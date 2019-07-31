Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Putnam Announces Dividend Rates for Class A Open-End Funds

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2019 | 01:43pm EDT

The Trustees of The Putnam Funds have declared the following distributions.

 

RECORD/

PAYMENT

FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS

EX DATE

DATE

 

 

Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Balanced Fund– Class A Shares (PABAX)

$0.0690 per share investment income

9/18/19

9/20/19

 

Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative Fund– Class A Shares (PACAX)

$0.0190 per share investment income

8/16/19

8/20/19

 

9/18/19

9/20/19

 

 

 

Putnam Diversified Income Trust – Class A Shares (PDINX)

$0.0230 per share investment income

8/16/19

8/20/19

 

9/18/19

9/20/19

 

Putnam Fixed Income Absolute Return Fund – Class A Shares (PTRNX)

$0.0310 per share investment income

8/16/19

8/20/19

 

9/18/19

9/20/19

 

George Putnam Balanced Fund – Class A Shares (PGEOX)

$0.0710 per share investment income

8/28/19

8/30/19

 

 

 

Putnam Global Income Trust – Class A Shares (PGGIX)

$0.0210 per share investment income

8/28/19

8/30/19

 

Putnam High Yield Fund– Class A Shares (PHYIX)

$0.0240 per share investment income

8/22/19

8/26/19

 

 

 

Putnam Income Fund – Class A Shares (PINCX)

 

 

$0.0200 per share investment income

8/22/19

8/26/19

 

 

 

 

Putnam Mortgage Opportunities Fund – Class A Shares (PMORX)

 

 

$0.0290 per share investment income

8/16/19

8/20/19

 

9/18/19

9/20/19

 

 

 

 

 

 

Putnam Mortgage Securities Fund – Class A Shares (PGSIX)

 

 

$0.0490 per share investment income

8/16/19

8/20/19

 

9/18/19

9/20/19

Section 19 Disclosures

Diversified Income Trust

$0.001 per share of Diversified Income Trust’s dividend represents a return of capital. This is only an estimate for the current fund fiscal year based on information we have at this time. In January 2020, we will provide final information about all 2019 distributions for your tax filing.

Additional disclosure that will appear on the back of the open-end funds confirm and last page of quarterly statements:

If a fund’s dividend included an estimated distribution such as a return of capital or capital gain: For the purposes of this disclosure, a fund’s dividend sources are determined in accordance with accounting principles, which may vary from federal tax treatment. The sources of dividends are estimated at the time of declaration. Actual results may vary. Any non-taxable return of capital cannot be determined until after the end of the fund’s fiscal year. In January 2020, you will receive information as to the federal tax status of this and other distributions from the fund in the preceding calendar year.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:01pOFFERUP : Appoints Michael Zeisser, Alibaba's Former Head of U.S. Investments, To Board of Directors as It Charts Path Towards Local Marketplace of the Future
PR
02:01pNATIONWIDE : Deepens Relationship With VitusVet
PR
02:01pTIMEXTENDER : Supports Three New Microsoft Capabilities When Deploying Discovery Hub via the Azure Marketplace
BU
02:00pWILSON SONS : Policy on Contributions and Donations
PU
02:00pWILSON SONS : Integrated Risk Management Policy
PU
02:00pWILSON SONS : Audit Committee Policy
PU
02:00pRhino Resource Partners LP Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date
GL
01:58pENTREPRENEURS' ORGANIZATION : (EO) Houston Announces New Board of Directors
BU
01:58pSHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION ALERT : Halper Sadeh LLP Reminds Investors That It Is Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies Is Fair to Shareholders – RTEC, PCMI, ORIT
GL
01:58pARMORBLOX : Named to “20 Most Promising Enterprise Security Solution Providers 2019” by CIOReview
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : APPLE : services, wearables shore up results as iPhone drops below half of sales
2Oil rises as U.S. crude stocks fall, market awaits U.S. Fed rate cut
3SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Samsung says Japanese curbs cloud outlook as profit halves, shares fall
4ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS : ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL : shares plunge to new low as carmaker slum..
5MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC. : MKS INSTRUMENTS: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group