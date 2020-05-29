Purchasing Managers� Index Report for May 2020

Log in
Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) Survey Report

05/29/2020 | 02:50pm EDT

Central Bank of Nigeria

Purchasing Managers'

Index (PMI) Survey

Report

Statistics Department

May 2020

This document is for the General Public

1

1.0 Introduction

The May1 2020 PMI survey was conducted by the Statistics Department of the Central Bank of Nigeria during the period May 14-19, 2020. The respondents were purchasing and supply executives of manufacturing and non-manufacturing organizations in all 36 states in Nigeria and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The Bank makes no representation regarding the individual companies, other than the information they have provided. The data contained herein further provides input for policy decisions.

2.0 Manufacturing May 2020 PMI

In May 2020, supplier delivery time grew, while Production level, new orders, employment level and raw materials inventories declined.

May '20

Mar '20

Inventories

Employment level

Supplier deliveries

New orders

Production level

Overall Manufacturing PMI

20

25

30

35

40

45

50

55

60

65

70

Fig. 1: Manufacturing PMI at a glance

The Manufacturing PMI in the month of May stood at 42.4 index points, indicating contraction in the manufacturing sector for the first time after recording expansion for thirty-six consecutive months (Fig. 2 and Table 1). Of the 14 surveyed subsectors, only the electrical equipment sector reported growth (above 50% threshold) in the review month, while the remaining 13 subsectors reported declines in the following order cement; petroleum & coal products; printing & related support activities; furniture & related products; textile, apparel, leather and footwear; paper products; fabricated metal products; food, beverage

  • tobacco products; chemical & pharmaceutical products; transportation equipment; plastics & rubber products; nonmetallic mineral products; appliances and components and primary metal.

2.1 Production Level

At 44.5 points, the production level index for the manufacturing sector declined in May 2020 after thirty- seven consecutive months of recorded growth. One subsector recorded increased production level, 4 remained unchanged, while nine subsectors recorded declines in production in May 2020 (Fig. 3 and Table 2).

1The Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for the month of April 2020 was produced as Government restricted movement to contain the person to person spread of the coronavirus in Nigeria.

This document is for the General Public

2.2 New Orders

At 42.8 points, the new orders index declined after thirty-sixth consecutive months of growth, indicating declines in new orders in May 2020. Three subsectors reported growth, 2 remained unchanged while 9 recorded declines in the review month (Fig. 4 and Table 3).

2.3 Supplier Delivery Time

The manufacturing supplier delivery time index stood at 65.2 points in May 2020, indicating growth in supplier delivery time. The index recorded growth from the contraction level of March 2020. Five of the 14 subsectors recorded improved suppliers' delivery time, 4 subsectors reported no change while 5 recorded slower delivery time in March 2020 (Fig. 5 and Table 4).

2.4 Employment Level

The employment level index for May 2020 stood at 24.5 points, indicating decline in employment level for the second month. Of the 14 subsectors, one subsector remains unchanged, while the remaining 13 subsectors recorded lower employment level in the review month (Fig. 6 and Table 5).

This document is for the General Public

3

2.5 Raw material Inventories

The manufacturing sector inventories index contracted for the second time in May 2020. At 37.4 points, the index further dipped when compared to its level in March 2020. All the 14 subsectors recorded reported lower raw material inventories in the review month (Fig. 7 and Table 6).

3.0 Non-Manufacturing PMI Report

Business activity, new orders, employment level and inventories contracted in May 2020. The composite PMI for the non-manufacturingsector stood at 25.3 points in May 2020, indicating contraction in Non- manufacturing PMI for the second consecutive month. The index declined below the turning point of 50 points in the review month. All of the 17 subsectors surveyed subsectors recorded declines (below the 50% threshold) in the following order: construction; repair, maintenance/washing of motor vehicles…; electricity, gas, steam & air conditioning supply; educational services; agriculture; finance & insurance; information & communication; water supply, sewage & waste management; accommodation & food services; real estate, rental & leasing; professional, scientific, & technical services; wholesale trade; health care & social assistance; management of companies; transportation & warehousing; arts, entertainment & recreation; utilities (Fig. 9 and Table 7).

3.1 Business Activity

At 19.5 points, the business activity index declined for the first time after recording growth for thirty-six consecutive months, indicating contraction in non-manufacturing business activity in May 2020. All the 17 surveyed subsectors recorded declines in business activity in the review month (Fig. 10 Table 8).

This document is for the General Public

3.2 New Orders

At 19.6 points, new orders index declined for the second time in May 2020. Of the 17 surveyed subsectors, 1 remained unchanged while 16 subsectors recorded declines in new orders during the review period (Fig. 11 Table 9).

3.3 Employment Level

The employment level Index for the non-manufacturing sector stood at 32.0 points, indicating decrease in employment level in the review month. Of the 17 surveyed subsectors, 1 subsector recorded no change while 16 subsectors recorded declines in the employment level (Fig. 12 Table 10).

3.4 Non-manufacturing Inventory

At 30.1 points, non-manufacturing inventory index dipped for the second consecutive month. This indicates decrease in inventories in the review period. From the surveyed subsectors, one of the 17 subsectors reported no change, while 16 subsectors recorded declines in inventories in the review period (Fig. 13, Table 11).

