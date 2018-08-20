Push Doctor : Announces Management Changes

Push Doctor, the UK’s leading digital health provider, has confirmed
Eren Ozagir, CEO of Push Doctor, decided to step down from the board and
the Company earlier in the summer. In the interim Wais Shaifta, COO,
assumed the role of acting CEO in July, and the search for his permanent
replacement is underway.
Wais Shaifta brings a wealth of experience to the interim CEO role,
having joined Push Doctor from online wellness service Treatwell where
he was Director of Global Operations. Prior to that he spent six years
with online food delivery giant Just Eat, latterly as International
Operations Director.
In 2017, Push Doctor treated over 1,000 different condition types
including a wide range of infections, gastric, respiratory and mental
health conditions. 9 out of 10 people got the help they needed first
time.
The brand continues to evolve to encompass a broader range of medical
conditions, health, wellness and lifestyle products / services as it
treats the nation, with the core goal of enabling its customers to live
happier, longer lives.
As with any start-up, Push Doctor constantly seeks to align its
resources with its strategy and currently is in the process of
right-sizing its business to ensure continued success. At this point no
conclusions have been drawn.
Susanne Given, Chairman of Push Doctor, said:
“Eren can be proud of the role he has played in pioneering digital
health and establishing Push Doctor as a recognised consumer brand in
digital primary care. He leaves with the best wishes of the board and
colleagues.”
Wais Shaifta, as CEO of Push Doctor, said:
“Having stepped into the CEO role in July I have been able to work
with the senior team to assess our position as we regularly do. Our
strategy is clear. We will continue to focus on our upcoming NHS
proposition, drive further innovation in our best in class digital
health service, and of course continue to use the benefits of digital to
deliver a safe, effective and class leading experience.
“We retain our senior leadership team including our chief technology
officer and co-founder Matt Elcock, our chairman Susanne Given, and Dan
Bunstone, our new chief medical officer. We also continue to seek to
appoint both a CFO and CPO as was previously the case.”
About Push Doctor
Push Doctor was the UK's first platform to offer video consultations
with patients online and via smartphone.
For more information visit www.PushDoctor.co.uk
| Twitter @PushDoctor
