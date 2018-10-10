Log in
Putnam Announces Distribution Rates for Closed-End Funds

10/10/2018 | 10:56pm CEST

The Trustees of The Putnam Funds have announced Section 19 Disclosure has been added to the following distribution declared on the September 14, 2018 press release.

                         

FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS

EX
DATE

RECORD
DATE

PAYMENT
DATE

 

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) (CUSIP: 746909-10-0)

$0.0220 per share investment income 10/23/18 10/24/18 11/1/18
 

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) (CUSIP: 746823-10-3)

$0.0289 per share investment income 10/23/18 10/24/18 11/1/18
 

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) (CUSIP: 746922-10-3)

$0.0424 per share investment income 10/23/18 10/24/18 11/1/18
 

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE: PPT) (CUSIP: 746853-10-0)

$0.0260 per share investment income 10/23/18 10/24/18 11/1/18
 

SECTION 19 DISCLOSURE

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust

Putnam estimates that $0.0287 per share of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust’s dividend is paid from accumulated net investment income, and $0.0002 per share represents a nontaxable return of capital. These estimates and the sources of the fund's dividends and distributions are determined in accordance with accounting principles applicable to the fund. These principles may vary from those applicable to the characterization of distributions under federal tax law and, accordingly, federal tax law treatment will likely vary from the estimated characterization above. In addition, the sources of dividends are estimated at the time of declaration. Actual results will vary from these estimates. A non-taxable return of capital, if any, cannot be determined until after the end of the fund's fiscal year. In January 2019, you will receive final information as to the federal tax status of this and other distributions from the fund in the preceding calendar year.


© Business Wire 2018