This document is for the General Public

5

APPENDICES

Table 1: Details of Overall Manufacturing PMI

Mar

May

Rate

Trend**

Index

2020

2020

Difference

Direction

of

(Months)

Index*

Index*

Change

Composite PMI 1

51.1

42.4

-8.7

Declining

From Expansion

1

Production level

54.4

44.5

-9.9

Declining

From Expansion

1

New orders

52.3

42.8

-9.5

Declining

From Expansion

1

Supplier delivery time

49.4

65.2

15.8

Growing

From Contraction

1

Employment level

47.1

24.5

-22.6

Declining

Faster

2

Raw materials/WIP Inventory

49.4

37.4

-12.0

Declining

Faster

2

New Export Orders

42.3

36.3

-6.0

Declining

Faster

62

Output Prices

53.0

53.2

0.2

Growing

Faster

52

Input Prices

62.6

61.4

-1.2

Growing

Slower

70

Quantity of Purchases

55.6

26.3

-29.3

Declining

From Expansion

1

Outstanding Business/Backlog of Work

41.2

34.9

-6.3

Declining

Faster

29

Stock of Finished Goods

50.3

39.6

-10.7

Declining

From Expansion

1

Manufacturing Sub-Sectors

Cement

57.0

29.0

-28.0

Declining

From Expansion

1

Chemical & pharmaceutical products

47.3

44.0

-3.3

Declining

Faster

2

Electrical equipment

34.0

50.8

16.8

Growing

From Contraction

1

Fabricated metal products

52.1

43.0

-9.1

Declining

From Expansion

1

Food, beverage & tobacco products

57.1

43.5

-13.6

Declining

From Expansion

1

Furniture & related products

57.2

38.2

-19.0

Declining

From Expansion

1

Nonmetallic mineral products

40.7

47.3

6.6

Declining

Slower

2

Paper products

42.7

40.9

-1.8

Declining

Faster

2

Petroleum & coal products

60.8

35.0

-25.8

Declining

From Expansion

1

Plastics & rubber products

50.6

45.0

-5.6

Declining

From Expansion

1

Primary metal

37.3

49.2

11.9

Declining

Slower

10

Printing & related support activities

44.5

36.3

-8.2

Declining

Faster

3

Textile, apparel, leather & footwear

43.2

39.1

-4.1

Declining

Faster

2

Transportation equipment

65.8

45.0

-20.8

Declining

From Expansion

1

1 The composite PMI is a weighted average of the following diffusion indices: production level, new orders, supplier deliveries,

employment level and inventories. The weights assigned to these variables are 25%, 30%, 15%, 10% and 20% respectively.

*The series index is a diffusion index defined as a weighted percentage of high, same and low with 1.0, 0.5 and 0.0 as weights

respectively.

** Number of month moving in current direction

Table 2: Details of Production PMI

Mar

May

Rate

Trend

Index

2020

2020

Difference

Direction

of

(Months)

Index

Index

Change

PRODUCTION PMI

54.4

44.5

-9.9

Declining

From Expansion

1

Cement

70.0

20.0

-50.0

Declining

From Expansion

1

Chemical & pharmaceutical products

43.9

50.0

6.1

No Change

From Contraction

1

Electrical equipment

20.0

58.3

38.3

Growing

From Contraction

1

Fabricated metal products

57.9

43.3

-14.6

Declining

From Expansion

1

Food, beverage & tobacco products

61.6

47.3

-14.3

Declining

From Expansion

1

Furniture & related products

69.0

37.5

-31.5

Declining

From Expansion

1

Nonmetallic mineral products

33.3

43.3

10.0

Declining

Slower

2

Paper products

45.8

50.0

4.2

No Change

From Contraction

1

Petroleum & coal products

66.7

50.0

-16.7

No Change

From Expansion

1

Plastics & rubber products

58.3

42.3

-16.0

Declining

From Expansion

1

Primary metal

35.7

33.3

-2.4

Declining

Faster

2

Printing & related support activities

47.6

36.1

-11.5

Declining

Faster

4

Textile, apparel, leather & footwear

41.7

42.9

1.2

Declining

Slower

2

Transportation equipment

66.7

50.0

-16.7

No Change

From Expansion

1

This document is for the General Public

Table 3: Details of New Orders PMI

Mar

May

Rate

Trend

Index

2020

2020

Difference

Direction

of

(Months)

Index

Index

Change

NEW ORDERS PMI

52.3

42.8

-9.5

Declining

From Expansion

1

Cement

70.0

40.0

-30.0

Declining

From Expansion

1

Chemical & pharmaceutical products

50.0

38.9

-11.1

Declining

From No Change

1

Electrical equipment

30.0

58.3

28.3

Growing

From Contraction

1

Fabricated metal products

52.6

41.7

-10.9

Declining

From Expansion

1

Food, beverage & tobacco products

59.9

45.7

-14.2

Declining

From Expansion

1

Furniture & related products

63.8

37.5

-26.3

Declining

From Expansion

1

Nonmetallic mineral products

40.0

50.0

10.0

No Change

From Contraction

1

Paper products

41.7

30.0

-11.7

Declining

Faster

2

Petroleum & coal products

50.0

50.0

0.0

No Change

Flat

2

Plastics & rubber products

41.7

46.2

4.5

Declining

Slower

3

Primary metal

37.5

66.7

29.2

Growing

From Contraction

1

Printing & related support activities

45.2

36.1

-9.1

Declining

Faster

4

Textile, apparel, leather & footwear

43.8

35.7

-8.1

Declining

Faster

2

Transportation equipment

66.8

66.7

-0.1

Growing

Slower

6

Table 4: Details of Supplier Delivery Time PMI

Mar

May

Rate

Trend

Index

2020

2020

Difference

Direction

of

(Months)

