supply, sewage & waste management
|
51.3
|
25.0
|
-26.3
|
Declining
|
From Expansion
|
1
|
Wholesale/Retail trade
|
50.0
|
28.6
|
-21.4
|
Declining
|
From No Change
|
1
1 The composite PMI is a simple average of the following diffusion (series) indices: business activity, new orders, employment level and inventories
Table 8: Business activity at a Glance
|
|
Mar
|
May
|
|
|
Rate
|
Trend
|
Index
|
2020
|
2020
|
Difference
|
Direction
|
of
|
(Months)
|
|
Index
|
Index
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
BUSINESS ACTIVITY PMI
|
52.2
|
19.5
|
-32.7
|
Declining
|
From Expansion
|
1
|
Accommodation & food services
|
48.5
|
19.0
|
-29.5
|
Declining
|
Faster
|
2
|
Agriculture
|
48.2
|
12.5
|
-35.7
|
Declining
|
Faster
|
2
|
Arts, Entertainment & Recreation
|
75.0
|
37.5
|
-37.5
|
Declining
|
From Expansion
|
1
|
Construction
|
46.6
|
7.4
|
-39.2
|
Declining
|
Faster
|
2
|
Educational services
|
44.3
|
13.8
|
-30.5
|
Declining
|
Faster
|
2
|
Electricity, gas, steam & air conditioning supply
|
53.8
|
10.5
|
-43.3
|
Declining
|
From Expansion
|
1
|
Finance & insurance
|
54.6
|
16.4
|
-38.2
|
Declining
|
From Expansion
|
1
|
Health care & social assistance
|
58.0
|
25.0
|
-33.0
|
Declining
|
From Expansion
|
1
|
Information & communication
|
54.5
|
15.4
|
-39.1
|
Declining
|
From Expansion
|
1
|
Management of companies
|
100.0
|
30.0
|
-70.0
|
Declining
|
From Expansion
|
1
|
Professional, scientific, & technical services
|
56.5
|
21.9
|
-34.6
|
Declining
|
From Expansion
|
1
|
Real estate rental & leasing
|
64.9
|
26.6
|
-38.3
|
Declining
|
From Expansion
|
1
|
Repair, Maintenance/Washing Of Motor Vehicles…
|
68.2
|
9.1
|
-59.1
|
Declining
|
From Expansion
|
1
|
Transportation & warehousing
|
35.7
|
25.0
|
-10.7
|
Declining
|
Faster
|
2
|
Utilities
|
37.5
|
41.7
|
4.2
|
Declining
|
Slower
|
2
|
Water supply, sewage & waste management
|
50.0
|
12.5
|
-37.5
|
Declining
|
From No Change
|
1
|
Wholesale/Retail trade
|
51.7
|
27.1
|
-24.6
|
Declining
|
From Expansion
|
1
This document is for the General Public
9
Table 9: New Orders at a Glance
|
|
|
Mar
|
May
|
|
|
|
|
Rate
|
|
Trend
|
|
Index
|
2020
|
2020
|
Difference
|
Direction
|
of
|
|
|
|
(Months)
|
|
|
Index
|
Index
|
|
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NEW ORDERS PMI
|
47.8
|
19.6
|
-28.2
|
|
Declining
|
Faster
|
|
2
|
Accommodation & food services
|
42.6
|
20.4
|
-22.2
|
|
Declining
