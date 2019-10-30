Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Purify Fuel : Awarded First Patent for Its Portfolio of Rare Earth Oxidation Catalysts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/30/2019 | 10:57am EDT

New Patent Begins Purify Fuel’s Portfolio of Strategic Assets and Intellectual Property

Purify Fuel, creator of nanO2 Combustion Catalysts® that help diesel fleets save money, increase power and reduce emissions, announced today that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued a Notice of Allowance for its patent application titled, “Fuel Additive Composition and Related Methods and Compositions.”

"We are proud to have this first US patent issued to protect our family of nanO2 Combustion Catalysts,” said John Campbell, Chairman of the Board for Purify Fuel, and former GM Large Engine Design at Caterpillar. “This is an exciting step in bringing Purify Fuel combustion catalysts to the diesel engine market where there is an urgent demand for higher performance, better fuel economy, and reduced emissions."

The fuel additive composition technology defines the novel compositions that deliver several attractive engine operating properties.

The “Fuel Additive Composition and Related Methods and Compositions” patent protects:

  • a fuel additive composition for use with petroleum products including distillates (i.e. kerosene, jet fuel, diesel, biodiesel, marine gasoil, and combinations thereof including dual fuel blends),
  • a fuel additive composition comprising of one or more additives selected from the group consisting of Rare Earth oxidation catalysts with zero residual elemental metals present
  • a method for making a fuel additive composition comprised of a cetane improver and an oxidation catalyst in a lubricating/detergent base to effectively advance the timing of a compression combustion engine.

For more information on Purify Fuel, please visit www.purifyfuel.com.

About Purify Fuel: Purify Fuel develops, manufactures and markets nanO2 Combustion Catalysts® that are custom blended to optimize diesel fuel and biodiesel blends for the fracking, marine, military, mining, power generation, rail, and biodiesel refining markets. The combustion catalysts increase energy harvested from each gram of fuel while reducing PM emissions and soot created by incomplete combustion. Purify Fuel works directly with large consumers of diesel and biodiesel fuel to help them save money, increase power, and reduce emissions.

www.purifyfuel.com


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:15aHABIB METROPOL : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended September 30, 2019 of Habib Metropolitan Bank Limited
AQ
11:15aTRG PAK : Financial results of TRG Pakistan Limited for Quarter ended September 30, 2019
AQ
11:15aFinancial results of First National Equities Limited for Quarter ended September 30, 2019
AQ
11:15aDATA AGRO : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended September 30, 2019 of Data Agro Limited
AQ
11:15aREDCO TEXTILE : Financial results of Redco Textiles Limited for Quarter ended September 30, 2019
AQ
11:15aPAKISTAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Financial results of Amreli Steel Limited for Quarter ended September 30, 2019
AQ
11:15aTransmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended September 30, 2019 of Pakistan Cables Limited
AQ
11:15aLUCKY CEMENT : Financial results of Lucky Cement Limited for Quarter ended September 30, 2019
AQ
11:15aIDEAL SPINNING : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended September 30, 2019 of Ideal Spinning Mills Limited
AQ
11:15aPERVEZ AHMED : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended September 30, 2019 of Pervez Ahmed Securities limited
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot in talks over potential $50 billion tie-up
2VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : In the first nine months of the current financial year, the Volkswagen Group cont..
3BAYER AG : BAYER : says U.S. glyphosate plaintiffs more than double since July
4DOW JONES 30 : Oil slips on cloudy U.S.-China trade picture
5Major Saudi Arabian non-oil deals since 2016

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group