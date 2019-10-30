Purify Fuel : Awarded First Patent for Its Portfolio of Rare Earth Oxidation Catalysts

New Patent Begins Purify Fuel’s Portfolio of Strategic Assets and Intellectual Property

Purify Fuel, creator of nanO 2 Combustion Catalysts® that help diesel fleets save money, increase power and reduce emissions, announced today that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued a Notice of Allowance for its patent application titled, “Fuel Additive Composition and Related Methods and Compositions.”

"We are proud to have this first US patent issued to protect our family of nanO 2 Combustion Catalysts,” said John Campbell, Chairman of the Board for Purify Fuel, and former GM Large Engine Design at Caterpillar. “This is an exciting step in bringing Purify Fuel combustion catalysts to the diesel engine market where there is an urgent demand for higher performance, better fuel economy, and reduced emissions."

The fuel additive composition technology defines the novel compositions that deliver several attractive engine operating properties.

The “Fuel Additive Composition and Related Methods and Compositions” patent protects:

a fuel additive composition for use with petroleum products including distillates (i.e. kerosene, jet fuel, diesel, biodiesel, marine gasoil, and combinations thereof including dual fuel blends),

a fuel additive composition comprising of one or more additives selected from the group consisting of Rare Earth oxidation catalysts with zero residual elemental metals present

a method for making a fuel additive composition comprised of a cetane improver and an oxidation catalyst in a lubricating/detergent base to effectively advance the timing of a compression combustion engine.

About Purify Fuel: Purify Fuel develops, manufactures and markets nanO 2 Combustion Catalysts® that are custom blended to optimize diesel fuel and biodiesel blends for the fracking, marine, military, mining, power generation, rail, and biodiesel refining markets. The combustion catalysts increase energy harvested from each gram of fuel while reducing PM emissions and soot created by incomplete combustion. Purify Fuel works directly with large consumers of diesel and biodiesel fuel to help them save money, increase power, and reduce emissions.