|
Faster
|
|
2
|
Agriculture
|
50.0
|
17.1
|
-32.9
|
|
Declining
|
From No Change
|
1
|
Arts, Entertainment & Recreation
|
75.0
|
31.3
|
-43.7
|
|
Declining
|
From Expansion
|
1
|
Construction
|
41.1
|
13.0
|
-28.1
|
|
Declining
|
Faster
|
|
2
|
Educational services
|
48.9
|
15.0
|
-33.9
|
|
Declining
|
Faster
|
|
2
|
Electricity, gas, steam & air conditioning supply
|
42.3
|
10.5
|
-31.8
|
|
Declining
|
Faster
|
|
2
|
Finance & insurance
|
46.1
|
18.4
|
-27.7
|
|
Declining
|
Faster
|
|
2
|
Health care & social assistance
|
51.4
|
23.1
|
-28.3
|
|
Declining
|
From Expansion
|
1
|
Information & communication
|
54.5
|
20.4
|
-34.1
|
|
Declining
|
From Expansion
|
1
|
Management of companies
|
100.0
|
20.0
|
-80.0
|
|
Declining
|
From Expansion
|
1
|
Professional, scientific, & technical services
|
50.0
|
21.9
|
-28.1
|
|
Declining
|
From No Change
|
1
|
Real estate rental & leasing
|
59.5
|
20.3
|
-39.2
|
|
Declining
|
From Expansion
|
1
|
Repair, Maintenance/Washing Of Motor Vehicles…
|
59.1
|
0.0
|
-59.1
|
|
Declining
|
From Expansion
|
1
|
Transportation & warehousing
|
38.1
|
21.9
|
-16.2
|
|
Declining
|
Faster
|
|
2
|
Utilities
|
37.5
|
50.0
|
12.5
|
|
No Change
|
From Contraction
|
1
|
Water supply, sewage & waste management
|
45.0
|
12.5
|
-32.5
|
|
Declining
|
Faster
|
|
2
|
Wholesale/Retail trade
|
47.8
|
23.6
|
-24.2
|
|
Declining
|
Faster
|
|
2
|
|
Table 10: Employment at a Glance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mar
|
May
|
|
|
|
|
Rate
|
|
Trend
|
|
Index
|
2020
|
2020
|
Difference
|
Direction
|
of
|
|
|
|
(Months)
|
|
|
Index
|
Index
|
|
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EMPLOYMENT LEVEL PMI
|
47.3
|
32.0
|
-15.3
|
|
Declining
|
Faster
|
|
2
|
Accommodation & food services
|
44.3
|
34.5
|
-9.8
|
|
Declining
|
Faster
|
|
2
|
Agriculture
|
42.9
|
27.8
|
-15.1
|
|
Declining
|
Faster
|
|
2
|
Arts, Entertainment & Recreation
|
62.5
|
25.0
|
-37.5
|
|
Declining
|
From Expansion
|
1
|
Construction
|
48.2
|
20.4
|
-27.8
|
|
Declining
|
Faster
|
|
2
|
Educational services
|
44.3
|
27.5
|
-16.8
|
|
Declining
|
Faster
|
|
2
|
Electricity, gas, steam & air conditioning supply
|
34.6
|
28.9
|
-5.7
|
|
Declining
|
Faster
|
|
2
|
Finance & insurance
|
48.0
|
28.9
|
-19.1
|
|
Declining
|
Faster
|
|
2
|
Health care & social assistance
|
47.8
|
38.8
|
-9.0
|
|
Declining
|
Faster
|
|
2
|
Information & communication
|
47.0
|
