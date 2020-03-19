Log in
Purely CRM: Tracking Covid-19 with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Service

03/19/2020 | 12:31pm EDT

In these trying times, locking down preparedness and reactionary measures are key to being able to navigate your business through rapidly changing times. With the recent pandemic sweeping the globe, we took a look at how a client is utilizing Dynamics 365 to stay on top of health and communication daily within their company.

HOW OUR CLIENT RECORDS REPORTED CORONAVIRUS INFECTIONS THAT OCCUR AT THEIR FACILITIES.

A customer of ours runs a property management company that looks after multiple facilities including multi-resident units and care homes. A problem they had was managing potential incidents and responses to possible infections from COVID-19.

WHAT WAS THE RISK OF NOT RECORDING?

Not being able to respond in a timely manner to customer input was the first concern. The other issue was understanding the impact to the business when looking across all the facilities that they manage. Are the individuals in question in contact with multiple people? Is this person in contact with more than one of their facilities? How did management manage potentially high-risk individuals?

HOW DYNAMICS 365 CUSTOMER SERVICE HELPS.

By setting up an email response address and a portal for self-reporting, all reporting was now captured in one central location. The team responsible for responding to the reports could now triage from one location, categorize, and provide uniform responses to customers. As well, management could now see the big picture of impacts across their facilities and provide confidence that they are managing the situation in the best possible manner they can while minimizing the spread of the infection.

Microsoft Dynamics 365 is your essential tool for managing your team. If you feel your company can benefit from clear communication and secure data in uncertain times, reach out to us at Purely CRM for a consultation on how we can help leverage Microsoft Dynamics 365 to serve you.

http://purelycrm.com/


© Business Wire 2020
