Purdue University Global : Hosts Commencement in Nation's Capital

Purdue University Global, a public nonprofit online institution of higher education, conferred degrees to nearly 700 graduates during an August 10 ceremony at DAR Constitution Hall in Washington, D.C., recognizing them for their academic achievements and celebrating their success.

Among those speaking at the commencement were Chancellor of Purdue University Global Dr. Betty Vandenbosch and keynote speaker Anthony Williams, former Mayor of the District of Columbia and current CEO of the Federal City Council.

Based in Indianapolis, Purdue University Global expands Purdue University’s land-grant mission by providing access to higher education for millions of working adults, highly personalized to their needs and flexibly scheduled to fit their lives via online courses. Nearly 9,000 Purdue University Global students will earn degrees this year.

During the ceremony, Dr. Vandenbosch conferred degrees to graduates who traveled to attend from 46 states, as well as several foreign countries, including Bermuda, Bahamas, Haiti, United Kingdom and Qatar. The ceremony was broadcast on Facebook Live for graduates and family members unable to be there in person.

In her remarks, Dr. Vandenbosch said, “Graduates, your accomplishments are commendable and I have only one piece of advice for you: BE KIND. Be kind to yourself, to your friends and family, and to everyone else you encounter.”

Dr. Vandenbosch noted that Purdue Global students are primarily adult learners and pointed to some of the ways that makes them distinctive. More than 28 percent of the student body is affiliated with the military, including active duty, veterans and their family members. She also said that 52 percent of Purdue Global students are the first in their family to pursue a higher education degree, and that 63 percent have a child or other dependent.

Graduate and undergraduate degrees were awarded from the schools of Business and Information Technology, Education, Health Sciences, Nursing, and the College of Social and Behavioral Sciences. Additionally, degrees were conferred to graduates of Concord Law School at Purdue University Global, the nation’s first fully online law school.

Purdue University Global is the extreme personalization online university, providing students the competitive edge to advance in their chosen careers. It offers a hyper-tailored path for students to earn an associate’s, bachelor’s, master’s or doctoral degree, based on their work experience, desired pace, military service, previous college credits and other considerations — no matter where they are in their life journey.

Purdue Global serves approximately 29,000 students, most of whom earn their degree online. It also operates several regional locations nationwide. Purdue Global is a nonprofit, public university accredited by The Higher Learning Commission. It is affiliated with Purdue University’s flagship institution, a highly ranked public research university located in West Lafayette, Indiana. Purdue University also operates two regional campuses in Fort Wayne and Northwest, Indiana, as well as serving close to 6,000 science, engineering and technology students at the Indiana University-Purdue University (IUPUI) Indianapolis campus.

