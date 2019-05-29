Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Purser, McGreevy: Serving America with the Nation's Favorite Beverage — Beer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/29/2019 | 02:19pm EDT

This past weekend, Americans marked Memorial Day by honoring those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our country and ushered in the unofficial start of summer. From parade-side to seaside and at backyard barbecues across the country, adults stocked coolers and toasted our fallen heroes with America's beverage - a frosty cold beer.

It's the perfect time for the release of the Beer Serves America report. Commissioned by the Beer Institute and the National Beer Wholesalers Association, Beer Serves America documents the $328 billion in positive economic impacts made by this unique industry. The significant economic contributions of this dynamic business touch every community in America and account for 1.6 percent of our nation's Gross Domestic Product.

Brewers, beer importers and beer distributors together employ over 200,000 hard-working men and women. Independent beer distributors provide jobs for 141,600 Americans, a 19 percent increase in the last decade, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. And brewers and beer importers are responsible for 70,000 American jobs - 58 percent of which come from large and mid-sized brewers.

What's more, every beer job supports 31 more in other sectors, ranging from farming to manufacturing. For example, suppliers to the brewing industry - like businesses that manufacture bottles and cans, cardboard case boxes, brewing equipment or marketing displays - generate nearly $102 billion in economic activity and are responsible for almost 436,650 jobs alone. Another 912,000 retail jobs at restaurants, taverns, grocery stores and more depend, in part, on the beer industry. All of this activity adds up to 2.1 million homegrown jobs, all sustained by beer.

Today, more than ever, is the best time to enjoy America's drink of moderation. More than 7,000 active U.S. breweries, large and small, corporate and family-owned, are churning out exciting new flavors and longstanding favorites in beer. These beverage products are sold at over 640,000 licensed locations nationwide. And connecting producer and retailer are more than 3,000 distributors helping to grow brands and safely deliver high-quality products to market.

And while many of these jobs are based in thriving metropolitan areas, an equal share spreads across rural towns and redeveloping urban neighborhoods. It's safe to say beer brewing and distribution touch communities of all sizes and people from every walk of American life.

The beer industry also supports federal, state and local governments - and communities - by paying their fair share of taxes. All told, nearly $58.6 billion in tax revenues are generated by the production and sale of beer and other malt beverages.

The current status of the beer industry shows what's possible when competition is protected. Thanks to our three-tier system separating production, distribution and retail, every brewery and every new beer gets a shot at success. As a result, our product range now spans 13,000 different labels, a variety of drinking options as diverse as the activities Americans will take part in this weekend.

Beer truly does serve America - creating jobs, driving local economies and fostering pride and community. So if you are pouring a pitcher of lager, cracking open a classic pilsner or mixing up a batch of shandies this summer, raise a glass to the many freedoms we enjoy and the brave men and women who gave their lives to protect them. The 2.1 million Americans whose jobs rely on the production, creation, distribution and sale of beer will join you in that toast.

Craig Purser is president and CEO of the National Beer Wholesalers Association in Alexandria, Virginia. Jim McGreevy is President and CEO of the Beer Institute in Washington, D.C.

--

This op-ed by NBWA President and CEO Craig Purser originally ran on Real Clear Policy on May 29, 2019.

Disclaimer

NBWA - National Beer Wholesalers Association published this content on 29 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2019 18:18:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:59pThe Dollar Powers American Dominance. Rivals Are -2-
DJ
02:59pThe Dollar Powers American Dominance. Rivals Are Building Workarounds.
DJ
02:52pEXCLUSIVE : Canada told drugmakers it would limit scope of some new price rules
RE
02:39pWOMEN ELECTRICIANS, PLUMBERS, ENTREPRENEURS : The new faces of the Caribbean workforce
PU
02:34pGOVERNMENT OF CANADA : Local artisanal cheese company receives support to increase production
PU
02:24pILLINOIS SENATE DEMOCRATS : House approves Bennett's landmark legislation to clean up coal ash
PU
02:24pWORLD BANK : Chief Executive Officer Endorses Investments in Human Capital During Romania Visit
PU
02:19pPURSER, MCGREEVY : Serving America with the Nation's Favorite Beverage — Beer
PU
02:17pEyeing China, Pentagon submits new report on rare earth minerals
RE
02:16pJohnson & Johnson Weighs on Pharmaceutical ETFs
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LYNAS CORPORATION LTD : LYNAS : China ready to hit back at U.S. with rare earths - newspapers
2ROCKET INTERNET SE : ROCKET INTERNET SE: Rocket Internet Announced Q1 2019 Results for Rocket Internet & Selec..
3USU SOFTWARE AG : USU SOFTWARE : Aspera Wins $750K Software and Services Deal with Financial Services Company
4Canadian lawmakers fume after Facebook's Zuckerberg snubs invitation
5British and EU market watchdogs trade blows over market access after no-deal Brexit

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About