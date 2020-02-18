Putnam Announces Distribution Rates for Open End Funds

The Trustees of The Putnam Funds declared the following distributions.

RECORD PAYMENT FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS DATE DATE Putnam Diversified Income Trust - Class B Shares (PSIBX) $0.0190 per share investment income 2/18/20 2/20/20 Putnam Diversified Income Trust - Class C Shares (PDVCX) $0.0190 per share investment income 2/18/20 2/20/20 Putnam Diversified Income Trust - Class M Shares (PDVMX) $0.0220 per share investment income 2/18/20 2/20/20 Putnam Diversified Income Trust - Class R Shares (PDVRX) $0.0220 per share investment income 2/18/20 2/20/20 Putnam Diversified Income Trust - Class Y Shares (PDVYX) $0.0240 per share investment income 2/18/20 2/20/20 Putnam Diversified Income Trust - Class R6 Shares (PDVGX) $0.0250 per share investment income 2/18/20 2/20/20 Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative Fund - Class B Shares (PACBX) $0.0120 per share investment income 2/18/20 2/20/20 Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative Fund - Class C Shares (PACCX) $0.0120 per share investment income 2/18/20 2/20/20 Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative Fund - Class R Shares (PACRX) $0.0170 per share investment income 2/18/20 2/20/20 Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative Fund - Class Y Shares (PACYX) $0.0210 per share investment income 2/18/20 2/20/20 Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative Fund - Class R5 Shares (PACDX) $0.0220 per share investment income 2/18/20 2/20/20 Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative Fund - Class R6 Shares (PCCEX) $0.0220 per share investment income 2/18/20 2/20/20 Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative Fund - Class P Shares (a) $0.0230 per share investment income 2/18/20 2/20/20 Putnam Fixed Income Absolute Return Fund – Class B Shares (PTRBX) $0.0230 per share investment income 2/18/20 2/20/20 Putnam Fixed Income Absolute Return Fund – Class C Shares (PTRGX) $0.0190 per share investment income 2/18/20 2/20/20 Putnam Fixed Income Absolute Return Fund – Class R Shares (PTRKX) $0.0230 per share investment income 2/18/20 2/20/20 Putnam Fixed Income Absolute Return Fund – Class Y Shares (PYTRX) $0.0270 per share investment income 2/18/20 2/20/20 Putnam Fixed Income Absolute Return Fund – Class R6 Shares (PTREX) $0.0270 per share investment income 2/18/20 2/20/20 Putnam Fixed Income Absolute Return Fund – Class P Shares (a) $0.0270 per share investment income 2/18/20 2/20/20 Putnam Mortgage Opportunities Fund - Class C Shares (PMOZX) $0.0270 per share investment income 2/18/20 2/20/20 Putnam Mortgage Opportunities Fund - Class Y Shares (PMOYX) $0.0330 per share investment income 2/18/20 2/20/20 Putnam Mortgage Opportunities Fund - Class I Shares (PMOTX) $0.0330 per share investment income 2/18/20 2/20/20 Putnam Mortgage Securities Fund - Class B Shares (PGSBX) $0.0400 per share investment income 2/18/20 2/20/20 Putnam Mortgage Securities Fund - Class C Shares (PGVCX) $0.0410 per share investment income 2/18/20 2/20/20 Putnam Mortgage Securities Fund - Class R Shares (PGVRX) $0.0460 per share investment income 2/18/20 2/20/20 Putnam Mortgage Securities Fund - Class Y Shares (PUSYX) $0.0520 per share investment income 2/18/20 2/20/20 Putnam Mortgage Securities Fund - Class R6 Shares (POLYX) $0.0530 per share investment income 2/18/20 2/20/20 (a) Quotron Symbol pending