33.3
|
-13.7
|
|
Declining
|
Faster
|
|
2
|
Management of companies
|
50.0
|
40.0
|
-10.0
|
|
Declining
|
From No Change
|
1
|
Professional, scientific, & technical services
|
41.3
|
37.5
|
-3.8
|
|
Declining
|
Faster
|
|
3
|
Real estate rental & leasing
|
50.0
|
25.0
|
-25.0
|
|
Declining
|
From No Change
|
1
|
Repair, Maintenance/Washing Of Motor Vehicles…
|
63.6
|
31.8
|
-31.8
|
|
Declining
|
From Expansion
|
1
|
Transportation & warehousing
|
47.6
|
46.9
|
-0.7
|
|
Declining
|
Faster
|
|
2
|
Utilities
|
62.5
|
50.0
|
-12.5
|
|
No Change
|
From Expansion
|
1
|
Water supply, sewage & waste management
|
55.0
|
43.8
|
-11.2
|
|
Declining
|
From Expansion
|
1
|
Wholesale/Retail trade
|
51.1
|
30.0
|
-21.1
|
|
Declining
|
From Expansion
|
1
|
|
Table 11: Inventory at a Glance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mar
|
May
|
|
|
|
|
Rate
|
Trend
|
|
Index
|
2020
|
2020
|
Difference
|
|
Direction
|
|
of
|
|
|
|
(Months)
|
|
|
Index
|
Index
|
|
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
INVENTORY PMI
|
49.6
|
30.1
|
-19.5
|
Declining
|
|
Faster
|
2
|
|
|
|
Accommodation & food services
|
46.5
|
30.8
|
-15.7
|
Declining
|
|
Faster
|
2
|
|
|
|
Agriculture
|
42.9
|
28.1
|
-14.8
|
Declining
|
|
Faster
|
2
|
|
|
|
Arts, Entertainment & Recreation
|
62.5
|
50.0
|
-12.5
|
No Change
|
From Expansion
|
1
|
|
|
|
Construction
|
50.0
|
18.5
|
-31.5
|
Declining
|
From No Change
|
1
|
|
|
|
Educational services
|
53.5
|
23.6
|
-29.9
|
Declining
|
From Expansion
|
1
|
|
|
|
Electricity, gas, steam & air conditioning supply
|
61.5
|
21.1
|
-40.4
|
Declining
|
From Expansion
|
1
|
|
|
|
Finance & insurance
|
46.0
|
28.5
|
-17.5
|
Declining
|
|
Faster
|
2
|
|
|
|
Health care & social assistance
|
47.0
|
32.6
|
-14.4
|
Declining
|
|
Faster
|
2
|
|
|
|
Information & communication
|
50.0
|
28.0
|
-22.0
|
Declining
|
From No Change
|
1
|
|
|
|
Management of companies
|
100.0
|
30.0
|
-70.0
|
Declining
|
From Expansion
|
1
|
|
|
|
Professional, scientific, & technical services
|
50.0
|
30.0
|
-20.0
|
Declining
|
From No Change
|
1
|
|
|
|
Real estate rental & leasing
|
58.1
|
33.9
|
-24.2
|
Declining
|
From Expansion
|
1
|
|
|
|
Repair, Maintenance/Washing Of Motor Vehicles
|
55.0
|
27.3
|
-27.7
|
Declining
|
From Expansion
|
1
|
|
|
|
Transportation & warehousing
|
55.0
|
39.3
|
-15.7
|
Declining
|
From Expansion
|
1
|
|
|
|
Utilities
|
62.5
|
41.7
|
-20.8
|
