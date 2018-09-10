Push Doctor : and Modality Launch Drive for Omni-Channel Health with NHS Partnership

Push Doctor, a pioneer of digital health, today launches a digital health service together with Modality Partnership, one of the largest NHS super-partnerships in the UK.

The roadmap for this partnership will see Push Doctor providing online consultations with a number of Modality practices across multiple CCGs in the first instance. Over time, this will create the single largest digital point of access to GP care in combination with Push Doctor’s private practice, and will bring the benefits of improved access, efficiency and choice to the public at no additional cost to the NHS.

The service will be free at the point of use for Modality patients. During the initial pilot a number of different approaches for patient access will be trailed, both with patients being navigated to a Push Doctor consultation via trained practice receptionist and alternatively with patients being able to access the service directly. In either instance, if a patient receives a virtual consultation with a GP and needs a face to face appointment they will always retain the ability to be seen in person as required. In this way, the service will create a unique understanding of how best to combine the benefits of digital with the critical practice based services that patients rely on today.

All GPs, digital and in-surgery, will have full access to patient records, with clinical and governance policies having been carefully considered by a co-working group to ensure the service is delivered with patient needs and safety at heart.

Modality Partnership has a strong history of innovation as an NHS provider and by partnering with Push Doctor, a digital market leader, to introduce a safe high-quality online GP service patients will further enhance the delivery primary care.

Vincent Sai, Chief Executive Officer, Modality Partnership, said:

“This is an exciting development for our patients and we are proud to be shaping innovative approaches to tackling the pressures that face our frontline GP services. We want to embrace technological advancements that will benefit our patients in terms of choice, access and convenience.”

Wais Shaifta, Chief Executive Officer, Push Doctor, said:

“We are delighted to have secured our first NHS partnership with Modality Partnership. It represents a major step forward for the provision of free digital healthcare within the NHS and delivers meaningful choice for patients. For the first time patients of partner surgeries will be free to choose between a physical or an online appointment with an NHS GP. We are committed to building strong partnerships with the NHS, working with, not against, existing providers in order to bring the benefits of omni-channel health to all.”

-Ends-

About Push Doctor

Push Doctor was the UK's first platform to offer video consultations with patients online and via smartphone – offering quick, easy and convenient access to NHS trained doctors.

Today, Push Doctor connects thousands of patients each week with a UK GP, with appointments available in just minutes.

The service treated over 1,000 different condition types last year including a wide range of infections, gastric, respiratory and mental health conditions. 9 out of 10 people got the help they needed first time.

The brand continues to evolve to encompass a broader range of medical conditions, health, wellness and lifestyle products / services as it treats the nation, with the core goal of enabling its customers to live happier, longer lives.

In July 2017 Push Doctor raised US $26.1m in series B funding from leading investors including Accelerated Digital Ventures and Draper Esprit.

For more information visit www.PushDoctor.co.uk | Twitter @PushDoctor

About Modality Partnership

Modality Partnership are one of the first GP super-partnerships in the country and serves more than 400,000 patients across Sandwell, Birmingham, Walsall, Hull, Airedale, Wharfedale and Craven, Wokingham, East Surry and Lewisham.

A super-partnership is an organisation that combines the advantages of small GP practices working closely in local communities, with the medical and technological opportunities of a larger scale operation.

Committed to NHS value and improving healthcare provision, Modality have been at the forefront of innovation for many years and are proud to be leading advocates of working at scale to meet the growing needs and expectations of patients.

You can read more about how Modality Partnership operates on their website

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180910005061/en/