Index

Index

Change

SUPPLIER DELIVERY TIME PMI

49.4

65.2

15.8

Growing

From Contraction

1

Cement

30.0

60.0

30.0

Growing

From Contraction

1

Chemical & pharmaceutical products

52.4

72.2

19.8

Growing

Faster

10

Electrical equipment

60.0

75.0

15.0

Growing

Faster

3

Fabricated metal products

50.0

69.0

19.0

Growing

From No Change

1

Food, beverage & tobacco products

49.1

63.3

14.2

Growing

From Contraction

1

Furniture & related products

39.7

62.5

22.8

Growing

From Contraction

1

Nonmetallic mineral products

53.3

63.3

10.0

Growing

Faster

24

Paper products

50.0

62.5

12.5

Growing

From No Change

1

Petroleum & coal products

50.0

50.0

0.0

No Change

Flat

3

Plastics & rubber products

63.9

73.1

9.2

Growing

Faster

8

Primary metal

43.8

50.0

6.2

No Change From Contraction

1

Printing & related support activities

52.4

58.3

5.9

Growing

Faster

10

Textile, apparel, leather & footwear

43.8

67.9

24.1

Growing

From Contraction

1

Transportation equipment

50.0

50.0

0.0

No Change

Flat

3

This document is for the General Public

7

Table 5: Details of Employment Level PMI

Mar

May

Rate

Trend

Index

2020

2020

Difference

Direction

of

(Months)

Index

Index

Change

EMPLOYMENT LEVEL PMI

47.1

24.5

-22.6

Declining

Faster

2

Cement

50.0

10.0

-40.0

Declining

From No Change

1

Chemical & pharmaceutical products

42.7

25.0

-17.7

Declining

Faster

2

Electrical equipment

40.0

16.7

-23.3

Declining

Faster

4

Fabricated metal products

48.7

25.9

-22.8

Declining

Faster

2

Food, beverage & tobacco products

54.2

23.1

-31.1

Declining

From Expansion

1

Furniture & related products

48.3

21.4

-26.9

Declining

Faster

2

Nonmetallic mineral products

46.7

36.7

-10.0

Declining

Faster

2

Paper products

37.5

30.0

-7.5

Declining

Faster

2

Petroleum & coal products

66.7

0.0

-66.7

Declining

From Expansion

1

Plastics & rubber products

44.4

26.9

-17.5

Declining

Faster

2

Primary metal

31.3

50.0

18.7

No Change

From Contraction

1

Printing & related support activities

31.0

22.2

-8.8

Declining

Faster

5

Textile, apparel, leather & footwear

41.7

28.6

-13.1

Declining

Faster

2

Transportation equipment

83.3

16.7

-66.6

Declining

From Expansion

1

Table 6: Details of Raw Materials Inventory PMI

Mar

May

Rate

Trend

Index

2020

2020

Difference

Direction

of

(Months)

Index

Index

Change

RAW MATERIALS INVENTORY PMI

49.4

37.4

-12.0

Declining

Faster

2

Cement

40.0

10.0

-30.0

Declining

Faster

4

Chemical & pharmaceutical products

48.8

40.3

-8.5

Declining

Faster

2

Electrical equipment

30.0

41.7

11.7

Declining

Slower

2

Fabricated metal products

46.2

41.7

-4.5

Declining

Faster

2

Food, beverage & tobacco products

55.1

37.8

-17.3

Declining

From Expansion

1

Furniture & related products

51.7

39.3

-12.4

Declining

From Expansion

1

Nonmetallic mineral products

30.0

46.7

16.7

Declining

Slower

2

Paper products

37.5

40.0

2.5

Declining

Slower

2

Petroleum & coal products

83.3

0.0

-83.3

Declining

From Expansion

1

Plastics & rubber products

50.0

42.3

-7.7

Declining

From No Change

1

Primary metal

42.9

33.3

-9.6

Declining

Faster

2

Printing & related support activities

50.0

32.4

-17.6

Declining

From No Change

1

Textile, apparel, leather & footwear

47.9

17.9

-30.0

Declining

Faster

2

Transportation equipment

50.0

16.7

-33.3

Declining

From No Change

1

This document is for the General Public

Table 7: Non-Manufacturing at a Glance

Mar

May

Rate

Trend

Index

2020

2020

Difference

Direction

of

(Months)

Index

Index

Change

Composite PMI 1

49.2

25.3

-23.9

Declining

Faster

2

Business Activity

52.2

19.5

-32.7

Declining

From Expansion

1

Level of new orders/customers/incoming business

47.8

19.6

-28.2

Declining

Faster

2

Employment Level

47.3

32.0

-15.3

Declining

Faster

2

Inventories

49.6

30.1

-19.5

Declining

Faster

2

Average price of Inputs (volume weighted)

51.2

42.6

-8.6

Declining

From Expansion

1

Level of outstanding business/ Backlog of work

41.6

31.1

-10.5

Declining

Faster

70

New Exports orders

36.1

22.6

-13.5

Declining

Faster

70

Imports

39.1

22.7

-16.4

Declining

Faster

70

Inventory (sentiments)

