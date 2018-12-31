Putnam Announces Dividend Rates for Open-End Funds

The Trustees of The Putnam Funds declare the following distributions
today.
RECORD
DATE
PAYMENT
DATE
FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS
Putnam Global Sector Fund – Class A Shares
(PPGAX)
$0.1720 per share investment income
12/31/18
$0.0300 per share short-term capital gain
$0.6260 per share long–term capital gain
$0.8280 per share total
|
Putnam Global Sector Fund – Class B Shares
(PPGBX)
$0.0750 per share investment income
12/31/18
$0.0300 per share short-term capital gain
$0.6260 per share long–term capital gain
$0.7310 per share total
|
Putnam Global Sector Fund – Class C Shares
(PPGCX)
$0.0750 per share investment income
12/31/18
$0.0300 per share short-term capital gain
$0.6260 per share long–term capital gain
$0.7310 per share total
|
Putnam Global Sector Fund – Class M Shares
(PPGMX)
$0.1090 per share investment income
12/31/18
$0.0300 per share short-term capital gain
$0.6260 per share long–term capital gain
$0.7650 per share total
Putnam Global Sector Fund – Class R Shares
(PPGSX)
$0.1440 per share investment income
12/31/18
$0.0300 per share short-term capital gain
$0.6260 per share long–term capital gain
$0.8000 per share total
|
Putnam Global Sector Fund – Class Y Shares
(PPGYX)
$0.2050 per share investment income
12/31/18
$0.0300 per share short-term capital gain
$0.6260 per share long–term capital gain
$0.8610 per share total
|
Putnam Retirement Ready 2020 Fund – Class A
Shares (PRRMX)
$0.6330 per share investment income
12/31/18
$0.3300 per share long–term capital gain
$0.9630 per share total
|
Putnam Retirement Ready 2020 Fund – Class B
Shares (a)
$0.4780 per share investment income
12/31/18
$0.3300 per share long–term capital gain
$0.8080 per share total
|
Putnam Retirement Ready 2020 Fund – Class C
Shares (a)
$0.4900 per share investment income
12/31/18
$0.3300 per share long–term capital gain
$0.8200 per share total
|
Putnam Retirement Ready 2020 Fund – Class M
Shares (a)
$0.5060 per share investment income
12/31/18
$0.3300 per share long–term capital gain
$0.8360 per share total
|
Putnam Retirement Ready 2020 Fund – Class R
Shares (a)
$0.5690 per share investment income
12/31/18
$0.3300 per share long–term capital gain
$0.8990 per share total
|
Putnam Retirement Ready 2020 Fund – Class R6
Shares (PMRGX)
$0.6960 per share investment income
12/31/18
$0.3300 per share long–term capital gain
$1.0260 per share total
|
Putnam Retirement Ready 2020 Fund – Class Y
Shares (PRRNX)
$0.6870 per share investment income
12/31/18
$0.3300 per share long–term capital gain
$1.0170 per share total
|
Putnam Retirement Ready 2025 Fund – Class A
Shares (PRROX)
$0.7950 per share investment income
12/31/18
$0.6820 per share long–term capital gain
$1.4770 per share total
|
Putnam Retirement Ready 2025 Fund – Class B
Shares (a)
$0.6150 per share investment income
12/31/18
$0.6820 per share long–term capital gain
$1.2970 per share total
|
Putnam Retirement Ready 2025 Fund – Class C
Shares (a)
$0.6580 per share investment income
12/31/18
$0.6820 per share long–term capital gain
$1.3400 per share total
|
Putnam Retirement Ready 2025 Fund – Class M
Shares (a)
$0.6710 per share investment income
12/31/18
$0.6820 per share long–term capital gain
$1.3530 per share total
|
Putnam Retirement Ready 2025 Fund – Class R
Shares (a)
$0.6460 per share investment income
12/31/18
$0.6820 per share long–term capital gain
