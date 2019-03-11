Purchasing Property in Turkey With Cryptocurrency Now Possible With Antalya Homes

Despite the loss in the value of many digital currencies and
particularly Bitcoin in the past year, data from Statista indicates that
the number of cryptocurrency wallet owners has increased 32% and reached
31 million by the end of 2018. Widely used in many industries including
automotive, travel and informatics, cryptocurrency has also become
widespread in the real estate sector.
Purchasing Property in Turkey With Bitcoin (Graphic: Business Wire)
Leading companies in the world such as Microsoft, Virgin Atlantic and
Shopify now allow users to make payments in cryptocurrencies for their
products and services. The real estate sector has also experienced an
increase in the use of digital currencies and it is now possible to buy
houses with cryptocurrency in Turkey, a home for many foreign investors.
With a total market value of 140 billion dollars, cryptocurrency is
actively used in travel, food, information technologies, automotive as
well as real estate sectors. As one of the most attractive European
countries for housing investment where 40 thousand properties have been
sold to foreigners in 2018, Turkey uses not only Bitcoin (BTC) but also
Ripple (XRP), Ethereum (ETH), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Bitcoin Gold (BTG),
Litecoin (LTC), Tether (USDT) and Stellar (XLM) for house sale
transactions. Antalya Homes, the leading international real estate
agency, which has helped thousands of foreigners obtain a home in Turkey
to date, adopted an innovative approach selling nine houses in 2018
using Bitcoin (BTC).
“Purchasing property with cryptocurrency offers more advantages”
Antalya Homes is one of the organizations in the sector that accepts
cryptocurrencies. Stating that they have completed sales of 9 real
estates in 2018 using Bitcoin (BTC), Bayram Tekce, Chairman of
Antalya Homes said, “Payment with cryptocurrency enables a more
reliable and faster transaction performance such as money transfer
between bank accounts without any exchange loss. By making investments
particularly in countries like Turkey, where housing is becoming
increasingly valuable, investors can shift their investment to a less
risky and safer area, and multiply their savings. We created a special
section named "Pay
with Bitcoin" on the Antalya Homes website for all questions related
to purchasing houses with cryptocurrency. For those who intend to
purchase a home with cryptocurrency, Antalya Homes offers the
opportunity to own a house in Turkey starting from 30 thousand Euros (9
BTC).”
