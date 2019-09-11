Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Putnam Announces Distribution Rates for Closed-end Funds

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2019 | 03:37pm EDT

The Trustees of The Putnam Funds have announced that Section 19 Disclosures have been added to the following distributions declared on the July 31, 2019 press release.

 

FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS*

 

EX
DATE

 

RECORD
DATE

 

PAYMENT
DATE

 
 

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) (CUSIP: 746909-10-0)

$0.0300 per share

 

9/23/19

 

9/24/19

 

10/1/19

     

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) (CUSIP: 746823-10-3)

$0.0320 per share

 

9/23/19

 

9/24/19

 

10/1/19

       

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) (CUSIP: 746922-10-3)

$0.0531 per share

 

9/23/19

 

9/24/19

 

10/1/19

       

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE: PPT) (CUSIP: 746853-10-0)

$0.0350 per share

 

9/23/19

 

9/24/19

 

10/1/19

* Distributions may be comprised of ordinary and/or tax-exempt income, net capital gains and/or a return of capital of your investment in the Fund.

The funds periodically provide fund-related information on their websites. The following information will be available for each fund at putnam.com at the frequencies indicated: (1) Full holdings will be available quarterly, on the last business day of the month after the end of each calendar quarter; (2) Top 10 holdings and additional portfolio statistics will be available monthly, approximately 15 days after month-end.

SECTION 19 DISCLOSURES

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust

Putnam estimates that $0.0271 per share of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust’s dividend is paid from accumulated net investment income, and $0.0049 per share is paid from long-term capital gain dividend. These estimates and the sources of the fund's dividends and distributions are determined in accordance with accounting principles applicable to the fund. These principles may vary from those applicable to the characterization of distributions under federal tax law and, accordingly, federal tax law treatment will likely vary from the estimated characterization above. In addition, the sources of dividends are estimated at the time of declaration. Actual results will vary from these estimates. A non-taxable return of capital, if any, cannot be determined until after the end of the fund's fiscal year. In January 2020, you will receive final information as to the federal tax status of this and other distributions from the fund in the preceding calendar year.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

Putnam estimates that $0.0190 per share of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust’s dividend is paid from accumulated net investment income, and $0.0110 per share represents a return of capital. These estimates and the sources of the fund's dividends and distributions are determined in accordance with accounting principles applicable to the fund. These principles may vary from those applicable to the characterization of distributions under federal tax law and, accordingly, federal tax law treatment will likely vary from the estimated characterization above. In addition, the sources of dividends are estimated at the time of declaration. Actual results will vary from these estimates. A non-taxable return of capital, if any, cannot be determined until after the end of the fund's fiscal year. In January 2020, you will receive final information as to the federal tax status of this and other distributions from the fund in the preceding calendar year.

Putnam Premier Income Trust

Putnam estimates that $0.0201 per share of Putnam Premier Income Trust’s dividend is paid from accumulated net investment income, and $0.0149 per share represents a return of capital. These estimates and the sources of the fund's dividends and distributions are determined in accordance with accounting principles applicable to the fund. These principles may vary from those applicable to the characterization of distributions under federal tax law and, accordingly, federal tax law treatment will likely vary from the estimated characterization above. In addition, the sources of dividends are estimated at the time of declaration. Actual results will vary from these estimates. A non-taxable return of capital, if any, cannot be determined until after the end of the fund's fiscal year. In January 2020, you will receive final information as to the federal tax status of this and other distributions from the fund in the preceding calendar year.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:05pAGNC INVESTMENT CORP. : Declares Third Quarter Dividends on Preferred Stock
PR
04:05pRegulators Split On MAX Return
DJ
04:05pDYNEX CAPITAL, INC. : Declares Monthly Common Stock Dividend and Quarterly Preferred Stock Dividends
BU
04:04pCASI PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:04pHASHCHAIN TECHNOLOGY : Announces Extension to Defintive Agreement and Provides Update on Proposed Reverse Takeover Transaction with Digihost International, Inc.
AQ
04:03pBERKWOOD RESOURCES : Surface Sampling at Lac Gueret Graphite Extensions Project Completed, Field Crews Demobilize
AQ
04:02pTHOMAS BOONE PICKENS : 'Oracle of oil' T. Boone Pickens dies at 91
RE
04:02pSUMMIT INDUSTRIAL INCOME REIT : Sells Interests in Data Centre Projects
AQ
04:02pNEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES : Announces Appointment of Leslie V. Norwalk to Board of Directors
PR
04:02pQINETIQ : Dstl award £3.2m contract to shape UK's future combat vehicle fleet
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Most gain as hopes of trade deal, stimulus lift risk-on mode
2WeWork presses on with IPO, pushing SoftBank into a corner
3Apple reveals triple-camera iPhone; $5 monthly streaming TV undercuts Disney
4Apple reveals triple-camera iPhone; $5 monthly streaming TV undercuts Disney
5CARREFOUR : Carrefour denies weighing bid for French retail rival Casino

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group