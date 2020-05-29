Purchasing Managers� Index Report for May 2020 0 05/29/2020 | 02:50pm EDT Send by mail :

Central Bank of Nigeria Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) Survey Report Statistics Department May 2020 This document is for the General Public 1 1.0 Introduction The May1 2020 PMI survey was conducted by the Statistics Department of the Central Bank of Nigeria during the period May 14-19, 2020. The respondents were purchasing and supply executives of manufacturing and non-manufacturing organizations in all 36 states in Nigeria and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The Bank makes no representation regarding the individual companies, other than the information they have provided. The data contained herein further provides input for policy decisions. 2.0 Manufacturing May 2020 PMI In May 2020, supplier delivery time grew, while Production level, new orders, employment level and raw materials inventories declined. May '20 Mar '20 Inventories Employment level Supplier deliveries New orders Production level Overall Manufacturing PMI 20 25 30 35 40 45 50 55 60 65 70 Fig. 1: Manufacturing PMI at a glance The Manufacturing PMI in the month of May stood at 42.4 index points, indicating contraction in the manufacturing sector for the first time after recording expansion for thirty-six consecutive months (Fig. 2 and Table 1). Of the 14 surveyed subsectors, only the electrical equipment sector reported growth (above 50% threshold) in the review month, while the remaining 13 subsectors reported declines in the following order cement; petroleum & coal products; printing & related support activities; furniture & related products; textile, apparel, leather and footwear; paper products; fabricated metal products; food, beverage tobacco products; chemical & pharmaceutical products; transportation equipment; plastics & rubber products; nonmetallic mineral products; appliances and components and primary metal. 2.1 Production Level At 44.5 points, the production level index for the manufacturing sector declined in May 2020 after thirty- seven consecutive months of recorded growth. One subsector recorded increased production level, 4 remained unchanged, while nine subsectors recorded declines in production in May 2020 (Fig. 3 and Table 2). 1The Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for the month of April 2020 was produced as Government restricted movement to contain the person to person spread of the coronavirus in Nigeria. This document is for the General Public 2.2 New Orders At 42.8 points, the new orders index declined after thirty-sixth consecutive months of growth, indicating declines in new orders in May 2020. Three subsectors reported growth, 2 remained unchanged while 9 recorded declines in the review month (Fig. 4 and Table 3). 2.3 Supplier Delivery Time The manufacturing supplier delivery time index stood at 65.2 points in May 2020, indicating growth in supplier delivery time. The index recorded growth from the contraction level of March 2020. Five of the 14 subsectors recorded improved suppliers' delivery time, 4 subsectors reported no change while 5 recorded slower delivery time in March 2020 (Fig. 5 and Table 4). 2.4 Employment Level The employment level index for May 2020 stood at 24.5 points, indicating decline in employment level for the second month. Of the 14 subsectors, one subsector remains unchanged, while the remaining 13 subsectors recorded lower employment level in the review month (Fig. 6 and Table 5). This document is for the General Public 3 2.5 Raw material Inventories The manufacturing sector inventories index contracted for the second time in May 2020. At 37.4 points, the index further dipped when compared to its level in March 2020. All the 14 subsectors recorded reported lower raw material inventories in the review month (Fig. 7 and Table 6). 