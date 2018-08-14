Putnam Announces Dividend Rates for Open-End Funds

The Trustees of The Putnam Funds have declared the following
distributions today.
RECORD
PAYMENT
FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS
DATE
Putnam Diversified Income Trust - Class B
Shares (PSIBX)
$0.0210 per share investment income
8/14/18
Putnam Diversified Income Trust - Class C
Shares (PDVCX)
$0.0220 per share investment income
8/14/18
Putnam Diversified Income Trust - Class M
Shares (PDVMX)
$0.0250 per share investment income
8/14/18
Putnam Diversified Income Trust - Class R
Shares (PDVRX)
$0.0250 per share investment income
8/14/18
Putnam Diversified Income Trust - Class Y
Shares (PDVYX)
$0.0280 per share investment income
8/14/18
Putnam Diversified Income Trust - Class R6
Shares (PDVGX)
$0.0280 per share investment income
8/14/18
Putnam Mortgage Securities Fund - Class B
Shares (PGSBX)
$0.0380 per share investment income
8/14/18
Putnam Mortgage Securities Fund - Class C
Shares (PGVCX)
$0.0380 per share investment income
8/14/18
Putnam Mortgage Securities Fund - Class M
Shares (PGSMX)
$0.0430 per share investment income
8/14/18
Putnam Mortgage Securities Fund - Class R
Shares (PGVRX)
$0.0430 per share investment income
8/14/18
Putnam Mortgage Securities Fund - Class Y
Shares (PUSYX)
$0.0490 per share investment income
8/14/18
Putnam Mortgage Securities Fund - Class R6
Shares (POLYX)
$0.0500 per share investment income
8/14/18
