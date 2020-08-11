Purdue Pharma's Avrio Health Expands Betadine® Portfolio With New Over-The-Counter Antiseptic Sore Throat Gargle

-- Available in U.S. stores and via online retailers beginning in August 2020

Avrio Health L.P. (Avrio), a subsidiary of Purdue Pharma L.P. (Purdue), today announced the launch of new Betadine® Antiseptic Sore Throat Gargle (active ingredient povidone-iodine, or PVP-I), an oral antiseptic with use for the temporary relief of occasional sore throat.

This new gargle, which will be available in retail stores in late August, joins the Betadine family of topical antiseptic products that help to protect against germs and prevent infection in minor cuts, scrapes and burns. Betadine antiseptic products have been used in the hospital and outpatient setting for their antiseptic (antimicrobial) properties for more than 50 years.

Betadine Antiseptic Sore Throat Gargle should be used orally (do not swallow) for the temporary relief of occasional sore throat. It may be used at the first sign of a sore throat. The product can be used up to four times daily as directed on the label.

Betadine Antiseptic Sore Throat Gargle can be used by adults and children 12 years of age and older. Severe or persistent sore throat or sore throat accompanied by high fever, headache, nausea, and vomiting may be serious. Consult a doctor promptly. Do not use more than 2 days or administer to children under 3 years of age unless directed by a doctor. Do not use this product if you are allergic to povidone-iodine or any other ingredients in this product, or if you have any thyroid conditions. For more information, visit www.Betadine.com.

About Betadine

Betadine Topical Antiseptic products have been used in the hospital and outpatient setting for their antimicrobial properties for more than 50 years. Betadine Topical Antiseptic products currently available in the U.S. are for external use only and should not be gargled or swallowed. Use only as directed on the label. Betadine Sore Throat Gargle (0.5% povidone-iodine antiseptic gargle), which should not be ingested, relieves sore throat.

About Avrio Health L.P.

Avrio Health L.P., a subsidiary of Purdue Pharma L.P., is a consumer health products company that champions an improved quality of life for people in the United States through the reimagining of innovative product solutions. We have a strong portfolio of well-respected and proven effective brands, including Betadine®, Colace®, Senokot®, and SlowMag™ Mg.

About Purdue Pharma L.P.

Purdue Pharma and its subsidiaries develop and provide prescription medicines and consumer products that meet the evolving needs of healthcare professionals, patients, consumers and caregivers. We were founded by physicians and are currently led by a physician. Beyond our efforts to provide quality medications, Purdue Pharma is committed to supporting national, regional and local collaborations to drive innovations in patient care while also continuing our efforts to address the opioid crisis.

Purdue’s subsidiaries include: Adlon Therapeutics L.P., focused on treatment for Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and related disorders; Avrio Health L.P., a consumer health products company that champions an improved quality of life for people in the United States through the reimagining of innovative product solutions; Imbrium Therapeutics L.P., established to further advance the emerging portfolio and develop the pipeline in the areas of CNS, non-opioid pain medicines, and select oncology through internal research, strategic collaborations and partnerships; and Greenfield Bioventures L.P., an investment vehicle focused on value-inflection in early stages of clinical development.

For more information, visit www.purduepharma.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200811005600/en/