3.0 Non-Manufacturing PMI Report Business activity, new orders, employment level and inventories contracted in May 2020. The composite PMI for the non-manufacturingsector stood at 25.3 points in May 2020, indicating contraction in Non- manufacturing PMI for the second consecutive month. The index declined below the turning point of 50 points in the review month. All of the 17 subsectors surveyed subsectors recorded declines (below the 50% threshold) in the following order: construction; repair, maintenance/washing of motor vehicles…; electricity, gas, steam & air conditioning supply; educational services; agriculture; finance & insurance; information & communication; water supply, sewage & waste management; accommodation & food services; real estate, rental & leasing; professional, scientific, & technical services; wholesale trade; health care & social assistance; management of companies; transportation & warehousing; arts, entertainment & recreation; utilities (Fig. 9 and Table 7). 3.1 Business Activity At 19.5 points, the business activity index declined for the first time after recording growth for thirty-six consecutive months, indicating contraction in non-manufacturing business activity in May 2020. All the 17 surveyed subsectors recorded declines in business activity in the review month (Fig. 10 Table 8). This document is for the General Public 3.2 New Orders At 19.6 points, new orders index declined for the second time in May 2020. Of the 17 surveyed subsectors, 1 remained unchanged while 16 subsectors recorded declines in new orders during the review period (Fig. 11 Table 9). 3.3 Employment Level The employment level Index for the non-manufacturing sector stood at 32.0 points, indicating decrease in employment level in the review month. Of the 17 surveyed subsectors, 1 subsector recorded no change while 16 subsectors recorded declines in the employment level (Fig. 12 Table 10). 3.4 Non-manufacturing Inventory At 30.1 points, non-manufacturing inventory index dipped for the second consecutive month. This indicates decrease in inventories in the review period. From the surveyed subsectors, one of the 17 subsectors reported no change, while 16 subsectors recorded declines in inventories in the review period (Fig. 13, Table 11). This document is for the General Public 5 APPENDICES Table 1: Details of Overall Manufacturing PMI Mar May Rate Trend** Index 2020 2020 Difference Direction of (Months) Index* Index* Change Composite PMI 1 51.1 42.4 -8.7 Declining From Expansion 1 Production level 54.4 44.5 -9.9 Declining From Expansion 1 New orders 52.3 42.8 -9.5 Declining From Expansion 1 Supplier delivery time 49.4 65.2 15.8 Growing From Contraction 1 Employment level 47.1 24.5 -22.6 Declining Faster 2 Raw materials/WIP Inventory 49.4 37.4 -12.0 Declining Faster 2 New Export Orders 42.3 36.3 -6.0 Declining Faster 62 Output Prices 53.0 53.2 0.2 Growing Faster 52 Input Prices 62.6 61.4 -1.2 Growing Slower 70 Quantity of Purchases 55.6 26.3 -29.3 Declining From Expansion 1 Outstanding Business/Backlog of Work 41.2 34.9 -6.3 Declining Faster 29 Stock of Finished Goods 50.3 39.6 -10.7 Declining From Expansion 1 Manufacturing Sub-Sectors Cement 57.0 29.0 -28.0 Declining From Expansion 1 Chemical & pharmaceutical products 47.3 44.0 -3.3 Declining Faster 2 Electrical equipment 34.0 50.8 16.8 Growing From Contraction 1 Fabricated metal products 52.1 43.0 -9.1 Declining From Expansion 1 Food, beverage & tobacco products 57.1 43.5 -13.6 Declining From Expansion 1 Furniture & related products 57.2 38.2 -19.0 Declining From Expansion 1 Nonmetallic mineral products 40.7 47.3 6.6 Declining Slower 2 Paper products 42.7 40.9 -1.8 Declining Faster 2 Petroleum & coal products 60.8 35.0 -25.8 Declining From Expansion 1 Plastics & rubber products 50.6 45.0 -5.6 Declining From Expansion 1 Primary metal 37.3 49.2 11.9 Declining Slower 10 Printing & related support activities 44.5 36.3 -8.2 Declining Faster 3 Textile, apparel, leather & footwear 43.2 39.1 -4.1 Declining Faster 2 Transportation equipment 65.8 45.0 -20.8 Declining From Expansion 1 1 The composite PMI is a weighted average of the following diffusion indices: production level, new orders, supplier deliveries, employment level and inventories. The weights assigned to these variables are 25%, 30%, 15%, 10% and 20% respectively. *The series index is a diffusion index defined as a weighted percentage of high, same and low with 1.0, 0.5 and 0.0 as weights respectively. ** Number of month moving in current direction Table 2: Details of Production PMI Mar May Rate Trend Index 2020 2020 Difference Direction of (Months) Index Index Change PRODUCTION PMI 54.4 44.5 -9.9 Declining From Expansion 1 Cement 70.0 20.0 -50.0 Declining From Expansion 1 Chemical & pharmaceutical products 43.9 50.0 6.1 No Change From Contraction 1 Electrical equipment 20.0 58.3 38.3 Growing From Contraction 1 Fabricated metal products 57.9 43.3 -14.6 Declining From Expansion 1 Food, beverage & tobacco products 61.6 47.3 -14.3 Declining From Expansion 1 Furniture & related products 69.0 37.5 -31.5 Declining From Expansion 1 Nonmetallic mineral products 33.3 43.3 10.0 Declining Slower 2 Paper products 45.8 50.0 4.2 No Change From Contraction 1 Petroleum & coal products 66.7 50.0 -16.7 No Change From Expansion 1 Plastics & rubber products 58.3 42.3 -16.0 Declining From Expansion 1 Primary metal 35.7 33.3 -2.4 Declining Faster 2 Printing & related support activities 47.6 36.1 -11.5 Declining Faster 4 Textile, apparel, leather & footwear 41.7 42.9 1.2 Declining Slower 2 Transportation equipment 66.7 50.0 -16.7 No Change From Expansion 1 This document is for the General Public Table 3: Details of New Orders PMI Mar May Rate Trend Index 2020 2020 Difference Direction of (Months) Index Index Change NEW ORDERS PMI 52.3 42.8 -9.5 Declining From Expansion 1 Cement 70.0 40.0 -30.0 Declining From Expansion 1 Chemical & pharmaceutical products 50.0 38.9 -11.1 Declining From No Change 1 Electrical equipment 30.0 58.3 28.3 Growing From Contraction 1 Fabricated metal products 52.6 41.7 -10.9 Declining From Expansion 1 Food, beverage & tobacco products 59.9 45.7 -14.2 Declining From Expansion 1 Furniture & related products 63.8 37.5 -26.3 Declining From Expansion 1 Nonmetallic mineral products 40.0 50.0 10.0 No Change From Contraction 1 Paper products 41.7 30.0 -11.7 Declining Faster 2 Petroleum & coal products 50.0 50.0 0.0 No Change Flat 2 Plastics & rubber products 41.7 46.2 4.5 Declining Slower 3 Primary metal 37.5 66.7 29.2 Growing From Contraction 1 Printing & related support activities 45.2 36.1 -9.1 Declining Faster 4 Textile, apparel, leather & footwear 43.8 35.7 -8.1 Declining Faster 2 Transportation equipment 66.8 66.7 -0.1 Growing Slower 6 Table 4: Details of Supplier Delivery Time PMI Mar May Rate Trend Index 2020 2020 Difference Direction of (Months) Index Index Change SUPPLIER DELIVERY TIME PMI 49.4 65.2 15.8 Growing From Contraction 1 Cement 30.0 60.0 30.0 Growing From Contraction 1 Chemical & pharmaceutical products 52.4 72.2 19.8 Growing Faster 10 Electrical equipment 60.0 75.0 15.0 Growing Faster 3 Fabricated metal products 50.0 69.0 19.0 Growing From No Change 1 Food, beverage & tobacco products 49.1 63.3 14.2 Growing From Contraction 1 Furniture & related products 39.7 62.5 22.8 Growing From Contraction 1 Nonmetallic mineral products 53.3 63.3 10.0 Growing Faster 24 Paper products 50.0 62.5 12.5 Growing From No Change 1 Petroleum & coal products 50.0 50.0 0.0 No Change Flat 3 Plastics & rubber products 63.9 73.1 9.2 Growing Faster 8 Primary metal 43.8 50.0 6.2 No Change From Contraction 1 