Putnam Announces Dividend Rates for Open-End Funds

12/31/2018 | 08:36pm CET

The Trustees of The Putnam Funds declare the following distributions today.

     

RECORD
DATE

PAYMENT
DATE

FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS

 

Putnam Global Sector Fund – Class A Shares (PPGAX)

$0.1720 per share investment income 12/31/18 12/31/18
$0.0300 per share short-term capital gain

$0.6260 per share long–term capital gain

$0.8280 per share total
 

Putnam Global Sector Fund – Class B Shares (PPGBX)

$0.0750 per share investment income 12/31/18 12/31/18
$0.0300 per share short-term capital gain

$0.6260 per share long–term capital gain

$0.7310 per share total
 

Putnam Global Sector Fund – Class C Shares (PPGCX)

$0.0750 per share investment income 12/31/18 12/31/18
$0.0300 per share short-term capital gain

$0.6260 per share long–term capital gain

$0.7310 per share total
 

Putnam Global Sector Fund – Class M Shares (PPGMX)

$0.1090 per share investment income 12/31/18 12/31/18
$0.0300 per share short-term capital gain

$0.6260 per share long–term capital gain

$0.7650 per share total

Putnam Global Sector Fund – Class R Shares (PPGSX)

$0.1440 per share investment income 12/31/18 12/31/18
$0.0300 per share short-term capital gain

$0.6260 per share long–term capital gain

$0.8000 per share total
 

Putnam Global Sector Fund – Class Y Shares (PPGYX)

$0.2050 per share investment income 12/31/18 12/31/18
$0.0300 per share short-term capital gain

$0.6260 per share long–term capital gain

$0.8610 per share total
 

Putnam Retirement Ready 2020 Fund – Class A Shares (PRRMX)

$0.6330 per share investment income 12/31/18 12/31/18

$0.3300 per share long–term capital gain

$0.9630 per share total
 

Putnam Retirement Ready 2020 Fund – Class B Shares (a)

$0.4780 per share investment income 12/31/18 12/31/18

$0.3300 per share long–term capital gain

$0.8080 per share total
 

Putnam Retirement Ready 2020 Fund – Class C Shares (a)

$0.4900 per share investment income 12/31/18 12/31/18

$0.3300 per share long–term capital gain

$0.8200 per share total
 

Putnam Retirement Ready 2020 Fund – Class M Shares (a)

$0.5060 per share investment income 12/31/18 12/31/18

$0.3300 per share long–term capital gain

$0.8360 per share total
 

Putnam Retirement Ready 2020 Fund – Class R Shares (a)

$0.5690 per share investment income 12/31/18 12/31/18

$0.3300 per share long–term capital gain

$0.8990 per share total
 

Putnam Retirement Ready 2020 Fund – Class R6 Shares (PMRGX)

$0.6960 per share investment income 12/31/18 12/31/18

$0.3300 per share long–term capital gain

$1.0260 per share total
 

Putnam Retirement Ready 2020 Fund – Class Y Shares (PRRNX)

$0.6870 per share investment income 12/31/18 12/31/18

$0.3300 per share long–term capital gain

$1.0170 per share total
 

Putnam Retirement Ready 2025 Fund – Class A Shares (PRROX)

$0.7950 per share investment income 12/31/18 12/31/18

$0.6820 per share long–term capital gain

$1.4770 per share total
 

Putnam Retirement Ready 2025 Fund – Class B Shares (a)

$0.6150 per share investment income 12/31/18 12/31/18

$0.6820 per share long–term capital gain

$1.2970 per share total
 

Putnam Retirement Ready 2025 Fund – Class C Shares (a)

$0.6580 per share investment income 12/31/18 12/31/18

$0.6820 per share long–term capital gain

$1.3400 per share total
 

Putnam Retirement Ready 2025 Fund – Class M Shares (a)

$0.6710 per share investment income 12/31/18 12/31/18

$0.6820 per share long–term capital gain

$1.3530 per share total
 

Putnam Retirement Ready 2025 Fund – Class R Shares (a)

$0.6460 per share investment income 12/31/18 12/31/18

$0.6820 per share long–term capital gain

$1.3280 per share total
 

Putnam Retirement Ready 2025 Fund – Class R6 Shares (PRMFX)

