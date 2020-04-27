Purdue Pharma's Avrio Health Donates $1.6 Million Worth of Betadine® Antiseptic Products for Use by Frontline Healthcare Workers

-- New York State is the first recipient of Betadine antiseptic donation;

-- Donation to State of Connecticut will follow

Today, Avrio Health L.P., a subsidiary of Purdue Pharma L.P. (“Purdue”), announced plans to donate $1.6 million worth of Betadine antiseptic products (active ingredient, povidone-iodine or “PVP-I”) for use by frontline healthcare workers. Betadine Solution and Betadine Surgical Scrub are antiseptic products used to reduce the number of microorganisms on the skin that can potentially cause infection. PVP-I products such as Betadine have been used in the hospital and outpatient setting for their antiseptic (antimicrobial) properties for more than 50 years.

As the state currently hardest hit by the current pandemic, New York was the first location to receive Betadine antiseptic solution and scrub. Shipments of Betadine antiseptic solution and scrub to Connecticut will soon follow. We anticipate additional future donations of Betadine antiseptic products if there is a continued need during this crisis.

“We thank Governors Cuomo and Lamont and their offices for their leadership during this difficult time. COVID-19 has affected our communities, and we have deep appreciation for those on the front lines, as well as sympathy for those battling illness and those who have lost loved ones,” said Craig Landau, MD, president and CEO, Purdue Pharma. “The healthcare community has shown incredible courage and strength during the pandemic, which is presenting unprecedented public health challenges. Preventive measures, including hand hygiene, are important and trusted safeguards in healthcare settings. We are committed to doing our part in helping healthcare workers.”

The pandemic is also triggering indirect health risks for several vulnerable populations, including those suffering from opioid use disorders due to lack of access to treatment, effects of social distancing on the ability to administer opioid overdose reversal medications, or through increased feelings of stress and isolation leading to relapse.1 For this reason, Purdue is providing $500,000 in additional monetary support to local and national organizations focused on delivering harm reduction programs, improving access to medication-assisted treatment, and supporting continuity of recovery services during the pandemic. Purdue is also working with health officials in additional states to determine where future shipments of Betadine solution are most needed.

About Avrio Health L.P.

Avrio Health L.P., a subsidiary of Purdue Pharma L.P., is a consumer health products company that champions an improved quality of life for people in the United States through the reimagining of innovative product solutions. We have a strong portfolio of well-respected and proven effective brands, including Betadine®, Colace®, Senokot®, and SlowMag™ Mg.

About Purdue Pharma L.P.

Purdue Pharma and its subsidiaries develop and provide prescription medicines and consumer products that meet the evolving needs of healthcare professionals, patients, consumers and caregivers. We were founded by physicians and are currently led by a physician. Beyond our efforts to provide quality medications, Purdue Pharma is committed to supporting national, regional and local collaborations to drive innovations in patient care while also continuing our efforts to address the opioid crisis.

Purdue’s subsidiaries include: Adlon Therapeutics L.P., focused on treatment for Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and related disorders; Avrio Health L.P., a consumer health products company that champions an improved quality of life for people in the United States through the reimagining of innovative product solutions; Imbrium Therapeutics L.P., established to further advance the emerging portfolio and develop the pipeline in the areas of CNS, non-opioid pain medicines, and select oncology through internal research, strategic collaborations and partnerships; and Greenfield Bioventures L.P., an investment vehicle focused on value-inflection in early stages of clinical development.

For more information, visit www.purduepharma.com.

1 Volkow NV. Collision of the COVID-19 and Addiction Epidemics. Ann Intern Med. 2020;10.7326/M20-1212. Accessed April 20, 2020. Retrieved from https://annals.org/aim/fullarticle/2764313/collision-covid-19-addiction-epidemics.