Declining
|
From Expansion
|
1
|
|
|
|
Water supply, sewage & waste management
|
55.0
|
31.3
|
-23.7
|
Declining
|
From Expansion
|
1
|
|
|
|
Wholesale/Retail trade
|
49.4
|
33.8
|
-15.6
|
Declining
|
|
Faster
|
2
|
|
This document is for the General Public
Month
Jul '14
Aug '14
Sep '14
Oct '14
Nov '14
Dec '14
Jan '15
Feb '15
Mar '15
Apr '15
May '15
Jun '15
Jul '15
Aug '15
Sep '15
Oct '15
Nov '15
Dec '15
Jan 16
Feb '16
Mar '16
Apr '16
May '16
Jun '16
Jul '16
Aug '16
Sep '16
Oct '16
Nov '16
Dec '16
Jan '17
Feb '17
Mar '17
Apr '17
May '17
June '17
July '17
Aug '17
Sep '17
Oct '17
Nov '17
Dec '17
Jan '18
Feb '18
Mar '18
Apr '18
May '18
June '18
July '18
Aug '18
Sep '18
Oct '18
Nov '18
Dec '18
Jan '19
Feb '19
Mar '19
Apr '19
May '19
June '19
July '19
Aug '19
Sep '19
Oct '19
Nov '19
Dec '19
Jan '20
Feb '20
Mar '20
May '20
Table 12: Manufacturing PMI Data Series
|
COMPOSITE PMI
|
Production Level
|
New Orders
|
Supplier Delivery Time
|
Employment Level
|
Raw Materials Inventory
|
New Export Orders
|
Output Prices
|
Input Prices
|
Quantity of
|
51.3
|
55.2
|
53.0
|
46.4
|
46.9
|
52.9
|
43.6
|
|
50.6
|
54.2
|
49.7
|
49.7
|
51.2
|
49.9
|
45.9
|
52.2
|
40.8
|
|
48.6
|
52.7
|
54.0
|
57.4
|
57.6
|
46.4
|
49.3
|
55.7
|
45.4
|
|
49.3
|
52.9
|
51.9
|
55.1
|
55.3
|
46.2
|
46.8
|
52.4
|
45.9
|
|
49.7
|
56.7
|
52.2
|
55.1
|
56.9
|
45.1
|
47.2
|
51.7
|
46.0
|
|
53.3
|
60.9
|
49.8
|
51.2
|
51.1
|
49.7
|
46.8
|
48.4
|
44.6
|
|
53.6
|
56.3
|
50.2
|
50.4
|
49.3
|
51.3
|
51.1
|
49.3
|
47.7
|
|
48.7
|
55.6
|
53.0
|
57.4
|
54.7
|
43.8
|
50.0
|
56.4
|
50.1
|
|
54.0
|
60.9
|
48.9
|
52.1
|
48.9
|
47.8
|
46.4
|
47.1
|
38.1
|
|
50.1
|
56.4
|
52.0
|
56.9
|
54.1
|
42.7
|
48.9
|
53.9
|
43.0
|
|
50.2
|
54.4
|
49.4
|
53.6
|
49.7
|
44.6
|
48.0
|
48.0
|
36.9
|
|
51.6
|
59.0
|
49.5
|
51.5
|
50.8
|
42.0
|
48.5
|
53.3
|
40.0
|
|
49.2
|
56.7
|
47.8
|
49.7
|
46.2
|
43.5
|
48.4
|
52.6
|
40.1
|
|
47.9
|
55.0
|
48.4
|
51.0
|
50.1
|
43.1
|
44.8
|
52.4
|
37.6
|
|
49.0
|
53.1
|
50.7
|
54.9
|
52.1
|
46.8
|
47.1
|
49.0
|
40.3
|
|
47.5
|
52.8
|
49.2
|
52.0
|
49.3
|
42.7
|
48.4
|
53.1
|
39.8
|
|
49.1
|
53.8
|
51.2
|
55.4
|
52.9
|
47.3
|
45.5
|
52.2
|
38.7
|
|
46.2
|
52.8
|
51.2
|
55.4
|
52.7
|
45.2
|
47.5
|
52.7
|
38.0
|
|
48.6
|
56.5
|
47.2
|
49.3
|
46.2
|
48.4
|
46.0
|
45.8
|
38.3
|
|
52.6
|
56.7
|
45.5
|
45.0
|
43.0
|
52.8
|
45.0
|
44.7
|
39.2
|
|
53.0
|
57.0
|
45.9
|
46.6
|
43.0
|
50.6
|
45.5
|
47.1
|
37.8
|
