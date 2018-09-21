Putnam Announces Distribution Rates for Open End Funds

The Trustees of The Putnam Funds declared the following distributions.

FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS RECORD

DATE PAYMENT

DATE Putnam Emerging Markets Income Fund – Class B Shares (PEMHX) $0.0230 per share investment income 9/21/18 9/25/18 Putnam Emerging Markets Income Fund – Class C Shares (PEMJX) $0.0230 per share investment income 9/21/18 9/25/18 Putnam Emerging Markets Income Fund – Class M Shares (PEMKX) $0.0260 per share investment income 9/21/18 9/25/18 Putnam Emerging Markets Income Fund – Class Y Shares (PEMOX) $0.0300 per share investment income 9/21/18 9/25/18 Putnam Short Duration Bond Fund – Class B Shares (PARPX) $0.0210 per share investment income 9/21/18 9/25/18 Putnam Short Duration Bond Fund – Class C Shares (PARQX) $0.0170 per share investment income 9/21/18 9/25/18 Putnam Short Duration Bond Fund – Class M Shares (PARZX) $0.0220 per share investment income 9/21/18 9/25/18 Putnam Short Duration Bond Fund – Class R Shares (PRARX) $0.0210 per share investment income 9/21/18 9/25/18 Putnam Short Duration Bond Fund – Class Y Shares (PARYX) $0.0250 per share investment income 9/21/18 9/25/18 Putnam Short Duration Bond Fund – Class R6 Shares (PRREX) $0.0250 per share investment income 9/21/18 9/25/18

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180921005577/en/