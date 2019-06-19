Put the Pedal to the Metal and Bid Live Online on Proxibid During the Barrett-Jackson 4th Annual Northeast Auction

Proxibid, the most trusted way to connect buyers and sellers of highly
valued items, will be the exclusive provider of live online bidding for
Barrett-Jackson’s 4th Annual Northeast Auction taking place
June 26-29 at Mohegan Sun. Barrett-Jackson, the World’s Greatest
Collector Car Auctions, will host an exciting preview day presented by
Shell Pennzoil, as well as three days of auctions encompassing a vast
array of collector cars and automobilia sure to spark excitement with
collectors of all ages. Prebidding for this auction is already available
by visiting www.proxibid.com/barrett-jackson.
This Jeep was custom designed by Tommy Pike Customs in partnership with ARIES and features a 3.6-liter V6 engine, and 8-speed automatic transmission, and a full military-themed vehicle vinyl wrap with graphics and more. 100% of the hammer price of this jeep will benefit NS2 Serves, a non-profit that prepares veterans for jobs in high-tech. Bid on this vehicle and others at www.proxibid.com/barrettjackson (Photo: Barrett-Jackson).
The Barrett-Jackson
4th Annual Northeast Auction features everything from
original muscle cars and professionally built Resto-Mods to contemporary
supercars and recent performance vehicles, classic trucks, and SUVs.
With more than 500 vehicles and more than 450 lots of authentic
collector automobilia to chose from, there is truly something for every
collector. Some of the most exciting vehicles up for bid during at the
Northeast Auction include a 1969
Chevrolet Camaro Z/28 and a frame-off, restored 1968
Oldsmobile 442 Convertible, one of only 1,518 produced. Other
featured automobiles available in this auction include:
-
2018
Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Custom SUV (Lot #3002): This Jeep was custom
designed by Tommy Pike Customs in partnership with ARIES, and features
a 3.6-liter V6 engine, and 8-speed automatic transmission, and a full
military-themed vehicle vinyl wrap with graphics and more. 100% of the
hammer price of this jeep will benefit NS2 Serves, a non-profit that
prepares veterans for jobs in high-tech.
-
1962
Shelby Cobra CSX 8000 (Lot #695): This Shelby 50th
Anniversary Slabside is one of 50 built to commemorate the anniversary
of the iconic Cobra and is first in the series of anniversary cars.
This beauty is finished in black with red leather interior.
-
1979
Porsche 930 Turbo (Lot #657): This vehicle was restored in 2017
and feature all new and upgraded engine, transmission, suspension,
bushings and more. With a Venetian Blue exterior and read leather
interior, this Porsche is a stunner.
-
2019
Chevrolet Corvette Z06 (Lot #3001): This is a chance to bid on the
last C7 Corvette ever built, which will sport a black exterior and red
interior, 6.2-liter engine and a 7-speed manual transmission. This car
will be sold to benefit the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation
Smart Homes Program, which honors the memory of Stephen Siller, a New
York City Firefighter (FDNY) who lost his life on September 11, 2001.
“The Northeast Auction continues to grow in attendance and popularity,”
said Craig Jackson, Chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson Auction Company.
“This auction features a very exciting lineup of cars for every type of
collector and attracts a global audience. Our partnership with Proxibid
ensures bidders from anywhere in the world with an internet connection
can participate in our auctions and purchase their dream car.”
Proxibid offers the industry’s most comprehensive risk management
system, designed specifically to manage high-dollar transactions like
the collector cars available in this auction. That, combined with
Proxibid’s robust online bidding platform, which is powered by
enterprise-level technology and infrastructure and boasts an 99.9+
percent uptime, makes it the safest place to buy and seller collector
cars online.
About Proxibid
Proxibid is the most trusted platform for
connecting buyers and sellers of highly valued items. Since 2001, more
than $45 billion in inventory has passed through Proxibid’s platform via
live and timed auctions and buy now | make offer transactions.
Proxibid’s Marketplace supports 16 categories including heavy equipment;
industrial machinery; real estate; fine art; antiques and collectibles,
and more.
Proxibid’s Powered By solution enables sellers to integrate Proxibid’s
marketplace technology into their websites, offering custom development
and more to bring ecommerce solutions to companies across the globe.
Founded in 2001, Proxibid is headquartered in Omaha, NE with offices in
London. For more information about Proxibid, please visit www.proxibid.com.
About The Barrett-Jackson Auction Company
Established in
1971 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Barrett-Jackson, The
World’s Greatest Collector Car Auctions®, is the leader in collector car
auctions and automotive lifestyle events. The company produces auctions
in Scottsdale, Arizona; Palm Beach, Florida; at Mohegan Sun in
Connecticut, and Las Vegas, Nevada. With broadcast partners MotorTrend
(formerly Velocity) and Discovery Channel, Barrett-Jackson will feature
live television coverage in 2019, including broadcasts in over 150
countries internationally. Barrett-Jackson also endorses a one-of-a-kind
collector car insurance for collector vehicles and other valued
belongings. For more information about Barrett-Jackson, visit www.barrett-jackson.com,
or call 480-421-6694.
