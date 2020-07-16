Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Putnam Announces Distribution Rates for Open End Funds

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/16/2020 | 02:27pm EDT

The Trustees of The Putnam Funds declared the following distributions.

 

   

RECORD

 

PAYMENT

FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS

   

DATE

 

 

DATE

Putnam Diversified Income Trust - Class B Shares (PSIBX)        

$0.0190 per share investment income

   

7/16/20

 

7/20/20

 

   

 

 

 

Putnam Diversified Income Trust - Class C Shares (PDVCX)

       

$0.0190 per share investment income

   

7/16/20

 

7/20/20

 

   

 

 

 

Putnam Diversified Income Trust - Class M Shares (PDVMX)

       

$0.0220 per share investment income

   

7/16/20

 

7/20/20

 

   

 

 

 

Putnam Diversified Income Trust - Class R Shares (PDVRX)

       

$0.0220 per share investment income

   

7/16/20

 

7/20/20

 

   

 

 

 

Putnam Diversified Income Trust - Class Y Shares (PDVYX)

       

$0.0240 per share investment income

   

7/16/20

 

7/20/20

 

   

 

 

 

Putnam Diversified Income Trust - Class R6 Shares (PDVGX)

       

$0.0250 per share investment income

   

7/16/20

 

7/20/20

 

Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative Fund - Class B Shares (PACBX)

       

$0.0130 per share investment income

   

7/16/20

 

7/20/20

 

Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative Fund - Class C Shares (PACCX)

       

$0.0130 per share investment income

   

7/16/20

 

7/20/20

 

Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative Fund - Class R Shares (PACRX)

       

$0.0170 per share investment income

   

7/16/20

 

7/20/20

 

 Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative Fund - Class Y Shares (PACYX)

   

 

 

 

$0.0210 per share investment income

   

7/16/20

 

7/20/20

 

Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative Fund - Class R5 Shares (PACDX)

       

$0.0210 per share investment income

   

7/16/20

 

7/20/20

 

Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative Fund - Class R6 Shares (PCCEX)

       

$0.0220 per share investment income

   

7/16/20

 

7/20/20

 

Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative Fund - Class P Shares (a)

       

$0.0220 per share investment income

   

7/16/20

 

7/20/20

 

Putnam Fixed Income Absolute Return Fund – Class B Shares (PTRBX)

       

$0.0230 per share investment income

   

7/16/20

 

7/20/20

 

   

 

 

 

Putnam Fixed Income Absolute Return Fund – Class C Shares (PTRGX)

       

$0.0200 per share investment income

   

7/16/20

 

7/20/20

 

   

 

 

 

Putnam Fixed Income Absolute Return Fund – Class R Shares (PTRKX)

       

$0.0230 per share investment income

   

7/16/20

 

7/20/20

 

   

 

 

 

Putnam Fixed Income Absolute Return Fund – Class Y Shares (PYTRX)

       

$0.0270 per share investment income

   

7/16/20

 

7/20/20

 

   

 

 

 

Putnam Fixed Income Absolute Return Fund – Class R6 Shares (PTREX)

       

$0.0270 per share investment income

   

7/16/20

 

7/20/20

 

   

 

 

 

Putnam Fixed Income Absolute Return Fund – Class P Shares (a)

       

$0.0270 per share investment income

   

7/16/20

 

7/20/20

 

   

 

 

 

Putnam Mortgage Opportunities Fund - Class C Shares (PMOZX)

       

$0.0200 per share investment income

   

7/16/20

 

7/20/20

 

   

 

 

 

Putnam Mortgage Opportunities Fund - Class Y Shares (PMOYX)

       

$0.0270 per share investment income

   

7/16/20

 

7/20/20

 

   

 

 

 

Putnam Mortgage Opportunities Fund - Class R6 Shares (PMOLX)

       

$0.0270 per share investment income

   

7/16/20

 

7/20/20

 

   

 

 

 

Putnam Mortgage Opportunities Fund - Class I Shares (PMOTX)

       

$0.0270 per share investment income

   

7/16/20

 

7/20/20

 

   

 

 

 

Putnam Mortgage Securities Fund - Class B Shares (PGSBX)

       

$0.0330 per share investment income

   

7/16/20

 

7/20/20

 

   

 

 

 

Putnam Mortgage Securities Fund - Class C Shares (PGVCX)

       

$0.0340 per share investment income

   

7/16/20

 

7/20/20

 

   

 

 

 

Putnam Mortgage Securities Fund - Class R Shares (PGVRX)        

$0.0390 per share investment income

   

7/16/20

 

7/20/20

 

   

 

 

 

Putnam Mortgage Securities Fund - Class Y Shares (PUSYX)

       

$0.0430 per share investment income

   

7/16/20

 

7/20/20

 

   

 

 

 

Putnam Mortgage Securities Fund - Class R6 Shares (POLYX)

       

$0.0450 per share investment income

   

7/16/20

 

7/20/20

 

   

 

(a) Ticker symbol pending

Section 19(a) Disclosure

Fixed Income Absolute Return Fund

$0.002 per share of Fixed Income Absolute Return Fund’s dividend represents a return of capital. This is only an estimate for the current fund fiscal year based on information we have at this time. In January 2021, we will provide final information about all 2020 distributions for your tax filing.

If a fund’s dividend included an estimated distribution such as a return of capital or capital gain: For the purposes of this disclosure, a fund’s dividend sources are determined in accordance with accounting principles, which may vary from federal tax treatment. The sources of dividends are estimated at the time of declaration. Actual results may vary. Any non-taxable return of capital cannot be determined until after the end of the fund’s fiscal year.

In January 2021, you will receive information as to the federal tax status of this and otherdistributions from the fund in the preceding calendar year.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
02:33pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Reminds Investors Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (CEMI) Sued for Misleading Shareholders
BU
02:32pDONEGAL GROUP INC : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
02:31pDESERT MOUNTAIN ENERGY : Encounters Significant Gas Flows in Its Second Well; Drilling Continues
AQ
02:31p­­­­Vuzix Delivers Customized Waveguide-Based HMD System to a Global Aerospace Firm to Complete Phase IV of this Product Development Program
PR
02:31pWISCONSIN ELECTRIC : declares quarterly dividends
PR
02:31pDonegal Group Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend
GL
02:31pPyroGenesis Announces Grants of Incentive Stock Options
GL
02:31pMethanex Corporation – Notice of Cash Dividend
GL
02:31pCOVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis- Clutch Bag Market 2020-2024 | Growing Demand for Luxury Clutch Bags to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
02:29pEXAT THER : EXACT Therapeutics AS - Key information on contemplated share split
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS, INC. : SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (CEMI) ..
2DONEGAL GROUP INC. : DONEGAL GROUP INC : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
3DESERT MOUNTAIN ENERGY CORP. : DESERT MOUNTAIN ENERGY : Encounters Significant Gas Flows in Its Second Well; D..
4­­­­Vuzix Delivers Customized Waveguide-Based HMD System to a Global Aerospace Firm to Complete Phase IV of..
5WEC ENERGY GROUP : WISCONSIN ELECTRIC : declares quarterly dividends

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group