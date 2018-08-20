Putin's Unlikely Ally in His Standoff With the -2

In January, inflation hit a record low for the post-Soviet period of 2.2%, a result of Ms. Nabiullina's decision to keep interest rates high after the Crimea sanctions. Some tycoons have urged a faster reduction.

Ms. Nabiullina's confidence in Mr. Putin's backing was on display at the central bank's congress in St. Petersburg in June.

She publicly traded barbs with the chief executive of Russia's banking behemoth, Sberbank, and criticized the head of a major state oil company for raising gasoline prices. She chastised the police and courts for not doing enough to punish errant bankers.

Still, she has struggled to regulate Russia's lesser, underperforming state-owned banks, whose executives often treat them as fiefs, analysts said. These banks are kept afloat by constant injections of state funds, which the executives have funneled into unrelated assets ranging from supermarkets to railroad cars.

Almost a trillion rubles of public capital, about $16 billion at today's rate, went to just three state-owned banks -- VTB, Gazprombank and Rosselkhozbank -- in the first four years of Ms. Nabiullina's central-bank term, according to Fitch Ratings. All are still saddled with bad debts or illiquid assets.

Ms. Nabiullina said the same regulatory rules apply to all banks, adding that she has shut down several regional state-owned lenders.

The central bank has also come under criticism for bailing out three large private banks last year, including the country's seventh-largest lender, Bank Otkritie. The move has cost the government about $44 billion and continues to drain public funds.

Private bankers said Otkritie should have been sold off in pieces instead of becoming yet another state bank. Government-owned lenders now account for two-thirds of all lending and private deposits.

Ms. Nabiullina said Otkritie was "too big to fail" and required a quick takeover to avert a financial crisis.

While the cleanup of the financial sector is nearly finished, she said, she sees bigger problems for Russia's economy as a whole. "The previous model of [consumer-led] economic growth has been drained," she said. Her modest economic forecasts have consistently lagged behind Mr. Putin's goals, which she said can only be achieved through deep, unpopular changes to the system.

Even if the price of oil rose to $100, from around $65 today, she said, "it's very unlikely that our economy can grow above 1.5% to 2%" a year.

