Putnam Announces Distribution Rates for Open End Funds

09/21/2018 | 10:12pm CEST

The Trustees of The Putnam Funds declared the following distributions.

             

FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS

RECORD
DATE

PAYMENT
DATE

Putnam Emerging Markets Income Fund – Class B Shares (PEMHX)

$0.0230 per share investment income 9/21/18 9/25/18
 

Putnam Emerging Markets Income Fund – Class C Shares (PEMJX)

$0.0230 per share investment income 9/21/18 9/25/18
 

Putnam Emerging Markets Income Fund – Class M Shares (PEMKX)

$0.0260 per share investment income 9/21/18 9/25/18
 

Putnam Emerging Markets Income Fund – Class Y Shares (PEMOX)

$0.0300 per share investment income 9/21/18 9/25/18
 

Putnam Short Duration Bond Fund – Class B Shares (PARPX)

$0.0210 per share investment income 9/21/18 9/25/18
 

Putnam Short Duration Bond Fund – Class C Shares (PARQX)

$0.0170 per share investment income 9/21/18 9/25/18
 

Putnam Short Duration Bond Fund – Class M Shares (PARZX)

$0.0220 per share investment income 9/21/18 9/25/18
 

Putnam Short Duration Bond Fund – Class R Shares (PRARX)

$0.0210 per share investment income 9/21/18 9/25/18
 

Putnam Short Duration Bond Fund – Class Y Shares (PARYX)

$0.0250 per share investment income

9/21/18 9/25/18
 

Putnam Short Duration Bond Fund – Class R6 Shares (PRREX)

$0.0250 per share investment income 9/21/18 9/25/18
 


© Business Wire 2018