44.4

29.8

-14.6

Declining

Faster

70

Non-manufacturingsub-sectors

Accommodation & food services

45.5

26.2

-19.3

Declining

Faster

2

Agriculture

46.0

21.4

-24.6

Declining

Faster

2

Arts, Entertainment & Recreation

68.8

35.9

-32.9

Declining

From Expansion

1

Construction

46.5

14.8

-31.7

Declining

Faster

2

Educational services

47.7

20.0

-27.7

Declining

Faster

2

Electricity, gas, steam & air conditioning supply

48.1

17.8

-30.3

Declining

Faster

2

Finance & insurance

48.7

23.1

-25.6

Declining

Faster

2

Health care & social assistance

51.1

29.9

-21.2

Declining

From Expansion

1

Information & communication

51.5

24.3

-27.2

Declining

From Expansion

1

Management of companies

87.5

30.0

-57.5

Declining

From Expansion

1

Professional, scientific, & technical services

49.5

27.8

-21.7

Declining

Faster

3

Real estate rental & leasing

58.1

26.4

-31.7

Declining

From Expansion

1

Repair, Maintenance/Washing Of Motor Vehicles…

61.5

17.0

-44.5

Declining

From Expansion

1

Transportation & warehousing

44.1

33.3

-10.8

Declining

Faster

2

Utilities

50.0

45.8

-4.2

Declining

From No Change

1

Water supply, sewage & waste management

51.3

25.0

-26.3

Declining

From Expansion

1

Wholesale/Retail trade

50.0

28.6

-21.4

Declining

From No Change

1

1 The composite PMI is a simple average of the following diffusion (series) indices: business activity, new orders, employment level and inventories

Table 8: Business activity at a Glance

Mar

May

Rate

Trend

Index

2020

2020

Difference

Direction

of

(Months)

Index

Index

Change

BUSINESS ACTIVITY PMI

52.2

19.5

-32.7

Declining

From Expansion

1

Accommodation & food services

48.5

19.0

-29.5

Declining

Faster

2

Agriculture

48.2

12.5

-35.7

Declining

Faster

2

Arts, Entertainment & Recreation

75.0

37.5

-37.5

Declining

From Expansion

1

Construction

46.6

7.4

-39.2

Declining

Faster

2

Educational services

44.3

13.8

-30.5

Declining

Faster

2

Electricity, gas, steam & air conditioning supply

53.8

10.5

-43.3

Declining

From Expansion

1

Finance & insurance

54.6

16.4

-38.2

Declining

From Expansion

1

Health care & social assistance

58.0

25.0

-33.0

Declining

From Expansion

1

Information & communication

54.5

15.4

-39.1

Declining

From Expansion

1

Management of companies

100.0

30.0

-70.0

Declining

From Expansion

1

Professional, scientific, & technical services

56.5

21.9

-34.6

Declining

From Expansion

1

Real estate rental & leasing

64.9

26.6

-38.3

Declining

From Expansion

1

Repair, Maintenance/Washing Of Motor Vehicles…

68.2

9.1

-59.1

Declining

From Expansion

1

Transportation & warehousing

35.7

25.0

-10.7

Declining

Faster

2

Utilities

37.5

41.7

4.2

Declining

Slower

2

Water supply, sewage & waste management

50.0

12.5

-37.5

Declining

From No Change

1

Wholesale/Retail trade

51.7

27.1

-24.6

Declining

From Expansion

1

This document is for the General Public

9

Table 9: New Orders at a Glance

Mar

May

Rate

Trend

Index

2020

2020

Difference

Direction

of

(Months)

Index

Index

Change

NEW ORDERS PMI

47.8

19.6

-28.2

Declining

Faster

2

Accommodation & food services

42.6

20.4

-22.2

Declining

Faster

2

Agriculture

50.0

17.1

-32.9

Declining

From No Change

1

Arts, Entertainment & Recreation

75.0

31.3

-43.7

Declining

From Expansion

1

Construction

41.1

13.0

-28.1

Declining

Faster

2

Educational services

48.9

15.0

-33.9

Declining

Faster

2

Electricity, gas, steam & air conditioning supply

42.3

10.5

-31.8

Declining

Faster

2

Finance & insurance

46.1

18.4

-27.7

Declining

Faster

2

Health care & social assistance

51.4

23.1

-28.3

Declining

From Expansion

1

Information & communication

54.5

20.4

-34.1

Declining

From Expansion

1

Management of companies

100.0

20.0

-80.0

Declining

From Expansion

1

Professional, scientific, & technical services

50.0

21.9

-28.1

Declining

From No Change

1

Real estate rental & leasing

59.5

20.3

-39.2

Declining

From Expansion

1

Repair, Maintenance/Washing Of Motor Vehicles…

59.1

0.0

-59.1

Declining

From Expansion

1

Transportation & warehousing

38.1

21.9

-16.2

Declining

Faster

2

Utilities

37.5

50.0

12.5

No Change

From Contraction

1

Water supply, sewage & waste management

45.0

12.5

-32.5

Declining

Faster

2

Wholesale/Retail trade

47.8

23.6

-24.2

Declining

Faster

2

Table 10: Employment at a Glance

Mar

May

Rate

Trend

Index

2020

2020

Difference

Direction

of

(Months)

