Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Putnam Announces Distribution Rates for Open End Funds

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/18/2019 | 03:22pm EDT

The Trustees of The Putnam Funds declared the following distributions.

       

FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS

RECORD
DATE

PAYMENT
DATE

 

Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Balanced Fund - Class B Shares (PABBX)

$0.0390 per share investment income 3/18/19 3/20/19
 

Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Balanced Fund - Class C Shares (AABCX)

$0.0410 per share investment income 3/18/19 3/20/19
 

Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Balanced Fund - Class M Shares (PABMX)

$0.0480 per share investment income 3/18/19 3/20/19
 

Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Balanced Fund - Class R Shares (PAARX)

$0.0570 per share investment income 3/18/19 3/20/19
 

Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Balanced Fund - Class Y Shares (PABYX)

$0.0730 per share investment income 3/18/19 3/20/19
 

Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Balanced Fund - Class R5 Shares (PAADX)

$0.0740 per share investment income 3/18/19 3/20/19
 

Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Balanced Fund - Class R6 Shares (PAAEX)

$0.0770 per share investment income 3/18/19 3/20/19
 

Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Balanced Fund - Class P Shares (b)

$0.0780 per share investment income 3/18/19 3/20/19
 

Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative Fund - Class B Shares (PACBX)

$0.0130 per share investment income 3/18/19 3/20/19
 

Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative Fund - Class C Shares (PACCX)

$0.0130 per share investment income 3/18/19 3/20/19
 

Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative Fund - Class M Shares (PACMX)

$0.0150 per share investment income 3/18/19 3/20/19
 

Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative Fund - Class R Shares (PACRX)

$0.0170 per share investment income 3/18/19 3/20/19
 

Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative Fund - Class Y Shares (PACYX)

$0.0210 per share investment income 3/18/19 3/20/19
 

Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative Fund - Class R5 Shares (PACDX)

$0.0210 per share investment income 3/18/19 3/20/19
 

Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative Fund - Class R6 Shares (PCCEX)

$0.0220 per share investment income 3/18/19 3/20/19
 

Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative Fund - Class P Shares (b)

$0.0220 per share investment income 3/18/19 3/20/19
 

Putnam Fixed Income Absolute Return Fund – Class B Shares (PTRBX)

$0.0290 per share investment income 3/18/19 3/20/19
 

Putnam Fixed Income Absolute Return Fund – Class C Shares (PTRGX)

$0.0250 per share investment income 3/18/19 3/20/19
 

Putnam Fixed Income Absolute Return Fund – Class M Shares (PZARX)

$0.0310 per share investment income 3/18/19 3/20/19
 

Putnam Fixed Income Absolute Return Fund – Class R Shares (PTRKX)

$0.0290 per share investment income 3/18/19 3/20/19
 

Putnam Fixed Income Absolute Return Fund – Class Y Shares (PYTRX)

$0.0330 per share investment income 3/18/19 3/20/19
 

Putnam Fixed Income Absolute Return Fund – Class R6 Shares (PTREX)

$0.0330 per share investment income 3/18/19 3/20/19
 

Putnam Fixed Income Absolute Return Fund – Class P Shares (b)

$0.0330 per share investment income 3/18/19 3/20/19
 


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:42pSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Galaxy A30 dan Galaxy A50 dilancarkan secara rasmi di Malaysia
AQ
03:42pINTEL : Says It's Working with Cray on Supercomputer for Energy Dept
DJ
03:41pHEALTHCARE SERVICES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operation. (form 10-K)
AQ
03:40pTHALASSA : Public opening position disclosure - Form 8.5
PU
03:40pNIELSEN : Westwood One Adds Nielsen's National Media Impact To Its Audio Insights Platform
PU
03:40pPURPLE INNOVATION, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
03:39pFIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES : FIS, Worldpay ink $35B deal as digital payments get complex
AQ
03:39pUNITED STATES CELLULAR CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:35pGerman lawmakers challenge deputy finance minister's Goldman link in bank merger
RE
03:35pFREQUENCY ELECTRONICS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVIC : FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES : U.S. firm FIS buys Worldpay fo..
2ING GROEP : ING GROEP : Told to Stop Tak on Italian Clients Over Antimoney-Launder Issues
3ATOS : Shares in European payments companies rise on Worldpay takeover
4BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : What's wrong with Boeing 737-800 MAX aircraft?
5COMMERZBANK : COMMERZBANK : Deutsche Bank merger talks with Commerzbank raise job fears, lift shares

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.