$1.3280 per share total
|
Putnam Retirement Ready 2025 Fund – Class R6
Shares (PRMFX)
$0.8740 per share investment income
12/31/18
$0.6820 per share long–term capital gain
$1.5560 per share total
|
Putnam Retirement Ready 2025 Fund – Class Y
Shares (PRRPX)
$0.8490 per share investment income
12/31/18
$0.6820 per share long–term capital gain
$1.5310 per share total
|
Putnam Retirement Ready 2030 Fund – Class A
Shares (PRRQX)
$0.7070 per share investment income
12/31/18
$0.9890 per share long–term capital gain
$1.6960 per share total
|
Putnam Retirement Ready 2030 Fund – Class B
Shares (a)
$0.5130 per share investment income
12/31/18
$0.9890 per share long–term capital gain
$1.5020 per share total
|
Putnam Retirement Ready 2030 Fund – Class C
Shares (a)
$0.5320 per share investment income
12/31/18
$0.9890 per share long–term capital gain
$1.5210 per share total
|
Putnam Retirement Ready 2030 Fund – Class M
Shares (a)
$0.6100 per share investment income
12/31/18
$0.9890 per share long–term capital gain
$1.5990 per share total
|
Putnam Retirement Ready 2030 Fund – Class R
Shares (a)
$0.5920 per share investment income
12/31/18
$0.9890 per share long–term capital gain
$1.5810 per share total
|
Putnam Retirement Ready 2030 Fund – Class R6
Shares (PREZX)
$0.7830 per share investment income
12/31/18
$0.9890 per share long–term capital gain
$1.7720 per share total
|
Putnam Retirement Ready 2030 Fund – Class Y
Shares (PRRTX)
$0.7560 per share investment income
12/31/18
$0.9890 per share long–term capital gain
$1.7450 per share total
|
Putnam Retirement Ready 2035 Fund – Class A
Shares (PRRWX)
$0.7730 per share investment income
12/31/18
$1.3350 per share long–term capital gain
$2.1080 per share total
|
Putnam Retirement Ready 2035 Fund – Class B
Shares (a)
$0.5990 per share investment income
12/31/18
$1.3350 per share long–term capital gain
$1.9340 per share total
|
Putnam Retirement Ready 2035 Fund – Class C
Shares (a)
$0.6240 per share investment income
12/31/18
$1.3350 per share long–term capital gain
$1.9590 per share total
|
Putnam Retirement Ready 2035 Fund – Class M
Shares (a)
$0.6170 per share investment income
12/31/18
$1.3350 per share long–term capital gain
$1.9520 per share total
|
Putnam Retirement Ready 2035 Fund – Class R
Shares (a)
$0.6600 per share investment income
12/31/18
$1.3350 per share long–term capital gain
$1.9950 per share total
|
Putnam Retirement Ready 2035 Fund – Class R6
Shares (PREGX)
$0.8510 per share investment income
12/31/18
$1.3350 per share long–term capital gain
$2.1860 per share total
|
Putnam Retirement Ready 2035 Fund – Class Y
Shares (PRRYX)
$0.8250 per share investment income
12/31/18
$1.3350 per share long–term capital gain
$2.1600 per share total
|
Putnam Retirement Ready 2040 Fund – Class A
Shares (PRRZX)
$0.6410 per share investment income
12/31/18
$1.6210 per share long–term capital gain
$2.2620 per share total
|
Putnam Retirement Ready 2040 Fund – Class B
Shares (a)
$0.4600 per share investment income
12/31/18
$1.6210 per share long–term capital gain
$2.0810 per share total
|
Putnam Retirement Ready 2040 Fund – Class C
Shares (a)
$0.4850 per share investment income
12/31/18
$1.6210 per share long–term capital gain
$2.1060 per share total
|
Putnam Retirement Ready 2040 Fund – Class M
Shares (a)
$0.5320 per share investment income
12/31/18
$1.6210 per share long–term capital gain
$2.1530 per share total
|
Putnam Retirement Ready 2040 Fund – Class R
Shares (a)
$0.4210 per share investment income
12/31/18
$1.6210 per share long–term capital gain
