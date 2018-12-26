Log in
Putnam Announces Dividend Rates for Open-End Funds

12/26/2018 | 09:48pm CET

The Trustees of The Putnam Funds declare the following distributions today.

             

RECORD

PAYMENT

FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS

DATE

DATE

 

Putnam Convertible Securities Fund– Class A Shares (PCONX) (b)

$0.1200 per share investment income

12/26/18

12/28/18
$0.0900 per share short-term capital gain

$2.4420 per share long-term capital gain

$2.6520 per share total
 

Putnam Convertible Securities Fund– Class B Shares (PCNBX)

$0.0730 per share investment income 12/26/18 12/28/18
$0.0900 per share short-term capital gain

$2.4420 per share long-term capital gain

$2.6050 per share total
 

Putnam Convertible Securities Fund – Class C Shares (PRCCX)

$0.0720 per share investment income 12/26/18 12/28/18
$0.0900 per share short-term capital gain

$2.4420 per share long-term capital gain

$2.6040 per share total
 

Putnam Convertible Securities Fund – Class M Shares (PCNMX)

$0.0870 per share investment income 12/26/18 12/28/18
$0.0900 per share short-term capital gain

$2.4420 per share long-term capital gain

$2.6190 per share total
 
 

Putnam Convertible Securities Fund – Class R Shares (PCVRX)

$0.1030 per share investment income 12/26/18 12/28/18
$0.0900 per share short-term capital gain

$2.4420 per share long-term capital gain

$2.6350 per share total
 

Putnam Convertible Securities Fund – Class Y Shares (PCGYX)

$0.1360 per share investment income 12/26/18 12/28/18
$0.0900 per share short-term capital gain

$2.4420 per share long-term capital gain

$2.6680 per share total
 

Putnam Convertible Securities Fund – Class R6 Shares (PCNTX)

$0.1410 per share investment income 12/26/18 12/28/18
$0.0900 per share short-term capital gain

$2.4420 per share long-term capital gain

$2.6730 per share total
 

Putnam Convertible Securities Fund – Class I Shares (a)

$0.1430 per share investment income 12/26/18 12/28/18
$0.0900 per share short-term capital gain

$2.4420 per share long-term capital gain

$2.6750 per share total
 

Putnam Equity Income Fund – Class A Shares (PEYAX) (b)

$0.0790 per share investment income 12/26/18 12/28/18
$0.1090 per share extra taxable income
$0.0970 per share short-term capital gain

$0.8200 per share long-term capital gain

$1.1050 per share total
 

Putnam Equity Income Fund – Class B Shares (PEQNX)

$0.0330 per share investment income 12/26/18 12/28/18
$0.1090 per share extra taxable income
$0.0970 per share short-term capital gain

$0.8200 per share long-term capital gain

$1.0590 per share total
 

Putnam Equity Income Fund – Class C Shares (PEQCX)

$0.0350 per share investment income 12/26/18 12/28/18
$0.1090 per share extra taxable income
$0.0970 per share short-term capital gain

$0.8200 per share long-term capital gain

$1.0610 per share total
 

Putnam Equity Income Fund – Class M Shares (PEIMX)

$0.0490 per share investment income 12/26/18 12/28/18
$0.1090 per share extra taxable income
$0.0970 per share short-term capital gain

$0.8200 per share long-term capital gain

$1.0750 per share total
 

Putnam Equity Income Fund – Class R Shares (PEQRX)

$0.0640 per share investment income 12/26/18 12/28/18
$0.1090 per share extra taxable income
$0.0970 per share short-term capital gain

$0.8200 per share long-term capital gain

$1.0900 per share total
 

Putnam Equity Income Fund – Class Y Shares (PEIYX)

$0.0940 per share investment income 12/26/18 12/28/18
$0.1090 per share extra taxable income
$0.0970 per share short-term capital gain

$0.8200 per share long-term capital gain

$1.1200 per share total
 

Putnam Equity Income Fund – Class R5 Shares (PEQLX)

$0.0950 per share investment income 12/26/18 12/28/18
$0.1090 per share extra taxable income
$0.0970 per share short-term capital gain

$0.8200 per share long-term capital gain

$1.1210 per share total
 

Putnam Equity Income Fund – Class R6 Shares (PEQSX)