|
56.4
|
60.9
|
43.7
|
42.7
|
41.8
|
52.2
|
42.0
|
43.0
|
36.3
|
|
63.9
|
67.8
|
45.8
|
47.9
|
42.7
|
50.2
|
45.7
|
43.9
|
38.7
|
|
59.6
|
68.4
|
41.9
|
40.2
|
37.0
|
55.6
|
42.2
|
39.4
|
35.3
|
|
61.4
|
70.0
|
44.1
|
43.0
|
42.4
|
51.7
|
43.8
|
41.4
|
38.5
|
|
60.8
|
64.2
|
42.1
|
40.5
|
37.5
|
57.4
|
40.4
|
40.0
|
31.2
|
|
64.1
|
69.8
|
42.5
|
40.9
|
38.7
|
55.6
|
41.2
|
40.9
|
26.3
|
|
66.5
|
74.0
|
44.1
|
42.3
|
40.3
|
57.7
|
42.2
|
42.9
|
37.3
|
|
65.2
|
71.8
|
46.0
|
46.9
|
45.1
|
53.2
|
40.6
|
46.1
|
39.6
|
|
65.7
|
71.2
|
52.0
|
57.6
|
51.8
|
47.9
|
48.6
|
51.6
|
37.2
|
|
70.4
|
73.2
|
48.2
|
51.3
|
47.9
|
48.5
|
45.3
|
46.3
|
33.1
|
|
67.9
|
71.4
|
44.6
|
45.2
|
44.0
|
48.7
|
41.7
|
44.8
|
38.4
|
|
69.9
|
70.9
|
47.7
|
50.8
|
45.6
|
51.3
|
43.6
|
49.1
|
38.5
|
|
65.0
|
68.3
|
51.1
|
58.5
|
50.1
|
47.5
|
46.6
|
50.6
|
37.7
|
|
65.1
|
69.2
|
52.5
|
58.7
|
50.5
|
49.9
|
50.7
|
50.8
|
37.6
|
|
61.3
|
68.4
|
52.9
|
58.2
|
51.0
|
50.3
|
51.1
|
52.3
|
32.6
|
|
62.7
|
66.6
|
54.1
|
59.3
|
52.7
|
51.3
|
51.8
|
53.6
|
37.5
|
|
60.4
|
64.1
|
53.6
|
57.4
|
52.3
|
52.0
|
51.5
|
54.9
|
36.7
|
|
58.8
|
64.9
|
55.3
|
58.8
|
53.5
|
55.4
|
52.8
|
56.4
|
30.4
|
|
58.2
|
65.7
|
55.0
|
58.4
|
52.8
|
55.5
|
53.1
|
56.5
|
35.5
|
|
55.4
|
62.7
|
55.9
|
59.3
|
54.3
|
56.0
|
53.7
|
57.1
|
37.6
|
|
54.0
|
64.3
|
59.3
|
63.2
|
60.0
|
57.4
|
53.9
|
61.1
|
40.2
|
|
54.3
|
63.4
|
57.3
|
59.6
|
58.3
|
56.8
|
53.3
|
57.7
|
35.1
|
|
55.0
|
63.3
|
56.3
|
57.8
|
55.6
|
57.0
|
53.9
|
58.1
|
42.0
|
|
55.9
|
65.4
|
56.7
|
59.1
|
56.1
|
56.6
|
53.3
|
59.4
|
36.4
|
|
52.1
|
61.1
|
56.9
|
58.6
|
55.8
|
57.4
|
55.0
|
59.5
|
37.6
|
|
51.3
|
62.4
|
56.5
|
58.8
|
54.9
|
57.5
|
55.2
|
58.1
|
40.1
|
|
53.9
|
61.8
|
57.0
|
59.2
|
56.2
|
56.5
|
55.4
|
57.7
|
37.6
|
|
53.8
|
61.9
|
56.8
|
59.0
|
55.8
|
56.8
|
55.0
|
57.4
|
39.4
|
|
52.3
|
60.7
|
57.1
|
59.3
|
56.9
|
55.9
|
55.5
|
57.1
|
39.7
|
|
50.1
|
59.3
|
56.2
|
58.4
|
55.3
|
56.1
|
54.9
|
55.9
|
37.1
|
|
52.4
|
57.5
|
56.8
|
58.9
|
56.8
|
56.4
|
54.8
|
56.2
|
39.9
|
|
51.2
|
56.7
|
57.9
|
59.9
|
58.1
|
56.9
|
55.4
|
58.7
|
41.2
|
|
51.9
|
57.8
|
61.1
|
63.6
|
62.3
|
58.4
|
57.0
|
63.2
|
42.1
|
|
51.6
|
61.3
|
58.5
|
59.3
|
58.9
|
58.3
|
56.4
|
59.9
|
41.4
|
|
52.5
|
62.2
|
57.1
|
57.5
|
56.9
|
58.2
|
56.3
|
56.2
|
39.7
|
|
53.7
|
60.9
|
57.4
|
58.3
|
56.7
|
58.4
|
56.9
|
57.1
|
47.9
|
|
62.3
|
57.6
|
57.7
|
58.8
|
57.2
|
58.1
|
57.0
|
57.5
|
37.4
