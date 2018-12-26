Putnam Announces Dividend Rates for Open-End Funds

The Trustees of The Putnam Funds declare the following distributions today.

RECORD PAYMENT FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS DATE DATE Putnam Convertible Securities Fund– Class A Shares (PCONX) (b) $0.1200 per share investment income 12/26/18 12/28/18 $0.0900 per share short-term capital gain $2.4420 per share long-term capital gain $2.6520 per share total Putnam Convertible Securities Fund– Class B Shares (PCNBX) $0.0730 per share investment income 12/26/18 12/28/18 $0.0900 per share short-term capital gain $2.4420 per share long-term capital gain $2.6050 per share total Putnam Convertible Securities Fund – Class C Shares (PRCCX) $0.0720 per share investment income 12/26/18 12/28/18 $0.0900 per share short-term capital gain $2.4420 per share long-term capital gain $2.6040 per share total Putnam Convertible Securities Fund – Class M Shares (PCNMX) $0.0870 per share investment income 12/26/18 12/28/18 $0.0900 per share short-term capital gain $2.4420 per share long-term capital gain $2.6190 per share total Putnam Convertible Securities Fund – Class R Shares (PCVRX) $0.1030 per share investment income 12/26/18 12/28/18 $0.0900 per share short-term capital gain $2.4420 per share long-term capital gain $2.6350 per share total Putnam Convertible Securities Fund – Class Y Shares (PCGYX) $0.1360 per share investment income 12/26/18 12/28/18 $0.0900 per share short-term capital gain $2.4420 per share long-term capital gain $2.6680 per share total Putnam Convertible Securities Fund – Class R6 Shares (PCNTX) $0.1410 per share investment income 12/26/18 12/28/18 $0.0900 per share short-term capital gain $2.4420 per share long-term capital gain $2.6730 per share total Putnam Convertible Securities Fund – Class I Shares (a) $0.1430 per share investment income 12/26/18 12/28/18 $0.0900 per share short-term capital gain $2.4420 per share long-term capital gain $2.6750 per share total Putnam Equity Income Fund – Class A Shares (PEYAX) (b) $0.0790 per share investment income 12/26/18 12/28/18 $0.1090 per share extra taxable income $0.0970 per share short-term capital gain $0.8200 per share long-term capital gain $1.1050 per share total Putnam Equity Income Fund – Class B Shares (PEQNX) $0.0330 per share investment income 12/26/18 12/28/18 $0.1090 per share extra taxable income $0.0970 per share short-term capital gain $0.8200 per share long-term capital gain $1.0590 per share total Putnam Equity Income Fund – Class C Shares (PEQCX) $0.0350 per share investment income 12/26/18 12/28/18 $0.1090 per share extra taxable income $0.0970 per share short-term capital gain $0.8200 per share long-term capital gain $1.0610 per share total Putnam Equity Income Fund – Class M Shares (PEIMX) $0.0490 per share investment income 12/26/18 12/28/18 $0.1090 per share extra taxable income $0.0970 per share short-term capital gain $0.8200 per share long-term capital gain $1.0750 per share total Putnam Equity Income Fund – Class R Shares (PEQRX) $0.0640 per share investment income 12/26/18 12/28/18 $0.1090 per share extra taxable income $0.0970 per share short-term capital gain $0.8200 per share long-term capital gain $1.0900 per share total Putnam Equity Income Fund – Class Y Shares (PEIYX) $0.0940 per share investment income 12/26/18 12/28/18 $0.1090 per share extra taxable income $0.0970 per share short-term capital gain $0.8200 per share long-term capital gain $1.1200 per share total Putnam Equity Income Fund – Class R5 Shares (PEQLX) $0.0950 per share investment income 12/26/18 12/28/18 $0.1090 per share extra taxable income $0.0970 per share short-term capital gain $0.8200 