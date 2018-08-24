Putnam Announces Distribution Rates for Open End Funds

The Trustees of The Putnam Funds declared the following distributions.
RECORD
PAYMENT
FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS
DATE
DATE
Putnam Global Income Trust – Class B Shares
(PGLBX)
$0.0130 per share investment income
8/24/18
8/30/18
Putnam Global Income Trust – Class C Shares
(PGGLX)
$0.0130 per share investment income
8/24/18
8/30/18
Putnam Global Income Trust – Class M Shares
(PGGMX)
$0.0190 per share investment income
8/24/18
8/30/18
Putnam Global Income Trust – Class R Shares
(PGBRX)
$0.0180 per share investment income
8/24/18
8/30/18
Putnam Global Income Trust – Class Y Shares
(PGGYX)
$0.0240 per share investment income
8/24/18
8/30/18
Putnam Global Income Trust – Class R5 Shares
(PGGDX)
$0.0250 per share investment income
8/24/18
8/30/18
Putnam Global Income Trust – Class R6 Shares
(PGGEX)
$0.0250 per share investment income
8/24/18
8/30/18
