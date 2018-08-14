Log in
Putnam Announces Dividend Rates for Open-End Funds

08/14/2018 | 07:50pm CEST

The Trustees of The Putnam Funds have declared the following distributions today.

       

RECORD

PAYMENT

FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS

DATE

DATE

 

Putnam Diversified Income Trust - Class B Shares (PSIBX)

$0.0210 per share investment income 8/14/18 8/20/18
 

Putnam Diversified Income Trust - Class C Shares (PDVCX)

$0.0220 per share investment income 8/14/18 8/20/18
 

Putnam Diversified Income Trust - Class M Shares (PDVMX)

$0.0250 per share investment income 8/14/18 8/20/18
 

Putnam Diversified Income Trust - Class R Shares (PDVRX)

$0.0250 per share investment income 8/14/18 8/20/18
 

Putnam Diversified Income Trust - Class Y Shares (PDVYX)

$0.0280 per share investment income 8/14/18 8/20/18
 

Putnam Diversified Income Trust - Class R6 Shares (PDVGX)

$0.0280 per share investment income 8/14/18 8/20/18
 

Putnam Mortgage Securities Fund - Class B Shares (PGSBX)

$0.0380 per share investment income 8/14/18 8/20/18
 

Putnam Mortgage Securities Fund - Class C Shares (PGVCX)

$0.0380 per share investment income 8/14/18 8/20/18
 

Putnam Mortgage Securities Fund - Class M Shares (PGSMX)

$0.0430 per share investment income 8/14/18 8/20/18
 

Putnam Mortgage Securities Fund - Class R Shares (PGVRX)

$0.0430 per share investment income 8/14/18 8/20/18
 

Putnam Mortgage Securities Fund - Class Y Shares (PUSYX)

$0.0490 per share investment income 8/14/18 8/20/18
 

Putnam Mortgage Securities Fund - Class R6 Shares (POLYX)

$0.0500 per share investment income 8/14/18 8/20/18


© Business Wire 2018