|
|
52.4
|
60.2
|
57.8
|
59.1
|
56.9
|
58.4
|
57.3
|
56.8
|
37.7
|
|
52.3
|
62.2
|
57.4
|
59.3
|
55.9
|
58.7
|
57.5
|
55.0
|
38.0
|
|
52.4
|
62.7
|
57.6
|
58.9
|
57.2
|
57.5
|
57.3
|
56.2
|
41.1
|
|
52.2
|
59.5
|
57.9
|
58.7
|
57.1
|
58.3
|
57.1
|
58.7
|
39.9
|
|
50.3
|
57.0
|
57.7
|
58.5
|
57.2
|
58.4
|
56.6
|
58.1
|
39
|
|
51.9
|
58.8
|
58.2
|
59.3
|
57.9
|
58.6
|
56.8
|
58.6
|
40
|
|
52.5
|
58.4
|
59.3
|
60.1
|
59.4
|
58.7
|
57.7
|
60.6
|
41.0
|
|
53.1
|
59.3
|
60.8
|
61.8
|
61.5
|
60.5
|
58
|
62.4
|
39.1
|
|
51.9
|
59.2
|
59.2
|
59.6
|
59.7
|
59.1
|
57.3
|
60.7
|
37.0
|
|
55.3
|
63.5
|
58.3
|
58.9
|
59.1
|
58.4
|
56.4
|
58.5
|
41.9
|
|
53.7
|
61.4
|
51.1
|
54.4
|
52.3
|
49.4
|
47.1
|
49.4
|
42.3
|
|
53
|
62.6
|
42.4
|
44.5
|
42.8
|
65.2
|
24.5
|
37.4
|
36.3
|
|
53.2
|
61.4
Purchases
53.3
50.8
55.1
57.1
56.0
51.4
52.5
58.0
48.7
53.0
50.5
53.0
51.7
50.2
51.0
48.3
51.0
54.5
49.9
42.8
41.6
43.6
42.7
39.0
41.6
39.9
42.8
43.5
48.1
52.7
48.4
47.7
50.1
45.1
46.1
46.2
48.0
49.0
49.4
49.6
48.1
53.6
49.1
54.3
54.1
52.9
50.8
47.6
51.1
50.1
49.4
50.9
52.2
56.1
52.5
52.1
51.8
57.3
51.5
52.1
52.5
51.2
50.7
53.7
55.8
57
54.8
55.5
55.6
26.3
|
of Work
|
Finished
|
Backlog
|
Stock of
46.4
45.4
46.9
50.5
50.0
47.5
48.8
50.7
44.5
48.3
44.9
45.3
45.2
43.7
42.5
45.6
46.0
45.1
44.2
38.5
41.2
42.6
37.0
40.2
41.9
38.3
37.1
39.2
45.2
45.3
43.6
43.2
43.6
40.0
42.3
43.9
42.1
47.9
51.9
50.8
50.0
45.7
42.9
37.6
42.1
41.4
38.5
38.0
40.7
43.1
42.2
39.6
40.0
41.7
42.1
44.1
47.6
44.5
40.8
43.8
41.8
42.4
43.9
42.5
41.4
45.5
42.6
43.3
41.2
34.9
Goods
47.2
48.6
49.8
51.7
47.6
51.1
45.5
53.7
46.5
48.7
45.6
49.3
45.3
46.1
43.2
46.8
46.9
46.4
46.3
44.4
43.8
41.6
40.1
36.0
39.0
38.3
42.4
39.9
42.0
48.5
46.9
43.9
45.1
46.4
51.8
49.1
48.5
51.6
50.4
50.0
48.8
47.4
45.4
53.3
48.7
51.1
55.8
51.1
51.3
50.7
50.5
51.5
53.8
50.6
52.3
55.4
60.7
54.4
51.5
51.1
51.5
52.1
53.5
53.1
53.1
52.8
51.0
51.8
50.3
39.6
This document is for the General Public
Month
Jul '14
Aug '14
Sep '14
Oct '14
Nov '14
Dec '14
Jan '15
Feb '15
Mar '15
Apr '15
May '15
Jun '15
Jul '15
Aug '15
Sep '15
Oct '15
Nov '15
Dec '15
Jan 16
Feb '16
Mar '16
Apr '16
May '16
Jun '16
Jul '16
Aug '16
Sep '16
Oct '16
Nov '16
Dec '16
Jan '17
Feb '17
Mar '17
Apr '17
May '17
June '17
July '17
Aug '17
Sep '17
Oct '17
Nov '17
Dec '17
Jan '18
Feb '18
Mar '18
Apr '18
May '18
June '18
July '18
Aug '18
Sep '18
Oct '18
Nov '18
Dec '18
Jan '19
Feb '19
Mar '19
