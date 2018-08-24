Putnam Announces Distribution Rates for Open End Funds

The Trustees of The Putnam Funds declared the following distributions.

RECORD PAYMENT FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS DATE DATE Putnam Global Income Trust – Class B Shares (PGLBX) $0.0130 per share investment income 8/24/18 8/30/18 Putnam Global Income Trust – Class C Shares (PGGLX) $0.0130 per share investment income 8/24/18 8/30/18 Putnam Global Income Trust – Class M Shares (PGGMX) $0.0190 per share investment income 8/24/18 8/30/18 Putnam Global Income Trust – Class R Shares (PGBRX) $0.0180 per share investment income 8/24/18 8/30/18 Putnam Global Income Trust – Class Y Shares (PGGYX) $0.0240 per share investment income 8/24/18 8/30/18 Putnam Global Income Trust – Class R5 Shares (PGGDX) $0.0250 per share investment income 8/24/18 8/30/18 Putnam Global Income Trust – Class R6 Shares (PGGEX) $0.0250 per share investment income 8/24/18 8/30/18

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180824005386/en/