per share long-term capital gain $1.1210 per share total Putnam Equity Income Fund – Class R6 Shares (PEQSX) $0.1010 per share investment income 12/26/18 12/28/18 $0.1090 per share extra taxable income $0.0970 per share short-term capital gain $0.8200 per share long-term capital gain $1.1270 per share total Putnam Global Utilities Fund – Class A Shares (PUGIX) (b) $0.0840 per share investment income 12/26/18 12/28/18 $1.4110 per share long-term capital gain $1.4950 per share total Putnam Global Utilities Fund – Class B Shares (PUTBX) $0.0580 per share investment income 12/26/18 12/28/18 $1.4110 per share long-term capital gain $1.4690 per share total Putnam Global Utilities Fund – Class C Shares (PUTCX) $0.0610 per share investment income 12/26/18 12/28/18 $1.4110 per share long-term capital gain $1.4720 per share total Putnam Global Utilities Fund – Class M Shares (PUTMX) $0.0640 per share investment income 12/26/18 12/28/18 $1.4110 per share long-term capital gain $1.4750 per share total Putnam Global Utilities Fund – Class R Shares (PULRX) $0.0760 per share investment income 12/26/18 12/28/18 $1.4110 per share long-term capital gain $1.4870 per share total Putnam Global Utilities Fund – Class Y Shares (PUTYX) $0.0920 per share investment income 12/26/18 12/28/18 $1.4110 per share long-term capital gain $1.5030 per share total Putnam Retirement Income Fund Lifestyle 1– Class A Shares (PRMAX) (b) $0.0250 per share investment income 12/26/18 12/28/18 $0.2290 per share extra taxable income $0.0250 per share long-term capital gain $0.2790 per share total Putnam Retirement Income Fund Lifestyle 1- Class B Shares (PRMLX) $0.0150 per share investment income 12/26/18 12/28/18 $0.2290 per share extra taxable income $0.0250 per share long-term capital gain $0.2690 per share total Putnam Retirement Income Fund Lifestyle 1- Class C Shares (PRMCX) $0.0180 per share investment income 12/26/18 12/28/18 $0.2290 per share extra taxable income $0.0250 per share long-term capital gain $0.2720 per share total Putnam Retirement Income Fund Lifestyle 1- Class M Shares (PRMMX) $0.0220 per share investment income 12/26/18 12/28/18 $0.2290 per share extra taxable income $0.0250 per share long-term capital gain $0.2760 per share total Putnam Retirement Income Fund Lifestyle 1- Class R Shares (PRMKX) $0.0210 per share investment income 12/26/18 12/28/18 $0.2290 per share extra taxable income $0.0250 per share long-term capital gain $0.2750 per share total Putnam Retirement Income Fund Lifestyle 1– Class Y Shares (PRMYX) $0.0280 per share investment income 12/26/18 12/28/18 $0.2290 per share extra taxable income $0.0250 per share long-term capital gain $0.2820 per share total Putnam Retirement Income Fund Lifestyle 1– Class R6 Shares (PREWX) $0.0290 per share investment income 12/26/18 12/28/18 $0.2290 per share extra taxable income $0.0250 per share long-term capital gain $0.2830 per share total

(a) Quotron symbol pending

(b) Please note that the regular monthly per share investment income distribution rates of $0.1200 for the Putnam Convertible Securities Fund- Class A Shares (PCONX), $0.0790 for the Putnam Equity Income Fund - Class A Shares (PEYAX), and $0.0840 for the Putnam Global Utilities Fund – Class A Shares (PUGIX) were previously declared on the November 16, 2018 press release. The regular monthly per share investment income distribution rate of $0.0250 for the Putnam Retirement Income Fund Lifestyle 1- Class A Shares (PRMAX) was previously declared on the December 24, 2018 press release.

SECTION 19 DISCLOSURE

Putnam Retirement Income Fund Lifestyle 1

As of December 13, 2018, the fund had net realized and unrealized losses of $1.162 per share, of which $0.600 represents unrealized depreciation of portfolio securities.