$0.8740 per share investment income 12/31/18 12/31/18

$0.6820 per share long–term capital gain

$1.5560 per share total
 

Putnam Retirement Ready 2025 Fund – Class Y Shares (PRRPX)

$0.8490 per share investment income 12/31/18 12/31/18

$0.6820 per share long–term capital gain

$1.5310 per share total
 

Putnam Retirement Ready 2030 Fund – Class A Shares (PRRQX)

$0.7070 per share investment income 12/31/18 12/31/18

$0.9890 per share long–term capital gain

$1.6960 per share total
 

Putnam Retirement Ready 2030 Fund – Class B Shares (a)

$0.5130 per share investment income 12/31/18 12/31/18

$0.9890 per share long–term capital gain

$1.5020 per share total
 

Putnam Retirement Ready 2030 Fund – Class C Shares (a)

$0.5320 per share investment income 12/31/18 12/31/18

$0.9890 per share long–term capital gain

$1.5210 per share total
 

Putnam Retirement Ready 2030 Fund – Class M Shares (a)

$0.6100 per share investment income 12/31/18 12/31/18

$0.9890 per share long–term capital gain

$1.5990 per share total
 

Putnam Retirement Ready 2030 Fund – Class R Shares (a)

$0.5920 per share investment income 12/31/18 12/31/18

$0.9890 per share long–term capital gain

$1.5810 per share total
 

Putnam Retirement Ready 2030 Fund – Class R6 Shares (PREZX)

$0.7830 per share investment income 12/31/18 12/31/18

$0.9890 per share long–term capital gain

$1.7720 per share total
 

Putnam Retirement Ready 2030 Fund – Class Y Shares (PRRTX)

$0.7560 per share investment income 12/31/18 12/31/18

$0.9890 per share long–term capital gain

$1.7450 per share total
 

Putnam Retirement Ready 2035 Fund – Class A Shares (PRRWX)

$0.7730 per share investment income 12/31/18 12/31/18

$1.3350 per share long–term capital gain

$2.1080 per share total
 

Putnam Retirement Ready 2035 Fund – Class B Shares (a)

$0.5990 per share investment income 12/31/18 12/31/18

$1.3350 per share long–term capital gain

$1.9340 per share total
 

Putnam Retirement Ready 2035 Fund – Class C Shares (a)

$0.6240 per share investment income 12/31/18 12/31/18

$1.3350 per share long–term capital gain

$1.9590 per share total
 

Putnam Retirement Ready 2035 Fund – Class M Shares (a)

$0.6170 per share investment income 12/31/18 12/31/18

$1.3350 per share long–term capital gain

$1.9520 per share total
 

Putnam Retirement Ready 2035 Fund – Class R Shares (a)

$0.6600 per share investment income 12/31/18 12/31/18

$1.3350 per share long–term capital gain

$1.9950 per share total
 

Putnam Retirement Ready 2035 Fund – Class R6 Shares (PREGX)

$0.8510 per share investment income 12/31/18 12/31/18

$1.3350 per share long–term capital gain

$2.1860 per share total
 

Putnam Retirement Ready 2035 Fund – Class Y Shares (PRRYX)

$0.8250 per share investment income 12/31/18 12/31/18

$1.3350 per share long–term capital gain

$2.1600 per share total
 

Putnam Retirement Ready 2040 Fund – Class A Shares (PRRZX)

$0.6410 per share investment income 12/31/18 12/31/18

$1.6210 per share long–term capital gain

$2.2620 per share total
 

Putnam Retirement Ready 2040 Fund – Class B Shares (a)

$0.4600 per share investment income 12/31/18 12/31/18

$1.6210 per share long–term capital gain

$2.0810 per share total
 

Putnam Retirement Ready 2040 Fund – Class C Shares (a)

$0.4850 per share investment income 12/31/18 12/31/18

$1.6210 per share long–term capital gain

$2.1060 per share total
 

Putnam Retirement Ready 2040 Fund – Class M Shares (a)

$0.5320 per share investment income 12/31/18 12/31/18

$1.6210 per share long–term capital gain

$2.1530 per share total
 

Putnam Retirement Ready 2040 Fund – Class R Shares (a)

$0.4210 per share investment income 12/31/18 12/31/18

$1.6210 per share long–term capital gain

$2.0420 per share total
 

Putnam Retirement Ready 2040 Fund – Class R6 Shares (PREHX)