$2.0420 per share total
|
Putnam Retirement Ready 2040 Fund – Class R6
Shares (PREHX)
$0.7160 per share investment income
12/31/18
$1.6210 per share long–term capital gain
$2.3370 per share total
|
Putnam Retirement Ready 2040 Fund – Class Y
Shares (PRZZX)
$0.6740 per share investment income
12/31/18
$1.6210 per share long–term capital gain
$2.2950 per share total
|
Putnam Retirement Ready 2045 Fund – Class A
Shares (PRVLX)
$0.6900 per share investment income
12/31/18
$1.9410 per share long–term capital gain
$2.6310 per share total
|
Putnam Retirement Ready 2045 Fund – Class B
Shares (a)
$0.5320 per share investment income
12/31/18
$1.9410 per share long–term capital gain
$2.4730 per share total
|
Putnam Retirement Ready 2045 Fund – Class C
Shares (a)
$0.5660 per share investment income
12/31/18
$1.9410 per share long–term capital gain
$2.5070 per share total
|
Putnam Retirement Ready 2045 Fund – Class M
Shares (a)
$0.5830 per share investment income
12/31/18
$1.9410 per share long–term capital gain
$2.5240 per share total
|
Putnam Retirement Ready 2045 Fund – Class R
Shares (a)
$0.5730 per share investment income
12/31/18
$1.9410 per share long–term capital gain
$2.5140 per share total
|
Putnam Retirement Ready 2045 Fund – Class R6
Shares (PREKX)
$0.7670 per share investment income
12/31/18
$1.9410 per share long–term capital gain
$2.7080 per share total
|
Putnam Retirement Ready 2045 Fund – Class Y
Shares (PRVYX)
$0.7380 per share investment income
12/31/18
$1.9410 per share long–term capital gain
$2.6790 per share total
|
Putnam Retirement Ready 2050 Fund – Class A
Shares (PRRJX)
$0.5130 per share investment income
12/31/18
$1.8820 per share long–term capital gain
$2.3950 per share total
|
Putnam Retirement Ready 2050 Fund – Class B
Shares (a)
$0.3570 per share investment income
12/31/18
$1.8820 per share long–term capital gain
$2.2390 per share total
|
Putnam Retirement Ready 2050 Fund – Class C
Shares (a)
$0.3720 per share investment income
12/31/18
$1.8820 per share long–term capital gain
$2.2540 per share total
|
Putnam Retirement Ready 2050 Fund – Class M
Shares (a)
$0.4310 per share investment income
12/31/18
$1.8820 per share long–term capital gain
$2.3130 per share total
|
Putnam Retirement Ready 2050 Fund – Class R
Shares (PRRKX)
$0.4730 per share investment income
12/31/18
$1.8820 per share long–term capital gain
$2.3550 per share total
|
Putnam Retirement Ready 2050 Fund – Class R6
Shares (PREUX)
$0.5850 per share investment income
12/31/18
$1.8820 per share long–term capital gain
$2.4670 per share total
|
Putnam Retirement Ready 2050 Fund – Class Y
Shares (PRRUX)
$0.5300 per share investment income
12/31/18
$1.8820 per share long–term capital gain
$2.4120 per share total
|
Putnam Retirement Ready 2055 Fund – Class A
Shares (PRRFX)
$0.3090 per share investment income
12/31/18
$1.1340 per share long–term capital gain
$1.4430 per share total
|
Putnam Retirement Ready 2055 Fund – Class B
Shares (a)
$0.2150 per share investment income
12/31/18
$1.1340 per share long–term capital gain
$1.3490 per share total
|
Putnam Retirement Ready 2055 Fund – Class C
Shares (a)
$0.2280 per share investment income
12/31/18
$1.1340 per share long–term capital gain
$1.3620 per share total
|
Putnam Retirement Ready 2055 Fund – Class M
Shares (a)
$0.2680 per share investment income
12/31/18
$1.1340 per share long–term capital gain
$1.4020 per share total
|
Putnam Retirement Ready 2055 Fund – Class R
Shares (PRRVX)
$0.1840 per share investment income
12/31/18
$1.1340 per share long–term capital gain