Index

Index

Change

EMPLOYMENT LEVEL PMI

47.3

32.0

-15.3

Declining

Faster

2

Accommodation & food services

44.3

34.5

-9.8

Declining

Faster

2

Agriculture

42.9

27.8

-15.1

Declining

Faster

2

Arts, Entertainment & Recreation

62.5

25.0

-37.5

Declining

From Expansion

1

Construction

48.2

20.4

-27.8

Declining

Faster

2

Educational services

44.3

27.5

-16.8

Declining

Faster

2

Electricity, gas, steam & air conditioning supply

34.6

28.9

-5.7

Declining

Faster

2

Finance & insurance

48.0

28.9

-19.1

Declining

Faster

2

Health care & social assistance

47.8

38.8

-9.0

Declining

Faster

2

Information & communication

47.0

33.3

-13.7

Declining

Faster

2

Management of companies

50.0

40.0

-10.0

Declining

From No Change

1

Professional, scientific, & technical services

41.3

37.5

-3.8

Declining

Faster

3

Real estate rental & leasing

50.0

25.0

-25.0

Declining

From No Change

1

Repair, Maintenance/Washing Of Motor Vehicles…

63.6

31.8

-31.8

Declining

From Expansion

1

Transportation & warehousing

47.6

46.9

-0.7

Declining

Faster

2

Utilities

62.5

50.0

-12.5

No Change

From Expansion

1

Water supply, sewage & waste management

55.0

43.8

-11.2

Declining

From Expansion

1

Wholesale/Retail trade

51.1

30.0

-21.1

Declining

From Expansion

1

Table 11: Inventory at a Glance

Mar

May

Rate

Trend

Index

2020

2020

Difference

Direction

of

(Months)

