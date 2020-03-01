Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Putin says Russia can handle oil slide but hints at OPEC cooperation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/01/2020 | 08:25am EST
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the Security Council in Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia can cope with the recent decline in oil prices as the coronavirus has spread internationally but offered a chink of light to OPEC as the producer group pushes for deeper supply cuts.

Moscow has been resisting further curbs, arguing that reduced output by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, known as OPEC+, will not necessarily revive demand, sources said.

OPEC+ is due to meet in Vienna this week to decide on production policy when its existing supply pact expires at the end of March.

Several key members of Saudi Arabia-led OPEC are leaning towards a bigger than previously expected output cut, four sources with knowledge of the talks have told Reuters, but Russia has yet to make clear its stance on proposals for further cuts.

"I want to stress that for the Russian budget, for our economy, the current oil prices level is acceptable," Putin told a meeting with Russian energy officials and producers to discuss the coronavirus and its implications.

The price of Brent crude slumped to $50.05 on Friday, its lowest since late 2018, on fears that the coronavirus outbreak will trigger oil demand destruction.

Russia, which has more than $560 billion in its reserves, envisages in its budget an average Brent crude price of $42.40 a barrel, Putin said.

"Our accumulated reserves, including the National Wealth Fund, are enough for ensuring a stable situation, the fulfilment of all budget and social liabilities, even under a possible deterioration of the global economic situation," Putin said.

FORECASTING DIFFICULTY

He added, however, that this does not set aside the need for action, "including together with foreign partners".

Putin also highlighted the difficulty in forecasting moves in oil prices and acknowledged that Russia needs to be ready for various scenarios.

OPEC+ has "proved to be an effective instrument to ensure long-term stability on global energy markets", he told the meeting, with his comments released on the Kremlin website.

"Thanks to that, we have obtained extra budget revenues and, what is important, provided a possibility for upstream companies to confidently invest in promising development projects."

Putin asked meeting participants for their views on further possible action on the global oil market and said he hoped that steps taken by Russia to prevent the spread of the coronavirus were effective.

"The situation is under control overall," he said.

Russia has limited entry for Chinese, South Korean and Iranian citizens and said it will deport 88 foreign nationals for alleged violations of quarantine measures.

Three Russian nationals are receiving treatment in Russia after contracting the virus on a cruise ship in Japan, authorities have said. Two Chinese nationals were taken to hospital in Russia with the virus but have since recovered.

Last week the rouble slid beyond 67 per dollar to its weakest since early 2019 and the stock market dropped, pricing in a global sell-off and another increase in tensions with Turkey over Syria.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Andrey Ostroukh; Writing by Polina Ivanova and Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Susan Fenton and David Goodman)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.97% 66.702 Delayed Quote.7.09%
WTI -3.29% 45.26 Delayed Quote.-21.09%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
08:25aPutin says Russia can handle oil slide but hints at OPEC cooperation
RE
08:15aShell's Bonga oilfield in Nigeria to undergo maintenance - spokesman
RE
08:08aEgypt's Suez Canal revenues at $458.2 million in Feb
RE
07:54aIrish central bank chief urges more weight for housing in euro zone inflation - FT
RE
07:47aOPEC could deepen oil supply cuts with or without Russia - sources
RE
07:15aDeepening Rout in Commodities Stokes Fears About World Economy
DJ
07:15aCoronavirus Is Different. Almost No Company Is Safe.
DJ
05:28aZambian agriculture business launches $81 mln farmer financing scheme
RE
04:11aEgypt issues new rules on buying treasury stocks in bid to support market
RE
02:30aDubai's Emirates Group sees slowdown due to coronavirus - document
RE
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Putin says Russia can handle oil slide but hints at OPEC cooperation
2SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY : Saudi Aramco shares hit lowest since IPO, down over 2%
3VOLKSWAGEN AG : As Coronavirus Hits China's Car Sales, Auto Makers Take Show Online
4APPLE INC. : Samsung and LG Innotek close South Korea plants after confirmed virus cases
5S&P 500 : Deepening Rout in Commodities Stokes Fears About World Economy

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group