$0.7160 per share investment income 12/31/18 12/31/18

$1.6210 per share long–term capital gain

$2.3370 per share total
 

Putnam Retirement Ready 2040 Fund – Class Y Shares (PRZZX)

$0.6740 per share investment income 12/31/18 12/31/18

$1.6210 per share long–term capital gain

$2.2950 per share total
 

Putnam Retirement Ready 2045 Fund – Class A Shares (PRVLX)

$0.6900 per share investment income 12/31/18 12/31/18

$1.9410 per share long–term capital gain

$2.6310 per share total
 

Putnam Retirement Ready 2045 Fund – Class B Shares (a)

$0.5320 per share investment income 12/31/18 12/31/18

$1.9410 per share long–term capital gain

$2.4730 per share total
 

Putnam Retirement Ready 2045 Fund – Class C Shares (a)

$0.5660 per share investment income 12/31/18 12/31/18

$1.9410 per share long–term capital gain

$2.5070 per share total
 

Putnam Retirement Ready 2045 Fund – Class M Shares (a)

$0.5830 per share investment income 12/31/18 12/31/18

$1.9410 per share long–term capital gain

$2.5240 per share total
 

Putnam Retirement Ready 2045 Fund – Class R Shares (a)

$0.5730 per share investment income 12/31/18 12/31/18

$1.9410 per share long–term capital gain

$2.5140 per share total
 

Putnam Retirement Ready 2045 Fund – Class R6 Shares (PREKX)

$0.7670 per share investment income 12/31/18 12/31/18

$1.9410 per share long–term capital gain

$2.7080 per share total
 

Putnam Retirement Ready 2045 Fund – Class Y Shares (PRVYX)

$0.7380 per share investment income 12/31/18 12/31/18

$1.9410 per share long–term capital gain

$2.6790 per share total
 

Putnam Retirement Ready 2050 Fund – Class A Shares (PRRJX)

$0.5130 per share investment income 12/31/18 12/31/18

$1.8820 per share long–term capital gain

$2.3950 per share total
 

Putnam Retirement Ready 2050 Fund – Class B Shares (a)

$0.3570 per share investment income 12/31/18 12/31/18

$1.8820 per share long–term capital gain

$2.2390 per share total
 

Putnam Retirement Ready 2050 Fund – Class C Shares (a)

$0.3720 per share investment income 12/31/18 12/31/18

$1.8820 per share long–term capital gain

$2.2540 per share total
 

Putnam Retirement Ready 2050 Fund – Class M Shares (a)

$0.4310 per share investment income 12/31/18 12/31/18

$1.8820 per share long–term capital gain

$2.3130 per share total
 

Putnam Retirement Ready 2050 Fund – Class R Shares (PRRKX)

$0.4730 per share investment income 12/31/18 12/31/18

$1.8820 per share long–term capital gain

$2.3550 per share total
 

Putnam Retirement Ready 2050 Fund – Class R6 Shares (PREUX)

$0.5850 per share investment income

12/31/18

12/31/18

$1.8820 per share long–term capital gain

$2.4670 per share total
 

Putnam Retirement Ready 2050 Fund – Class Y Shares (PRRUX)

$0.5300 per share investment income 12/31/18 12/31/18

$1.8820 per share long–term capital gain

$2.4120 per share total
 

Putnam Retirement Ready 2055 Fund – Class A Shares (PRRFX)

$0.3090 per share investment income 12/31/18 12/31/18

$1.1340 per share long–term capital gain

$1.4430 per share total
 

Putnam Retirement Ready 2055 Fund – Class B Shares (a)

$0.2150 per share investment income 12/31/18 12/31/18

$1.1340 per share long–term capital gain

$1.3490 per share total
 

Putnam Retirement Ready 2055 Fund – Class C Shares (a)

$0.2280 per share investment income 12/31/18 12/31/18

$1.1340 per share long–term capital gain

$1.3620 per share total
 

Putnam Retirement Ready 2055 Fund – Class M Shares (a)

$0.2680 per share investment income 12/31/18 12/31/18

$1.1340 per share long–term capital gain

$1.4020 per share total
 

Putnam Retirement Ready 2055 Fund – Class R Shares (PRRVX)