Index

Index

Change

INVENTORY PMI

49.6

30.1

-19.5

Declining

Faster

2

Accommodation & food services

46.5

30.8

-15.7

Declining

Faster

2

Agriculture

42.9

28.1

-14.8

Declining

Faster

2

Arts, Entertainment & Recreation

62.5

50.0

-12.5

No Change

From Expansion

1

Construction

50.0

18.5

-31.5

Declining

From No Change

1

Educational services

53.5

23.6

-29.9

Declining

From Expansion

1

Electricity, gas, steam & air conditioning supply

61.5

21.1

-40.4

Declining

From Expansion

1

Finance & insurance

46.0

28.5

-17.5

Declining

Faster

2

Health care & social assistance

47.0

32.6

-14.4

Declining

Faster

2

Information & communication

50.0

28.0

-22.0

Declining

From No Change

1

Management of companies

100.0

30.0

-70.0

Declining

From Expansion

1

Professional, scientific, & technical services

50.0

30.0

-20.0

Declining

From No Change

1

Real estate rental & leasing

58.1

33.9

-24.2

Declining

From Expansion

1

Repair, Maintenance/Washing Of Motor Vehicles

55.0

27.3

-27.7

Declining

From Expansion

1

Transportation & warehousing

55.0

39.3

-15.7

Declining

From Expansion

1

Utilities

62.5

41.7

-20.8

Declining

From Expansion

1

Water supply, sewage & waste management

55.0

31.3

-23.7

Declining

From Expansion

1

Wholesale/Retail trade

49.4

33.8

-15.6

Declining

Faster

2

This document is for the General Public

Month

Jul '14

Aug '14

Sep '14

Oct '14

Nov '14

Dec '14

Jan '15

Feb '15

Mar '15

Apr '15

May '15

Jun '15

Jul '15

Aug '15

Sep '15

Oct '15

Nov '15

Dec '15

Jan 16

Feb '16

Mar '16

Apr '16

May '16

Jun '16

Jul '16

Aug '16

Sep '16

Oct '16

Nov '16

Dec '16

Jan '17

Feb '17

Mar '17

Apr '17

May '17

June '17

July '17

Aug '17

Sep '17

Oct '17

Nov '17

Dec '17

Jan '18

Feb '18

Mar '18

Apr '18

May '18

June '18

July '18

Aug '18

Sep '18

Oct '18

Nov '18

Dec '18

Jan '19

Feb '19

Mar '19

Apr '19

May '19

June '19

July '19

Aug '19

Sep '19

Oct '19

Nov '19

Dec '19

Jan '20

Feb '20

Mar '20

May '20

Table 12: Manufacturing PMI Data Series

COMPOSITE PMI

Production Level

New Orders

Supplier Delivery Time

Employment Level

Raw Materials Inventory

New Export Orders

Output Prices

Input Prices

Quantity of

51.3

55.2

53.0

46.4

46.9

52.9

43.6

50.6

54.2

49.7

49.7

51.2

49.9

45.9

52.2

40.8

48.6

52.7

54.0

57.4

57.6

46.4

49.3

55.7

45.4

49.3

52.9

51.9

55.1

55.3

46.2

46.8

52.4

45.9

49.7

56.7

52.2

55.1

56.9

45.1

47.2

51.7

46.0

53.3

60.9

49.8

51.2

51.1

49.7

46.8

48.4

44.6

53.6

56.3

50.2

50.4

49.3

51.3

51.1

49.3

47.7

48.7

55.6

53.0

57.4

54.7

43.8

50.0

56.4

50.1

54.0

60.9

48.9

52.1

48.9

47.8

46.4

47.1

38.1

50.1

56.4

52.0

56.9

54.1

42.7

48.9

53.9

43.0

50.2

54.4

49.4

53.6

49.7

44.6

48.0

48.0

36.9

51.6

59.0

49.5

51.5

50.8

42.0

48.5

53.3

40.0

49.2

56.7

47.8

49.7

46.2

43.5

48.4

52.6

40.1

47.9

55.0

48.4

51.0

50.1

43.1

44.8

52.4

37.6

49.0

53.1

50.7

54.9

52.1

46.8

47.1

49.0

40.3

47.5

52.8

49.2

52.0

49.3

42.7

48.4

53.1

39.8

49.1

53.8

51.2

55.4

52.9

47.3

45.5

52.2

38.7

46.2

52.8

51.2

55.4

52.7

45.2

47.5

52.7

38.0

48.6

56.5

47.2

49.3

46.2

48.4

46.0

45.8

38.3

52.6

56.7

45.5

45.0

43.0

52.8

45.0

44.7

39.2

53.0

57.0

45.9

46.6

43.0

50.6

45.5

47.1

37.8

56.4

60.9

43.7

42.7

41.8

52.2

42.0

43.0

36.3

63.9

67.8

45.8

47.9

42.7

50.2

45.7

43.9

38.7

59.6

68.4

41.9

40.2

37.0

55.6

42.2

39.4

35.3

61.4

70.0

44.1

43.0

42.4

51.7

43.8

41.4

38.5

60.8

64.2

42.1

40.5

37.5

57.4

40.4

40.0

31.2

64.1

69.8

42.5

40.9

38.7

55.6

41.2

40.9

26.3

66.5

74.0

44.1

42.3

40.3

57.7

42.2

42.9

37.3

65.2

71.8

46.0

46.9

45.1

53.2

40.6

46.1

39.6

65.7

71.2

52.0

57.6

51.8

47.9

48.6

51.6

37.2

70.4

73.2

48.2

51.3

47.9

48.5

45.3

46.3

33.1

67.9

71.4

44.6

45.2

44.0

48.7

41.7

44.8

38.4

69.9

70.9

47.7

50.8

45.6

51.3

43.6

49.1

38.5

65.0

68.3

51.1

58.5

50.1

47.5

46.6

50.6

37.7

65.1

69.2

52.5

58.7

50.5

49.9

50.7

50.8

37.6

61.3

68.4

52.9

58.2

51.0

50.3

51.1

52.3

32.6

