Putnam Announces Distribution Rates for Open End Funds

0
08/24/2018 | 08:33pm CEST

The Trustees of The Putnam Funds declared the following distributions.

       

RECORD

PAYMENT

FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS

DATE

DATE

 

Putnam Global Income Trust – Class B Shares (PGLBX)

$0.0130 per share investment income 8/24/18 8/30/18
 

Putnam Global Income Trust – Class C Shares (PGGLX)

$0.0130 per share investment income 8/24/18 8/30/18
 

Putnam Global Income Trust – Class M Shares (PGGMX)

$0.0190 per share investment income 8/24/18 8/30/18
 

Putnam Global Income Trust – Class R Shares (PGBRX)

$0.0180 per share investment income 8/24/18 8/30/18
 

Putnam Global Income Trust – Class Y Shares (PGGYX)

$0.0240 per share investment income 8/24/18 8/30/18
 

Putnam Global Income Trust – Class R5 Shares (PGGDX)

$0.0250 per share investment income 8/24/18 8/30/18
 

Putnam Global Income Trust – Class R6 Shares (PGGEX)

$0.0250 per share investment income 8/24/18 8/30/18


Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.