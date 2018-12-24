Putnam Announces Dividend Rates for Open-End Funds

The Trustees of The Putnam Funds declare the following distributions
today.
RECORD
DATE
PAYMENT
DATE
FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS
Putnam PanAgora Managed Futures Strategy
Fund – Class A (PPMFX)
$0.2330 per share investment income
12/24/18
12/27/18
Putnam PanAgora Managed Futures Strategy
Fund – Class B (PPFMX)
$0.1590 per share investment income
12/24/18
12/27/18
Putnam PanAgora Managed Futures Strategy
Fund – Class C (PPFLX)
$0.2330 per share investment income
12/24/18
12/27/18
Putnam PanAgora Managed Futures Strategy
Fund – Class M (PPFVX)
$0.1830 per share investment income
12/24/18
12/27/18
Putnam PanAgora Managed Futures Strategy
Fund – Class R (PPFWX)
$0.2090 per share investment income
12/24/18
12/27/18
Putnam PanAgora Managed Futures Strategy
Fund – Class Y (PPFYX)
$0.2570 per share investment income
12/24/18
12/27/18
Putnam PanAgora Managed Futures Strategy
Fund – Class R6 (PPFRX)
$0.2570 per share investment income
12/24/18
12/27/18
Putnam PanAgora Risk Parity Fund – Class A
(PPRPX)
$0.0700 per share investment income
12/24/18
12/27/18
Putnam PanAgora Risk Parity Fund – Class C
(PPRNX)
$0.0090 per share investment income
12/24/18
12/27/18
Putnam PanAgora Risk Parity Fund – Class M
(PPRVX)
$0.0200 per share investment income
12/24/18
12/27/18
Putnam PanAgora Risk Parity Fund – Class R
(PPROX)
$0.0460 per share investment income
12/24/18
12/27/18
Putnam PanAgora Risk Parity Fund – Class Y
(PPRYX)
$0.0940 per share investment income
12/24/18
12/27/18
Putnam PanAgora Risk Parity Fund – Class R6
(PPRWX)
$0.0940 per share investment income
12/24/18
12/27/18
Putnam Retirement Income Fund Lifestyle 1–
Class A Shares (PRMAX)
$0.0250 per share investment income
12/26/18
12/28/18