Printing & related support activities 52.4 58.3 5.9 Growing Faster 10 Textile, apparel, leather & footwear 43.8 67.9 24.1 Growing From Contraction 1 Transportation equipment 50.0 50.0 0.0 No Change Flat 3 This document is for the General Public 7 Table 5: Details of Employment Level PMI Mar May Rate Trend Index 2020 2020 Difference Direction of (Months) Index Index Change EMPLOYMENT LEVEL PMI 47.1 24.5 -22.6 Declining Faster 2 Cement 50.0 10.0 -40.0 Declining From No Change 1 Chemical & pharmaceutical products 42.7 25.0 -17.7 Declining Faster 2 Electrical equipment 40.0 16.7 -23.3 Declining Faster 4 Fabricated metal products 48.7 25.9 -22.8 Declining Faster 2 Food, beverage & tobacco products 54.2 23.1 -31.1 Declining From Expansion 1 Furniture & related products 48.3 21.4 -26.9 Declining Faster 2 Nonmetallic mineral products 46.7 36.7 -10.0 Declining Faster 2 Paper products 37.5 30.0 -7.5 Declining Faster 2 Petroleum & coal products 66.7 0.0 -66.7 Declining From Expansion 1 Plastics & rubber products 44.4 26.9 -17.5 Declining Faster 2 Primary metal 31.3 50.0 18.7 No Change From Contraction 1 Printing & related support activities 31.0 22.2 -8.8 Declining Faster 5 Textile, apparel, leather & footwear 41.7 28.6 -13.1 Declining Faster 2 Transportation equipment 83.3 16.7 -66.6 Declining From Expansion 1 Table 6: Details of Raw Materials Inventory PMI Mar May Rate Trend Index 2020 2020 Difference Direction of (Months) Index Index Change RAW MATERIALS INVENTORY PMI 49.4 37.4 -12.0 Declining Faster 2 Cement 40.0 10.0 -30.0 Declining Faster 4 Chemical & pharmaceutical products 48.8 40.3 -8.5 Declining Faster 2 Electrical equipment 30.0 41.7 11.7 Declining Slower 2 Fabricated metal products 46.2 41.7 -4.5 Declining Faster 2 Food, beverage & tobacco products 55.1 37.8 -17.3 Declining From Expansion 1 Furniture & related products 51.7 39.3 -12.4 Declining From Expansion 1 Nonmetallic mineral products 30.0 46.7 16.7 Declining Slower 2 Paper products 37.5 40.0 2.5 Declining Slower 2 Petroleum & coal products 83.3 0.0 -83.3 Declining From Expansion 1 Plastics & rubber products 50.0 42.3 -7.7 Declining From No Change 1 Primary metal 42.9 33.3 -9.6 Declining Faster 2 Printing & related support activities 50.0 32.4 -17.6 Declining From No Change 1 Textile, apparel, leather & footwear 47.9 17.9 -30.0 Declining Faster 2 Transportation equipment 50.0 16.7 -33.3 Declining From No Change 1 This document is for the General Public Table 7: Non-Manufacturing at a Glance Mar May Rate Trend Index 2020 2020 Difference Direction of (Months) Index Index Change Composite PMI 1 49.2 25.3 -23.9 Declining Faster 2 Business Activity 52.2 19.5 -32.7 Declining From Expansion 1 Level of new orders/customers/incoming business 47.8 19.6 -28.2 Declining Faster 2 Employment Level 47.3 32.0 -15.3 Declining Faster 2 Inventories 49.6 30.1 -19.5 Declining Faster 2 Average price of Inputs (volume weighted) 51.2 42.6 -8.6 Declining From Expansion 1 Level of outstanding business/ Backlog of work 41.6 31.1 -10.5 Declining Faster 70 New Exports orders 36.1 22.6 -13.5 Declining Faster 70 Imports 39.1 22.7 -16.4 Declining Faster 70 Inventory (sentiments) 44.4 29.8 -14.6 Declining Faster 70 Non-manufacturingsub-sectors Accommodation & food services 45.5 26.2 -19.3 Declining Faster 2 Agriculture 46.0 21.4 -24.6 Declining Faster 2 Arts, Entertainment & Recreation 68.8 35.9 -32.9 Declining From Expansion 1 Construction 46.5 14.8 -31.7 Declining Faster 2 Educational services 47.7 20.0 -27.7 Declining Faster 2 Electricity, gas, steam & air conditioning supply 48.1 17.8 -30.3 Declining Faster 2 Finance & insurance 48.7 23.1 -25.6 Declining Faster 2 Health care & social assistance 51.1 29.9 -21.2 Declining From Expansion 1 Information & communication 51.5 24.3 -27.2 Declining From Expansion 1 Management of companies 87.5 30.0 -57.5 Declining From Expansion 1 