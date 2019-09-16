Putin proposes Russian weapons for Saudi Arabia after oil industry attacks

"We are ready to provide respective assistance to Saudi Arabia, and it would be enough for the political leadership of Saudi Arabia to make a wise government decision - as the leaders of Iran did in their time by purchasing S-300 and as (Turkish) President (Tayyip) Erdogan did by purchasing the latest S-400 'Triumph' air defense systems from Russia," Putin said.

These Russian weapons would protect any infrastructure facilities of Saudi Arabia, he added.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Chris Reese)