62.7

66.6

54.1

59.3

52.7

51.3

51.8

53.6

37.5

60.4

64.1

53.6

57.4

52.3

52.0

51.5

54.9

36.7

58.8

64.9

55.3

58.8

53.5

55.4

52.8

56.4

30.4

58.2

65.7

55.0

58.4

52.8

55.5

53.1

56.5

35.5

55.4

62.7

55.9

59.3

54.3

56.0

53.7

57.1

37.6

54.0

64.3

59.3

63.2

60.0

57.4

53.9

61.1

40.2

54.3

63.4

57.3

59.6

58.3

56.8

53.3

57.7

35.1

55.0

63.3

56.3

57.8

55.6

57.0

53.9

58.1

42.0

55.9

65.4

56.7

59.1

56.1

56.6

53.3

59.4

36.4

52.1

61.1

56.9

58.6

55.8

57.4

55.0

59.5

37.6

51.3

62.4

56.5

58.8

54.9

57.5

55.2

58.1

40.1

53.9

61.8

57.0

59.2

56.2

56.5

55.4

57.7

37.6

53.8

61.9

56.8

59.0

55.8

56.8

55.0

57.4

39.4

52.3

60.7

57.1

59.3

56.9

55.9

55.5

57.1

39.7

50.1

59.3

56.2

58.4

55.3

56.1

54.9

55.9

37.1

52.4

57.5

56.8

58.9

56.8

56.4

54.8

56.2

39.9

51.2

56.7

57.9

59.9

58.1

56.9

55.4

58.7

41.2

51.9

57.8

61.1

63.6

62.3

58.4

57.0

63.2

42.1

51.6

61.3

58.5

59.3

58.9

58.3

56.4

59.9

41.4

52.5

62.2

57.1

57.5

56.9

58.2

56.3

56.2

39.7

53.7

60.9

57.4

58.3

56.7

58.4

56.9

57.1

47.9

62.3

57.6

57.7

58.8

57.2

58.1

57.0

57.5

37.4

52.4

60.2

57.8

59.1

56.9

58.4

57.3

56.8

37.7

52.3

62.2

57.4

59.3

55.9

58.7

57.5

55.0

38.0

52.4

62.7

57.6

58.9

57.2

57.5

57.3

56.2

41.1

52.2

59.5

57.9

58.7

57.1

58.3

57.1

58.7

39.9

50.3

57.0

57.7

58.5

57.2

58.4

56.6

58.1

39

51.9

58.8

58.2

59.3

57.9

58.6

56.8

58.6

40

52.5

58.4

59.3

60.1

59.4

58.7

57.7

60.6

41.0

53.1

59.3

60.8

61.8

61.5

60.5

58

62.4

39.1

51.9

59.2

59.2

59.6

59.7

59.1

57.3

60.7

37.0

55.3

63.5

58.3

58.9

59.1

58.4

56.4

58.5

41.9

53.7

61.4

51.1

54.4

52.3

49.4

47.1

49.4

42.3

53

62.6

42.4

44.5

42.8

65.2

24.5

37.4

36.3

53.2

61.4

Purchases

53.3

50.8

55.1

57.1

56.0

51.4

52.5

58.0

48.7

53.0

50.5

53.0

51.7

50.2

51.0

48.3

51.0

54.5

49.9

42.8

41.6

43.6

42.7

39.0

41.6

39.9

42.8

43.5

48.1

52.7

48.4

47.7

50.1

45.1

46.1

46.2

48.0

49.0

49.4

49.6

48.1

53.6

49.1

54.3

54.1

52.9

50.8

47.6

51.1

50.1

49.4

50.9

52.2

56.1

52.5

52.1

51.8

57.3

51.5

52.1

52.5

51.2

50.7

53.7

55.8

57

54.8

55.5

55.6

26.3

of Work

Finished

Backlog

Stock of

46.4

45.4

46.9

50.5

50.0

47.5

48.8

50.7

44.5

48.3

44.9

45.3

45.2

43.7

42.5

45.6

46.0

45.1

44.2

38.5

41.2

42.6

37.0

40.2

41.9

38.3

37.1

39.2

45.2

45.3

43.6

43.2

43.6

40.0

42.3

43.9

42.1

47.9

51.9

50.8

50.0

45.7

42.9

37.6

42.1

41.4

38.5

38.0

40.7

43.1

42.2

39.6

40.0

41.7

42.1

44.1

47.6

44.5

40.8

43.8

41.8

42.4

43.9

42.5

41.4

45.5

42.6

43.3

41.2

34.9

Goods

47.2

48.6

49.8

51.7

47.6

51.1

45.5

53.7

46.5

48.7

45.6

49.3

45.3

46.1

43.2

46.8

46.9

46.4

46.3

44.4

43.8

41.6

40.1

36.0

39.0

38.3

42.4

39.9

42.0

48.5

46.9

43.9

45.1

46.4

51.8

49.1

48.5

51.6

50.4

50.0

48.8

47.4

45.4

53.3

48.7

51.1

55.8

51.1

51.3

50.7

50.5

51.5

53.8

50.6

52.3

55.4

60.7

54.4

51.5

51.1

51.5

52.1

53.5

53.1

53.1

52.8

51.0

51.8

50.3

39.6

This document is for the General Public

Month

Jul '14

Aug '14

Sep '14

Oct '14

Nov '14

Dec '14

Jan '15

Feb '15

Mar '15

Apr '15

May '15

Jun '15

Jul '15

Aug '15

Sep '15

Oct '15

Nov '15

Dec '15

Jan 16

Feb '16

Mar '16

Apr '16

May '16

Jun '16

Jul '16

Aug '16

Sep '16

Oct '16

Nov '16

Dec '16

Jan '17

Feb '17

Mar '17

Apr '17

May '17

June '17

July '17

Aug '17

Sep '17

Oct '17

Nov '17

Dec '17

Jan '18

Feb '18

Mar '18

Apr '18

May '18

June '18

July '18

Aug '18

Sep '18

Oct '18

Nov '18

Dec '18

Jan '19

Feb '19

Mar '19

Apr '19

May '19

June '19

July '19

Aug '19

Sep '19

Oct '19

Nov '19

Dec '19

Jan '20

Feb '20

Mar '20

May '20

COMPOSITE

PMI 55.0 58.9 54.7 57.3 59.6 53.8 50.6 54.0 48.6 53.7 51.7 50.1 50.0 50.7 50.1 51.9 49.6 53.4 46.9 44.3 45.4 44.3 44.3 42.3 43.2 43.7 41.0 43.4 42.8 47.1 49.4 44.5 47.1 49.5 52.7 54.2 54.4 54.1 54.9 55.3 57.6 62.1 58.5 56.1 57.2 57.5 57.3 57.5 57.7 58.0 56.5 57.0 58.4 62.3 60.1 58.4 58.5 58.7 58.9 58.6 58.7 58.8 58.0 58.2 60.1 62.1 59.6 58.6 49.2 25.3

