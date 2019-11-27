Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pureprofile : ACCC appeals decision on user funding at the Port of Newcastle

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/27/2019 | 06:43pm EST
28 November 2019

The ACCC has applied to the Federal Court for a review of the Australian Competition Tribunal's recent decision on the terms of access by Glencore Coal Assets Australia Pty Ltd (Glencore) to certain services at the Port of Newcastle.

The Tribunal re-arbitrated an access dispute between Glencore and Port of Newcastle Operations Pty Ltd (PNO), which was primarily about the charge for ships entering the port to export Glencore's coal. The ACCC was the original arbitrator.

'While the Tribunal took the same approach as the ACCC on a number of issues, the ACCC is seeking review of the Tribunal's treatment of user funding at the port,' ACCC Chair Rod Sims said.

A significant part of the dispute is about whether the costs that PNO is allowed to recover should include the costs for dredging the shipping channel that were historically funded by various users of the port.

The ACCC excluded these user funded amounts in its original arbitration and determined an access charge of $0.61 per gross tonne as at 1 January 2018, while the Tribunal included these amounts and determined an access charge $1.01 per gross tonne. The Tribunal's decision allows PNO to recover the user funded amounts in its access charge.

'The ACCC does not consider it to be economically efficient for a service provider to be allowed to charge any user for costs of assets that have already been funded by users,' Mr Sims said.

'Our appeal will focus on what we will argue are errors in the way the Tribunal has approached the principles of user funding, which could have implications for other regulatory matters.'

Background

In 2018 the ACCC arbitrated a dispute relating to Glencore's terms of access to the shipping channel and related services for exporting coal from the port. Both parties then applied to the Tribunal for a re-arbitration of the dispute. The Tribunal handed down its decision on 30 October 2019.

The ACCC has a role in arbitrating access disputes for services which have been 'declared' under Part IIIA of the Competition and Consumer Act 2010.

The shipping channel service at the port, defined as 'the provision of the right to access and use the shipping channels (including berths next to wharves as part of the channels) at the Port, by virtue of which vessels may enter a Port precinct and load and unload at relevant terminals located within the Port precinct and then depart the Port precinct', was declared under Part IIIA by the Tribunal on 16 June 2016.

The declaration has since been revoked, however the arbitration determination remains in force until 2031.

Additional information at National access regime under Part IIIA.

Release number:
223/19
ACCC Infocentre:

Use this form to make a general enquiry.

Media enquiries:
Media team - 1300 138 917
Tags
Audience

Disclaimer

Australian Competition and Consumer Commission published this content on 28 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2019 23:42:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:43pAMBERTECH : Chairman's Address to the AGM
PU
07:43pTECH DATA : Enters into an Amendment to its Definitive Agreement to Be Acquired by Funds Managed by Affiliates of Apollo Global Management at an Increased Consideration Amount of $145 Per Share in Cash
BU
07:41pTHE LATEST BLACK FRIDAY CELL PHONE DEALS (2019) : Top iPhone, Pixel, Galaxy, OnePlus & Android Smartphone Sales Researched by Consumer Articles
BU
07:38pWESTPAC BANKING : 28/11/2019 Westpac Share Purchase Plan withdrawal option
PU
07:31pBAXTER SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Baxter International Inc. - BAX
BU
07:31pCLOVER BIOPHARMACEUTICALS : Completes $43 Million Series B Financing
BU
07:28pGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Update Announcement - Proposed Adjournment of EGM
PU
07:23pBANK OF JAPAN : Input-Output Price Index of the Manufacturing Industry by Sector (Oct.) 
PU
07:23pALUMINIUM PROCESSING : the benefits of col...
PU
07:21pREGULUS RESOURCES : Announces Re-Filing of Interim Financials at June 30, 2019
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil trader IMMS sues Lebanon's BankMed for $1 billion - court filing
2Dato' Seri Ivan Teh Named Entrepreneur of the Year at the SME & Entrepreneurship Business Awards 2019
3PACIFIC DRILLING S.A. : PACIFIC DRILLING S A : Form6-K
4AZBIL CORPORATION : AZBIL : to Speak on Smart Energy and Sponsor Forum Focused on the Promotion of Smart Citie..
5PANASONIC CORPORATION : URGENT: Panasonic to sell chip business to Taiwanese company: source

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group