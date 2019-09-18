Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Purdue Pharma seeks to halt opioid suits against company, Sacklers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/18/2019 | 07:29pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A pharmacist holds a bottle OxyContin made by Purdue Pharma at a pharmacy in Provo, Utah

(Reuters) - OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma LP on Wednesday asked a U.S. bankruptcy judge to halt for roughly nine months more than 2,600 lawsuits alleging the company and its controlling Sackler family helped fuel the U.S. opioid crisis, according to court documents.

In addition to seeking a pause in widespread litigation against it, Purdue also asked U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain to shield the wealthy Sacklers from related opioid lawsuits they face.

Purdue filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Sunday after reaching an outline of a deal it estimated to be valued at more than $10 billion with states and local governments that brought the bulk of the cases. They allege the company deceptively marketed opioids by overstating benefits and downplaying risks.

Purdue has been accused of contributing to a public health crisis that has been marked by nearly 400,000 overdose deaths between 1999 and 2017, according to the latest U.S. data. Purdue and the Sacklers have denied they are liable for the opioid epidemic.

(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Additional reporting by Mike Spector in New York; Editing by Noeleen Walder and Cynthia Osterman)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:06pAirbnb says second-quarter revenue topped $1 billion
RE
07:58pTrump sees many options short of war with Iran after attacks on Saudis
RE
07:51pU.S. lawmakers cite progress on U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade deal, but more work needed
RE
07:40pFed pumps more cash as key rate breaks above target
RE
07:40pFed cuts interest rates, signals holding pattern for now
RE
07:40pFed makes small changes to control policy rate, hints at more to come
RE
07:37pFed makes small changes to control policy rate, hints at more to come
RE
07:37pNDGGA NORTH DAKOTA GRAIN GROWERS ASSOCIATION : Presentations from 2019 Big Iron Marketing Seminar
PU
07:33pFed pumps more cash as key rate breaks above target
RE
07:29pPurdue Pharma seeks to halt opioid suits against company, Sacklers
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1UNITED STRENGTH POWER : (1) VERY SUBSTANTIAL ACQUISITION AND CONNECTED TRANSACTION - ACQUISITION OF THE TAR..
2MARKEL CORPORATION : MARKEL : Announces Expiration And Final Results Of Cash Tender Offers
3DISH NETWORK CORPORATION : AT&T, Dish not in talks over DirecTV deal
4ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE : ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : French power output down 8% as workers strike over restructuri..
5ALPHABET : Huawei promises smartest 5G phone, but who will be brave enough to buy?

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group