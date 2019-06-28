Putnam Announces Dividend Rates for Class A Open-End Funds

The Trustees of The Putnam Funds have declared the following distributions.

FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS RECORD/

EX DATE PAYMENT

DATE Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative Fund– Class A Shares (PACAX) $0.0190 per share investment income 7/18/19 7/22/19 Putnam Diversified Income Trust – Class A Shares (PDINX) $0.0260 per share investment income 7/18/19 7/22/19 Putnam Fixed Income Absolute Return Fund – Class A Shares (PTRNX) $0.0310 per share investment income 7/18/19 7/22/19 Putnam Global Income Trust – Class A Shares (PGGIX) $0.0210 per share investment income 7/26/19 7/30/19 Putnam High Yield Fund– Class A Shares (PHYIX) $0.0240 per share investment income 7/23/19 7/25/19 Putnam Income Fund – Class A Shares (PINCX) $0.0200 per share investment income 7/23/19 7/25/19 Putnam Mortgage Securities Fund – Class A Shares (PGSIX) $0.0490 per share investment income 7/18/19 7/22/19

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190628005048/en/