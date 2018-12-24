Log in
Putnam Announces Dividend Rates for Open-End Funds

12/24/2018 | 07:41pm CET

The Trustees of The Putnam Funds declare the following distributions today.

     

RECORD
DATE

   

 

PAYMENT
DATE

FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS

 

Putnam PanAgora Managed Futures Strategy Fund – Class A (PPMFX)

$0.2330 per share investment income 12/24/18 12/27/18
 

Putnam PanAgora Managed Futures Strategy Fund – Class B (PPFMX)

$0.1590 per share investment income 12/24/18 12/27/18
 

Putnam PanAgora Managed Futures Strategy Fund – Class C (PPFLX)

$0.2330 per share investment income 12/24/18 12/27/18
 

Putnam PanAgora Managed Futures Strategy Fund – Class M (PPFVX)

$0.1830 per share investment income 12/24/18 12/27/18
 

Putnam PanAgora Managed Futures Strategy Fund – Class R (PPFWX)

$0.2090 per share investment income 12/24/18 12/27/18
 

Putnam PanAgora Managed Futures Strategy Fund – Class Y (PPFYX)

$0.2570 per share investment income 12/24/18 12/27/18
 

Putnam PanAgora Managed Futures Strategy Fund – Class R6 (PPFRX)

$0.2570 per share investment income 12/24/18 12/27/18
 

Putnam PanAgora Risk Parity Fund – Class A (PPRPX)

$0.0700 per share investment income 12/24/18 12/27/18
 

Putnam PanAgora Risk Parity Fund – Class C (PPRNX)

$0.0090 per share investment income 12/24/18 12/27/18
 

Putnam PanAgora Risk Parity Fund – Class M (PPRVX)

$0.0200 per share investment income 12/24/18 12/27/18
 

Putnam PanAgora Risk Parity Fund – Class R (PPROX)

$0.0460 per share investment income 12/24/18 12/27/18
 

Putnam PanAgora Risk Parity Fund – Class Y (PPRYX)

$0.0940 per share investment income 12/24/18 12/27/18
 

Putnam PanAgora Risk Parity Fund – Class R6 (PPRWX)

$0.0940 per share investment income 12/24/18 12/27/18
 

Putnam Retirement Income Fund Lifestyle 1– Class A Shares (PRMAX)

$0.0250 per share investment income 12/26/18 12/28/18


© Business Wire 2018