Professional, scientific, & technical services 49.5 27.8 -21.7 Declining Faster 3 Real estate rental & leasing 58.1 26.4 -31.7 Declining From Expansion 1 Repair, Maintenance/Washing Of Motor Vehicles… 61.5 17.0 -44.5 Declining From Expansion 1 Transportation & warehousing 44.1 33.3 -10.8 Declining Faster 2 Utilities 50.0 45.8 -4.2 Declining From No Change 1 Water supply, sewage & waste management 51.3 25.0 -26.3 Declining From Expansion 1 Wholesale/Retail trade 50.0 28.6 -21.4 Declining From No Change 1 1 The composite PMI is a simple average of the following diffusion (series) indices: business activity, new orders, employment level and inventories Table 8: Business activity at a Glance Mar May Rate Trend Index 2020 2020 Difference Direction of (Months) Index Index Change BUSINESS ACTIVITY PMI 52.2 19.5 -32.7 Declining From Expansion 1 Accommodation & food services 48.5 19.0 -29.5 Declining Faster 2 Agriculture 48.2 12.5 -35.7 Declining Faster 2 Arts, Entertainment & Recreation 75.0 37.5 -37.5 Declining From Expansion 1 Construction 46.6 7.4 -39.2 Declining Faster 2 Educational services 44.3 13.8 -30.5 Declining Faster 2 Electricity, gas, steam & air conditioning supply 53.8 10.5 -43.3 Declining From Expansion 1 Finance & insurance 54.6 16.4 -38.2 Declining From Expansion 1 Health care & social assistance 58.0 25.0 -33.0 Declining From Expansion 1 Information & communication 54.5 15.4 -39.1 Declining From Expansion 1 Management of companies 100.0 30.0 -70.0 Declining From Expansion 1 Professional, scientific, & technical services 56.5 21.9 -34.6 Declining From Expansion 1 Real estate rental & leasing 64.9 26.6 -38.3 Declining From Expansion 1 Repair, Maintenance/Washing Of Motor Vehicles… 68.2 9.1 -59.1 Declining From Expansion 1 Transportation & warehousing 35.7 25.0 -10.7 Declining Faster 2 Utilities 37.5 41.7 4.2 Declining Slower 2 Water supply, sewage & waste management 50.0 12.5 -37.5 Declining From No Change 1 Wholesale/Retail trade 51.7 27.1 -24.6 Declining From Expansion 1 This document is for the General Public 9 Table 9: New Orders at a Glance Mar May Rate Trend Index 2020 2020 Difference Direction of (Months) Index Index Change NEW ORDERS PMI 47.8 19.6 -28.2 Declining Faster 2 Accommodation & food services 42.6 20.4 -22.2 Declining Faster 2 Agriculture 50.0 17.1 -32.9 Declining From No Change 1 Arts, Entertainment & Recreation 75.0 31.3 -43.7 Declining From Expansion 1 Construction 41.1 13.0 -28.1 Declining Faster 2 Educational services 48.9 15.0 -33.9 Declining Faster 2 Electricity, gas, steam & air conditioning supply 42.3 10.5 -31.8 Declining Faster 2 Finance & insurance 46.1 18.4 -27.7 Declining Faster 2 Health care & social assistance 51.4 23.1 -28.3 Declining From Expansion 1 Information & communication 54.5 20.4 -34.1 Declining From Expansion 1 Management of companies 100.0 20.0 -80.0 Declining From Expansion 1 Professional, scientific, & technical services 50.0 21.9 -28.1 Declining From No Change 1 Real estate rental & leasing 59.5 20.3 -39.2 Declining From Expansion 1 Repair, Maintenance/Washing Of Motor Vehicles… 59.1 0.0 -59.1 Declining From Expansion 1 Transportation & warehousing 38.1 21.9 -16.2 Declining Faster 2 Utilities 37.5 50.0 12.5 No Change From Contraction 1 Water supply, sewage & waste management 45.0 12.5 -32.5 Declining Faster 2 Wholesale/Retail trade 47.8 23.6 -24.2 Declining Faster 2 Table 10: Employment at a Glance Mar May Rate Trend Index 2020 2020 Difference Direction of (Months) Index Index Change EMPLOYMENT LEVEL PMI 47.3 32.0 -15.3 Declining Faster 2 Accommodation & food services 44.3 34.5 -9.8 Declining Faster 2 Agriculture 42.9 27.8 -15.1 Declining Faster 2 Arts, Entertainment & Recreation 62.5 25.0 -37.5 Declining From Expansion 1 Construction 48.2 20.4 -27.8 Declining Faster 2 Educational services 44.3 27.5 -16.8 Declining Faster 2 Electricity, gas, steam & air conditioning supply 34.6 28.9 -5.7 Declining Faster 2 Finance & insurance 48.0 28.9 -19.1 Declining Faster 2 Health care & social assistance 47.8 38.8 -9.0 Declining Faster 2 Information & communication 47.0 33.3 -13.7 Declining Faster 2 Management of companies 50.0 40.0 -10.0 Declining From No Change 1 Professional, scientific, & technical services 41.3 37.5 -3.8 Declining Faster 3 Real estate rental & leasing 50.0 25.0 -25.0 Declining From No Change 1 Repair, Maintenance/Washing Of Motor Vehicles… 63.6 31.8 -31.8 Declining From Expansion 1 Transportation & warehousing 47.6 46.9 -0.7 Declining Faster 2 Utilities 62.5 50.0 -12.5 No Change From Expansion 1 Water supply, sewage & waste management 55.0 43.8 -11.2 Declining From Expansion 1 Wholesale/Retail trade 51.1 30.0 -21.1 Declining From Expansion 1 Table 11: Inventory at a Glance Mar May Rate Trend Index 2020 2020 Difference Direction of (Months) Index Index Change INVENTORY PMI 49.6 30.1 -19.5 Declining Faster 2 Accommodation & food services 46.5 30.8 -15.7 Declining Faster 2 Agriculture 42.9 28.1 -14.8 Declining Faster 2 Arts, Entertainment & Recreation 62.5 50.0 -12.5 No Change From Expansion 1 Construction 50.0 18.5 -31.5 Declining From No Change 1 Educational services 53.5 23.6 -29.9 Declining From Expansion 1 Electricity, gas, steam & air conditioning supply 61.5 21.1 -40.4 Declining From Expansion 1 Finance & insurance 46.0 28.5 -17.5 Declining Faster 2 Health care & social assistance 47.0 32.6 -14.4 Declining Faster 2 Information & communication 50.0 28.0 -22.0 Declining From No Change 1 Management of companies 100.0 30.0 -70.0 Declining From Expansion 1 Professional, scientific, & technical services 50.0 30.0 -20.0 Declining From No Change 1 Real estate rental & leasing 58.1 33.9 -24.2 Declining From Expansion 1 Repair, Maintenance/Washing Of Motor Vehicles 55.0 27.3 -27.7 Declining From Expansion 1 Transportation & warehousing 55.0 39.3 -15.7 Declining From Expansion 1 Utilities 62.5 41.7 -20.8 Declining From Expansion 1 Water supply, sewage & waste management 55.0 31.3 -23.7 Declining From Expansion 1 Wholesale/Retail trade 49.4 33.8 -15.6 Declining Faster 2 This document is for the General Public Month Jul '14 Aug '14 Sep '14 Oct '14 Nov '14 Dec '14 Jan '15 Feb '15 Mar '15 Apr '15 May '15 Jun '15 Jul '15 Aug '15 Sep '15 Oct '15 Nov '15 Dec '15 Jan 16 Feb '16 Mar '16 Apr '16 May '16 Jun '16 Jul '16 Aug '16 Sep '16 Oct '16 Nov '16 Dec '16 Jan '17 Feb '17 Mar '17 Apr '17 May '17 June '17 July '17 Aug '17 Sep '17 Oct '17 Nov '17 Dec '17 Jan '18 Feb '18 Mar '18 Apr '18 May '18 June '18 July '18 Aug '18 Sep '18 Oct '18 Nov '18 Dec '18 Jan '19 Feb '19 Mar '19 Apr '19 May '19 June '19 July '19 Aug '19 Sep '19 Oct '19 Nov '19 Dec '19 Jan '20 Feb '20 Mar '20 May '20 Table 12: Manufacturing PMI Data Series COMPOSITE PMI Production Level New Orders Supplier Delivery Time Employment Level Raw Materials Inventory New Export Orders Output Prices Input Prices Quantity of 51.3 55.2 53.0 46.4 46.9 52.9 43.6 50.6 54.2 49.7 49.7 51.2 49.9 45.9 52.2 40.8 48.6 52.7 54.0 57.4 57.6 46.4 49.3 55.7 45.4 49.3 52.9 51.9 55.1 55.3 46.2 46.8 52.4 45.9 49.7 56.7 52.2 55.1 56.9 45.1 47.2 51.7 46.0 53.3 60.9 49.8 51.2 51.1 49.7 46.8 48.4 44.6 53.6 56.3 50.2 50.4 49.3 51.3 51.1 49.3 47.7 48.7 55.6 53.0 57.4 54.7 43.8 50.0 56.4 50.1 54.0 60.9 48.9 52.1 48.9 47.8 46.4 47.1 38.1 50.1 56.4 52.0 56.9 54.1 42.7 48.9 53.9 43.0 50.2 54.4 49.4 53.6 49.7 44.6 48.0 48.0 36.9 51.6 59.0 49.5 51.5 50.8 42.0 48.5 53.3 40.0 49.2 56.7 47.8 49.7 46.2 43.5 48.4 52.6 40.1 47.9 55.0 48.4 51.0 50.1 43.1 44.8 52.4 37.6 49.0 53.1 50.7 54.9 52.1 46.8 47.1 49.0 40.3 47.5 52.8 49.2 52.0 49.3 42.7 48.4 53.1 39.8 49.1 53.8 51.2 55.4 52.9 47.3 45.5 52.2 38.7 46.2 52.8 51.2 55.4 52.7 45.2 47.5 52.7 38.0 48.6 56.5 47.2 49.3 46.2 48.4 46.0 45.8 38.3 52.6 56.7 45.5 45.0 43.0 52.8 45.0 44.7 