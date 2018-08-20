Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Push Doctor : Announces Management Changes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2018 | 10:02am CEST

Push Doctor, the UK’s leading digital health provider, has confirmed Eren Ozagir, CEO of Push Doctor, decided to step down from the board and the Company earlier in the summer. In the interim Wais Shaifta, COO, assumed the role of acting CEO in July, and the search for his permanent replacement is underway.

Wais Shaifta brings a wealth of experience to the interim CEO role, having joined Push Doctor from online wellness service Treatwell where he was Director of Global Operations. Prior to that he spent six years with online food delivery giant Just Eat, latterly as International Operations Director.

In 2017, Push Doctor treated over 1,000 different condition types including a wide range of infections, gastric, respiratory and mental health conditions. 9 out of 10 people got the help they needed first time.

The brand continues to evolve to encompass a broader range of medical conditions, health, wellness and lifestyle products / services as it treats the nation, with the core goal of enabling its customers to live happier, longer lives.

As with any start-up, Push Doctor constantly seeks to align its resources with its strategy and currently is in the process of right-sizing its business to ensure continued success. At this point no conclusions have been drawn.

Susanne Given, Chairman of Push Doctor, said:

“Eren can be proud of the role he has played in pioneering digital health and establishing Push Doctor as a recognised consumer brand in digital primary care. He leaves with the best wishes of the board and colleagues.”

Wais Shaifta, as CEO of Push Doctor, said:

“Having stepped into the CEO role in July I have been able to work with the senior team to assess our position as we regularly do. Our strategy is clear. We will continue to focus on our upcoming NHS proposition, drive further innovation in our best in class digital health service, and of course continue to use the benefits of digital to deliver a safe, effective and class leading experience.

“We retain our senior leadership team including our chief technology officer and co-founder Matt Elcock, our chairman Susanne Given, and Dan Bunstone, our new chief medical officer. We also continue to seek to appoint both a CFO and CPO as was previously the case.”

About Push Doctor

Push Doctor was the UK's first platform to offer video consultations with patients online and via smartphone.

For more information visit www.PushDoctor.co.uk | Twitter @PushDoctor


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:38aTHE TOYS MARKET IN EUROPE - FORECAST TO 2022 : Key Players are Hasbro, Mattel, Simba Dickie Group, The LEGO Group, TOMY, and VTech Holdings - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
10:37aTAMEDIA : Former Scout24 CEO Olivier Rihs joining the Doodle Board of Directors
AQ
10:36aBANK OF GREECE : Greece exits bailout programme after eight years, but Turkish fears remain - business live
AQ
10:36aMARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS : Keystone Sale Transaction
PU
10:36aINNOGY : SmartHome develops international ecosystem for Internet of Things
PU
10:36aGEK TERNA REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION : Purchase of GEK TERNA's Shares
PU
10:36aGLOBAL SOLAR PANEL RECYCLING MARKET OUTLOOK TO 2023 : Thin-Film PV Recycling is Expected to Be the Fastest-Growing Category
GL
10:36aGLOBAL EDUCATIONAL TOYS MARKET OUTLOOK TO 2022 : CAGR to Grow at 11.22%, Driven by the Increasing Demand for Smart Toys - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
10:36aESTROGEN THERAPEUTICS : Global Markets to 2022 - Analysis on Key Players Abbott, Bayer, Novartis, Novo Nordisk, and Pfizer - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
10:35aDANSKE BANK SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME : transactions in week 33
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD. : Trade war puts new strains on America Inc's factories in China
2MULBERRY GROUP PLC : MULBERRY : Handbag maker Mulberry faces 3 million pound hit from House of Fraser
3PREMIER OIL : PREMIER OIL : Tolmount development sanctioned
4ROCHE HOLDING LTD. : ROCHE : Alecensa latest beneficiary of faster China drug approvals
5ATLANTIA : ATLANTIA : Shares in Italy's Atlantia indicated down in pre-open trade

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.