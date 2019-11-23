Purple Mattress Black Friday Deals 2019: Best Early Purple Mattress Deals Reviewed by Consumer Walk

Our experts round-up the best early Black Friday Purple deals of 2019

Purple rose to fame with the success of their Purple Mattress, which is made from the company's proprietary material called hyper-elastic polymer. Made through patented technology, the revolutionary mattress adapts to body weight and shape while allowing body heat to seep through air channels throughout its surface. Since then, the company has developed specialty bed sheets, mattress covers, pillows, and bed platforms with more innovative features.

How much do prices drop on Black Friday? Black Friday savings are discounts applied to a wide range of products. For mid-priced electronics products (from $51 to $100), Profitero found Amazon offered an average of 36.1% over Black Friday in their 2016 study.

All of the major retailers usually list their best deals online. This makes it more convenient for shoppers and the trend looks set to continue shifting in favor of online shopping.

