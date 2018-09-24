Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Putnam Announces Distribution Rates for Open End Funds

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2018 | 08:03pm CEST

The Trustees of The Putnam Funds declared the following distributions.

       

FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS

RECORD
DATE

PAYMENT
DATE

 

Putnam Global Income Trust – Class B Shares (PGLBX)

$0.0140 per share investment income 9/24/18 9/28/18
 

Putnam Global Income Trust – Class C Shares (PGGLX)

$0.0140 per share investment income 9/24/18 9/28/18
 

Putnam Global Income Trust – Class M Shares (PGGMX)

$0.0190 per share investment income 9/24/18 9/28/18
 

Putnam Global Income Trust – Class R Shares (PGBRX)

$0.0190 per share investment income 9/24/18 9/28/18
 

Putnam Global Income Trust – Class Y Shares (PGGYX)

$0.0230 per share investment income 9/24/18 9/28/18
 

Putnam Global Income Trust – Class R5 Shares (PGGDX)

$0.0240 per share investment income 9/24/18 9/28/18
 

Putnam Global Income Trust – Class R6 Shares (PGGEX)

$0.0250 per share investment income 9/24/18 9/28/18
 


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:37pTELENOR : Share buyback
AQ
02:37pKing & Spalding Adds Peter Hsiao to its Environmental Team in Los Angeles
GL
02:36pL3 TECHNOLOGIES : Federal Contracts Awarded by Federal Agencies in Florida (Sept. 24)
AQ
02:36pSYSMEX : Federal Contracts Awarded by Federal Agencies in Hawaii (Sept. 24)
AQ
02:36pLEONARDO : Federal Contracts Awarded by Federal Agencies in North Carolina (Sept. 24)
AQ
02:36pCATERPILLAR : Federal Contracts Awarded by Federal Agencies in Mississippi (Sept. 24)
AQ
02:36pSIEMENS : Federal Contracts Awarded by Federal Agencies in New Mexico (Sept. 24)
AQ
02:36pLUNA INNOVATIONS INCORPORATED : Federal Contracts Awarded by Federal Agencies in Pennsylvania (Sept. 24)
AQ
02:36pRICOH : Federal Contracts Awarded to Companies in Pennsylvania (Sept. 24)
AQ
02:36pAGC : Federal Contracts Awarded by Federal Agencies in Tennessee (Sept. 24)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Stock markets fall on trade war pessimism, oil rallies
2SCOTTISH AND SOUTHERN ENERGY : Oil major Total makes major offshore UK gas discovery
3Casino rejects merger approach that Carrefour denies making
4NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION : NEWMONT MINING : Canada's Barrick Gold to buy Randgold for $6.5 billion in all-st..
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : TENCENT : Next Day Disclosure Return - Changes in issued share capital and/or share buy..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.