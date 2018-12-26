Putnam Announces Dividend Rates for Open-End Funds

The Trustees of The Putnam Funds declare the following distributions
today.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RECORD
|
|
|
|
PAYMENT
|
FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS
|
|
|
|
|
DATE
|
|
|
|
DATE
|
|
Putnam Convertible Securities Fund– Class A
Shares (PCONX) (b)
|
$0.1200 per share investment income
|
|
|
|
|
12/26/18
|
|
|
|
12/28/18
|
$0.0900 per share short-term capital gain
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$2.4420 per share long-term capital gain
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$2.6520 per share total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam Convertible Securities Fund– Class B
Shares (PCNBX)
|
$0.0730 per share investment income
|
|
|
|
|
12/26/18
|
|
|
|
12/28/18
|
$0.0900 per share short-term capital gain
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$2.4420 per share long-term capital gain
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$2.6050 per share total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam Convertible Securities Fund – Class C
Shares (PRCCX)
|
$0.0720 per share investment income
|
|
|
|
|
12/26/18
|
|
|
|
12/28/18
|
$0.0900 per share short-term capital gain
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$2.4420 per share long-term capital gain
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$2.6040 per share total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam Convertible Securities Fund – Class M
Shares (PCNMX)
|
$0.0870 per share investment income
|
|
|
|
|
12/26/18
|
|
|
|
12/28/18
|
$0.0900 per share short-term capital gain
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$2.4420 per share long-term capital gain
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$2.6190 per share total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam Convertible Securities Fund – Class R
Shares (PCVRX)
|
$0.1030 per share investment income
|
|
|
|
|
12/26/18
|
|
|
|
12/28/18
|
$0.0900 per share short-term capital gain
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$2.4420 per share long-term capital gain
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$2.6350 per share total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam Convertible Securities Fund – Class Y
Shares (PCGYX)
|
$0.1360 per share investment income
|
|
|
|
|
12/26/18
|
|
|
|
12/28/18
|
$0.0900 per share short-term capital gain
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$2.4420 per share long-term capital gain
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$2.6680 per share total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam Convertible Securities Fund – Class
R6 Shares (PCNTX)
|
$0.1410 per share investment income
|
|
|
|
|
12/26/18
|
|
|
|
12/28/18
|
$0.0900 per share short-term capital gain
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$2.4420 per share long-term capital gain
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$2.6730 per share total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam Convertible Securities Fund – Class I
Shares (a)
|
$0.1430 per share investment income
|
|
|
|
|
12/26/18
|
|
|
|
12/28/18
|
$0.0900 per share short-term capital gain
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$2.4420 per share long-term capital gain
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$2.6750 per share total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam Equity Income Fund – Class A Shares
(PEYAX) (b)
|
$0.0790 per share investment income
|
|
|
|
|
12/26/18
|
|
|
|
12/28/18
|
$0.1090 per share extra taxable income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$0.0970 per share short-term capital gain
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$0.8200 per share long-term capital gain
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$1.1050 per share total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam Equity Income Fund – Class B Shares
(PEQNX)
|
$0.0330 per share investment income
|
|
|
|
|
12/26/18
|
|
|
|
12/28/18
|
$0.1090 per share extra taxable income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$0.0970 per share short-term capital gain
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$0.8200 per share long-term capital gain
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$1.0590 per share total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam Equity Income Fund – Class C Shares
(PEQCX)
|
$0.0350 per share investment income
|
|
|
|
|
12/26/18
|
|
|
|
12/28/18
|
$0.1090 per share extra taxable income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$0.0970 per share short-term capital gain
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$0.8200 per share long-term capital gain
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$1.0610 per share total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam Equity Income Fund – Class M Shares
(PEIMX)
|
$0.0490 per share investment income
|
|
|
|
|
12/26/18
|
|
|
|
12/28/18
|
$0.1090 per share extra taxable income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$0.0970 per share short-term capital gain
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$0.8200 per share long-term capital gain
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$1.0750 per share total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam Equity Income Fund – Class R Shares
(PEQRX)
|
$0.0640 per share investment income
|
|
|
|
|
12/26/18
|
|
|
|
12/28/18
|
$0.1090 per share extra taxable income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$0.0970 per share short-term capital gain
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$0.8200 per share long-term capital gain
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$1.0900 per share total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam Equity Income Fund – Class Y Shares
(PEIYX)
|
$0.0940 per share investment income
|
|
|
|
|
12/26/18
|
|
|
|
12/28/18
|
$0.1090 per share extra taxable income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$0.0970 per share short-term capital gain
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$0.8200 per share long-term capital gain
