Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Purplebricks sees flat H1 revenue amid weak UK property market

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/07/2019 | 02:56am EST

Purplebricks said on Thursday home sales volumes in the UK have fallen, most notably in the South East, and that it expects overall revenue in the first half to be broadly flat.

As it turned its focus to the UK and Canada businesses after exiting its loss-making businesses in the United States and Australia this year, the online estate agent said it enjoyed profitable trading in the first half.

The company, which expects to be cash-positive across the UK and Canada this year, said its Canadian business has performed better than expected.

Purplebricks has had a rough year that saw the departure of co-founder and CEO Michael Bruce and change in ownership after the Bruce family disposed of its stake to Axel Springer, making the German media company its largest shareholder.

The company, which has used a low-fee model to win business from bigger, established estate agents, also said it maintained its 4% overall market share.

Embattled investor Neil Woodford sold his stake in the company earlier this year, and fund administrator Link Fund Solutions owns 13.24% of Purplebricks.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PURPLEBRICKS GROUP PLC 2.22% 111.016 Delayed Quote.-26.72%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:35aUK shares cheer upbeat earnings updates, trade signals
RE
03:35aAUSTRALIAN COMPETITION AND CONSUMER COMMISSION : Differences in RSP download speeds are growing
PU
03:35aTRAFFIC UPDATE : Indian River Road and Kempsville Road Intersection
PU
03:35aFEDERATED FARMERS OF NEW ZEALAND : Environmental data gaps no basis for current policy swings, Feds says
PU
03:30aAUSTRALIAN PCI® : Construction decline eases as house building approaches stability
PU
03:25aU S DEPARTMENT OF TREASURY : Joint Statement Of Egypt, Ethiopia, Sudan, The United States, And The World Bank
PU
03:17aChina says have agreed with US to cancel tariffs in different phases
RE
03:16aOil rebounds on fresh hopes for U.S.-China trade deal
RE
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1COZIRON RESOURCES LIMITED : Xerox in $33 billion bid for HP - sources
2SIEMENS AG : SIEMENS : cautions about tougher 2020 after beating fourth-quarter forecasts
3MITSUBISHI CORPORATION : MITSUBISHI : to shut Singapore oil-trading unit after unauthorised losses
4MIDEA GROUP CO LTD : GRAPHIC: Foreign holdings of China equities at record
5China mobile payment giants Alipay, WeChat open to international cards

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group