Putnam Announces Distribution Rates for Open End Funds

The Trustees of The Putnam Funds declared the following distributions.

RECORD PAYMENT FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS DATE DATE Putnam Diversified Income Trust - Class B Shares (PSIBX) $0.0190 per share investment income 7/16/20 7/20/20 Putnam Diversified Income Trust - Class C Shares (PDVCX) $0.0190 per share investment income 7/16/20 7/20/20 Putnam Diversified Income Trust - Class M Shares (PDVMX) $0.0220 per share investment income 7/16/20 7/20/20 Putnam Diversified Income Trust - Class R Shares (PDVRX) $0.0220 per share investment income 7/16/20 7/20/20 Putnam Diversified Income Trust - Class Y Shares (PDVYX) $0.0240 per share investment income 7/16/20 7/20/20 Putnam Diversified Income Trust - Class R6 Shares (PDVGX) $0.0250 per share investment income 7/16/20 7/20/20 Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative Fund - Class B Shares (PACBX) $0.0130 per share investment income 7/16/20 7/20/20 Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative Fund - Class C Shares (PACCX) $0.0130 per share investment income 7/16/20 7/20/20 Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative Fund - Class R Shares (PACRX) $0.0170 per share investment income 7/16/20 7/20/20 Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative Fund - Class Y Shares (PACYX) $0.0210 per share investment income 7/16/20 7/20/20 Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative Fund - Class R5 Shares (PACDX) $0.0210 per share investment income 7/16/20 7/20/20 Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative Fund - Class R6 Shares (PCCEX) $0.0220 per share investment income 7/16/20 7/20/20 Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative Fund - Class P Shares (a) $0.0220 per share investment income 7/16/20 7/20/20 Putnam Fixed Income Absolute Return Fund – Class B Shares (PTRBX) $0.0230 per share investment income 7/16/20 7/20/20 Putnam Fixed Income Absolute Return Fund – Class C Shares (PTRGX) $0.0200 per share investment income 7/16/20 7/20/20 Putnam Fixed Income Absolute Return Fund – Class R Shares (PTRKX) $0.0230 per share investment income 7/16/20 7/20/20 Putnam Fixed Income Absolute Return Fund – Class Y Shares (PYTRX) $0.0270 per share investment income 7/16/20 7/20/20 Putnam Fixed Income Absolute Return Fund – Class R6 Shares (PTREX) $0.0270 per share investment income 7/16/20 7/20/20 Putnam Fixed Income Absolute Return Fund – Class P Shares (a) $0.0270 per share investment income 7/16/20 7/20/20 Putnam Mortgage Opportunities Fund - Class C Shares (PMOZX) $0.0200 per share investment income 7/16/20 7/20/20 Putnam Mortgage Opportunities Fund - Class Y Shares (PMOYX) $0.0270 per share investment income 7/16/20 7/20/20 Putnam Mortgage Opportunities Fund - Class R6 Shares (PMOLX) $0.0270 per share investment income 7/16/20 7/20/20 Putnam Mortgage Opportunities Fund - Class I Shares (PMOTX) $0.0270 per share investment income 7/16/20 7/20/20 Putnam Mortgage Securities Fund - Class B Shares (PGSBX) $0.0330 per share investment income 7/16/20 7/20/20 Putnam Mortgage Securities Fund - Class C Shares (PGVCX) $0.0340 per share investment income 7/16/20 7/20/20 Putnam Mortgage Securities Fund - Class R Shares (PGVRX) $0.0390 per share investment income 7/16/20 7/20/20 Putnam Mortgage Securities Fund - Class Y Shares (PUSYX) $0.0430 per share investment income 7/16/20 7/20/20 Putnam Mortgage Securities Fund - Class R6 Shares (POLYX) $0.0450 per share investment income 7/16/20 7/20/20

(a) Ticker symbol pending

Section 19(a) Disclosure

Fixed Income Absolute Return Fund

$0.002 per share of Fixed Income Absolute Return Fund’s dividend represents a return of capital. This is only an estimate for the current fund fiscal year based on information we have at this time. In January 2021, we will provide final information about all 2020 distributions for your tax filing.

If a fund’s dividend included an estimated distribution such as a return of capital or capital gain: For the purposes of this disclosure, a fund’s dividend sources are determined in accordance with accounting principles, which may vary from federal tax treatment. The sources of dividends are estimated at the time of declaration. Actual results may vary. Any non-taxable return of capital cannot be determined until after the end of the fund’s fiscal year.

In January 2021, you will receive information as to the federal tax status of this and otherdistributions from the fund in the preceding calendar year.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200716005934/en/