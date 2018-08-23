Pure Diamond Blockchain Technology - Jewellery Industry's New Groundbreaking Innovation

The global jewellery industry has its eyes on a new Japanese innovation
- lab-grown diamonds which are chemically, physically and optically
identical to natural diamonds.
Pure
Diamond Lab, a Tokyo-based company, is able to cultivate diamonds
which have identical qualities of natural-occurring ones and therefore
qualify to be certified by the GIA (Gemological Institution of America).
These diamonds are grown in a controlled environment of the company’s
laboratories using pure carbon material, giving birth to a breed of
‘flawless’ lab-grown diamonds which exhibit optical properties superior
to natural ones.
Diamonds can be cultivated in a wide spectrum of colours including ones
that do not occur naturally, which could instantly overturn the market
of, for example, extremely rare red and blue diamonds. De Beers Jewelry,
a jewellery maker with approximately 30% share in the global diamond
market, has already recognised this technology and incorporated
lab-grown diamonds into their latest collections.
A major distinguishing factor that sets apart Pure Diamond Co. Ltd. from
their competitors is their development of a blockchain technology for
the diamond market. Information on cultivation, refinement and appraisal
of lab-grown diamond is collected and digitalised, creating a profile
that is available to the end consumer, thus increasing transparency and
enhancing the retail experience. It just so happens that the CTO of the
Pure Diamond Blockchain project, Mr. Junma Kawasaki is the famous ’White
Hat’ hacker that solved Coincheck’s 500 million NEM hack in January. Mr.
Kawasaki believes that the Pure Diamond Blockchain development project
is “the correct way to use blockchains,” and Pure Diamond Lab’s producer
Mr. Hideyuki Abe adds the technology “gives every diamond a story.”
Lab-grown diamonds such as those cultivated by Pure Diamond Lab are also
reshaping the global diamond industry to become more sustainable and
ethical. Cultivating diamonds in a laboratory environment relieves the
pressure of demand on diamond mines, which is a threat to the
environment. Moreover, Pure Diamond Blockchain technology helps prevent
the distribution of so-called ‘blood diamonds,’ i.e. diamonds mined in
war zones and sold to finance further conflicts.
To expand the lab-grown diamond project, the company plans to use the
ICO of Pure Diamond Coin (PDC), a cryptocurrency secured by Pure Diamond
Farm Singapore to fund equipment and R&D, reportedly investing two
thirds of the hard cap valued at 200 million USD. Furthermore, the
company is currently in the final stages of intellectual property
registration, which is expected to further strengthen their foothold in
the lab-grown diamond industry. The aim is to change the future of the
diamond industry step by step, which makes the Pure Diamond Blockchain
project an exciting one to watch out for.
http://purediamond-ico.com/
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180822005011/en/