Putnam Announces Dividend Rates for Class A Open-End Funds

07/10/2019 | 02:20pm EDT

The Trustees of The Putnam Funds have announced Section 19 Disclosures have been added to the following distributions declared on the June 28, 2019 press release.

 

 

 

 

 

FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS

 

RECORD/
EX DATE

 

PAYMENT
DATE

 

 

 

 

 

Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative Fund– Class A Shares (PACAX)

$0.0190 per share investment income

 

7/18/19

 

7/22/19

 

 

 

 

 

Putnam Diversified Income Trust – Class A Shares (PDINX)

$0.0260 per share investment income

 

7/18/19

 

7/22/19

 

 

 

 

 

Putnam Fixed Income Absolute Return Fund – Class A Shares (PTRNX)

$0.0310 per share investment income

 

7/18/19

 

7/22/19

 

 

 

 

 

Putnam Global Income Trust – Class A Shares (PGGIX)

$0.0210 per share investment income

 

7/26/19

 

7/30/19

 

 

 

 

 

Putnam High Yield Fund– Class A Shares (PHYIX)

$0.0240 per share investment income

 

7/23/19

 

7/25/19

 

 

 

 

 

Putnam Income Fund – Class A Shares (PINCX)

$0.0200 per share investment income

 

7/23/19

 

7/25/19

 

 

 

 

 

Putnam Mortgage Securities Fund – Class A Shares (PGSIX)

$0.0490 per share investment income

 

7/18/19

 

7/22/19

     

Section 19 Disclosures

Diversified Income Trust
$0.004 per share of Diversified Income Trust’s dividend represents a return of capital. This is only an estimate for the current fund fiscal year based on information we have at this time. In January 2020, we will provide final information about all 2019 distributions for your tax filing.

Fixed Income Absolute Return Fund
$0.007 per share of Fixed Income Absolute Return Fund’s dividend represents a return of capital. This is only an estimate for the current fund fiscal year based on information we have at this time. In January 2020, we will provide final information about all 2019 distributions for your tax filing.

Additional disclosure that will appear on the back of the open-end funds confirm and last page of quarterly statements:

If a fund’s dividend included an estimated distribution such as a return of capital or capital gain: For the purposes of this disclosure, a fund’s dividend sources are determined in accordance with accounting principles, which may vary from federal tax treatment. The sources of dividends are estimated at the time of declaration. Actual results may vary. Any non-taxable return of capital cannot be determined until after the end of the fund’s fiscal year.

In January 2020, you will receive information as to the federal tax status of this and other distributions from the fund in the preceding calendar year.


© Business Wire 2019