39.2 53.0 57.0 45.9 46.6 43.0 50.6 45.5 47.1 37.8 56.4 60.9 43.7 42.7 41.8 52.2 42.0 43.0 36.3 63.9 67.8 45.8 47.9 42.7 50.2 45.7 43.9 38.7 59.6 68.4 41.9 40.2 37.0 55.6 42.2 39.4 35.3 61.4 70.0 44.1 43.0 42.4 51.7 43.8 41.4 38.5 60.8 64.2 42.1 40.5 37.5 57.4 40.4 40.0 31.2 64.1 69.8 42.5 40.9 38.7 55.6 41.2 40.9 26.3 66.5 74.0 44.1 42.3 40.3 57.7 42.2 42.9 37.3 65.2 71.8 46.0 46.9 45.1 53.2 40.6 46.1 39.6 65.7 71.2 52.0 57.6 51.8 47.9 48.6 51.6 37.2 70.4 73.2 48.2 51.3 47.9 48.5 45.3 46.3 33.1 67.9 71.4 44.6 45.2 44.0 48.7 41.7 44.8 38.4 69.9 70.9 47.7 50.8 45.6 51.3 43.6 49.1 38.5 65.0 68.3 51.1 58.5 50.1 47.5 46.6 50.6 37.7 65.1 69.2 52.5 58.7 50.5 49.9 50.7 50.8 37.6 61.3 68.4 52.9 58.2 51.0 50.3 51.1 52.3 32.6 62.7 66.6 54.1 59.3 52.7 51.3 51.8 53.6 37.5 60.4 64.1 53.6 57.4 52.3 52.0 51.5 54.9 36.7 58.8 64.9 55.3 58.8 53.5 55.4 52.8 56.4 30.4 58.2 65.7 55.0 58.4 52.8 55.5 53.1 56.5 35.5 55.4 62.7 55.9 59.3 54.3 56.0 53.7 57.1 37.6 54.0 64.3 59.3 63.2 60.0 57.4 53.9 61.1 40.2 54.3 63.4 57.3 59.6 58.3 56.8 53.3 57.7 35.1 55.0 63.3 56.3 57.8 55.6 57.0 53.9 58.1 42.0 55.9 65.4 56.7 59.1 56.1 56.6 53.3 59.4 36.4 52.1 61.1 56.9 58.6 55.8 57.4 55.0 59.5 37.6 51.3 62.4 56.5 58.8 54.9 57.5 55.2 58.1 40.1 53.9 61.8 57.0 59.2 56.2 56.5 55.4 57.7 37.6 53.8 61.9 56.8 59.0 55.8 56.8 55.0 57.4 39.4 52.3 60.7 57.1 59.3 56.9 55.9 55.5 57.1 39.7 50.1 59.3 56.2 58.4 55.3 56.1 54.9 55.9 37.1 52.4 57.5 56.8 58.9 56.8 56.4 54.8 56.2 39.9 51.2 56.7 57.9 59.9 58.1 56.9 55.4 58.7 41.2 51.9 57.8 61.1 63.6 62.3 58.4 57.0 63.2 42.1 51.6 61.3 58.5 59.3 58.9 58.3 56.4 59.9 41.4 52.5 62.2 57.1 57.5 56.9 58.2 56.3 56.2 39.7 53.7 60.9 57.4 58.3 56.7 58.4 56.9 57.1 47.9 62.3 57.6 57.7 58.8 57.2 58.1 57.0 57.5 37.4 52.4 60.2 57.8 59.1 56.9 58.4 57.3 56.8 37.7 52.3 62.2 57.4 59.3 55.9 58.7 57.5 55.0 38.0 52.4 62.7 57.6 58.9 57.2 57.5 57.3 56.2 41.1 52.2 59.5 57.9 58.7 57.1 58.3 57.1 58.7 39.9 50.3 57.0 57.7 58.5 57.2 58.4 56.6 58.1 39 51.9 58.8 58.2 59.3 57.9 58.6 56.8 58.6 40 52.5 58.4 59.3 60.1 59.4 58.7 57.7 60.6 41.0 53.1 59.3 60.8 61.8 61.5 60.5 58 62.4 39.1 51.9 59.2 59.2 59.6 59.7 59.1 57.3 60.7 37.0 55.3 63.5 58.3 58.9 59.1 58.4 56.4 58.5 41.9 53.7 61.4 51.1 54.4 52.3 49.4 47.1 49.4 42.3 53 62.6 42.4 44.5 42.8 65.2 24.5 37.4 36.3 53.2 61.4 Purchases 53.3 50.8 55.1 57.1 56.0 51.4 52.5 58.0 48.7 53.0 50.5 53.0 51.7 50.2 51.0 48.3 51.0 54.5 49.9 42.8 41.6 43.6 42.7 39.0 41.6 39.9 42.8 43.5 48.1 52.7 48.4 47.7 50.1 45.1 46.1 46.2 48.0 49.0 49.4 49.6 48.1 53.6 49.1 54.3 54.1 52.9 50.8 47.6 51.1 50.1 49.4 50.9 52.2 56.1 52.5 52.1 51.8 57.3 51.5 52.1 52.5 51.2 50.7 53.7 55.8 57 54.8 55.5 55.6 26.3 of Work Finished Backlog Stock of 46.4 45.4 46.9 50.5 50.0 47.5 48.8 50.7 44.5 48.3 44.9 45.3 45.2 43.7 42.5 45.6 46.0 45.1 44.2 38.5 41.2 42.6 37.0 40.2 41.9 38.3 37.1 39.2 45.2 45.3 43.6 43.2 43.6 40.0 42.3 43.9 42.1 47.9 51.9 50.8 50.0 45.7 42.9 37.6 42.1 41.4 38.5 38.0 40.7 43.1 42.2 39.6 40.0 41.7 42.1 44.1 47.6 44.5 40.8 43.8 41.8 42.4 43.9 42.5 41.4 45.5 42.6 43.3 41.2 34.9 Goods 47.2 48.6 49.8 51.7 47.6 51.1 45.5 53.7 46.5 48.7 45.6 49.3 45.3 46.1 43.2 46.8 46.9 46.4 46.3 44.4 43.8 41.6 40.1 36.0 39.0 38.3 42.4 39.9 42.0 48.5 46.9 43.9 45.1 46.4 51.8 49.1 48.5 51.6 50.4 50.0 48.8 47.4 45.4 53.3 48.7 51.1 55.8 51.1 51.3 50.7 50.5 51.5 53.8 50.6 52.3 55.4 60.7 54.4 51.5 51.1 51.5 52.1 53.5 53.1 53.1 52.8 51.0 51.8 50.3 39.6 This document is for the General Public Month Jul '14 Aug '14 Sep '14 Oct '14 Nov '14 Dec '14 Jan '15 Feb '15 Mar '15 Apr '15 May '15 Jun '15 Jul '15 Aug '15 Sep '15 Oct '15 Nov '15 Dec '15 Jan 16 Feb '16 Mar '16 Apr '16 May '16 Jun '16 Jul '16 Aug '16 Sep '16 Oct '16 Nov '16 Dec '16 Jan '17 Feb '17 Mar '17 Apr '17 May '17 June '17 July '17 Aug '17 Sep '17 Oct '17 Nov '17 Dec '17 Jan '18 Feb '18 Mar '18 Apr '18 May '18 June '18 July '18 Aug '18 Sep '18 Oct '18 Nov '18 Dec '18 Jan '19 Feb '19 Mar '19 Apr '19 May '19 June '19 July '19 Aug '19 Sep '19 Oct '19 Nov '19 Dec '19 Jan '20 Feb '20 Mar '20 May '20 COMPOSITE PMI 55.0 58.9 54.7 57.3 59.6 53.8 50.6 54.0 48.6 53.7 51.7 50.1 50.0 50.7 50.1 51.9 49.6 53.4 46.9 44.3 45.4 44.3 44.3 42.3 43.2 43.7 41.0 43.4 42.8 47.1 49.4 44.5 47.1 49.5 52.7 54.2 54.4 54.1 54.9 55.3 57.6 62.1 58.5 56.1 57.2 57.5 57.3 57.5 57.7 58.0 56.5 57.0 58.4 62.3 60.1 58.4 58.5 58.7 58.9 58.6 58.7 58.8 58.0 58.2 60.1 62.1 59.6 58.6 49.2 25.3 Business Table 13: Non-Manufacturing PMI Data Series Activity New orders Employment Level Inventory Average Input Price Backlog of Work 58.9 55.9 50.2 55.2 54.0 46.2 60.6 59.8 58.3 57.0 56.1 47.0 57.1 57.5 49.9 54.3 52.8 46.2 59.6 59.4 53.9 56.4 53.3 46.4 62.5 63.6 57.9 54.6 57.3 49.6 56.2 56.0 51.4 51.5 54.5 45.6 48.8 50.4 51.2 51.9 48.8 43.2 54.2 54.7 52.5 54.5 54.1 46.0 49.7 51.1 45.6 48.0 49.8 46.5 58.2 56.8 49.1 50.8 51.5 46.6 52.9 53.1 49.7 51.1 51.3 44.1 51.5 50.3 46.4 52.0 48.5 44.4 50.4 51.4 48.6 49.5 50.3 43.8 52.3 52.4 48.0 50.1 50.7 43.0 52.1 52.3 47.0 49.1 48.7 44.5 54.2 54.1 49.3 50.1 49.9 43.9 52.9 51.6 45.6 48.5 51.8 42.8 55.9 56.4 50.0 51.5 54.7 47.0 46.2 46.4 47.0 47.9 57.3 44.3 43.7 42.0 44.5 47.1 53.6 39.6 46.3 44.7 43.9 46.5 58.5 43.8 44.2 42.2 43.3 47.6 62.2 43.1 44.3 41.3 44.6 46.9 62.9 38.1 40.2 39.6 42.5 47.1 60.7 39.6 42.8 42.3 41.9 45.8 60.4 38.6 43.6 42.0 41.4 47.7 60.8 39.4 39.9 40.0 40.3 43.9 63.1 39.6 43.0 42.7 41.5 46.4 65.3 40.9 43.0 42.3 40.2 45.5 66.8 42.4 48.2 46.9 43.8 49.5 64.0 41.5 50.6 49.4 45.6 52.0 65.6 43.6 45.4 44.9 42.6 44.9 65.4 42.9 49.8 46.4 44.0 48.0 62.1 42.7 53.3 50.5 45.5 48.6 63.1 41.6 56.2 53.2 50.2 51.4 62.7 45.3 57.0 54.6 53.4 51.8 58.6 40.5 56.8 55.1 54.0 51.9 58.1 42.9 56.1 53.5 54.4 52.3 54.5 42.8 56.8 55.4 54.7 52.9 56.9 42.2 57.5 55.7 54.4 53.4 56.4 41.4 59.4 58.4 54.6 58.0 55.7 43.6 67.4 62.2 55.7 62.9 56.1 44.6 61.3 58.2 55.1 59.5 56.9 41.3 55.6 53.7 55.3 59.8 52.8 41.2 58.7 55.8 55.1 59.2 50.3 42.9 58.8 56.4 55.3 59.5 50.3 41.5 58.7 55.9 55.6 59.2 50.8 40.6 59.1 56.4 55.9 58.5 52.2 44.0 59.6 56.1 56.2 59.1 52.1 43.1 59.3 56.9 56.7 58.9 50.8 43.3 58.1 55.8 55.4 56.8 50.2 41.5 58.3 56.4 55.7 57.6 50.7 42.8 60.4 57.5 56.2 59.6 52.6 42.0 65.2 63.1 57.9 62.8 52.4 42.7 61.7 60.2 57.7 60.6 52.2 40.1 59.7 58.6 57.3 58.2 50.3 38.8 57.8 58.9 57.8 59.5 50.5 40.3 58.4 59.0 58.7 58.5 52.1 43.5 59.2 58.6 58.5 59.3 51.3 42.3 58.2 59.2 58.3 58.8 52.1 40.3 57.6 60.1 58.0 58.9 51.7 41.4 58.2 59.6 57.8 59.8 51.2 45.1 57.2 58.4 58.0 58.5 51.9 45.5 57.9 58.5 57.1 59.2 52.2 42.9 60.0 60.7 58.4 61.5 54.6 43.6 62.6 61.9 60.8 63.1 56.0 42.5 59.8 59.4 58.9 60.4 51.2 43.2 59.3 58.8 57.8 58.6 52.1 44.1 52.2 47.8 47.3 49.6 51.2 41.6 19.5 19.6 32.0 30.1 42.6 31.1 New Exports Orders 44.0 46.1 40.7 40.8 45.2 43.6 41.1 43.0 39.9 41.1 37.2 36.9 39.1 39.8 42.9 40.3 37.7 41.9 36.2 37.5 34.3 31.8 33.2 33.2 30.0 32.9 28.6 32.8 30.8 33.8 32.5 33.4 33.1 29.2 31.6 30.3 32.0 34.5 31.2 29.6 28.8 34.6 31.0 34.7 39.0 34.2 36.4 33.2 42.1 40.1 40.3 39.7 38.7 42.0 38.1 36.2 39.4 38.8 39.8 43.0 42.0 44.1 42.4 40.4 41.6 43.2 41.3 44.6 36.1 22.6 11 Imports Inventories (sentiment) 47.3 47.8 46.4 48.1 45.2 47.6 44.9 43.8 47.5 48.1 46.5 43.8 44.3 47.0 44.6 46.1 44.2 40.2 44.5 43.0 39.1 44.3 40.4 42.7 39.2 44.0 38.3 44.0 41.4 45.9 42.4 45.2 39.0 41.8 42.7 47.2 39.0 41.6 36.6 43.6 35.0 41.1 33.1 39.8 35.0 40.3 34.7 38.5 32.7 38.0 34.2 39.4 30.2 37.9 33.8 38.7 34.0 41.1 35.5 41.6 36.1 45.5 34.5 38.7 34.5 40.6 33.2 41.1 34.1 43.6 33.5 42.7 36.8 41.5 34.8 42.0 35.9 44.2 35.4 38.9 33.3 40.6 39.1 40.3 35.1 42.8 39.1 40.3 38.5 44.1 34.9 45.0 38.4 46.2 40.1 42.4 40.5 45.0 40.3 44.8 41.3 45.7 42.2 45.5 39.4 45.9 41.3 45.8 40.4 45.5 42.2 44.6 38.7 44.2 40.8 45.0 43.2 44.5 45.3 46.1 43.9 46.6 45.2 48.1 45.7 48.7 41.7 45.1 41.9 45.8 41.8 43.5 42.3 45.3 42.9 46.0 39.1 44.4 22.7 29.8 This document is for the General Public Attachments Original document

