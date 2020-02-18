Log in
Putnam Announces Distribution Rates for Open End Funds

02/18/2020 | 03:00pm EST

The Trustees of The Putnam Funds declared the following distributions.

 

RECORD

PAYMENT

FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS

DATE

DATE

 

Putnam Diversified Income Trust - Class B Shares (PSIBX)

$0.0190 per share investment income

2/18/20

2/20/20

 

 

 

Putnam Diversified Income Trust - Class C Shares (PDVCX)

 

 

$0.0190 per share investment income

2/18/20

2/20/20

 

 

 

Putnam Diversified Income Trust - Class M Shares (PDVMX)

 

 

$0.0220 per share investment income

2/18/20

2/20/20

 

 

 

Putnam Diversified Income Trust - Class R Shares (PDVRX)

 

 

$0.0220 per share investment income

2/18/20

2/20/20

 

 

 

Putnam Diversified Income Trust - Class Y Shares (PDVYX)

 

 

$0.0240 per share investment income

2/18/20

2/20/20

 

 

 

Putnam Diversified Income Trust - Class R6 Shares (PDVGX)

 

 

$0.0250 per share investment income

2/18/20

2/20/20

 

 

 

Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative Fund - Class B Shares (PACBX)

 

 

$0.0120 per share investment income

2/18/20

2/20/20

 

 

 

Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative Fund - Class C Shares (PACCX)

 

 

$0.0120 per share investment income

2/18/20

2/20/20

 

Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative Fund - Class R Shares (PACRX)

 

 

$0.0170 per share investment income

2/18/20

2/20/20

 

 

 

Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative Fund - Class Y Shares (PACYX)

 

 

$0.0210 per share investment income

2/18/20

2/20/20

 

 

 

Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative Fund - Class R5 Shares (PACDX)

 

 

$0.0220 per share investment income

2/18/20

2/20/20

 

 

 

Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative Fund - Class R6 Shares (PCCEX)

 

 

$0.0220 per share investment income

2/18/20

2/20/20

 

 

 

Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative Fund - Class P Shares (a)

 

 

$0.0230 per share investment income

2/18/20

2/20/20

 

 

 

Putnam Fixed Income Absolute Return Fund – Class B Shares (PTRBX)

 

 

$0.0230 per share investment income

2/18/20

2/20/20

 

 

 

Putnam Fixed Income Absolute Return Fund – Class C Shares (PTRGX)

 

 

$0.0190 per share investment income

2/18/20

2/20/20

 

 

 

Putnam Fixed Income Absolute Return Fund – Class R Shares (PTRKX)

 

 

$0.0230 per share investment income

2/18/20

2/20/20

 

 

 

Putnam Fixed Income Absolute Return Fund – Class Y Shares (PYTRX)

 

 

$0.0270 per share investment income

2/18/20

2/20/20

 

 

 

Putnam Fixed Income Absolute Return Fund – Class R6 Shares (PTREX)

 

 

$0.0270 per share investment income

2/18/20

2/20/20

 

 

 

Putnam Fixed Income Absolute Return Fund – Class P Shares (a)

 

 

$0.0270 per share investment income

2/18/20

2/20/20

 

 

 

Putnam Mortgage Opportunities Fund - Class C Shares (PMOZX)

 

 

$0.0270 per share investment income

2/18/20

2/20/20

 

 

 

Putnam Mortgage Opportunities Fund - Class Y Shares (PMOYX)

 

 

$0.0330 per share investment income

2/18/20

2/20/20

 

 

 

Putnam Mortgage Opportunities Fund - Class I Shares (PMOTX)

 

 

$0.0330 per share investment income

2/18/20

2/20/20

 

 

 

Putnam Mortgage Securities Fund - Class B Shares (PGSBX)

 

 

$0.0400 per share investment income

2/18/20

2/20/20

 

 

 

Putnam Mortgage Securities Fund - Class C Shares (PGVCX)

 

 

$0.0410 per share investment income

2/18/20

2/20/20

 

 

 

Putnam Mortgage Securities Fund - Class R Shares (PGVRX)

 

 

$0.0460 per share investment income

2/18/20

2/20/20

 

 

 

Putnam Mortgage Securities Fund - Class Y Shares (PUSYX)

 

 

$0.0520 per share investment income

2/18/20

2/20/20

 

 

 

Putnam Mortgage Securities Fund - Class R6 Shares (POLYX)

 

 

$0.0530 per share investment income

2/18/20

2/20/20

 

(a) Quotron Symbol pending

 


© Business Wire 2020
