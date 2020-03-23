Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Push Button Care Mobilizes Certified Senior Advisors Across the Country to Provide a Local Response Team

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/23/2020 | 03:25pm EDT

MILPITAS, Calif., March 23, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Push Button Care, a division of OverSightMD Inc., has mobilized Certified Senior Advisors nationwide to bring its special support services directly to vulnerable seniors concerned about staying independent while facing the current health crisis and beyond.

Push Button Care by OverSightMD Inc.

MILPITAS, Calif., Mar 23, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Push Button Care, a division of OverSightMD Inc., has mobilized Certified Senior Advisors nationwide to bring its special support services directly to vulnerable seniors concerned about staying independent while facing the current health crisis and beyond.

COVID-19 has threatened the lives of senior citizens in multiple ways due to the health concerns it causes for older adults and the required social distancing practices that are being enforced for individuals, families and care providers.

Push Button Care has trained and equipped independent senior advisors in over 100 markets to be on our local response team. Push Button Care has mobilized these well-trained professionals in communities across the country to bring guidance and reassurance to seniors that help is available and they are not alone.

Through the Push Button Care network, seniors receive support from personal assistants, aging in place advisors and wellness nurses to answer pressing questions and concerns. Push Button Care's support team is standing by to assist seniors in getting access to services they need including meals, transportation, and other essential services. Seniors managing chronic conditions can receive timely care through guidance and care coordination support.

"Push Button Care is dedicated to providing exceptional service and support to seniors at all times, however, this current crisis is a concern for many older adults, especially those with pre-existing health conditions. We are available to train any Certified Senior Advisor that is seeking to provide answers for their clients or help others in their local community," says Mark Godwin, CEO of OverSightMD.

Push Button Care keeps the communication lines open with the client's entire care team so that healthcare providers can monitor without bringing vulnerable patients into offices, emergency departments, and clinics unnecessarily. Through a simple mobile application, key health metrics can be tracked and shared with anyone authorized by the client. The Push Button Care personal assistant team coordinates non-emergency support with primary care physicians, licensed home health nurses, in-home caregivers, and family caregivers.

"As a senior advisor I understand the unique challenges that seniors face every day, and I am excited to be able to offer Push Button Care to my clients and be part of the Push Button Care local response team in San Diego," says Jacqui Clark, CSA, and a CarePatrol franchise owner.

OverSightMD's website at (https://oversightmd.com/) contains full information about Push Button Care services and our mission to support seniors and others while keeping them safe and independent at home.

OverSightMD Inc. (https://oversightmd.com/) is a care management organization that provides comprehensive aging in place solutions through its Push Button Care division. Healthcare plans and non-affiliated hospitals, physicians, skilled nursing facilities, home health agencies, and home care companies can function as a unified healthcare delivery system through the Push Button Care network. OverSightMD maintains the Push Button Care integrated healthcare network and care management platform to actively coordinate care and information to improve aging in place while reducing ER visits and hospitalizations.

*LOGO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-0319s2p-pushbuttoncare-300dpi.jpg

News Source: OverSightMD

Related link: https://oversightmd.com

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/push-button-care-mobilizes-certified-senior-advisors-across-the-country-to-provide-a-local-response-team/
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:49pMarket panic lingers despite unprecedented Fed support
RE
03:41pCrude edges higher, U.S. gasoline slumps over 30% on sinking demand
RE
03:39pU.S. SEC warns against illegal trading during coronavirus disruption
RE
03:32pTrump Considers Easing Social-Distancing Guidelines to Boost Economy -- Update
DJ
03:30pU.S. SEC warns against illegal trading during coronavirus disruption
RE
03:28pG20 says working on action plan to deal with global pandemic
RE
03:28pG20 financial officials see need for joint action against coronavirus - statement
RE
03:26pG20 says working on action plan to deal with global pandemic
RE
03:25pPush Button Care Mobilizes Certified Senior Advisors Across the Country to Provide a Local Response Team
SE
03:21pPANDEMIC VS POLICY : contagion outstrips global containment consensus
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1LVMH says will not buy Tiffany shares on open market
2NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : NISSAN MOTOR : Readies Its Revival Plan
3ELECTROLUX AB : ELECTROLUX PROFESSIONAL AB : (publ) listed for trading at Nasdaq Stockholm
4ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell Acts To Reinforce Business Resilience And Financial Strength
5SWEDBANK AB : SWEDBANK : Law Firm Hired by Swedbank Confirms Anti-Money Laundering Shortcomings

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group