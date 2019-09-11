Log in
Putnam Announces Dividend Rates for Class A Open-End Funds

09/11/2019 | 03:33pm EDT

The Trustees of The Putnam Funds have announced that Section 19 Disclosures have been added to the following distributions declared on the July 31, 2019 press release.

 

 

RECORD/

PAYMENT

FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS

EX DATE

DATE

 

 

 

Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Balanced Fund– Class A Shares (PABAX)

$0.0690 per share investment income

9/18/19

9/20/19

 

 

 

Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative Fund– Class A Shares (PACAX)

$0.0190 per share investment income

9/18/19

9/20/19

 

 

 

Putnam Diversified Income Trust – Class A Shares (PDINX)

$0.0230 per share investment income

 9/18/19

 9/20/19

 

 

 

Putnam Fixed Income Absolute Return Fund – Class A Shares (PTRNX)

$0.0310 per share investment income

9/18/19

9/20/19

 

 

 

Putnam Mortgage Opportunities Fund – Class A Shares (PMORX)

$0.0290 per share investment income

9/18/19

9/20/19

 

 

 

Putnam Mortgage Securities Fund – Class A Shares (PGSIX)

$0.0490 per share investment income

9/18/19

9/20/19

SECTION 19 DISCLOSURES

Diversified Income Trust

$0.001 per share of Diversified Income Trust’s dividend represents a return of capital. This is only an estimate for the current fund fiscal year based on information we have at this time. In January 2020, we will provide final information about all 2019 distributions for your tax filing.

Fixed Income Absolute Return Fund

$0.006 per share of Fixed Income Absolute Return Fund’s dividend represents a return of capital. This is only an estimate for the current fund fiscal year based on information we have at this time. In January 2020, we will provide final information about all 2019 distributions for your tax filing.

Additional disclosure that will appear on the back of the open-end funds confirm and last page of quarterly statements:

If a fund’s dividend included an estimated distribution such as a return of capital or capital gain: For the purposes of this disclosure, a fund’s dividend sources are determined in accordance with accounting principles, which may vary from federal tax treatment. The sources of dividends are estimated at the time of declaration. Actual results may vary. Any non-taxable return of capital cannot be determined until after the end of the fund’s fiscal year. In January 2020, you will receive information as to the federal tax status of this and other distributions from the fund in the preceding calendar year.


© Business Wire 2019
