Put the Pedal to the Metal and Bid Live Online on Proxibid During the Barrett-Jackson 4th Annual Northeast Auction

Proxibid, the most trusted way to connect buyers and sellers of highly valued items, will be the exclusive provider of live online bidding for Barrett-Jackson’s 4th Annual Northeast Auction taking place June 26-29 at Mohegan Sun. Barrett-Jackson, the World’s Greatest Collector Car Auctions, will host an exciting preview day presented by Shell Pennzoil, as well as three days of auctions encompassing a vast array of collector cars and automobilia sure to spark excitement with collectors of all ages. Prebidding for this auction is already available by visiting www.proxibid.com/barrett-jackson.

This Jeep was custom designed by Tommy Pike Customs in partnership with ARIES and features a 3.6-liter V6 engine, and 8-speed automatic transmission, and a full military-themed vehicle vinyl wrap with graphics and more. 100% of the hammer price of this jeep will benefit NS2 Serves, a non-profit that prepares veterans for jobs in high-tech. Bid on this vehicle and others at www.proxibid.com/barrettjackson (Photo: Barrett-Jackson).

The Barrett-Jackson 4th Annual Northeast Auction features everything from original muscle cars and professionally built Resto-Mods to contemporary supercars and recent performance vehicles, classic trucks, and SUVs. With more than 500 vehicles and more than 450 lots of authentic collector automobilia to chose from, there is truly something for every collector. Some of the most exciting vehicles up for bid during at the Northeast Auction include a 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Z/28 and a frame-off, restored 1968 Oldsmobile 442 Convertible, one of only 1,518 produced. Other featured automobiles available in this auction include:

2018 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Custom SUV (Lot #3002): This Jeep was custom designed by Tommy Pike Customs in partnership with ARIES, and features a 3.6-liter V6 engine, and 8-speed automatic transmission, and a full military-themed vehicle vinyl wrap with graphics and more. 100% of the hammer price of this jeep will benefit NS2 Serves, a non-profit that prepares veterans for jobs in high-tech.

1962 Shelby Cobra CSX 8000 (Lot #695): This Shelby 50 th Anniversary Slabside is one of 50 built to commemorate the anniversary of the iconic Cobra and is first in the series of anniversary cars. This beauty is finished in black with red leather interior.

Anniversary Slabside is one of 50 built to commemorate the anniversary of the iconic Cobra and is first in the series of anniversary cars. This beauty is finished in black with red leather interior. 1979 Porsche 930 Turbo (Lot #657): This vehicle was restored in 2017 and feature all new and upgraded engine, transmission, suspension, bushings and more. With a Venetian Blue exterior and read leather interior, this Porsche is a stunner.

2019 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 (Lot #3001): This is a chance to bid on the last C7 Corvette ever built, which will sport a black exterior and red interior, 6.2-liter engine and a 7-speed manual transmission. This car will be sold to benefit the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation Smart Homes Program, which honors the memory of Stephen Siller, a New York City Firefighter (FDNY) who lost his life on September 11, 2001.

“The Northeast Auction continues to grow in attendance and popularity,” said Craig Jackson, Chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson Auction Company. “This auction features a very exciting lineup of cars for every type of collector and attracts a global audience. Our partnership with Proxibid ensures bidders from anywhere in the world with an internet connection can participate in our auctions and purchase their dream car.”

Proxibid offers the industry’s most comprehensive risk management system, designed specifically to manage high-dollar transactions like the collector cars available in this auction. That, combined with Proxibid’s robust online bidding platform, which is powered by enterprise-level technology and infrastructure and boasts an 99.9+ percent uptime, makes it the safest place to buy and seller collector cars online.

About Proxibid

Proxibid is the most trusted platform for connecting buyers and sellers of highly valued items. Since 2001, more than $45 billion in inventory has passed through Proxibid’s platform via live and timed auctions and buy now | make offer transactions. Proxibid’s Marketplace supports 16 categories including heavy equipment; industrial machinery; real estate; fine art; antiques and collectibles, and more.

Proxibid’s Powered By solution enables sellers to integrate Proxibid’s marketplace technology into their websites, offering custom development and more to bring ecommerce solutions to companies across the globe.

Founded in 2001, Proxibid is headquartered in Omaha, NE with offices in London. For more information about Proxibid, please visit www.proxibid.com.

About The Barrett-Jackson Auction Company

Established in 1971 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Barrett-Jackson, The World’s Greatest Collector Car Auctions®, is the leader in collector car auctions and automotive lifestyle events. The company produces auctions in Scottsdale, Arizona; Palm Beach, Florida; at Mohegan Sun in Connecticut, and Las Vegas, Nevada. With broadcast partners MotorTrend (formerly Velocity) and Discovery Channel, Barrett-Jackson will feature live television coverage in 2019, including broadcasts in over 150 countries internationally. Barrett-Jackson also endorses a one-of-a-kind collector car insurance for collector vehicles and other valued belongings. For more information about Barrett-Jackson, visit www.barrett-jackson.com, or call 480-421-6694.

