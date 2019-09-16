Log in
Putin proposes Russian weapons for Saudi Arabia after oil industry attacks

09/16/2019 | 02:27pm EDT

ANKARA (Reuters) - Russia is ready to help Saudi Arabia following attacks on the Saudi oil industry if needed, Russian President Vladimir Putin said after talks with leaders of Turkey and Iran in Ankara on Monday, and proposed Russian weapons for purchase.

"We are ready to provide respective assistance to Saudi Arabia, and it would be enough for the political leadership of Saudi Arabia to make a wise government decision - as the leaders of Iran did in their time by purchasing S-300 and as (Turkish) President (Tayyip) Erdogan did by purchasing the latest S-400 'Triumph' air defense systems from Russia," Putin said.

These Russian weapons would protect any infrastructure facilities of Saudi Arabia, he added.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Chris Reese)
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 14.30% 68.73 Delayed Quote.11.63%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.05% 63.924 Delayed Quote.-7.09%
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) 0.03% 5.7284 Delayed Quote.7.88%
WTI 14.16% 62.63 Delayed Quote.23.74%
