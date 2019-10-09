Log in
Putnam Announces Distribution Rates for Closed-End Funds

10/09/2019 | 07:08pm BST

The Trustees of The Putnam Funds have announced Section 19 Disclosures have been added to the following distributions declared on the September 20, 2019 press release.

 

FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS*

EX
DATE

RECORD
DATE

PAYMENT
DATE

 

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) (CUSIP: 746909-10-0)

$0.0300 per share

10/23/19

10/24/19

11/1/19

 

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) (CUSIP: 746823-10-3)

$0.0320 per share

10/23/19

10/24/19

11/1/19

 

 

 

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) (CUSIP: 746922-10-3)

$0.0531 per share

10/23/19

10/24/19

11/1/19

 

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE: PPT) (CUSIP: 746853-10-0)

$0.0350 per share

10/23/19

10/24/19

11/1/19

* Distributions may be comprised of ordinary and/or tax-exempt income, net capital gains and/or a return of capital of your investment in the Fund.

The funds periodically provide fund-related information on their websites. The following information will be available for each fund at putnam.com at the frequencies indicated: (1) Full holdings will be available quarterly, on the last business day of the month after the end of each calendar quarter; (2) Top 10 holdings and additional portfolio statistics will be available monthly, approximately 15 days after month-end.

SECTION 19 DISCLOSURE

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust

Putnam estimates that $0.0273 per share of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust’s dividend is paid from accumulated net investment income, and $0.0047 per share is paid from long-term capital gain dividend. These estimates and the sources of the fund's dividends and distributions are determined in accordance with accounting principles applicable to the fund. These principles may vary from those applicable to the characterization of distributions under federal tax law and, accordingly, federal tax law treatment will likely vary from the estimated characterization above. In addition, the sources of dividends are estimated at the time of declaration. Actual results will vary from these estimates. A non- taxable return of capital, if any, cannot be determined until after the end of the fund's fiscal year. In January 2020, you will receive final information as to the federal tax status of this and other distributions from the fund in the preceding calendar year.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

Putnam estimates that $0.0210 per share of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust’s dividend is paid from accumulated net investment income, and $0.0090 per share represents a return of capital. These estimates and the sources of the fund's dividends and distributions are determined in accordance with accounting principles applicable to the fund. These principles may vary from those applicable to the characterization of distributions under federal tax law and, accordingly, federal tax law treatment will likely vary from the estimated characterization above. In addition, the sources of dividends are estimated at the time of declaration. Actual results will vary from these estimates. A non-taxable return of capital, if any, cannot be determined until after the end of the fund's fiscal year. In January 2020, you will receive final information as to the federal tax status of this and other distributions from the fund in the preceding calendar year.

Putnam Premier Income Trust

Putnam estimates that $0.0208 per share of Putnam Premier Income Trust’s dividend is paid from accumulated net investment income, and $0.0142 per share represents a return of capital. These estimates and the sources of the fund's dividends and distributions are determined in accordance with accounting principles applicable to the fund. These principles may vary from those applicable to the characterization of distributions under federal tax law and, accordingly, federal tax law treatment will likely vary from the estimated characterization above. In addition, the sources of dividends are estimated at the time of declaration. Actual results will vary from these estimates. A non-taxable return of capital, if any, cannot be determined until after the end of the fund's fiscal year. In January 2020, you will receive final information as to the federal tax status of this and other distributions from the fund in the preceding calendar year.


© Business Wire 2019
