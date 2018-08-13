Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pursuit Minerals : continues to build its vanadium project portfolio in Finland

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2018 | 02:55am CEST

Pursuit Minerals has applied for an additional Mineral Reservation covering the Ala Postojoki vanadium project in northern Finland.

The project contains confirmed vanadium mineralisation associated with a magnetic anomaly of 3.5km strike length.

Only two holes have previously been drilled at the Ala Postojoki project, approximately 600m apart, suggesting there is significant potential to expand the known vanadium mineralisation.

There are no competing Mineral Reservation applications and therefore the Ala Postojoki Mineral Reservation should be granted to Pursuit within the next 1-2 months. The project will complement the company's existing high-quality vanadium projects at Karhujupukka and Koitelainen in Finland.

Disclaimer

Pursuit Minerals Limited published this content on 13 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2018 00:54:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:36aStealth Hunting Blinds Renegade Durabond Panel 6×6 Model Announced
AC
04:28aMACROGEN : Receives CAP Accreditation in Two Clinical Laboratories in Korea
BU
04:24aAlabama’s Clent Davis Wins Professional Bass Fishing’s 2018 Forrest Wood Cup
GL
04:23aBUWOG : Vonovia's Cash Compensation For BUWOG Minority Shareholders Set At EUR 29.05/shr
AQ
04:22aHedging against rate risks expected
AQ
04:22aCOMING SOON : Duel of fuel, non-fuel revenues as apps change game
AQ
04:21aCHUBB : CEO on the Problem With Government Flood Insurance
DJ
04:20aMANCHESTER UNITED : Champions Manchester City are impressive winners at Arsenal
AQ
04:20aVIETNAM : Share Buyback and Cancellation - 10 August 2018
PU
04:18aINTELLECT DESIGN ARENA : Phillips Consulting introduces intellect digital banking solution
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1KIA MOTORS CORPORATION : Empty shipyard and suicides as 'Hyundai Town' grapples with grim future
2ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell Convent refinery heavy oil hydrocracker shut by fire - sources
3TESLA : REPORT : SoftBank To Avoid Tesla Deal As It Focuses On Other Car Bets
4Oil prices edge up on Iran sanctions, but trade tensions drag
5BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED : BLUESCOPE STEEL : Australian Steelmaker Mulls $700 Million U.S. Investment -- Update

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.