Apr '19
May '19
June '19
July '19
Aug '19
Sep '19
Oct '19
Nov '19
Dec '19
Jan '20
Feb '20
Mar '20
May '20
PMI 55.0 58.9 54.7 57.3 59.6 53.8 50.6 54.0 48.6 53.7 51.7 50.1 50.0 50.7 50.1 51.9 49.6 53.4 46.9 44.3 45.4 44.3 44.3 42.3 43.2 43.7 41.0 43.4 42.8 47.1 49.4 44.5 47.1 49.5 52.7 54.2 54.4 54.1 54.9 55.3 57.6 62.1 58.5 56.1 57.2 57.5 57.3 57.5 57.7 58.0 56.5 57.0 58.4 62.3 60.1 58.4 58.5 58.7 58.9 58.6 58.7 58.8 58.0 58.2 60.1 62.1 59.6 58.6 49.2 25.3
Table 13: Non-Manufacturing PMI Data Series
|
Activity
|
New orders
|
Employment Level
|
Inventory
|
Average Input Price
|
Backlog of Work
|
58.9
|
55.9
|
50.2
|
55.2
|
54.0
|
46.2
|
60.6
|
59.8
|
58.3
|
57.0
|
56.1
|
47.0
|
57.1
|
57.5
|
49.9
|
54.3
|
52.8
|
46.2
|
59.6
|
59.4
|
53.9
|
56.4
|
53.3
|
46.4
|
62.5
|
63.6
|
57.9
|
54.6
|
57.3
|
49.6
|
56.2
|
56.0
|
51.4
|
51.5
|
54.5
|
45.6
|
48.8
|
50.4
|
51.2
|
51.9
|
48.8
|
43.2
|
54.2
|
54.7
|
52.5
|
54.5
|
54.1
|
46.0
|
49.7
|
51.1
|
45.6
|
48.0
|
49.8
|
46.5
|
58.2
|
56.8
|
49.1
|
50.8
|
51.5
|
46.6
|
52.9
|
53.1
|
49.7
|
51.1
|
51.3
|
44.1
|
51.5
|
50.3
|
46.4
|
52.0
|
48.5
|
44.4
|
50.4
|
51.4
|
48.6
|
49.5
|
50.3
|
43.8
|
52.3
|
52.4
|
48.0
|
50.1
|
50.7
|
43.0
|
52.1
|
52.3
|
47.0
|
49.1
|
48.7
|
44.5
|
54.2
|
54.1
|
49.3
|
50.1
|
49.9
|
43.9
|
52.9
|
51.6
|
45.6
|
48.5
|
51.8
|
42.8
|
55.9
|
56.4
|
50.0
|
51.5
|
54.7
|
47.0
|
46.2
|
46.4
|
47.0
|
47.9
|
57.3
|
44.3
|
43.7
|
42.0
|
44.5
|
47.1
|
53.6
|
39.6
|
46.3
|
44.7
|
43.9
|
46.5
|
58.5
|
43.8
|
44.2
|
42.2
|
43.3
|
47.6
|
62.2
|
43.1
|
44.3
|
41.3
|
44.6
|
46.9
|
62.9
|
38.1
|
40.2
|
39.6
|
42.5
|
47.1
|
60.7
|
39.6
|
42.8
|
42.3
|
41.9
|
45.8
|
60.4
|
38.6
|
43.6
|
42.0
|
41.4
|
47.7
|
60.8
|
39.4
|
39.9
|
40.0
|
40.3
|
43.9
|
63.1
|
39.6
|
43.0
|
42.7
|
41.5
|
46.4
|
65.3
|
40.9
|
43.0
|
42.3
|
40.2
|
45.5
|
66.8
|
42.4
|
48.2
|
46.9
|
43.8
|
49.5
|
64.0
|
41.5
|
50.6
|
49.4
|
45.6
|
52.0
|
65.6
|
43.6
|
45.4
|
44.9
|
42.6
|
44.9
|
65.4
|
42.9
|
49.8
|
46.4
|
44.0
|
48.0
|
62.1
|
42.7
|
53.3
|
50.5
|
45.5
|
48.6
|
63.1
|
41.6
|
56.2
|
53.2
|
50.2
|
51.4
|
62.7
|
45.3
|
57.0
|
54.6
|
53.4
|
51.8
|
58.6
|
40.5
|
56.8
|
55.1
|
54.0
|
51.9
|
58.1
|
42.9
|
56.1
|
53.5
|
54.4
|
52.3
|
54.5
|
42.8
|
56.8
|
55.4
|
54.7
|
52.9
|
56.9
|
42.2
|
57.5
|
55.7
|
54.4
|
53.4
|
56.4
|
41.4
|
59.4
|
58.4
|
54.6
|
58.0
|
55.7
|
43.6
|
67.4
|
62.2
|
55.7
|
62.9
|
56.1
|
44.6
|
61.3
|
58.2
|
55.1
|
59.5
|
56.9
|
41.3