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$1.1200 per share total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam Equity Income Fund – Class R5 Shares
(PEQLX)
|
$0.0950 per share investment income
|
|
|
|
|
12/26/18
|
|
|
|
12/28/18
|
$0.1090 per share extra taxable income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$0.0970 per share short-term capital gain
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$0.8200 per share long-term capital gain
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$1.1210 per share total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam Equity Income Fund – Class R6 Shares
(PEQSX)
|
$0.1010 per share investment income
|
|
|
|
|
12/26/18
|
|
|
|
12/28/18
|
$0.1090 per share extra taxable income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$0.0970 per share short-term capital gain
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$0.8200 per share long-term capital gain
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$1.1270 per share total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam Global Utilities Fund – Class A
Shares (PUGIX) (b)
|
$0.0840 per share investment income
|
|
|
|
|
12/26/18
|
|
|
|
12/28/18
|
$1.4110 per share long-term capital gain
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$1.4950 per share total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam Global Utilities Fund – Class B
Shares (PUTBX)
|
$0.0580 per share investment income
|
|
|
|
|
12/26/18
|
|
|
|
12/28/18
|
$1.4110 per share long-term capital gain
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$1.4690 per share total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam Global Utilities Fund – Class C
Shares (PUTCX)
|
$0.0610 per share investment income
|
|
|
|
|
12/26/18
|
|
|
|
12/28/18
|
$1.4110 per share long-term capital gain
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$1.4720 per share total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam Global Utilities Fund – Class M
Shares (PUTMX)
|
$0.0640 per share investment income
|
|
|
|
|
12/26/18
|
|
|
|
12/28/18
|
$1.4110 per share long-term capital gain
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$1.4750 per share total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam Global Utilities Fund – Class R
Shares (PULRX)
|
$0.0760 per share investment income
|
|
|
|
|
12/26/18
|
|
|
|
12/28/18
|
$1.4110 per share long-term capital gain
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$1.4870 per share total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam Global Utilities Fund – Class Y
Shares (PUTYX)
|
$0.0920 per share investment income
|
|
|
|
|
12/26/18
|
|
|
|
12/28/18
|
$1.4110 per share long-term capital gain
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$1.5030 per share total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam Retirement Income Fund Lifestyle 1–
Class A Shares (PRMAX) (b)
|
$0.0250 per share investment income
|
|
|
|
|
12/26/18
|
|
|
|
12/28/18
|
$0.2290 per share extra taxable income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$0.0250 per share long-term capital gain
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$0.2790 per share total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam Retirement Income Fund Lifestyle 1-
Class B Shares (PRMLX)
|
$0.0150 per share investment income
|
|
|
|
|
12/26/18
|
|
|
|
12/28/18
|
$0.2290 per share extra taxable income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$0.0250 per share long-term capital gain
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$0.2690 per share total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam Retirement Income Fund Lifestyle 1-
Class C Shares (PRMCX)
|
$0.0180 per share investment income
|
|
|
|
|
12/26/18
|
|
|
|
12/28/18
|
$0.2290 per share extra taxable income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$0.0250 per share long-term capital gain
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$0.2720 per share total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam Retirement Income Fund Lifestyle 1-
Class M Shares (PRMMX)
|
$0.0220 per share investment income
|
|
|
|
|
12/26/18
|
|
|
|
12/28/18
|
$0.2290 per share extra taxable income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$0.0250 per share long-term capital gain
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$0.2760 per share total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam Retirement Income Fund Lifestyle 1-
Class R Shares (PRMKX)
|
$0.0210 per share investment income
|
|
|
|
|
12/26/18
|
|
|
|
12/28/18
|
$0.2290 per share extra taxable income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$0.0250 per share long-term capital gain
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$0.2750 per share total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam Retirement Income Fund Lifestyle 1–
Class Y Shares (PRMYX)
|
$0.0280 per share investment income
|
|
|
|
|
12/26/18
|
|
|
|
12/28/18
|
$0.2290 per share extra taxable income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$0.0250 per share long-term capital gain
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$0.2820 per share total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam Retirement Income Fund Lifestyle 1–
Class R6 Shares (PREWX)
|
$0.0290 per share investment income
|
|
|
|
|
12/26/18
|
|
|
|
12/28/18
|
$0.2290 per share extra taxable income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$0.0250 per share long-term capital gain
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$0.2830 per share total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(b) Please note that the regular monthly per share investment income
distribution rates of $0.1200 for the Putnam Convertible Securities
Fund- Class A Shares (PCONX), $0.0790 for the Putnam Equity Income Fund
- Class A Shares (PEYAX), and $0.0840 for the Putnam Global Utilities
Fund – Class A Shares (PUGIX) were previously declared on the November
16, 2018 press release. The regular monthly per share investment income
distribution rate of $0.0250 for the Putnam Retirement Income Fund
Lifestyle 1- Class A Shares (PRMAX) was previously declared on the
December 24, 2018 press release.
As of December 13, 2018, the fund had net realized and unrealized losses
of $1.162 per share, of which $0.600 represents unrealized depreciation
of portfolio securities.