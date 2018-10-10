Putnam Announces Distribution Rates for Closed-End Funds

The Trustees of The Putnam Funds have announced Section 19 Disclosure
has been added to the following distribution declared on the September
14, 2018 press release.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust
(NYSE:PIM) (CUSIP: 746909-10-0)
$0.0220 per share investment income
10/23/18
10/24/18
11/1/18
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust
(NYSE:PMM) (CUSIP: 746823-10-3)
$0.0289 per share investment income
10/23/18
10/24/18
11/1/18
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust
(NYSE:PMO) (CUSIP: 746922-10-3)
$0.0424 per share investment income
10/23/18
10/24/18
11/1/18
Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE: PPT)
(CUSIP: 746853-10-0)
$0.0260 per share investment income
10/23/18
10/24/18
11/1/18
SECTION 19 DISCLOSURE
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust
Putnam estimates that $0.0287 per share of Putnam Managed Municipal
Income Trust’s dividend is paid from accumulated net investment income,
and $0.0002 per share represents a nontaxable return of capital. These
estimates and the sources of the fund's dividends and distributions are
determined in accordance with accounting principles applicable to the
fund. These principles may vary from those applicable to the
characterization of distributions under federal tax law and,
accordingly, federal tax law treatment will likely vary from the
estimated characterization above. In addition, the sources of dividends
are estimated at the time of declaration. Actual results will vary from
these estimates. A non-taxable return of capital, if any, cannot be
determined until after the end of the fund's fiscal year. In January
2019, you will receive final information as to the federal tax status of
this and other distributions from the fund in the preceding calendar
year.
