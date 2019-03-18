Putnam Announces Distribution Rates for Open End Funds

The Trustees of The Putnam Funds declared the following distributions.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS
|
|
|
RECORD
DATE
|
|
|
PAYMENT
DATE
|
|
Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Balanced
Fund - Class B Shares (PABBX)
|
$0.0390 per share investment income
|
|
|
3/18/19
|
|
|
3/20/19
|
|
Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Balanced
Fund - Class C Shares (AABCX)
|
$0.0410 per share investment income
|
|
|
3/18/19
|
|
|
3/20/19
|
|
Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Balanced
Fund - Class M Shares (PABMX)
|
$0.0480 per share investment income
|
|
|
3/18/19
|
|
|
3/20/19
|
|
Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Balanced
Fund - Class R Shares (PAARX)
|
$0.0570 per share investment income
|
|
|
3/18/19
|
|
|
3/20/19
|
|
Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Balanced
Fund - Class Y Shares (PABYX)
|
$0.0730 per share investment income
|
|
|
3/18/19
|
|
|
3/20/19
|
|
Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Balanced
Fund - Class R5 Shares (PAADX)
|
$0.0740 per share investment income
|
|
|
3/18/19
|
|
|
3/20/19
|
|
Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Balanced
Fund - Class R6 Shares (PAAEX)
|
$0.0770 per share investment income
|
|
|
3/18/19
|
|
|
3/20/19
|
|
Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Balanced
Fund - Class P Shares (b)
|
$0.0780 per share investment income
|
|
|
3/18/19
|
|
|
3/20/19
|
|
Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative
Fund - Class B Shares (PACBX)
|
$0.0130 per share investment income
|
|
|
3/18/19
|
|
|
3/20/19
|
|
Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative
Fund - Class C Shares (PACCX)
|
$0.0130 per share investment income
|
|
|
3/18/19
|
|
|
3/20/19
|
|
Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative
Fund - Class M Shares (PACMX)
|
$0.0150 per share investment income
|
|
|
3/18/19
|
|
|
3/20/19
|
|
Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative
Fund - Class R Shares (PACRX)
|
$0.0170 per share investment income
|
|
|
3/18/19
|
|
|
3/20/19
|
|
Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative
Fund - Class Y Shares (PACYX)
|
$0.0210 per share investment income
|
|
|
3/18/19
|
|
|
3/20/19
|
|
Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative
Fund - Class R5 Shares (PACDX)
|
$0.0210 per share investment income
|
|
|
3/18/19
|
|
|
3/20/19
|
|
Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative
Fund - Class R6 Shares (PCCEX)
|
$0.0220 per share investment income
|
|
|
3/18/19
|
|
|
3/20/19
|
|
Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative
Fund - Class P Shares (b)
|
$0.0220 per share investment income
|
|
|
3/18/19
|
|
|
3/20/19
|
|
Putnam Fixed Income Absolute Return Fund –
Class B Shares (PTRBX)
|
$0.0290 per share investment income
|
|
|
3/18/19
|
|
|
3/20/19
|
|
Putnam Fixed Income Absolute Return Fund –
Class C Shares (PTRGX)
|
$0.0250 per share investment income
|
|
|
3/18/19
|
|
|
3/20/19
|
|
Putnam Fixed Income Absolute Return Fund –
Class M Shares (PZARX)
|
$0.0310 per share investment income
|
|
|
3/18/19
|
|
|
3/20/19
|
|
Putnam Fixed Income Absolute Return Fund –
Class R Shares (PTRKX)
|
$0.0290 per share investment income
|
|
|
3/18/19
|
|
|
3/20/19
|
|
Putnam Fixed Income Absolute Return Fund –
Class Y Shares (PYTRX)
|
$0.0330 per share investment income
|
|
|
3/18/19
|
|
|
3/20/19
|
|
Putnam Fixed Income Absolute Return Fund –
Class R6 Shares (PTREX)
|
$0.0330 per share investment income
|
|
|
3/18/19
|
|
|
3/20/19
|
|
Putnam Fixed Income Absolute Return Fund –
Class P Shares (b)
|
$0.0330 per share investment income
|
|
|
3/18/19
|
|
|
3/20/19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|