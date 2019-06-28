Log in
Putnam Announces Dividend Rates for Class A Open-End Funds

06/28/2019 | 08:31am EDT

The Trustees of The Putnam Funds have declared the following distributions.

 

 

 

 

 

FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS

 

RECORD/
EX DATE

 

PAYMENT
DATE

 

 

 

 

 

Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative Fund– Class A Shares (PACAX)

$0.0190 per share investment income

 

7/18/19

 

7/22/19

 

 

 

 

 

Putnam Diversified Income Trust – Class A Shares (PDINX)

$0.0260 per share investment income

 

7/18/19

 

7/22/19

     

Putnam Fixed Income Absolute Return Fund – Class A Shares (PTRNX)

$0.0310 per share investment income

 

7/18/19

 

7/22/19

 

 

 

 

 

Putnam Global Income Trust – Class A Shares (PGGIX)

$0.0210 per share investment income

 

7/26/19

 

7/30/19

     

Putnam High Yield Fund– Class A Shares (PHYIX)

 

$0.0240 per share investment income

 

7/23/19

 

7/25/19

 

 

 

 

 

Putnam Income Fund – Class A Shares (PINCX)

$0.0200 per share investment income

 

7/23/19

 

7/25/19

     

Putnam Mortgage Securities Fund – Class A Shares (PGSIX)

$0.0490 per share investment income

 

7/18/19

 

7/22/19

 

 