|
55.6
|
53.7
|
55.3
|
59.8
|
52.8
|
41.2
|
58.7
|
55.8
|
55.1
|
59.2
|
50.3
|
42.9
|
58.8
|
56.4
|
55.3
|
59.5
|
50.3
|
41.5
|
58.7
|
55.9
|
55.6
|
59.2
|
50.8
|
40.6
|
59.1
|
56.4
|
55.9
|
58.5
|
52.2
|
44.0
|
59.6
|
56.1
|
56.2
|
59.1
|
52.1
|
43.1
|
59.3
|
56.9
|
56.7
|
58.9
|
50.8
|
43.3
|
58.1
|
55.8
|
55.4
|
56.8
|
50.2
|
41.5
|
58.3
|
56.4
|
55.7
|
57.6
|
50.7
|
42.8
|
60.4
|
57.5
|
56.2
|
59.6
|
52.6
|
42.0
|
65.2
|
63.1
|
57.9
|
62.8
|
52.4
|
42.7
|
61.7
|
60.2
|
57.7
|
60.6
|
52.2
|
40.1
|
59.7
|
58.6
|
57.3
|
58.2
|
50.3
|
38.8
|
57.8
|
58.9
|
57.8
|
59.5
|
50.5
|
40.3
|
58.4
|
59.0
|
58.7
|
58.5
|
52.1
|
43.5
|
59.2
|
58.6
|
58.5
|
59.3
|
51.3
|
42.3
|
58.2
|
59.2
|
58.3
|
58.8
|
52.1
|
40.3
|
57.6
|
60.1
|
58.0
|
58.9
|
51.7
|
41.4
|
58.2
|
59.6
|
57.8
|
59.8
|
51.2
|
45.1
|
57.2
|
58.4
|
58.0
|
58.5
|
51.9
|
45.5
|
57.9
|
58.5
|
57.1
|
59.2
|
52.2
|
42.9
|
60.0
|
60.7
|
58.4
|
61.5
|
54.6
|
43.6
|
62.6
|
61.9
|
60.8
|
63.1
|
56.0
|
42.5
|
59.8
|
59.4
|
58.9
|
60.4
|
51.2
|
43.2
|
59.3
|
58.8
|
57.8
|
58.6
|
52.1
|
44.1
|
52.2
|
47.8
|
47.3
|
49.6
|
51.2
|
41.6
|
19.5
|
19.6
|
32.0
|
30.1
|
42.6
|
31.1
Orders 44.0 46.1 40.7 40.8 45.2 43.6 41.1 43.0 39.9 41.1 37.2 36.9 39.1 39.8 42.9 40.3 37.7 41.9 36.2 37.5 34.3 31.8 33.2 33.2 30.0 32.9 28.6 32.8 30.8 33.8 32.5 33.4 33.1 29.2 31.6 30.3 32.0 34.5 31.2 29.6 28.8 34.6 31.0 34.7 39.0 34.2 36.4 33.2 42.1 40.1 40.3 39.7 38.7 42.0 38.1 36.2 39.4 38.8 39.8 43.0 42.0 44.1 42.4 40.4 41.6 43.2 41.3 44.6 36.1 22.6
11
|
Imports
|
Inventories
|
(sentiment)
47.3 47.8
46.4 48.1
45.2 47.6
44.9 43.8
47.5 48.1
46.5 43.8
44.3 47.0
44.6 46.1
44.2 40.2
44.5 43.0
39.1 44.3
40.4 42.7
39.2 44.0
38.3 44.0
41.4 45.9
42.4 45.2
39.0 41.8
42.7 47.2
39.0 41.6
36.6 43.6
35.0 41.1
33.1 39.8
35.0 40.3
34.7 38.5
32.7 38.0
34.2 39.4
30.2 37.9
33.8 38.7
34.0 41.1
35.5 41.6
36.1 45.5
34.5 38.7
34.5 40.6
33.2 41.1
34.1 43.6
33.5 42.7
36.8 41.5
34.8 42.0
35.9 44.2
35.4 38.9
33.3 40.6
39.1 40.3
35.1 42.8
39.1 40.3
38.5 44.1
34.9 45.0
38.4 46.2
40.1 42.4
40.5 45.0
40.3 44.8
41.3 45.7
42.2 45.5
39.4 45.9
41.3 45.8
40.4 45.5
42.2 44.6
38.7 44.2
40.8 45.0
43.2 44.5
45.3 46.1
43.9 46.6
45.2 48.1
45.7 48.7
41.7 45.1
41.9 45.8
41.8 43.5
42.3 45.3
42.9 46.0
39.1 44.4
This document is for the General Public
Disclaimer
Central Bank of Nigeria published this content on 29 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2020 18:49:04 UTC
|
|