Putnam Announces Distribution Rates for Open End Funds

06/23/2020 | 01:50pm EDT

The Trustees of The Putnam Funds declared the following distributions.

 

RECORD/

PAYMENT

FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS

EX DATE

DATE

 

 

 

 

 

 

Putnam High Yield Fund - Class B Shares (PHYBX)

 

 

$0.0200 per share investment income

6/23/20

6/25/20

 

 

 

Putnam High Yield Fund - Class C Shares (PHYLX)

 

 

$0.0200 per share investment income

6/23/20

6/25/20

 

 

 

Putnam High Yield Fund - Class M Shares (PHYMX)

 

 

$0.0230 per share investment income

6/23/20

6/25/20

 

 

 

Putnam High Yield Fund – Class R Shares (PFJAX)

 

 

$0.0230 per share investment income

6/23/20

6/25/20

 

 

 

Putnam High Yield Fund - Class Y Shares (PHAYX)

 

 

$0.0250 per share investment income

6/23/20

6/25/20

 

 

 

Putnam High Yield Fund – Class R6 Shares (PHYUX)

 

 

$0.0260 per share investment income

6/23/20

6/25/20

 

 

 

Putnam Income Fund - Class B Shares (PNCBX)

 

 

$0.0090 per share investment income

6/23/20

6/25/20

 

 

 

Putnam Income Fund - Class C Shares (PUICX)

 

 

$0.0090 per share investment income

6/23/20

6/25/20

 

 

 

Putnam Income Fund - Class M Shares (PNCMX)

 

 

$0.0120 per share investment income

6/23/20

6/25/20

 

 

 

Putnam Income Fund - Class R Shares (PIFRX)

 

 

$0.0120 per share investment income

6/23/20

6/25/20

 

 

 

Putnam Income Fund - Class Y Shares (PNCYX)

 

 

$0.0160 per share investment income

6/23/20

6/25/20

 

 

 

Putnam Income Fund - Class R5 Shares (PINFX)

 

 

$0.0160 per share investment income

6/23/20

6/25/20

 

 

 

Putnam Income Fund - Class R6 Shares (PINHX)

 

 

$0.0160 per share investment income

6/23/20

6/25/20

 


© Business Wire 2020
