Putnam Announces Distribution Rates for Closed-end Funds

The Trustees of The Putnam Funds have announced that Section 19 Disclosures have been added to the following distributions declared on the July 31, 2019 press release.

FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS* EX

DATE RECORD

DATE PAYMENT

DATE Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) (CUSIP: 746909-10-0) $0.0300 per share 9/23/19 9/24/19 10/1/19 Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) (CUSIP: 746823-10-3) $0.0320 per share 9/23/19 9/24/19 10/1/19 Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) (CUSIP: 746922-10-3) $0.0531 per share 9/23/19 9/24/19 10/1/19 Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE: PPT) (CUSIP: 746853-10-0) $0.0350 per share 9/23/19 9/24/19 10/1/19

* Distributions may be comprised of ordinary and/or tax-exempt income, net capital gains and/or a return of capital of your investment in the Fund.

The funds periodically provide fund-related information on their websites. The following information will be available for each fund at putnam.com at the frequencies indicated: (1) Full holdings will be available quarterly, on the last business day of the month after the end of each calendar quarter; (2) Top 10 holdings and additional portfolio statistics will be available monthly, approximately 15 days after month-end.

SECTION 19 DISCLOSURES

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust

Putnam estimates that $0.0271 per share of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust’s dividend is paid from accumulated net investment income, and $0.0049 per share is paid from long-term capital gain dividend. These estimates and the sources of the fund's dividends and distributions are determined in accordance with accounting principles applicable to the fund. These principles may vary from those applicable to the characterization of distributions under federal tax law and, accordingly, federal tax law treatment will likely vary from the estimated characterization above. In addition, the sources of dividends are estimated at the time of declaration. Actual results will vary from these estimates. A non-taxable return of capital, if any, cannot be determined until after the end of the fund's fiscal year. In January 2020, you will receive final information as to the federal tax status of this and other distributions from the fund in the preceding calendar year.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

Putnam estimates that $0.0190 per share of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust’s dividend is paid from accumulated net investment income, and $0.0110 per share represents a return of capital. These estimates and the sources of the fund's dividends and distributions are determined in accordance with accounting principles applicable to the fund. These principles may vary from those applicable to the characterization of distributions under federal tax law and, accordingly, federal tax law treatment will likely vary from the estimated characterization above. In addition, the sources of dividends are estimated at the time of declaration. Actual results will vary from these estimates. A non-taxable return of capital, if any, cannot be determined until after the end of the fund's fiscal year. In January 2020, you will receive final information as to the federal tax status of this and other distributions from the fund in the preceding calendar year.

Putnam Premier Income Trust

Putnam estimates that $0.0201 per share of Putnam Premier Income Trust’s dividend is paid from accumulated net investment income, and $0.0149 per share represents a return of capital. These estimates and the sources of the fund's dividends and distributions are determined in accordance with accounting principles applicable to the fund. These principles may vary from those applicable to the characterization of distributions under federal tax law and, accordingly, federal tax law treatment will likely vary from the estimated characterization above. In addition, the sources of dividends are estimated at the time of declaration. Actual results will vary from these estimates. A non-taxable return of capital, if any, cannot be determined until after the end of the fund's fiscal year. In January 2020, you will receive final information as to the federal tax status of this and other distributions from the fund in the preceding calendar year.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190911005736/en/