Putnam Announces Distribution Rates for Open End Funds

The Trustees of The Putnam Funds declared the following distributions.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS
|
|
|
|
|
RECORD
DATE
|
|
|
|
PAYMENT
DATE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam Emerging Markets Income Fund – Class
B Shares (PEMHX)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$0.0230 per share investment income
|
|
|
|
|
9/21/18
|
|
|
|
9/25/18
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam Emerging Markets Income Fund – Class
C Shares (PEMJX)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$0.0230 per share investment income
|
|
|
|
|
9/21/18
|
|
|
|
9/25/18
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam Emerging Markets Income Fund – Class
M Shares (PEMKX)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$0.0260 per share investment income
|
|
|
|
|
9/21/18
|
|
|
|
9/25/18
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam Emerging Markets Income Fund – Class
Y Shares (PEMOX)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$0.0300 per share investment income
|
|
|
|
|
9/21/18
|
|
|
|
9/25/18
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam Short Duration Bond Fund – Class B
Shares (PARPX)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$0.0210 per share investment income
|
|
|
|
|
9/21/18
|
|
|
|
9/25/18
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam Short Duration Bond Fund – Class C
Shares (PARQX)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$0.0170 per share investment income
|
|
|
|
|
9/21/18
|
|
|
|
9/25/18
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam Short Duration Bond Fund – Class M
Shares (PARZX)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$0.0220 per share investment income
|
|
|
|
|
9/21/18
|
|
|
|
9/25/18
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam Short Duration Bond Fund – Class R
Shares (PRARX)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$0.0210 per share investment income
|
|
|
|
|
9/21/18
|
|
|
|
9/25/18
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam Short Duration Bond Fund – Class Y
Shares (PARYX)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$0.0250 per share investment income
|
|
|
|
|
9/21/18
|
|
|
|
9/25/18
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam Short Duration Bond Fund – Class R6
Shares (PRREX)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$0.0250 per share investment income
|
|
|
|
|
9/21/18
|
|
|
|
9/25/18
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180921005577/en/