$1.3180 per share total
|
Putnam Retirement Ready 2055 Fund – Class R6
Shares (PREVX)
$0.3560 per share investment income
12/31/18
$1.1340 per share long–term capital gain
$1.4900 per share total
|
Putnam Retirement Ready 2055 Fund – Class Y
Shares (PRTLX)
$0.3380 per share investment income
12/31/18
$1.1340 per share long–term capital gain
$1.4720 per share total
|
Putnam Retirement Ready 2060 Fund – Class A
Shares (PRTFX)
$0.3370 per share investment income
12/31/18
$0.0400 per share short-term capital gain
$0.3160 per share long–term capital gain
$0.6930 per share total
|
Putnam Retirement Ready 2060 Fund – Class B
Shares (a)
$0.2680 per share investment income
12/31/18
$0.0400 per share short-term capital gain
$0.3160 per share long–term capital gain
$0.6240 per share total
|
Putnam Retirement Ready 2060 Fund – Class C
Shares (a)
$0.2520 per share investment income
12/31/18
$0.0400 per share short-term capital gain
$0.3160 per share long–term capital gain
$0.6080 per share total
|
Putnam Retirement Ready 2060 Fund – Class M
Shares (a)
$0.2200 per share investment income
12/31/18
$0.0400 per share short-term capital gain
$0.3160 per share long–term capital gain
$0.5760 per share total
|
Putnam Retirement Ready 2060 Fund – Class R
Shares (PRTRX)
$0.2910 per share investment income
12/31/18
$0.0400 per share short-term capital gain
$0.3160 per share long-term capital gain
$0.6470 per share total
|
Putnam Retirement Ready 2060 Fund – Class R6
Shares (PEFGX)
$0.3500 per share investment income
12/31/18
$0.0400 per share short-term capital gain
$0.3160 per share long-term capital gain
$0.7060 per share total
|
Putnam Retirement Ready 2060 Fund – Class Y
Shares (PRTYX)
$0.3400 per share investment income
12/31/18
$0.0400 per share short-term capital gain
$0.3160 per share long–term capital gain
$0.6960 per share total
As of December 13, 2018, the fund had net realized and unrealized losses
of $0.847 per share, of which $0.799 represents unrealized depreciation
of portfolio securities.
As of December 13, 2018, the fund had net realized and unrealized losses
of $2.708 per share, of which $0.730 represents unrealized depreciation
of portfolio securities.
As of December 13, 2018, the fund had net realized and unrealized losses
of $3.842 per share, of which $0.893 represents unrealized depreciation
of portfolio securities.
As of December 13, 2018, the fund had net realized and unrealized losses
of $1.295 per share, of which $0.681 represents unrealized depreciation
of portfolio securities.
As of December 13, 2018, the fund had net realized and unrealized losses
of $1.798 per share, of which $1.130 represents unrealized depreciation
of portfolio securities.
As of December 13, 2018, the fund had net realized and unrealized losses
of $0.403 per share, of which $0.618 represents unrealized depreciation
of portfolio securities.
As of December 13, 2018, the fund had net realized and unrealized losses
of $1.772 per share, of which $1.167 represents unrealized depreciation
of portfolio securities.
As of December 13, 2018, the fund had net realized and unrealized losses
of $0.557 per share, of which $0.711 represents unrealized depreciation
of portfolio securities.
As of December 13, 2018, the fund had net realized and unrealized losses
of $0.551 per share, of which $0.716 represents unrealized depreciation
of portfolio securities.
As of December 13, 2018, the fund had net realized and unrealized losses
of $0.618 per share, of which $0.649 represents unrealized depreciation
of portfolio securities.