Purdue University : Extension provides resources for potential hemp producers

07/24/2019 | 03:00pm EDT

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. - Purdue Crop Diagnostic Training and Research Center (DTC) and the Midwest Hemp Council co-hosted a sold-out hemp field day recently. A total of 200 attendees participated in the sessions ranging in topics from hemp licensing, agronomic practices and difficulties in growing hemp.

Excitement around the hemp industry continues to build after the Indiana General Assembly legalized the production of hemp as an agriculture commodity, effective July 1.

'The field day offered Purdue Extension a great opportunity to educate and network with potential growers,' said Marguerite Bolt, Purdue Extension's first hemp specialist. 'Hemp production can be challenging, so it is important that we provide education about agronomic practices, pest and weed management, marketing and the legality behind growing hemp.'

Presenters throughout the day emphasized the importance of education and networking when thinking about growing hemp. The final station included a panel of current hemp producers who have been involved in hemp research.

'Growing hemp is similar to other row crops in some ways and dramatically different in others. Hemp presents its own unique challenges,' said Mark Boyer, farmer and owner of Healthy Hoosier Oil LLC.

The following list provides contacts for producers looking for more information about hemp and hemp production:

Writer: Abby Leeds, 765-494-7817, mayer36@purdue.edu

Sources: Marguerite Bolt, hemp@purdue.edu

Lexie Wilson, 765-494-4783, lhayenga@purdue.edu

Agricultural Communications: 765-494-8415;

Maureen Manier, Department Head, mmanier@purdue.edu

Agriculture News Page

Purdue University published this content on 24 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2019 18:59:03 UTC
