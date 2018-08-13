Pursuit Minerals : continues to build its vanadium project portfolio in Finland

Pursuit Minerals has applied for an additional Mineral Reservation covering the Ala Postojoki vanadium project in northern Finland.

The project contains confirmed vanadium mineralisation associated with a magnetic anomaly of 3.5km strike length.

Only two holes have previously been drilled at the Ala Postojoki project, approximately 600m apart, suggesting there is significant potential to expand the known vanadium mineralisation.

There are no competing Mineral Reservation applications and therefore the Ala Postojoki Mineral Reservation should be granted to Pursuit within the next 1-2 months. The project will complement the company's existing high-quality vanadium projects at Karhujupukka and Koitelainen in Finland.