$0.1840 per share investment income 12/31/18 12/31/18

$1.1340 per share long–term capital gain

$1.3180 per share total
 

Putnam Retirement Ready 2055 Fund – Class R6 Shares (PREVX)

$0.3560 per share investment income 12/31/18 12/31/18

$1.1340 per share long–term capital gain

$1.4900 per share total
 

Putnam Retirement Ready 2055 Fund – Class Y Shares (PRTLX)

$0.3380 per share investment income 12/31/18 12/31/18

$1.1340 per share long–term capital gain

$1.4720 per share total
 

Putnam Retirement Ready 2060 Fund – Class A Shares (PRTFX)

$0.3370 per share investment income 12/31/18 12/31/18
$0.0400 per share short-term capital gain

$0.3160 per share long–term capital gain

$0.6930 per share total
 

Putnam Retirement Ready 2060 Fund – Class B Shares (a)

$0.2680 per share investment income 12/31/18 12/31/18
$0.0400 per share short-term capital gain

$0.3160 per share long–term capital gain

$0.6240 per share total
 

Putnam Retirement Ready 2060 Fund – Class C Shares (a)

$0.2520 per share investment income 12/31/18 12/31/18
$0.0400 per share short-term capital gain

$0.3160 per share long–term capital gain

$0.6080 per share total
 

Putnam Retirement Ready 2060 Fund – Class M Shares (a)

$0.2200 per share investment income

12/31/18

12/31/18

$0.0400 per share short-term capital gain

$0.3160 per share long–term capital gain

$0.5760 per share total
 

Putnam Retirement Ready 2060 Fund – Class R Shares (PRTRX)

$0.2910 per share investment income 12/31/18 12/31/18
$0.0400 per share short-term capital gain

$0.3160 per share long-term capital gain

$0.6470 per share total
 

Putnam Retirement Ready 2060 Fund – Class R6 Shares (PEFGX)

$0.3500 per share investment income 12/31/18 12/31/18
$0.0400 per share short-term capital gain

$0.3160 per share long-term capital gain

$0.7060 per share total
 

Putnam Retirement Ready 2060 Fund – Class Y Shares (PRTYX)

$0.3400 per share investment income 12/31/18 12/31/18
$0.0400 per share short-term capital gain

$0.3160 per share long–term capital gain

$0.6960 per share total

(a) Quotron symbol pending

SECTION 19 DISCLOSURE

Putnam Global Sector Fund

As of December 13, 2018, the fund had net realized and unrealized losses of $0.847 per share, of which $0.799 represents unrealized depreciation of portfolio securities.

Putnam Retirement Ready 2020 Fund

As of December 13, 2018, the fund had net realized and unrealized losses of $2.708 per share, of which $0.730 represents unrealized depreciation of portfolio securities.

Putnam Retirement Ready 2025 Fund

As of December 13, 2018, the fund had net realized and unrealized losses of $3.842 per share, of which $0.893 represents unrealized depreciation of portfolio securities.

Putnam Retirement Ready 2030 Fund

As of December 13, 2018, the fund had net realized and unrealized losses of $1.295 per share, of which $0.681 represents unrealized depreciation of portfolio securities.

Putnam Retirement Ready 2035 Fund

As of December 13, 2018, the fund had net realized and unrealized losses of $1.798 per share, of which $1.130 represents unrealized depreciation of portfolio securities.

Putnam Retirement Ready 2040 Fund

As of December 13, 2018, the fund had net realized and unrealized losses of $0.403 per share, of which $0.618 represents unrealized depreciation of portfolio securities.

Retirement Ready 2045 Fund

As of December 13, 2018, the fund had net realized and unrealized losses of $1.772 per share, of which $1.167 represents unrealized depreciation of portfolio securities.

Retirement Ready 2050 Fund

As of December 13, 2018, the fund had net realized and unrealized losses of $0.557 per share, of which $0.711 represents unrealized depreciation of portfolio securities.

Retirement Ready 2055 Fund

As of December 13, 2018, the fund had net realized and unrealized losses of $0.551 per share, of which $0.716 represents unrealized depreciation of portfolio securities.

Retirement Ready 2060 Fund

As of December 13, 2018, the fund had net realized and unrealized losses of $0.618 per share, of which $0.649 represents unrealized depreciation of portfolio securities.


© Business Wire 2018
