Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Put clean energy at heart of stimulus plans - IEA's Birol

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/24/2020 | 04:16pm EDT

International Energy Agency Executive Director Fatih Birol said on Friday that governments should put renewable energy at the heart of economic rescue packages launched in response to the coronavirus outbreak to avoid a rebound in carbon emissions.

"Putting clean energy at the heart of stimulus plans is an excellent strategy for revitalising economies while building a more secure and sustainable energy future," Birol said after co-hosting an online global ministerial meeting with Denmark.

"It is crucial to avoid repeating the mistakes of the past. Although emissions fell as a result of the 2008 global financial crisis, they soon rebounded sharply. We must learn from that experience," Birol said in a statement.

Birol had earlier co-chaired an online meeting with Danish climate minister Dan Joergensen to discuss ways governments could pursue "green recoveries" to accelerate a transition to a low-carbon future while creating jobs and reviving economies.

"All of the countries that participated, institutions that participated, agreed that we need to do this in the right way, we need to see this as an opportunity for making green investments," Joergensen told Reuters.

Participants included Frans Timmermans, the European Union's climate commissioner; Indian power minister R.K. Singh; and ministers from countries including France, Germany, Sweden, Britain, New Zealand and Indonesia. Representatives of Australia and other countries also took part.

By Matthew Green

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:33pMaterials Up As Freeport Rises In The Wake Of Earnings -- Materials Roundup
DJ
04:32pAs U.S. coronavirus death toll tops 50,000, a handful of states edge toward reopening
RE
04:31pGlobal stocks struggle with muddled government pandemic responses
RE
04:31pStocks struggle with muddled government pandemic responses
RE
04:29pEnergy Up With Oil Futures As Crash Recovery Continues -- Energy Roundup
DJ
04:18pEXPLAINER : Oil ETPs - the perils of trading crude like a stock
RE
04:18pBrazil JBS workers catch COVID-19 in latest meat plant outbreak
RE
04:18pNumber of workers who contracted COVID-19 at JBS plant in Brazil is 12
RE
04:16pPut clean energy at heart of stimulus plans - IEA's Birol
RE
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : disputes report that its drug flopped in leaked coronavirus trial
2NESTLÉ S.A. : Nestle 1Q Sales Fell Despite Some Stockpiling, Holds Guidance -- Update
3ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell To Provide An Additional Opportunity For Shareholder Engagement ..
4SOPRA STERIA GROUP : SOPRA STERIA : Revenue for 1st quarter 2020
5AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V. : Here's why you can't find frozen fries, while U.S. farmers are sitting on tons of potato..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group