$0.1010 per share investment income 12/26/18 12/28/18
$0.1090 per share extra taxable income
$0.0970 per share short-term capital gain

$0.8200 per share long-term capital gain

$1.1270 per share total
 

Putnam Global Utilities Fund – Class A Shares (PUGIX) (b)

$0.0840 per share investment income 12/26/18 12/28/18

$1.4110 per share long-term capital gain

$1.4950 per share total
 

Putnam Global Utilities Fund – Class B Shares (PUTBX)

$0.0580 per share investment income 12/26/18 12/28/18

$1.4110 per share long-term capital gain

$1.4690 per share total
 
 

Putnam Global Utilities Fund – Class C Shares (PUTCX)

$0.0610 per share investment income 12/26/18 12/28/18

$1.4110 per share long-term capital gain

$1.4720 per share total
 

Putnam Global Utilities Fund – Class M Shares (PUTMX)

$0.0640 per share investment income 12/26/18 12/28/18

$1.4110 per share long-term capital gain

$1.4750 per share total
 

Putnam Global Utilities Fund – Class R Shares (PULRX)

$0.0760 per share investment income 12/26/18 12/28/18

$1.4110 per share long-term capital gain

$1.4870 per share total
 

Putnam Global Utilities Fund – Class Y Shares (PUTYX)

$0.0920 per share investment income 12/26/18 12/28/18

$1.4110 per share long-term capital gain

$1.5030 per share total
 

Putnam Retirement Income Fund Lifestyle 1– Class A Shares (PRMAX) (b)

$0.0250 per share investment income 12/26/18 12/28/18
$0.2290 per share extra taxable income

$0.0250 per share long-term capital gain

$0.2790 per share total
 

Putnam Retirement Income Fund Lifestyle 1- Class B Shares (PRMLX)

$0.0150 per share investment income 12/26/18 12/28/18
$0.2290 per share extra taxable income

$0.0250 per share long-term capital gain

$0.2690 per share total
 

Putnam Retirement Income Fund Lifestyle 1- Class C Shares (PRMCX)

$0.0180 per share investment income 12/26/18 12/28/18
$0.2290 per share extra taxable income

$0.0250 per share long-term capital gain

$0.2720 per share total
 

Putnam Retirement Income Fund Lifestyle 1- Class M Shares (PRMMX)

$0.0220 per share investment income 12/26/18 12/28/18
$0.2290 per share extra taxable income

$0.0250 per share long-term capital gain

$0.2760 per share total
 

Putnam Retirement Income Fund Lifestyle 1- Class R Shares (PRMKX)

$0.0210 per share investment income 12/26/18 12/28/18
$0.2290 per share extra taxable income

$0.0250 per share long-term capital gain

$0.2750 per share total
 

Putnam Retirement Income Fund Lifestyle 1– Class Y Shares (PRMYX)

$0.0280 per share investment income 12/26/18 12/28/18
$0.2290 per share extra taxable income

$0.0250 per share long-term capital gain

$0.2820 per share total
 

Putnam Retirement Income Fund Lifestyle 1– Class R6 Shares (PREWX)

$0.0290 per share investment income 12/26/18 12/28/18
$0.2290 per share extra taxable income

$0.0250 per share long-term capital gain

$0.2830 per share total
 

(a) Quotron symbol pending

(b) Please note that the regular monthly per share investment income distribution rates of $0.1200 for the Putnam Convertible Securities Fund- Class A Shares (PCONX), $0.0790 for the Putnam Equity Income Fund - Class A Shares (PEYAX), and $0.0840 for the Putnam Global Utilities Fund – Class A Shares (PUGIX) were previously declared on the November 16, 2018 press release. The regular monthly per share investment income distribution rate of $0.0250 for the Putnam Retirement Income Fund Lifestyle 1- Class A Shares (PRMAX) was previously declared on the December 24, 2018 press release.

SECTION 19 DISCLOSURE

Putnam Retirement Income Fund Lifestyle 1

As of December 13, 2018, the fund had net realized and unrealized losses of $1.162 per share, of which $0.600 represents unrealized depreciation of portfolio securities.


© Business Wire 2018
