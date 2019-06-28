Putnam Announces Dividend Rates for Class A Open-End Funds

The Trustees of The Putnam Funds have declared the following distributions.
FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS
RECORD/
EX DATE
PAYMENT
DATE
Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative Fund– Class A Shares (PACAX)
$0.0190 per share investment income
7/18/19
7/22/19
Putnam Diversified Income Trust – Class A Shares (PDINX)
$0.0260 per share investment income
7/18/19
7/22/19
Putnam Fixed Income Absolute Return Fund – Class A Shares (PTRNX)
$0.0310 per share investment income
7/18/19
7/22/19
Putnam Global Income Trust – Class A Shares (PGGIX)
$0.0210 per share investment income
7/26/19
7/30/19
Putnam High Yield Fund– Class A Shares (PHYIX)
$0.0240 per share investment income
7/23/19
7/25/19
Putnam Income Fund – Class A Shares (PINCX)
$0.0200 per share investment income
7/23/19
7/25/19
Putnam Mortgage Securities Fund – Class A Shares (PGSIX)
$0.0490 per share investment income
7/18/19
7/22/19
