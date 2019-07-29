Log in
Pure CBD Vapors: An Online Marketplace for CBD Products

07/29/2019 | 01:10pm EDT

PHOENIX, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure CBD Vapors is excited to announce the growth in the availability of high-quality CBD products on their online marketplace. Offering a large number of different products and CBD applications developed and manufactured by over 25 different brands, Pure CBD Vapors is quickly establishing itself as the premier online marketplace for all CBD goods.

Pure CBD Vapors is excited to announce the large stock of high-quality CBD products on their online marketplace. CBD has become increasingly popular over the last few years, as people learn more about the benefits and applications of the unique extracts and isolates, and Pure CBD Vapors has worked to cultivate a marketplace where people can shop for their favorite brands and products.

CBD products have been growing in popularity over the last couple of years — and for good reason. As further research is conducted, it has become more and more apparent just how beneficial this non-psychotropic component of cannabis can be to a variety of medical issues and symptoms related to medical issues. Commonly used to address common physical and mental health issues ranging from pain and inflammation relief to the management of stress and anxiety to improved sleep, CBD has proven to be a modern health tool and solution. 

Pure Vapors CBD has dedicated itself to becoming an online marketplace where consumers seeking CBD products can find a variety of CBD applications ranging from oils, tinctures, creams and sprays, capsules, dabs, edibles, concentrates and more, as well as being offered in products specifically designed for both people and pets.

"With so many CBD snake oils [of little or no proven value] in the marketplace, we are proud to offer high quality, lab tested CBD products to our 270,000 customers and we continue to be the Trusted CBD Source."

Those who are interested in high-quality CBD products sold on the Pure CBD Vapors online CBD marketplace may visit https://www.purecbdvapors.com/.

About Pure CBD Vapors

Pure CBD Vapors was created to be an online marketplace for high-quality, flavorful, and trusted CBD products. intending to uphold and maintain the quality of CBD products available, all products available in the online marketplace are lab-tested and held to rigorous quality standards.

Contact:
Farra Lanzer
218957@email4pr.com 
970-541-3284 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pure-cbd-vapors-an-online-marketplace-for-cbd-products-300892440.html

SOURCE Pure CBD Vapors


© PRNewswire 2019
