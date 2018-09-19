Putnam Announces Dividend Rates for Open-End Funds

The Trustees of The Putnam Funds have declared the following
distributions.
RECORD
PAYMENT
FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS
DATE
DATE
Putnam High Yield Fund - Class B Shares
(PHYBX)
$0.0210 per share investment income
9/19/18
9/25/18
Putnam High Yield Fund - Class C Shares
(PHYLX)
$0.0210 per share investment income
9/19/18
9/25/18
Putnam High Yield Fund - Class M Shares
(PHYMX)
$0.0230 per share investment income
9/19/18
9/25/18
Putnam High Yield Fund – Class R Shares
(PFJAX)
$0.0230 per share investment income
9/19/18
9/25/18
Putnam High Yield Fund - Class Y Shares
(PHAYX)
$0.0250 per share investment income
9/19/18
9/25/18
Putnam High Yield Fund – Class R6 Shares
(PHYUX)
$0.0260 per share investment income
9/19/18
9/25/18
Putnam Income Fund - Class B Shares (PNCBX)
$0.0160 per share investment income
9/19/18
9/25/18
Putnam Income Fund - Class C Shares (PUICX)
$0.0160 per share investment income
9/19/18
9/25/18
Putnam Income Fund - Class M Shares (PNCMX)
$0.0190 per share investment income
9/19/18
9/25/18
Putnam Income Fund - Class R Shares (PIFRX)
$0.0190 per share investment income
9/19/18
9/25/18
Putnam Income Fund - Class Y Shares (PNCYX)
$0.0210 per share investment income
9/19/18
9/25/18
Putnam Income Fund - Class R5 Shares (PINFX)
$0.0220 per share investment income
9/19/18
9/25/18
Putnam Income Fund - Class R6 Shares (PINHX)
$0.0220 per share investment income
9/19/18
9/25/18
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180919005797/en/