Business

Table 13: Non-Manufacturing PMI Data Series

Activity

New orders

Employment Level

Inventory

Average Input Price

Backlog of Work

58.9

55.9

50.2

55.2

54.0

46.2

60.6

59.8

58.3

57.0

56.1

47.0

57.1

57.5

49.9

54.3

52.8

46.2

59.6

59.4

53.9

56.4

53.3

46.4

62.5

63.6

57.9

54.6

57.3

49.6

56.2

56.0

51.4

51.5

54.5

45.6

48.8

50.4

51.2

51.9

48.8

43.2

54.2

54.7

52.5

54.5

54.1

46.0

49.7

51.1

45.6

48.0

49.8

46.5

58.2

56.8

49.1

50.8

51.5

46.6

52.9

53.1

49.7

51.1

51.3

44.1

51.5

50.3

46.4

52.0

48.5

44.4

50.4

51.4

48.6

49.5

50.3

43.8

52.3

52.4

48.0

50.1

50.7

43.0

52.1

52.3

47.0

49.1

48.7

44.5

54.2

54.1

49.3

50.1

49.9

43.9

52.9

51.6

45.6

48.5

51.8

42.8

55.9

56.4

50.0

51.5

54.7

47.0

46.2

46.4

47.0

47.9

57.3

44.3

43.7

42.0

44.5

47.1

53.6

39.6

46.3

44.7

43.9

46.5

58.5

43.8

44.2

42.2

43.3

47.6

62.2

43.1

44.3

41.3

44.6

46.9

62.9

38.1

40.2

39.6

42.5

47.1

60.7

39.6

42.8

42.3

41.9

45.8

60.4

38.6

43.6

42.0

41.4

47.7

60.8

39.4

39.9

40.0

40.3

43.9

63.1

39.6

43.0

42.7

41.5

46.4

65.3

40.9

43.0

42.3

40.2

45.5

66.8

42.4

48.2

46.9

43.8

49.5

64.0

41.5

50.6

49.4

45.6

52.0

65.6

43.6

45.4

44.9

42.6

44.9

65.4

42.9

49.8

46.4

44.0

48.0

62.1

42.7

53.3

50.5

45.5

48.6

63.1

41.6

56.2

53.2

50.2

51.4

62.7

45.3

57.0

54.6

53.4

51.8

58.6

40.5

56.8

55.1

54.0

51.9

58.1

42.9

56.1

53.5

54.4

52.3

54.5

42.8

56.8

55.4

54.7

52.9

56.9

42.2

57.5

55.7

54.4

53.4

56.4

41.4

59.4

58.4

54.6

58.0

55.7

43.6

67.4

62.2

55.7

62.9

56.1

44.6

61.3

58.2

55.1

59.5

56.9

41.3

55.6

53.7

55.3

59.8

52.8

41.2

58.7

55.8

55.1

59.2

50.3

42.9

58.8

56.4

55.3

59.5

50.3

41.5

58.7

55.9

55.6

59.2

50.8

40.6

59.1

56.4

55.9

58.5

52.2

44.0

59.6

56.1

56.2

59.1

52.1

43.1

59.3

56.9

56.7

58.9

50.8

43.3

58.1

55.8

55.4

56.8

50.2

41.5

58.3

56.4

55.7

57.6

50.7

42.8

60.4

57.5

56.2

59.6

52.6

42.0

65.2

63.1

57.9

62.8

52.4

42.7

61.7

60.2

57.7

60.6

52.2

40.1

59.7

58.6

57.3

58.2

50.3

38.8

57.8

58.9

57.8

59.5

50.5

40.3

58.4

59.0

58.7

58.5

52.1

43.5

59.2

58.6

58.5

59.3

51.3

42.3

58.2

59.2

58.3

58.8

52.1

40.3

57.6

60.1

58.0

58.9

51.7

41.4

58.2

59.6

57.8

59.8

51.2

45.1

57.2

58.4

58.0

58.5

51.9

45.5

57.9

58.5

57.1

59.2

52.2

42.9

60.0

60.7

58.4

61.5

54.6

43.6

62.6

61.9

60.8

63.1

56.0

42.5

59.8

59.4

58.9

60.4

51.2

43.2

59.3

58.8

57.8

58.6

52.1

44.1

52.2

47.8

47.3

49.6

51.2

41.6

19.5

19.6

32.0

30.1

42.6

31.1

New Exports

Orders 44.0 46.1 40.7 40.8 45.2 43.6 41.1 43.0 39.9 41.1 37.2 36.9 39.1 39.8 42.9 40.3 37.7 41.9 36.2 37.5 34.3 31.8 33.2 33.2 30.0 32.9 28.6 32.8 30.8 33.8 32.5 33.4 33.1 29.2 31.6 30.3 32.0 34.5 31.2 29.6 28.8 34.6 31.0 34.7 39.0 34.2 36.4 33.2 42.1 40.1 40.3 39.7 38.7 42.0 38.1 36.2 39.4 38.8 39.8 43.0 42.0 44.1 42.4 40.4 41.6 43.2 41.3 44.6 36.1 22.6

11

Imports

Inventories

(sentiment)

47.3 47.8

46.4 48.1

45.2 47.6

44.9 43.8

47.5 48.1

46.5 43.8

44.3 47.0

44.6 46.1

44.2 40.2

44.5 43.0

39.1 44.3

40.4 42.7

39.2 44.0

38.3 44.0

41.4 45.9

42.4 45.2

39.0 41.8

42.7 47.2

39.0 41.6

36.6 43.6

35.0 41.1

33.1 39.8

35.0 40.3

34.7 38.5

32.7 38.0

34.2 39.4

30.2 37.9

33.8 38.7

34.0 41.1

35.5 41.6

36.1 45.5

34.5 38.7

34.5 40.6

33.2 41.1

34.1 43.6

33.5 42.7

36.8 41.5

34.8 42.0

35.9 44.2

35.4 38.9

33.3 40.6

39.1 40.3

35.1 42.8

39.1 40.3

38.5 44.1

34.9 45.0

38.4 46.2

40.1 42.4

40.5 45.0

40.3 44.8

41.3 45.7

42.2 45.5

39.4 45.9

41.3 45.8

40.4 45.5

42.2 44.6

38.7 44.2

40.8 45.0

43.2 44.5

45.3 46.1

43.9 46.6

45.2 48.1

45.7 48.7

41.7 45.1

41.9 45.8

41.8 43.5

42.3 45.3

42.9 46.0

39.1 44.4

22.7

29.8

This document is for the General Public

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Nigeria published this content on 29 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2020 18:49:04 UTC
