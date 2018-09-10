Push Doctor : and Modality Launch Drive for Omni-Channel Health with NHS Partnership

Push Doctor, a pioneer of digital health, today launches a digital
health service together with Modality Partnership, one of the largest
NHS super-partnerships in the UK.
The roadmap for this partnership will see Push Doctor providing online
consultations with a number of Modality practices across multiple CCGs
in the first instance. Over time, this will create the single largest
digital point of access to GP care in combination with Push Doctor’s
private practice, and will bring the benefits of improved access,
efficiency and choice to the public at no additional cost to the NHS.
The service will be free at the point of use for Modality patients.
During the initial pilot a number of different approaches for patient
access will be trailed, both with patients being navigated to a Push
Doctor consultation via trained practice receptionist and alternatively
with patients being able to access the service directly. In either
instance, if a patient receives a virtual consultation with a GP and
needs a face to face appointment they will always retain the ability to
be seen in person as required. In this way, the service will create a
unique understanding of how best to combine the benefits of digital with
the critical practice based services that patients rely on today.
All GPs, digital and in-surgery, will have full access to patient
records, with clinical and governance policies having been carefully
considered by a co-working group to ensure the service is delivered with
patient needs and safety at heart.
Modality Partnership has a strong history of innovation as an NHS
provider and by partnering with Push Doctor, a digital market leader, to
introduce a safe high-quality online GP service patients will further
enhance the delivery primary care.
Vincent Sai, Chief Executive Officer, Modality Partnership, said:
“This is an exciting development for our patients and we are proud to
be shaping innovative approaches to tackling the pressures that face our
frontline GP services. We want to embrace technological advancements
that will benefit our patients in terms of choice, access and
convenience.”
Wais Shaifta, Chief Executive Officer, Push Doctor, said:
“We are delighted to have secured our first NHS partnership with
Modality Partnership. It represents a major step forward for the
provision of free digital healthcare within the NHS and delivers
meaningful choice for patients. For the first time patients of partner
surgeries will be free to choose between a physical or an online
appointment with an NHS GP. We are committed to building strong
partnerships with the NHS, working with, not against, existing providers
in order to bring the benefits of omni-channel health to all.”
-Ends-
About Push Doctor
Push Doctor was the UK's first platform to offer video consultations
with patients online and via smartphone – offering quick, easy and
convenient access to NHS trained doctors.
Today, Push Doctor connects thousands of patients each week with a UK
GP, with appointments available in just minutes.
The service treated over 1,000 different condition types last year
including a wide range of infections, gastric, respiratory and mental
health conditions. 9 out of 10 people got the help they needed first
time.
The brand continues to evolve to encompass a broader range of medical
conditions, health, wellness and lifestyle products / services as it
treats the nation, with the core goal of enabling its customers to live
happier, longer lives.
In July 2017 Push Doctor raised US $26.1m in series B funding from
leading investors including Accelerated Digital Ventures and Draper
Esprit.
For more information visit www.PushDoctor.co.uk
| Twitter @PushDoctor
About Modality Partnership
Modality Partnership are one of the first GP super-partnerships in the
country and serves more than 400,000 patients across Sandwell,
Birmingham, Walsall, Hull, Airedale, Wharfedale and Craven, Wokingham,
East Surry and Lewisham.
A super-partnership is an organisation that combines the advantages of
small GP practices working closely in local communities, with the
medical and technological opportunities of a larger scale operation.
Committed to NHS value and improving healthcare provision, Modality have
been at the forefront of innovation for many years and are proud to be
leading advocates of working at scale to meet the growing needs and
expectations of patients.
You can read more about how Modality Partnership operates on their website
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180910005061/en/