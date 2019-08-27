Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Purdue Pharma in discussion on $10 - $12 billion offer to settle opioid claims -sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/27/2019 | 03:54pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Bottles of prescription painkiller OxyContin made by Purdue Pharma LP sit on a shelf at a local pharmacy in Provo

(Reuters) - OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma and its owners, the Sackler family, is in discussion to settle more than 2,000 lawsuits against the company for $10 billion to $12 billion (8.2 - 9.8 billion pounds), two people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Purdue is among several drugmakers and distributors that are facing lawsuits, seeking to hold them responsible for fueling the U.S. opioid addiction crisis, which has claimed thousands of lives.

Purdue said it was actively working with state attorneys general and other plaintiffs to reach a resolution, without specifying a settlement amount.

Representatives for Purdue and the Sackler family held discussions with cities, counties and states on the contours of the potential multibillion-dollar settlement last week in Cleveland, said a person familiar with the matter.

On Monday, an Oklahoma judge ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay $572.1 million to the state for deceptively marketing addictive painkillers.

Purdue reached a settlement in March for $270 million to resolve a similar lawsuit by the state of Oklahoma.

NBC reported that the potential deal stemmed from a confidential meeting held in Cleveland, Ohio, last week between state attorneys general, plaintiffs' attorneys and Purdue's lawyers.

Asked about the NBC report, Paul Hanly, a lead attorney for the cities and counties in the opioid litigation, in an e-mail to Reuters it was “made up” and “ridiculous.” He could not be immediately reached to clarify.

Attorney Mary Jo White, who represents one wing of the Sackler family in the opioid litigation, declined to comment on the reported settlement offer. A Sackler spokeswoman also declined to comment.

A representative for the state attorneys general did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The lawsuits have accused the Stamford, Connecticut-based company of aggressively marketing prescription opioids while misleading prescribers and consumers about risks from their prolonged use.

Opioids were involved in almost 400,000 overdose deaths from 1999 to 2017, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

About 2,500 lawsuits, most by local governments across the United States have sought to hold drugmakers and distributors liable for the crisis. Around 2,000 cases have been consolidated before a federal judge in Cleveland.

(Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli and Mike Spector in New York; Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Grant McCool)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:57pBOND REPORT : 2-year/10-year U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Inversion Deepens, Flashing 'red'
DJ
03:54pPurdue Pharma in discussion on $10 - $12 billion offer to settle opioid claims -sources
RE
03:48pOil strengthens in volatile trade ahead of expected U.S. crude drawdown
RE
03:43pU.S. yield inversion deepens, stokes recession fears
RE
03:36pCanada's largest oil producer joins opposition to Enbridge pipeline plan
RE
03:35pOil strengthens in volatile trade ahead of expected U.S. crude drawdown
RE
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:05pFrance postpones announcement on its EU commissioner candidate
RE
03:02pPhilip Morris in merger talks with Altria; e-cigs at stake
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GOLD : GOLD: ... and in the end, gold wins
2Trump says China trade deal coming, Beijing calls for resolution of dispute
3Weed leader Canopy Growth ousts co-CEO Bruce Linton
4J&J liable for $572 million in Oklahoma opioid epidemic trial; shares rise
5CELGENE CORPORATION : Celgene, Bristol Clear Way For Merger -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group