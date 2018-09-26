Purple Innovation : files 103rd patent, introduces new tech to combat ‘Sunday Scaries’

ALPINE, Utah, Sept. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Purple Innovation, LLC, a leading comfort technology company known for creating the "World's First No Pressure™ Mattress," announced today the formal filing of its 103rd patent. Purple's revelation follows a leak of internal documents revealing details of its latest comfort tech creation.

The patent filing addresses technology and intellectual property associated with a mind-blowing invention designed to increase and deepen zonks named "The SKWARE." This newest innovation from Purple soothes the mind and maximizes comfort, providing relief from the "Sunday Scaries," defined in the patent filing as "…the feeling we all get when the weekend is over and the dreaded work-week lies ahead."

Developed in partnership with noted sleep gurus Geno and Quirky Purple, The SKWARE is the latest project from Purple's secretive Advanced Slumber Development ("Sleep Works") lab. The patent documents span 19 detailed pages of technical schematics, stock photo collages, arcane diagrams and sleep philosophies. To obscure certain trade secrets, several pages are redacted and written in Greek.

The internal document leak occurred as Purple launched a sleep technique video series featuring Geno and Quirky. In the series, the sleep gurus will demonstrate how to solve the "Sunday Scaries" with the help of Purple® Mattresses, The SKWARE, and Geno and Quirky's proprietary "Sleep Solutions to Zonk You Out."

For more information about Purple, the Purple Boys or The SKWARE, please visit the company website. Connect with Purple on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Disclaimer

The statements made in this release are a work of satire. Such statements are made in conjunction with a marketing campaign with the "Purple Boys" also known as Tim Heidecker and Eric Wareheim also known as the comedy duo Tim and Eric. Statements made in this release are not intended to be taken as truthful. The "SKWARE" is a parody of an existing Purple product called the Purple® Squishy. The "patent documents" are real documents and they have been used to apply for a United States Patent, which is currently Patent Pending (Provisional Patent Application No. 62/716,726). The company does not expect the patent to be approved considering the "patent documents" are a work of fiction created by Facebook's Creative Shop for the "Purple Boys" marketing campaign. These statements are not guarantees of future products, business strategies, or product launches in real life. The following statements are not true: this is not the Company's 103rd patent, it's actually the 109th; the Company's secretive Advanced Slumber Development ("Sleep Works") lab does not exist; the SKWARE does not increase and deepen "zonks" because "zonks" are not a thing.

About Purple:

Purple is a leading comfort technology company, which designs and manufactures products to improve how people sleep, sit, and stand. It offers cushions, pillows, and other comfort products using its proprietary Hyper-Elastic Polymer® technology. All products are focused on founders Terry and Tony Pearce's vision to improve comfort. Purple continues to be a disruptor to the traditional mattress industry with its innovative products, packaging and shipping, direct-to-consumer sales, and generous trial and return policies.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release that are not historical facts are "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements about our outlook and expectations for our financial results for the third quarter of 2018 and the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, as well as our ability to create sustained profitability and shareholder value and our expectations with regard to our partnership with Mattress Firm. Statements based on historical data are not intended and should not be understood to indicate the Company's expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events or determinations. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company's control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could influence the realization of forward-looking statements include the risk factors outlined in the "Risk Factors" section of our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 15, 2018 and in our Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 8, 2018, as amended February 14, 2018, March 15, 2018 and April 17, 2018. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

