Putnam Announces Distribution Rates for Closed-End Funds

10/18/2019 | 09:01am EDT

The Trustees of The Putnam Funds have declared the following distributions.

FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS*

   

EX
DATE

   

RECORD
DATE

   

PAYMENT
DATE

 

   

 

   

 

   

 

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) (CUSIP: 746909-10-0)

$0.0300 per share

   

11/21/19

   

11/22/19

   

12/2/19

 

   

 

   

 

   

 

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) (CUSIP: 746823-10-3)

$0.0320 per share

   

11/21/19

   

11/22/19

   

12/2/19

 

   

 

   

 

   

 

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) (CUSIP: 746922-10-3)

$0.0531 per share

   

11/21/19

   

11/22/19

   

12/2/19

 

   

 

   

 

   

 

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE: PPT) (CUSIP: 746853-10-0)

$0.0350 per share

   

11/21/19

   

11/22/19

   

12/2/19

* Distributions may be comprised of ordinary and/or tax-exempt income, net capital gains and/or a return of capital of your investment in the Fund.

The funds periodically provide fund-related information on their websites. The following information will be available for each fund at putnam.com at the frequencies indicated: (1) Full holdings will be available quarterly, on the last business day of the month after the end of each calendar quarter; (2) Top 10 holdings and additional portfolio statistics will be available monthly, approximately 15 days after month-end.


© Business Wire 2019
